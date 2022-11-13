Main picView gallery

Red Crown 15301 Kercheval Ave

15301 Kercheval Ave

Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230

Popular Items

RC BURGER
Chicken & Apple Salad
Kid Grilled Cheese

BTL BEER

Beer Bucket

$16.00

Choice of 5 Beers

Miller Lite

$4.50

Bud Light

$4.50

Labatt

$4.50

Blue Light

$4.50

Day Trip NA

$9.00

Estrella Jalisco

$4.75

Stella Artois

$6.00

Two Hearted

$6.00

Light Hearted

$6.50

Guiness

$8.00

Two Roots NA

$7.50

COCKTAILS

Aperol Manhattan

$10.00

Apple Cider Margarita

$10.00

Aviation

$12.00

Basic B

$14.00

Old Smokey Caramel whiskey, Baileys, Cold Brew, caramel drizzle, salt rim

Black Russian

$12.00

Black Widow

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Boulevadier

$1.00

Bourbon Aperol Manhattan

$14.00

Bourbon Aperol Manhatten

$14.00

Bourbon, Aperol, Bitters, Antica formula

Bourbon Buck

$12.00

Bourbon, Lemon, Blackberries, Ginger Beer

Bourbon Buck

$12.00

Cherchez la Femme

$12.00

Cinnamon Apple Side Car

$10.00

Cloud 9

$10.00

Cosmo

$10.00

Crown Irish Coffee

$12.00

Crown Marg

$15.00

Tequila, Triple Sec. Simple, Lime, salt

Dark & Stormy

$10.00

Deep South

$12.00

Defer Derby

$14.00

Bourbon, Strawberries, Honey, Grapfruit Juice

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Femme Fatale

$9.00

French 75

$11.00

Frozen Marg

$8.00

Gin Buck

$10.00

Happy Hour Well

$3.00

Hot Toddy

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Jalapeno Mary

$12.00

Long Island

$10.00

Lord Michael

$10.00

Margarita

$10.00

Martinex

$10.00

Mint Julip

$11.00

Mojito

$11.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Negroni

$9.00

Painkiller

$10.00

Paloma

$10.00

Paper Plane

$12.00

Bourbon, Aperol, Amaro Nonio

Paper Plane

$12.00

Penicillin

$12.00

Pomegranate Mule

$11.00

RC Negroni

$14.00

Bourbon Barrel aged Gin, Campari, Sweet Vermouth

Rosemary's Baby

$12.00

Bourbon, Lemon, Honey, Smoked Rosemary

Rusty Nail

$12.00

Sazerac

$12.00

Rye, Absinthe, Sugar, Peychauds Bitters

Sex on the Beach

$10.00

Sidecar

$12.00

Smoke Show

$16.00

Smoked Old Fashion

$18.00

Bourbon, sugar, bitters, cold smoked, garnished with orange peel and house cherry

Southern Tea

$11.00

Stillhouse Peach Moonshine, Simple syrup, Lemon, tea

Spicy Paloma

$12.00

Standard Spritz

$10.00

Suffering Bastard

$12.00

Gin, Whiskey, Bitters, Lime, Ginger beer

Summertime Sadness

$15.00

Vodka, Raspberry liquor, lemon, simple, sparkling wine, mint

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

White Russian

$8.00

You're so Vain

$11.00

DRAFT

Park Ale-Arbor Brewing

$8.00Out of stock

Classic Park Ale from Arbor Brewing in Ypsilanti

Euchre Pilsner-Arbor Brewing

$8.00

Bready Malt backbone laced with German Hops 5.5 ABV

El Ligero-Griffin Claw

$8.00

Mexican Lager w/ lime 4.5 ABV

Kalamazoo Stout

$8.00

Coors Banquet

$7.00

Oatmeal Cookie Stout

$8.00

G. Arm Cloudy w/ Hops

$9.00

Upper Hand Light

$8.00

NA BEVERAGE

Coke

$4.00

Coca-Cola Classic

Sprite

$4.00

Classic Lemon Lime Soda

Diet Coke

$4.00

Classic Diet Coke

Rock-n-Rye

$4.00

Tiger Town Rock-n-Rye

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Spicy NA Ginger ale

Tonic

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.50

Fresh OJ

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Kid Soda

$2.50

Milk

$4.00

Cold Brew-Darkness

$6.00

James Oliver Special Brew. Notes of chocolate and hint of mint.

