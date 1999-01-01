- Home
- /
- Niagara Falls
- /
- American
- /
- Red Coach INN
Red Coach INN
1,175 Reviews
$$
2 Buffalo Ave
Niagara Falls, NY 14303
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
N/A Beverages
*REFILL
Apple Juice
Arnold Palmer
Cappuccino
Coffee
Cranberry Juice
Decaf Coffee
Diet Pepsi
Espresso
Dbl Espresso
Ginger Ale
Grapefruit Juice
Herbal Tea
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Kiddie Cocktail
Lemonade
Milk
Orange Juice
Pepsi
Pineapple Juice
Sierra Mist
Soda Water
Sweet Tea
Tomato Juice
Tonic
Unsweetened Tea
Water
Water-Pelligrino
Water-Perrier
Water-Saratoga
Breakfast Plates
Apple Oatmeal
Oatmeal with apples, raisins, and caramelized brown sugar
Country Breakfast Bake
Bacon, sausage, baked Virginia ham, cheddar cheese, home fried potatoes and two eggs with toast
Crab Omelette
Crabmeat, Asparagus and swiss cheese omelette with hollandaise sauce, home fried potatoes and toast
Crème Brulee French Toast
Sourdough french toast with vanilla crème brulee and caramelized brown sugar, served with maple syrup
Eggs Benedict
Baked Virginia ham, poached eggs and hollandaise sauce on English muffin halves with home fried potatoes
Pancakes Napolean
Buttermilk pancakes layered with fresh strawberries, blueberries and whipped cream, dusted with powdered sugrar and served with maple syrup
Red Coach Breakfast Sandwich
Fried Egg, Bacon & Cheddar Cheese on a choice of croissant or toasted bagel with cream cheese, served with home fried potatoes
Red Coach Continental
Choice of English Muffin, Scone, Bagel or Croissant, Fresh Cut Fruit & Juice, Coffee or Tea
Salmon Benedict
Smoked salmon lox, poached eggs and hollandaise sauce on English muffin halves with home fried potates
Steak & Eggs
4oz Sirloin strip steak, two eggs, home fried potatoes and toast
Strawberry Belgian Waffle
Buttermilk Belgian waffle topped with strawberry compote and powdered sugar
Three Cheese Omelette
Swiss cheese, cheddar cheese, provolone cheese & chopped tomato omelette with home fried potatoes and toast / Add ham $2
Traditional Breakfast
Two eggs, two sausage links, two bacon strips, home fried potatoes and toast
Vegetarian Breakfast Bake
Spinach, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, red onions, cheddar cheese, home fried poatoes and two eggs with toast
Breakfast Sides
Children's Breakfast Food
K-Traditional Breakfast
One Egg, Two Sausage Links, Two Bacon Strips, Home Fried Potatoes and Toast
K-Cheese Omelette
Cheddar and Provolone Cheese Omelette with Home Fried Potatoes and Toast
K-French Toast
Cinnamon Swirled French Toast with Powdered Sugar and Maple Syrup
K-Pancakes
Buttermilk Pancakes Dusted with Powdered Sugar and Served with Maple Syrup
K-Oatmeal
Cinnamon and Brown Sugar Oatmeal
Breakfast Beverages
Starters
Baked Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Spinach, Romano Cheese, Artichoke Hearts and roasted red peppers, served with Grilled Italian Bread
Buffalo Wings
Crispy chicken wings with out mild, medium or hot signature sauce, served with bleu cheese, carrots and celery
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled BBQ chicken breast, corn and cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla with guacamole, salsa and sour cream
Coconut & Toasted Almond Shrimp
Crunchy Asian Tiger Shrimp with spicy orange sauce - Winner of the Taste of Buffalo
Crab Cakes
Two 3oz Maryland style lump crab cakes paired with Chipotel Aioli
Shrimp Cocktail
Chilled poached Asian tiger shrimp & cocktail sauce
Stuffed Avocado
Baked avocado halves filled with diced tomatoes, salsa & cheddar cheese
Salads
Blueberry Spinach Salad
Savory salad of baby spinach, blueberries, walnuts, grape tomatoes, goat cheese and balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, garlic croutons, romano cheese and caesar dressing
