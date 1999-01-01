Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Red Coach INN

1,175 Reviews

$$

2 Buffalo Ave

Niagara Falls, NY 14303

N/A Beverages

*REFILL

Apple Juice

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Cappuccino

$6.00

Coffee

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Espresso

$5.00

Dbl Espresso

$8.00

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Herbal Tea

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Kiddie Cocktail

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Milk

$4.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.50

Soda Water

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Tonic

$3.50

Unsweetened Tea

$3.50

Water

$2.00

Water-Pelligrino

$4.00

Water-Perrier

$3.00

Water-Saratoga

$5.00

Breakfast Plates

Apple Oatmeal

$8.00

Oatmeal with apples, raisins, and caramelized brown sugar

Country Breakfast Bake

$15.00

Bacon, sausage, baked Virginia ham, cheddar cheese, home fried potatoes and two eggs with toast

Crab Omelette

$16.00

Crabmeat, Asparagus and swiss cheese omelette with hollandaise sauce, home fried potatoes and toast

Crème Brulee French Toast

$14.00

Sourdough french toast with vanilla crème brulee and caramelized brown sugar, served with maple syrup

Eggs Benedict

$15.00

Baked Virginia ham, poached eggs and hollandaise sauce on English muffin halves with home fried potatoes

Pancakes Napolean

$12.00

Buttermilk pancakes layered with fresh strawberries, blueberries and whipped cream, dusted with powdered sugrar and served with maple syrup

Red Coach Breakfast Sandwich

$12.00

Fried Egg, Bacon & Cheddar Cheese on a choice of croissant or toasted bagel with cream cheese, served with home fried potatoes

Red Coach Continental

$12.00

Choice of English Muffin, Scone, Bagel or Croissant, Fresh Cut Fruit & Juice, Coffee or Tea

Salmon Benedict

$16.00

Smoked salmon lox, poached eggs and hollandaise sauce on English muffin halves with home fried potates

Steak & Eggs

$19.00

4oz Sirloin strip steak, two eggs, home fried potatoes and toast

Strawberry Belgian Waffle

$11.00

Buttermilk Belgian waffle topped with strawberry compote and powdered sugar

Three Cheese Omelette

$14.00

Swiss cheese, cheddar cheese, provolone cheese & chopped tomato omelette with home fried potatoes and toast / Add ham $2

Traditional Breakfast

$15.00

Two eggs, two sausage links, two bacon strips, home fried potatoes and toast

Vegetarian Breakfast Bake

$12.00

Spinach, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, red onions, cheddar cheese, home fried poatoes and two eggs with toast

Breakfast Sides

Bagel

$5.00

Cinnamon Granola

$3.00

Croissant

$4.00

English Muffin

$4.00

Grapefruit

$2.00

Home Fried Potatoes

$3.00

One Egg

$3.00

Scone

$5.00

Side Bacon

$4.00

Side Fruit

$5.00

Side Sausage

$4.00

Side Toast

$3.00

One Pancake

$4.00

Add Ham Slab

$3.00

Children's Breakfast Food

K-Traditional Breakfast

$9.00

One Egg, Two Sausage Links, Two Bacon Strips, Home Fried Potatoes and Toast

K-Cheese Omelette

$7.00

Cheddar and Provolone Cheese Omelette with Home Fried Potatoes and Toast

K-French Toast

$7.00

Cinnamon Swirled French Toast with Powdered Sugar and Maple Syrup

K-Pancakes

$7.00

Buttermilk Pancakes Dusted with Powdered Sugar and Served with Maple Syrup

K-Oatmeal

$5.00

Cinnamon and Brown Sugar Oatmeal

Breakfast Beverages

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Coffee

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Espresso

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Herbal Tea

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Milk

$4.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Starters

Baked Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Spinach, Romano Cheese, Artichoke Hearts and roasted red peppers, served with Grilled Italian Bread

Buffalo Wings

$12.00

Crispy chicken wings with out mild, medium or hot signature sauce, served with bleu cheese, carrots and celery

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Grilled BBQ chicken breast, corn and cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla with guacamole, salsa and sour cream

Coconut & Toasted Almond Shrimp

$15.00

Crunchy Asian Tiger Shrimp with spicy orange sauce - Winner of the Taste of Buffalo