Coffee

$4.00

James Oliver Guatemalan Roast

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Ice Tea

$4.00

Kid Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

San Pelliogrino

$5.00

IBC Rootbeer

$6.00

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Soda

$4.00

RED WINE

Monte Oton Garnacha

$11.00+

Lady Herminia Rioja

$11.00+

Delta Pinot Noir

$11.00+

Domaine Gassier Cotes de Rhone

$11.00+

Hook or Crook Cabernet Sauvignon

$11.00+

Montoya Cabernet

$11.00+

VODKA

Belvedre

$8.00+

Grey Goose

$8.50+

Ketel One

$6.00+

Titos

$4.00+

Zim's 59

$8.00+

Zims 81

$8.00+

WHITE WINE

Val d'oca Prosecco Split

$10.00

Kuranui Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00+

Pavette Chardonnay

$11.00+

Mary Taylor Bordeux Blanc

$11.00+

Domaine Gassier Viognier

$11.00+

Dipinti Pinot Grigio

$11.00+

GIN

Beefeater

$8.00+

Hendricks

$8.00+

Tanqueray

$8.00+

BOURBON

Basil Hayden

$17.00+

Bulliet-Bourbon

$9.00+

Bulliet-Rye

$9.00+

Makers Mark

$9.00+

Woodford Reserve

$13.00+

Yellowstone

$13.00+

Elijah Craig

$15.00+

Evan Williams Single Barrel

$9.00+

Knobb Creek 9 yr

$19.00+

Larceny

$7.00+

Four Roses

$6.00+

Mitchners

$8.00+

SCOTCH

Dewars

$7.00+

Johnnie Black

$10.00+

Bubbles

Mimosa

$7.00+

Val D'Oca Prosecco Split

$10.00Out of stock

Demie Grande Reserve 1/2 Btl

$50.00

Cordials

Amaretto

$6.00

Amaro Nonino

$12.00

Aperol

$6.00

Baileys

$6.00

Bols Triple Sec

$6.00

Campari

$7.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Drambuie

$10.00

Chartreuse-Yellow

$6.00

Chartreuse-Green

$6.00

Fireball

$6.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Lairds Apple Brandy

$6.00

Luxardo Amaretto

$7.00

Rumchata

$6.00

St Germaine

$10.00

Sambuca

$7.00

Whiskey

Jack Daniels

$6.00+

Canadian Club

$4.00+

Crown Royal

$8.00+

Jameson

$8.00+

Stillhouse Peach

$7.00+

Fireball

$5.00+

Hennessy

$8.00+

SANDWICHES

RC BURGER

$13.00

Our Famous SmashBurger. Comes with shredded lettuce, red onion, tomato, American cheese and house made fancy sauce. Served with house BBQ chips.

Piggy

$14.00

14 hour smoked Pork butt. Topped with Carolina Slaw. Served with House BBQ chips and pickle spear

SMOKEHOUSE

$18.00

House ground 1/2 lb brisket patty grilled, topped with cheddar, black pepper bacon, fried onions and KC sauce on Brioche bun. served with house bbq chips

HOT CHICKEN

$15.00

Deep fried Amish chicken breast, dipped in a Nashville hot sauce, shredded lettuce on a Brioche bun. Served with house bbq chips or simple green salad

CATFISH

$13.00

Fried sustainable catfish, topped with Bama' sauce, lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun. Served with house bbq chips or simple green salad

PORKY

$18.00

Southern "Bahn Mi" House Pork rillette, sliced smoked pork loin, cajun aioli, pickled veggies on a toasted ciabatta roll. Served with house bbq chips or simple green salad

76'er

$18.00

Sliced 16 hour smoked brisket, collard greens, provolone on ciabatta. Served with house bbq chips or simple green salad

GRILLED CHEESE

$14.00

Grilled Sourdough, 5 cheese blend, house bacon jam. served with house bbq chips or simple green salad

SALADS

Chicken & Apple Salad

$13.00

House smoked chicken, crisp romaine lettuce, marcona almonds, granny smith apples, smoked gouda and house apple cider vinaigrette.

Beet Salad

$16.00

House roasted beets, arugula, pimento cheese, vadalia onion, pepitas

Simple Green

$8.00

Spinach

$14.00

Fresh baby spinach, julienne collard greens, bacon, blue cheese, egg, red onion, pecans, Lemon dressing

PIT

1/2 Rack Ribs

$22.00Out of stock

1/2 rack (6-7 bones) St Louis Style ribs, slow smoked, served with choice of 1 side. Slice of brioche, pickled veggies

Full Rack

$32.00Out of stock

Full Rack of slow smoked St Louis style ribs, 1 side, brioche and assorted pickles.

Andouille Sausage

$22.00

Grilled Dearborn andouille sausage, 1 side, brioche, pickled veggies

1/2 Chicken

$18.00

24 hour pickle brined amish chicken, house bbq rub and hard wood smoked. served with 1 side, brioche, assorted pickled veggies

Carolina Pork

$18.00

14 hour hardwood smoked pork butt. Served w/ 1 side, brioche and assorted pickled veggies.

Texas Brisket

$34.00

16 hour hardwood smoked Copper Creek Brisket, served with 1 side, brioche and pickled veggies

Mix 2

$35.00

Choice of 2 Pit Favorites, plus 1 side, brioche, pickled veggies

Mix 3

$38.00

Choice of 3 Pit Favorites

APPETIZERS

Soft Pretzels

$9.00

Rising Stars homemade pretzel, served with house cheese sauce or house pimento cheese spread

Smoked Wings

$16.00

House hardwood smoked Amish wings, deep fried and served with your choice of sauce.

