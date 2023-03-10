Restaurant header imageView gallery

Red chili 963 Chesterfield Center

review star

No reviews yet

963 Chesterfield Center

CHESTERFIELD, MO 63017

Soup

Tomato basil soup

$7.00

Tangy soup made from tomatoes, mildly spiced with cumin seeds and green chillies

Tomato chicken soup

$8.00

a tangy soup made from tomatoes, mildly spiced with cumin seeds and green chillies with shredded chicken

Veg manchow soup

$7.00

a twist to the popular Chinese version

Chicken manchow soup

$8.00

It is a hot and spicy soup made from mix vegetables with fried egg and shredded chicken

Salad

Garden green salad

$8.00

Tossed salad made with vegetables that are commonly grown in a garden

Roast paper salad

$13.00

Pretty to look at and delicious to eat, this roasted pepper salad is the perfect make-ahead dish for a summer get-together.

Appetizers

samosa

$7.00

indian famous spicey poteto pastry

Spring Roll

$9.00

Mix Veg Pakoda

$9.00

Samosa chat

$11.00

Spinach Chat

$11.00

Tandoor Appetizer

Paneer Tikka

$16.00

Paneer Hariyali Royal

$16.00

Tandoori Chicken

$16.00

Tandoori Salmon

$17.00

Tandoori Shrimp

$17.00

Chicken Hariyali Royal

$16.00

Tandoori Wings

$17.00

Afghani Chicken

$16.00

Lamb Shank Kebab

$21.00

Tandoori Lamb Chop

$36.00

Small plates

Desi veg Burgar

$10.00

Spicy veg Burgar

$10.00

Pneer Tikka Burger

$10.00

Vada Pav

$10.00

Pav Bhaji

$13.00

Spicy Chicken Burger

$12.00

Chicken Tikka Burger

$12.00

Indo chinease

Veg Manchurian

$15.00

Paneer Manchurian

$16.00

Gobi Manchurian

$15.00

Paneer Chilli

$16.00

Gobi Chilli

$15.00

paneer 65

$16.00

Gobi 65

$15.00

Paneer Schezwan

$16.00

Gobi Schezwan

$15.00

Chicken Manchurian

$16.00

Shrimp Manchurian

$17.00

Shrimp Chilli

$17.00

Fish Chilli

$18.00

Chicken 65

$19.00

Fish 65

$20.00

Shrimp 65

$20.00

Chicken Schezwan

$17.00

Fish Schezwan

$18.00

Shrimp Schezwan

$19.00

Fried Rice

$19.00

Schezwan Fried Rice

$19.00

Hakka Noodles

$19.00

Schezwan Hakka Noodles

$19.00

Dosa

plain Paper Dosa

$11.00

Masala Dosa

$13.00

Onion Chilli Dosa

$13.00

Mysore Masala Dosa

$13.00

Panner Tikka Dosa

$13.00

Chicken Tikka Dosa

$15.00

Main Course

Slow cooked lamb in curry sauce

Butter Paneer Masala

$16.00

Paneer Tikka Masala

$16.00

Paneer Mumtaz

$16.00

Kadai Paneer

$16.00

Kadai Vegetables

$16.00

Shahi Paneer

$16.00

Malai Kofta

$16.00

Navratna korma

$16.00

Veg.Kolhapuri

$16.00

Palak Paneer

$16.00

Mutter Paneer Masala

$16.00

Gobi Achari

$16.00

Chicken Chatinut

$18.00

Butter Chicken

$18.00

Chicken Tikka Masala

$18.00

Shrimp Tikka Masala

$19.00

Chicken Mumtaz

$18.00

Shrimp Mumtaz

$19.00

Salmon Mumtaz

$20.00

Chicken Korma

$18.00

Makhmali Chicken

$18.00

Makhmali Lamb Shank

$23.00

Desi Chicken Curry

$18.00

Chicken Andhra Curry

$18.00

Chicken Do Payaza

$18.00

palak Chichen

$18.00

Palak Goat

$20.00

Kadai Chicken

$18.00

Goat Bhuna Masala

$21.00

Chicken Achari

$18.00

Goat Achari

$20.00

Shrimp Achari

$19.00

Lamb shank

$26.00

Rice & Biryani

Mumbai Veg Biryani

$16.00

Paneer Tawa Pulav

$16.00

Plain Rice

$13.00

Lucknavi Chicken Dum Biryani

$19.00

Mumbai Goat Biryani

$22.00

Dal

Desi Dal Tadka

$13.00

Shahi Dal Makhani

$13.00

Darbari chana Masala

$13.00

Bread

Tandoori Roti

$3.00

whole wheat flour plain bread

Piyaz mirch Roti

$4.00

Lacha paratha

$5.00

Flacky,layered soft bread

Butter naan

$4.00

Baked plain flatbread garnishing with butter

Plain Naan

$3.00

baked plain bread garnishing

bullet naan

$4.00

Baked plain bread with chilis and spices

Garlic naan

$4.00

Baked plain bread with garlic

paneer kulcha

$6.00

Baked flat bread stuffed with paneer

Aloo kulcha

$5.00

Baked flat bread stuffed with potato paste

Lassi

Buttermilk

$5.00

Mango Lassi

$6.00

Salted Lassi

$6.00

Sweet Lassi

$6.00

Rose Lassi

$6.00

Dessert

Brownie with Ice cream

$10.00

Rasmalai

$7.00

Gulabjamun

$7.00

Shahi tukda

$8.00

Kulfi Falooda

$8.00

Chocolate Truffle

$7.00

Vanilla

$7.00

Red Velvet

$7.00

Cold Beverages

Coke

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Minute Made Lemon

$5.00

Cranberry

$5.00

Thumbs Up

$5.00

Limca

$5.00

Fanta

$5.00

Hot Beverages

Indian Masala Tea

$4.00

Coffe

$4.00

Cardamom Tea

$3.00

kid's menu

Fries

$4.00

potato fries

chicken Nuggets

$6.00

Fix plate

Veg platter

$17.00

Non veg platter

$19.00

Extra

Raita

$5.00

Masala Papad

$3.00

papad

$2.00

vegan items

green garden salad

$8.00

Roast paper salad

$13.00

veg manchow soup

$7.00

tomato basil soup

$7.00

vada pav

$10.00

Veg Manchurian

$15.00

Gobi Manchurian

$15.00

Gobi Schezwan

$15.00

Gobi Chilli

$15.00

Gobi 65

$15.00

Samosa Chat

$11.00

Mix Veg Pakoda

$9.00

spinach chat

$11.00

plain Paper Dosa

$11.00

masala Dosa

$13.00

Onion Chilli dosa

$13.00

Veg Fried Rice

$16.00

Hakka Noodles

$16.00

Schezwan Fried Rice

$16.00

Kadai Vegetables

$16.00

Gobi Achari

$16.00

Desi Dal Tadka

$13.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
