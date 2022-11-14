Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Bars & Lounges
American

Red Cow 50th Street

review star

No reviews yet

3624 W 50th St

Minneapolis, MN 55410

Popular Items

Ultimate Burger
Turkey Burger
Double Barrel Burger

Share-Ables

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$11.00

Beer-battered white cheddar, served with house triple berry ketchup

Wings

Wings

$14.75

On-the-bone wings

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$14.75

Gluten-free boneless wings

VEGAN Buffalo Cauliflower

$11.50

100% Plant-based, buffalo sauce & vegan ranch

Buffalo Cauliflower

Buffalo Cauliflower

$11.50

Gluten-Free breading, buffalo sauce, blue cheese. Available plant based with vegan ranch.

Chips & Onion Dip

Chips & Onion Dip

$9.50

Classic french onion dip & house made chips

Loaded Chips & Onion Dip

$12.50
Roasted Brussels Sprouts

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$11.50
Housemade Chicken Tenders

Housemade Chicken Tenders

$13.50

Hand breaded chicken tenders served with house pickles & Red Cow sauce

Nashville Hot Stix

Nashville Hot Stix

$14.00

Hand breaded chicken tenders tossed in nashville hot oil served with house pickles & Red Cow sauce

Hummus

Hummus

$12.50

Roasted red pepper hummus, veggies, marinated olives & pita chips

Scotch Eggs

Scotch Eggs

$12.50

soft boiled egg, banger sausage, panko breading, beer mustard

Mini Reubens

Mini Reubens

$15.00

pastrami, sauerkraut, gruyere cheese & red cow sauce on pretzel buns

Vegan Brussels Sprouts

Vegan Brussels Sprouts

$11.50

Burgers

All burgers served on fresh made Wuollet's buns. Choice of side.
60/40 Burger

60/40 Burger

$14.75

60% CAB and 40% ground bacon patty topped with wisconsin aged cheddar, candied bacon & house beer mustard

Ahi Tuna Burger

Ahi Tuna Burger

$16.50

Spicy tuna burger, avocado, ginger cream cheese & dragon sauce

Barcelona Burger

Barcelona Burger

$15.50

CAB patty, manchego cheese, prosciutto, piquillo pepper & smoked aioli

Blues Burger

Blues Burger

$14.50

CAB® patty, blue cheese, black pepper, rosemary & apricot jam

Breakfast Burger

Breakfast Burger

$15.00

Double patty, peanut butter, over easy egg, bacon & cheddar on sourdough bread

Double Barrel Burger

Double Barrel Burger

$16.75

Two thinly smashed patties, white american, grilled onions & special sauce - 2016 Burger Battle Winner!

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$14.75

Certified Angus Beef patty, garlic mayo, red wine mushrooms, balsamic onion jam, gruyere cheese

Patty Melt Burger

Patty Melt Burger

$14.75

double patty, caramelized onions, sharp cheddar, white american, garlic mayo, rye

So Cal Burger

So Cal Burger

$16.50

100% Plant-based - Impossible™ burger patty, avocado, vegan american, lettuce, tomato, onion, & garlic mayo on a whole wheat bun

Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$14.50

House-made turkey patty, sliced radish, arugula, crushed pistachios & cilantro-lime aioli

Ultimate Burger

Ultimate Burger

$14.00

CAB patty, wisconsin aged cheddar, iceberg lettuce, tomato, onion & Red Cow sauce

Salads & Bowls

BBQ Chicken Bowl

BBQ Chicken Bowl

$15.50

tangy slaw, grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, roasted corn & peppers, bbq sunflower seeds, crispy onion

Beet Quinoa

Beet Quinoa

$14.00

Roasted triple-color beets, mixed greens, quinoa, edamame, red pepper, pickled garbanzos, candied pecans with balsamic vinaigrette

Harvest Vegetable Bowl

Harvest Vegetable Bowl

$15.00

Curried-ginger glazed sweet potatoes, cabbage, brussels, rainbow kale, broccoli, grilled artichokes, craisins, sunflower seeds & fried kale chips

Large Red Cow Salad

Large Red Cow Salad

$13.50

Organic mixed greens, crispy prosciutto, sunflower, pumpkin & hemp seeds, shaved parmesan with balsamic vinaigrette

Large Wedge

Large Wedge

$12.50

Iceberg lettuce, heirloom tomato, bacon, red onion with blue cheese

Sesame Tuna Bowl

Sesame Tuna Bowl

$18.00

Brown rice-quinoa blend, mixed greens, sesame-ginger vinaigrette, red cabbage, carrots, edamame, green onion, seared ahi tuna & sriracha mayo

Small Red Cow Salad

Small Red Cow Salad

$7.50

Organic mixed greens, crispy prosciutto, sunflower, pumpkin & hemp seeds, shaved parmesan with balsamic vinaigrette

Small Wedge

Small Wedge

$7.50

Iceberg lettuce, heirloom tomato, bacon, red onion with blue cheese

Tex-Mex Chicken Bowl

Tex-Mex Chicken Bowl

$15.00

Cilantro-lime cauliflower rice, mixed greens, grilled chicken, cumin black beans, roasted corn and poblanos, pico de gallo with fresh avocado-ranch

Scratch Soups

Garden Vegetable

$5.00+

Delicious Vegan Soup loaded with tons of vegetables: Yellow Onion, Carrot, Russet Potato, Tomato, Italian Cut Green Beans, Edamame, Garbanzos, Kale, Fire Roasted Red Pepper

Potato Leek

Potato Leek

$5.00+

A creamy potato soup with leeks, bacon, ham, red peppers, and crispy prosciutto

Tomato Soup

Tomato Soup

$5.00+

House twist on an old classic. Hearty, balanced vegan tomato soup.

Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$13.50

Cheddar, gruyere, smoked gouda & BBQ chips on sourdough - Served with hearty tomato soup (or choose a substitute side for soup)

Tennessee Hot

Tennessee Hot

$15.50

Southern fried chicken, tennessee hot sauce, blackstrap mayo & house pickles

BLT Chicken

BLT Chicken

$14.75

Bourbon bacon, lettuce, tomato & garlic mayo

Bourbon Chicken

Bourbon Chicken

$15.50

Chopped bourbon bacon, lettuce, whipped brie & balsamic onion jam

Fries & More

Fries

Fries

$6.50
Tots

Tots

$8.00
Parmesan Truffle Fries

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$8.00
Sweet Potato Planks

Sweet Potato Planks

$8.00
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$3.00

Kids Menu

Kid's Meals come with fries, broccoli & a snickerdoodle
Kids Cheeseburger Sliders

Kids Cheeseburger Sliders

$8.00

2 CAB patty sliders, american cheese - Served with fries, carrot sticks, & a snickerdoodle

Kids Corn Dog

Kids Corn Dog

$7.00

Served with fries, carrot sticks, & a snickerdoodle

Kid's Grilled Cheese

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Non-GMO bread, american cheese - Served with fries, carrot sticks, & a snickerdoodle

Kid's Mac & Cheese

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Served with fries, carrot sticks, & a snickerdoodle

1/2 Avocado

1/2 Avocado

$1.50

Shakee Shakee

Birthday Cake Shake

Birthday Cake Shake

$6.50
Brownie Batter & Caramel Shake

Brownie Batter & Caramel Shake

$6.50
Caramel Shake

Caramel Shake

$6.50
Chocolate Shake

Chocolate Shake

$6.50
Strawberry Shake

Strawberry Shake

$6.50
Vanilla Shake

Vanilla Shake

$6.50

Shake-A-Day

$6.50

To-Go Beverages

Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$3.50
Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$3.50
Coffee

Coffee

$3.25
Coke

Coke

$3.25
Cranberry Juice

Cranberry Juice

$3.50
Decaf

Decaf

$3.25
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.25
Gingerale

Gingerale

$3.25
Grapefruit Juice

Grapefruit Juice

$3.25
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.25
House Cold Brew On Nitro

House Cold Brew On Nitro

$7.00
Ice Water

Ice Water

$1.00
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.25
Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.50
Lift Bridge Root Beer

Lift Bridge Root Beer

$4.50
Mellow Yellow

Mellow Yellow

$3.25
Orange Fanta

Orange Fanta

$3.25
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$3.50
Pineapple Juice

Pineapple Juice

$3.50
Red Cow Ginger Beer

Red Cow Ginger Beer

$4.00
Sprite

Sprite

$3.25
Ginger Kombucha

Ginger Kombucha

$7.50
Pineapple Peach Kombucha

Pineapple Peach Kombucha

$7.50
Red Bull- Original

Red Bull- Original

$6.00
Red Bull- Tropical

Red Bull- Tropical

$6.00

Burger 4 Packs

4 Pack 60/40

4 Pack 60/40

$37.00
4 Pack Double Barrel

4 Pack Double Barrel

$52.00
4 Pack So-Cal

4 Pack So-Cal

$60.00
4 Pack Turkey Burger

4 Pack Turkey Burger

$40.00
4 Pack Ultimate

4 Pack Ultimate

$37.00

Cocktail & Mocktail Kits (Instructions Provided)

Bloody Mary Kit

Bloody Mary Kit

$22.00

House-made bloody mary mix, 4 beef sticks, cheese cubes, olives, house pickles & rimming salt. Add vodka. Makes 4 cocktails

Ginger Beer Kit

Ginger Beer Kit

$21.00

Non-Alcoholic House Made Ginger Beer and Lime. Just add Vodka to make a Moscow Mule or Dark Rum to make a Dark N' Stormy. Makes 7 Cocktails

Honeycomb Mocktail Kit

Honeycomb Mocktail Kit

$18.00

Honey & lemon - Add sparkling water

Lavender Revolution Mocktail Kit

Lavender Revolution Mocktail Kit

$18.00

Lavender & lime - Add sparkling water

Old Fashioned Kit

Old Fashioned Kit

$15.00

House bitters blend, demerara & orange. Add your favorite bourbon or rye. Makes 8 cocktails

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Handcrafted burgers. And a whole lot more. Providing a sophisticated twist on the classic neighborhood tavern, Red Cow celebrates finely crafted burgers, beer, cocktails and fine wine.

Red Cow image
Banner pic
Red Cow image