Crab Cakes

$15.00

Two 3oz Maryland style lump crab cakes paired with Chipotel Aioli

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00

Chilled poached Asian tiger shrimp & cocktail sauce

Stuffed Avocado

$12.00

Baked avocado halves filled with diced tomatoes, salsa & cheddar cheese

Soup

French Onion Bowl

$8.00

French Onion Cup

$5.00

Soup Du Jour Bowl

$7.00

Soup Du Jour Cup

$4.00

Salads

Blueberry Spinach Salad

$14.00

Savory salad of baby spinach, blueberries, walnuts, grape tomatoes, goat cheese and balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Romaine lettuce, garlic croutons, romano cheese and caesar dressing

Finger Lakes Pear Salad

$15.00

Riesling poached pear, candied walnuts, goat cheese, dried cranberries, bibb lettuce wedge and maple fig dressing

Red Coach House Salad

$14.00

Sliced strawberries, almonds, crumbly bleu cheese and concord grape vinaigrette over mixed baby greens

Side Salad

$9.00

Add Chicken

$7.00

Add Salmon

$8.00

Add Shrimp

$9.00

Add Steak

$9.00

Sandwiches

Beef on Weck

$13.00

Thin sliced oven roasted beef dipped in hot au jus, topped with horseradish sauce, served on kummelweck roll with red bliss potato salad

Black & Bleu Steak Wrap

$16.00

Thin sliced blackened cajun seasoned beef sirloin steak, crumbled bleu cheese, diced tomatoes, green leaf lettuce and balsamic vinaigrette dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla with french fried potatoes and dill pickle slices

Charbroiled Hamburger

$14.00

One-half pound angus beef burger, leaf lettuce, tomato & red onion on a toasted kaiser roll with French fried potatoes and dill pickle slices

Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast, smoked ham, swiss cheese and garlic aioli on a ciabatta roll with french fried potatoes

Fish Sandwich

$13.00

Beer battered haddock, tartar sauce, leaf lettuce, tomato and red onion onn a toasted kaiser roll with french fried potatoes and coleslaw

Monte Cristo

$14.00

Oven roasted turkey breast, Virginia ham, swiss cheese on grilled egg dipped Italian bread with red bliss potato salad and dill pickle slices

Red Coach Reuben

$14.00

Shaved corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese and Russian dressing on grilled rye bread with pasta salad and dill pickle slices

Salmon BLT

$14.00

Grilled North Atlantic salmon, hickory smoked bacon, leaf lettuce, tomato and roasted garlic aioli on toasted wheatberry bread with sweet potato fries

Spinach & Artichoke Wrap

$13.00

Artichoke hearts, roasted red pepper strips, baby spinach, provolone cheese and garlic herb spread, wrapped in a flour tortilla with pasta salad

Tuna Melt

$13.00

Tuna salad, provolone cheese and sliced tomato grilled on sourdough bread with pasta salad and dill pickle slices

Turkey Apple Sandwich

$13.00

Oven roasted turkey breast, cheddar cheese, sliced granny smith apples, bacon and cranberry aioli ona ciabatta roll with pasta salad

Luncheon Entrees

Bruschetta Pasta

$16.00

Diced roma tomatoes, red onions, garlic, fresh basil, olive oil, white balsamic vinegar and capellini pasta topped with parmesan cheese

Meatloaf

$22.00Out of stock

Homemade meatloaf with mushroom demi-glace, sour cream chive mashed smashed potatoes and seasonal vegetable medley

Seafood Omelette

$15.00

Crabmeat, shrimp, swiss cheese and cheddar cheese omelette with pan fried potatoes

Shepherd's Pie

$15.00

Ground beef, spanish onions, corn and peas in a country beef gravy, crusted with smashed potatoes and cheddar cheese

Three Cheese Omelette

$14.00

Swiss cheese, cheddar cheese, provolone cheese & chopped tomato omelette with home fried potatoes and toast / Add ham $2

