Red Cow Wayzata
No reviews yet
881 Lake St N
Wayzata, MN 55391
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Menu
Share-Ables
Gluten-free boneless wings
100% Plant-based, buffalo sauce & vegan ranch
Classic french onion dip & house made chips
Hand breaded chicken tenders served with house pickles & Red Cow sauce
Roasted red pepper hummus, veggies, marinated olives & pita chips
Our classic French Onion dip..but loaded!! We add Prosciutto, cheddar cheese and chives to the top for a fun twist on a classic!
pastrami, sauerkraut, gruyere cheese & red cow sauce on pretzel buns
Hand breaded chicken tenders tossed in nashville hot oil served with house pickles & Red Cow sauce
100% Plant-based, buffalo sauce & vegan ranch
On-the-bone wings
Beer-battered white cheddar, served with house triple berry ketchup
Burgers
60% CAB and 40% ground bacon patty topped with wisconsin aged cheddar, candied bacon & house beer mustard
Spicy tuna burger, avocado, ginger cream cheese & dragon sauce
CAB patty, manchego cheese, prosciutto, piquillo pepper & smoked aioli
CAB® patty, blue cheese, black pepper, rosemary & apricot jam
Double patty, peanut butter, over easy egg, bacon & cheddar on sourdough bread
Two thinly smashed patties, white american, grilled onions & special sauce - 2016 Burger Battle Winner!
Certified Angus Beef patty, garlic mayo, red wine mushrooms, balsamic onion jam, gruyere cheese
double patty, caramelized onions, sharp cheddar, white american, garlic mayo, sourdough bread
100% Plant-based - Impossible™ burger patty, avocado, vegan american, lettuce, tomato, onion, & garlic mayo on a whole wheat bun
House-made turkey patty, sliced radish, arugula, crushed pistachios & cilantro-lime aioli
CAB patty, wisconsin aged cheddar & Red Cow sauce
Salads & Poké Bowls
Roasted triple-color beets, mixed greens, quinoa, edamame, red pepper, pickled garbanzos, candied pecans with balsamic vinaigrette
Organic mixed greens, crispy prosciutto, sunflower, pumpkin & hemp seeds, shaved parmesan with balsamic vinaigrette
Iceberg lettuce, heirloom tomato, bacon, red onion with blue cheese
Organic mixed greens, crispy prosciutto, sunflower, pumpkin & hemp seeds, shaved parmesan with balsamic vinaigrette
Iceberg lettuce, heirloom tomato, bacon, red onion with blue cheese
Sandwiches
Cheddar, gruyere, smoked gouda & BBQ chips on sourdough - Served with hearty tomato soup (or choose a substitute side for soup)
Southern fried chicken, tennessee hot sauce, blackstrap mayo & house pickles
Bourbon bacon, lettuce, tomato & garlic mayo
Chopped bourbon bacon, lettuce, whipped brie & balsamic onion jam
Fries & More
Kids Menu
2 CAB patty sliders, american cheese - Served with fries, carrot sticks, & a snickerdoodle
Served with fries, carrot sticks, & a snickerdoodle
Non-GMO bread, american cheese - Served with fries, carrot sticks, & a snickerdoodle
Served with fries, carrot sticks, & a snickerdoodle
Shakee Shakee
To Go Beverages
Red Cow ginger beer in 12oz cans. Add vodka to make a Moscow Mule. Add dark rum to make a Dark N' Stormy.
Burger 4 Packs
Cocktail & Mocktail Kits (Instructions Provided)
House-made bloody mary mix, 4 beef sticks, cheese cubes, olives, house pickles & rimming salt. Add vodka. Makes 4 cocktails
House bitters blend, demerara & orange. Add your favorite bourbon or rye. Makes 8 cocktails
Red Cow ginger beer in 12oz cans. Add vodka to make a Moscow Mule. Add dark rum to make a Dark N' Stormy.
Frozen strawberry syrup and lemon juice. Just add rosé, blend and enjoy! Makes 5 Cocktails
BEER
Tap
Bottles/Cans
5oz
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Come in and enjoy!
881 Lake St N, Wayzata, MN 55391