Finger Lakes Pear Salad
Riesling poached pear, candied walnuts, goat cheese, dried cranberries, bibb lettuce wedge and maple fig dressing
Red Coach House Salad
Sliced strawberries, almonds, crumbly bleu cheese and concord grape vinaigrette over mixed baby greens
Side Salad
Add Chicken
Add Salmon
Add Shrimp
Add Steak
Sandwiches
Beef on Weck
Thin sliced oven roasted beef dipped in hot au jus, topped with horseradish sauce, served on kummelweck roll with red bliss potato salad
Black & Bleu Steak Wrap
Thin sliced blackened cajun seasoned beef sirloin steak, crumbled bleu cheese, diced tomatoes, green leaf lettuce and balsamic vinaigrette dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla with french fried potatoes and dill pickle slices
Charbroiled Hamburger
One-half pound angus beef burger, leaf lettuce, tomato & red onion on a toasted kaiser roll with French fried potatoes and dill pickle slices
Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, smoked ham, swiss cheese and garlic aioli on a ciabatta roll with french fried potatoes
Fish Sandwich
Beer battered haddock, tartar sauce, leaf lettuce, tomato and red onion onn a toasted kaiser roll with french fried potatoes and coleslaw
Monte Cristo
Oven roasted turkey breast, Virginia ham, swiss cheese on grilled egg dipped Italian bread with red bliss potato salad and dill pickle slices
Red Coach Reuben
Shaved corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese and Russian dressing on grilled rye bread with pasta salad and dill pickle slices
Salmon BLT
Grilled North Atlantic salmon, hickory smoked bacon, leaf lettuce, tomato and roasted garlic aioli on toasted wheatberry bread with sweet potato fries
Spinach & Artichoke Wrap
Artichoke hearts, roasted red pepper strips, baby spinach, provolone cheese and garlic herb spread, wrapped in a flour tortilla with pasta salad
Tuna Melt
Tuna salad, provolone cheese and sliced tomato grilled on sourdough bread with pasta salad and dill pickle slices
Turkey Apple Sandwich
Oven roasted turkey breast, cheddar cheese, sliced granny smith apples, bacon and cranberry aioli ona ciabatta roll with pasta salad
Luncheon Entrees
Bruschetta Pasta
Diced roma tomatoes, red onions, garlic, fresh basil, olive oil, white balsamic vinegar and capellini pasta topped with parmesan cheese
Meatloaf
Homemade meatloaf with mushroom demi-glace, sour cream chive mashed smashed potatoes and seasonal vegetable medley
Seafood Omelette
Crabmeat, shrimp, swiss cheese and cheddar cheese omelette with pan fried potatoes
Shepherd's Pie
Ground beef, spanish onions, corn and peas in a country beef gravy, crusted with smashed potatoes and cheddar cheese
Three Cheese Omelette
Swiss cheese, cheddar cheese, provolone cheese & chopped tomato omelette with home fried potatoes and toast / Add ham $2
Sides
Children's Menu
Features
Almond Chic
Calamari App
Clams Casino
Deviled Eggs
Meatball App
Pork Queso
Potato Bites
Potato Skins
Potstickers
R-Bowl Soup
R-Chic Queso
Ravioli App
Salad Feat
Shrimp Queso
Skewers
Spring Roll
Stuff Peppers
Stuffed Mush
Brunch A
Brunch C
Burger Feat
L-Chicken
L-Corned Beef
L-Egg Salad
L-Eggplant
L-Ham
L-Lasagna
L-Pasta
L-Pork
L-Prime Rib
L-Ravioli
L-Roast Beef
L-Salmon
L-Shrimp
L-Steak
L-Tilapia
L-Tuna
L-Turkey
L-Turkey Reuben
L - Chicken Parm Sandwich
L - Mac And Cheese
Desserts
Ala Mode
Bavarian Cake
Black Forest CC
Blueberry CC
Bread Pudding
Bronx Bomber
Brownie CC
Caramel CC
Carrot Cake
Cheesecake
Child Fruit
Child Ice Cream
Choc Caramel
Choc Oblivion
Choc Rasp
Choc Rasp Cake
Choc Wow
Coconut Cake
Creme Brulee
Dessert Feat
Dutch Apple Pie
Fruit Cup
Funfetti Cake
Heath Bar CC
Ice Cream
Kahlua Cap CC
Lemon Rasp Cake
Mint Choc Chip
Orange Creamsicle
Oreo Cake
Oreo CC
PB Pie
PB Pie
Pistachio Cake