Sides

Add Cheese

$1.50

SD Asparagus

$4.50

SD Broccoli

$4.00

SD Fries

$3.50

SD Pasta Salad

$3.50

SD Potato Salad

$3.50

SD Rice Pilaf

$3.50

SD Risotto

$3.50

SD Roasted Potatoes

$3.50

SD Smashed

$3.50

SD Sweet Fries

$3.50

Children's Menu

K-Chicken Fingers

$13.00

Fried chicken fingers with BBQ sauce and french fries

K-Grilled Cheese

$13.00

With french fries

K-Mac & Cheese

$13.00

K-Pasta with Butter

$13.00

K-Pasta with Marinara

$13.00

With romano cheese

Desserts

Ala Mode

$3.00

Bavarian Cake

$9.00

Black Forest CC

$9.00Out of stock

Blueberry CC

$9.00

Bread Pudding

$9.00

Bronx Bomber

$9.00

Brownie CC

$9.00

Caramel CC

$9.00

Carrot Cake

$9.00

Cheesecake

$9.00

Child Fruit

Child Ice Cream

Choc Caramel

$9.00

Choc Oblivion

$9.00

Choc Rasp

$9.00

Choc Rasp Cake

$9.00

Choc Wow

$9.00

Coconut Cake

$9.00

Creme Brulee

$9.00

Dessert Feat

$9.00

Dutch Apple Pie

$5.00

Fruit Cup

$5.00

Funfetti Cake

$9.00

Heath Bar CC

$9.00

Ice Cream

$4.00

Kahlua Cap CC

$9.00

Lemon Rasp Cake

$9.00

Mint Choc Chip

$9.00

Orange Creamsicle

$9.00

Oreo Cake

$9.00

Oreo CC

$9.00

PB Pie

$9.00

PB Pie

$9.00

Pistachio Cake

$9.00

Pumpkin Pie

$9.00

R-Bread Pudding

$5.00Out of stock

R-Creme Brulee

$5.00Out of stock

Red Velvet

$9.00

Snickers CC

$9.00

Strawberry Cake

$8.00

Strawberry Swirl Cake

$9.00

Turtle CC

$9.00

White Ecstasy

$9.00

Vegetarian

Bruschetta Pasta

$16.00

Diced roma tomatoes, red onions, garlic, fresh basil, olive oil, white balsamic vinegar and capellini pasta topped with parmesan cheese

Stuffed Portobello Mushroom

$18.00

Diced tomato, spinach, artichoke hearts, feta and mozzarella cheese stuffed portobello mushroom cap served over creamy parmesan risotto

Tuscan Vegetable Pasta

$18.00

Broccoli, spinach, spanish onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, shredded mozzarella cheese, penne rigate pasta and herbs in our red sauce

Butcher's Block

Filet Mignon

$45.00

8oz center cut filet mignon steak, portobello mushroom cap, roasted red peppers, balsamic demi-glace, roasted baby red potatoes and seasonal vegetable medley

Meatloaf

$22.00Out of stock

Homemade meatloaf with mushroom demi-glace, sour cream chive mashed smashed potatoes and seasonal vegetable medley

New York Strip

$40.00

Grilled 12oz aged center cut NY strip steak, served with blistered asparagus and sour cream chive smashed potatoes

Pork Normandy

$27.00

Rib Eye

$42.00

Grilled 12oz Rib-Eye Steak Topped with Garlic Herb Butter, Served with Smashed Potatoes and Seasonal Vegetable Medley

Surf & Turf

$47.00

4oz grilled filet mignon and 4oz broiled lobster tail with hollandaise sauce, drawn butter, roasted baby red potatoes and seasonal vegetable medley

Poultry

Chicken French

$24.00

Sauteed egg dipped boneless chicken breast, artichoke hearts, garlic, shallots and parsely with sherry lemon butter sauce and creamy parmesan risotto

Chicken Parmesan

$28.00

Italian breaded boneless chicken breast topped with our red sauce, mozzarella and parmesan cheese, served over pasta pomodoro

Chicken Pasta Primavera

$24.00

Teriyaki Chicken

$24.00

Teriyaki grilled boneless chicken breast, Asian vegetables and stir-fried rice with sweet chili sauce

Seafood

Cedar Salmon

$29.00

Cedar plank oven roasted North Atlantic salmon fillet with pecan butter, roasted baby red potatoes and seasonal vegetable medley

Fish & Chips

$22.00

Beer battered fried haddock fillet, french fried potatoes and coleslaw

Mahi Mahi

$29.00

Scallops Florentine

$38.00

Pan seared Georges bank sea scallops, baby spinach, diced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, shallots, parsley and capellini pasta in garlic cream sauce

Seafood Platter

$49.00

4oz broiled Brazilian lobster tail with drawn butter, Asian tiger shrimp in scampi sauce and pan seared Georges bank sea scallops with garlic cream sauce, served with rice pilaf

Shrimp Blush

$32.00

Add Lobster Tail

$26.00

Sides

Add Cheese

$1.50

SD Asparagus

$4.50

SD Broccoli

$4.00

SD Fries

$3.50

SD Pasta Salad

$3.50

SD Potato Salad

$3.50

SD Rice Pilaf

$3.50