Deviled Eggs

$14.00

Fox Hollow eggs, avocado filling, bacon bits, green tomato chow chow

Cajun Kolaches

$13.00

"Pig in a Blanket" Grilled Andouille wrapped in puff pastry

Smoked Salmon Plate

$14.00

House smoked salmon, bbq chips, pickled onion, scallion cream cheese

Duck Tots

$14.00

Duck Confit, Tots, Cheddar, Cajun Aioli, House BBQ, scallions topped with 1 egg

ENTREE

Grilled Salmon

$25.00

Sixty South salmon, cold smoked and grilled on top of sautéed spinach, sweet potato mash and glazed with honey garlic parm sauce

Shrimp & Grits

$24.00

Grilled Gulf shrimp, cheddar Weisenberger grits, Tasso

Mac-n-Cheese

$6.00+

Gemelli Pasta, tossed in a rich 6 cheese sauce, topped with toasted bread crumbs

Duck & Sausage Gumbo

$20.00

Duck Confit, Andouille sausage in a rich roux sauce, served with steamed rice

Chicken & Waffle

$19.00

Scallion malted waffle, topped with fried Amish chicken breast, served with hot honey

Pork Chops

$22.00

2- Bourbon brined boneless pork chops, grilled and served with house mash, green beans topped with bacon jam

SIDES

Collard Greens

$5.00

Slow cooked collard greens, with smoked turkey drums & onion.

Cheddar Grits

$5.00

Weisenberger Grits with sharp cheddar cheese

Pit Beans

$5.00

Navy beans, bacon, bourbon and blend of spices, slow cooked

Fries

$5.00

Crispy Kennebec Fries

Tots

$5.00

Crispy potato barrels

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Crispy sweet potato fries

Mac-Side

$6.00

Creamy cheese sauce & Gemelli pasta

Truffle Fries

$8.00

Crispy Kennebec fries, tossed with Parmesan, truffle salt and gremolata. served with cajun aioli

Side Slaw

$5.00

House Chips

$5.00

Sweet Potato Mash

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Roasted Brussels

$5.00

SOUP

Chicken Corn Chowder

$5.00+

Soup of the Day

$5.00+

Kid Dinner

Kid Tenders

$8.00

Pulled Pork Sliders

$8.00

Kid Burger Slider

$8.00

Kid Cheeseburger Slider

$9.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kid Butter Noodles

$8.00

Kid Mac

$8.00

Dessert

Key Lime Tart

$5.00

Brownie A la Mode

$8.00

Milkshake

$5.00+

Ice Cream

$3.00+

Sweet Potato Pie

$5.00

Meat

Carolina Pulled Pork #

$16.00

14 hour smoked pork butt w/ house dry rub. By the pound

Pulled Chicken #

$16.00

6 hour hard smoked chicken thighs

Brisket #

$32.00

16 hour smoked Texas style brisket,

Andouille Sausage #

$18.00

Grilled Dearborn andouille sausage, sliced

Rib-Slab

$30.00

Slow smoked, house dry rub (12 bones)

Catering Sides

Half Pan Mac-n-Cheese

$55.00

Cheesy Gemelli Pasta serves 10-12

Smoked Chicken & Apple Salad 1/2 Pan

$55.00

Our signature salad w/ dressing on side. serves 10-12 as a side or 4-6 as an entree

Pit Beans- Quart

$12.00

serves 6-10

Collard Greens- Quart

$15.00

Our tender collard greens cooked with smoked turkey drums. Serves 5-8

Cheddar Grits-Quart

$15.00

Our cheesy heirloom grits serves 4-6

Pit Queso- Quart

$25.00

Our famous cheesy smoked dip serves 6-10

Pimento Cheese- Quart

$25.00

Our homemade pimento cheese spread. serves 10-15

Garden Salad 1/2 Pan

$25.00

Simple green salad with toppings and house dressing. serves 6-10

Meal Kit

Meal Kit for 2

$60.00

Take & Reheat. Choice of Appetizer and Main and dessert. Includes: Pull a-part buns, Baked Mac-n-Cheese, Classic Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, Green Beans & bacon, Roasted beets and goat cheese, with a Garden salad

Meal Kit for 4

$150.00

Take & Reheat. Choice of Appetizer and Main and dessert. Includes: Pull a-part buns, Baked Mac-n-Cheese, Classic Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, Green Beans & bacon, Roasted beets and goat cheese, with a Garden salad

Meal Kit for 8

$300.00

Take & Reheat. Choice of Appetizer and Main and dessert. Includes: Pull a-part buns, Baked Mac-n-Cheese, Classic Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, Green Beans & bacon, Roasted beets and goat cheese, with a Garden salad

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

15301 Kercheval Ave, Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230

Directions