Pumpkin Pie
R-Bread Pudding
R-Creme Brulee
Red Velvet
Snickers CC
Strawberry Cake
Strawberry Swirl Cake
Turtle CC
White Ecstasy
Starters
Baked Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Spinach, Romano Cheese, Artichoke Hearts and roasted red peppers, served with Grilled Italian Bread
Buffalo Wings
Crispy chicken wings with out mild, medium or hot signature sauce, served with bleu cheese, carrots and celery
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled BBQ chicken breast, corn and cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla with guacamole, salsa and sour cream
Coconut & Toasted Almond Shrimp
Crunchy Asian Tiger Shrimp with spicy orange sauce - Winner of the Taste of Buffalo
Crab Cakes
Two 3oz Maryland style lump crab cakes paired with Chipotel Aioli
Shrimp Cocktail
Chilled poached Asian tiger shrimp & cocktail sauce
Stuffed Avocado
Baked avocado halves filled with diced tomatoes, salsa & cheddar cheese
Salad
Blueberry Spinach Salad
Savory salad of baby spinach, blueberries, walnuts, grape tomatoes, goat cheese and balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, garlic croutons, romano cheese and caesar dressing
Finger Lakes Pear Salad
Riesling poached pear, candied walnuts, goat cheese, dried cranberries, bibb lettuce wedge and maple fig dressing
Red Coach House Salad
Sliced strawberries, almonds, crumbly bleu cheese and concord grape vinaigrette over mixed baby greens
Side Salad
Add Chicken
Add Salmon
Add Shrimp
Add Steak
Vegetarian
Bruschetta Pasta
Diced roma tomatoes, red onions, garlic, fresh basil, olive oil, white balsamic vinegar and capellini pasta topped with parmesan cheese
Stuffed Portobello Mushroom
Diced tomato, spinach, artichoke hearts, feta and mozzarella cheese stuffed portobello mushroom cap served over creamy parmesan risotto
Tuscan Vegetable Pasta
Broccoli, spinach, spanish onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, shredded mozzarella cheese, penne rigate pasta and herbs in our red sauce
Butcher's Block
Filet Mignon
8oz center cut filet mignon steak, portobello mushroom cap, roasted red peppers, balsamic demi-glace, roasted baby red potatoes and seasonal vegetable medley
Meatloaf
Homemade meatloaf with mushroom demi-glace, sour cream chive mashed smashed potatoes and seasonal vegetable medley
New York Strip
Grilled 12oz aged center cut NY strip steak, served with blistered asparagus and sour cream chive smashed potatoes
Pork Normandy
Rib Eye
Grilled 12oz Rib-Eye Steak Topped with Garlic Herb Butter, Served with Smashed Potatoes and Seasonal Vegetable Medley
Surf & Turf
4oz grilled filet mignon and 4oz broiled lobster tail with hollandaise sauce, drawn butter, roasted baby red potatoes and seasonal vegetable medley
Poultry
Chicken French
Sauteed egg dipped boneless chicken breast, artichoke hearts, garlic, shallots and parsely with sherry lemon butter sauce and creamy parmesan risotto
Chicken Parmesan
Italian breaded boneless chicken breast topped with our red sauce, mozzarella and parmesan cheese, served over pasta pomodoro
Chicken Pasta Primavera
Teriyaki Chicken
Teriyaki grilled boneless chicken breast, Asian vegetables and stir-fried rice with sweet chili sauce
Seafood
Cedar Salmon
Cedar plank oven roasted North Atlantic salmon fillet with pecan butter, roasted baby red potatoes and seasonal vegetable medley
Fish & Chips
Beer battered fried haddock fillet, french fried potatoes and coleslaw
Mahi Mahi
Scallops Florentine
Pan seared Georges bank sea scallops, baby spinach, diced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, shallots, parsley and capellini pasta in garlic cream sauce
Seafood Platter
4oz broiled Brazilian lobster tail with drawn butter, Asian tiger shrimp in scampi sauce and pan seared Georges bank sea scallops with garlic cream sauce, served with rice pilaf