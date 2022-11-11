Restaurant header imageView gallery

Red Dog Diner | The Rum House

3128 Magazine Street

New Orleans, LA 70115

Grazers

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$9.95

topped with melted fontina and served with focaccia crostini

Tidbits

Pimento Cheese Spread

$7.95

housemade with smoked cheddar, bread & butter pickles and toasted french bread

Ahi Tuna Crisps

$9.95

rare tuna, vinegar slaw, wasabi mayo & fried wontons

Sandwiches

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$14.95

grapes, apples, walnuts, spring mix, lemon tarragon vinaigrette

Roasted Turkey Club

$12.95

sage mayo, red onion, tomato, lettuce, applewood bacon, gruyere & wheat focaccia

Seared Salmon Sliders

$14.95

wasabi mayo, vinegar slaw, tamarind sauce

Prime Rib

$15.95

au jus, horseradish sauce, gruyere, rosemary focaccia

Pimento Burger Sliders

$13.95

served medium-rare, with smoked cheddar pimento cheese, onions, b&b pickles, creole mustard and housemade ketchup

Salads

Arugula Salad

$7.25

Arugula and frisee, Romano, tomatoes, and pine nuts with a balsamic vinaigrette

Hail Caesar

$6.95

focaccia croutons, parmesan

Marinated Roasted Beet

$13.95

arugula, goat cheese, red onions, pumpkin seeds & rice wine vinaigrette

Mandarin Salmon Salad

$15.95

seared salmon medallions, mandarin oranges, red onion, red peppers, almonds, citrus vinaigrette & topped with fried wontons

Steak Wedge

$15.95

pepper-seared medium rare flank, tomato, bacon, red onions, blue cheese, shoestring potatoes

Chicken Cobb Salad

$14.95

spring mix, avocado, bacon, onions, cheddar, tomato, dijon honey vinaigrette

Classy Chicken Salad

$14.95

grapes, apples, walnuts, spring mix, lemon tarragon vinaigrette

Pastas

Sausage Bolognese

$15.95

fennel sausage,rustic tomato sauce, thin spaghetti, and parmesan

Effen Good Shrimp Carbonara

$17.95

Creamy Effen Vodka Sauce with tomatoes, braised bacon, and parmesan

Pizzas

Sausage & Peppers

$14.95

fennel sausage, grilled peppers and onions, red sauce, romano, and fresh mozzarella,

Roasted Beets

$14.95

goat cheese, braised spinach, fontina, shrooms, grilled onions, balsamic gastrique

Beverages

Fountain Drinks

$3.00

Hot Coffee

$3.00

Sweet Iced Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Brunch

Huevos Rancheros

$14.95

over medium eggs, black beans, cheddar, chorizo, salsa, guacamole

Biscuits & Gravy

$13.95

country sausage gravy, scrambled eggs, mirliton chow chow

Corned Beef Hash

$14.95

over medium eggs, braised cabbage, creole mustard hollandaise

The Joe Blow

$12.95

two eggs, bacon or sausage, hash or grits, and biscuit or toast

Pork Con Queso

$13.95

omelette with cheddar, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream

Curry-Roasted Cauliflower

$14.95

omelette with gruyere cheese, hummus and tamarind

Blueberry Pancakes

$12.95

served with homemade blueberry syrup and butter

Candied Pecan French Toast

$12.95

bourbon vanilla syrup

The John Smith Breakfast Sandwich

$11.95

Bacon, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese on focaccia

"Insert Hipster Name Here" Breakfast Sandwich

$12.95

Gruyere, arugula, tomato, avocado, scrambled eggs on wheat focaccia.

A La Carte & Brunch Sides

Pancake

$3.75
Bacon

$3.75
Griddled Patty Sausage

$3.75
Buttermilk Biscuits

$3.75

Eggs

$3.75
Southern Grits

$3.75
Hash Browns

$3.75

Focaccia Toast

$3.75
Biscuits & Jam

$7.95
NOLA Granola

$3.95+
Seasonal Fruit

$3.95+

Wine

Rotating Glass House Red Blend

$7.00
Rotating Glass Pinot Noir

$9.00
Rotating Glass House White

$7.00
Rotating Glass Chardonnay

$9.00

Beer

Draft Parish South Coast Amber

$6.00
Draft Port of Orleans Mexican Lager

$5.00
Draft Urban South Holy Roller IPA

$6.00
Draft Urban South Paradise Park

$5.00

Cocktail

That B*tch Katrina

$9.00

House infused Don Q rum with cranberries, apricots, house candied lemons, passionfruit, pomegranate and strawberries.

El Röcco (Frozen)

$10.00

Rõcco is a stubborn, strong-willed & often aloof pain in the ass but, damn, he makes one hell of a margarita!

My Drinking is Only a Problem For You (Frozen)

$10.00

Frozen Irish Coffee. Topped with a coconut whipped cream

The Lemon Immigrant (Frozen)

$10.00

Fresh, muddled lemonade made with Tito’s vodka

Sofia King Good Peachy Tea

$10.00

A whole bunch of sh*t infused with homemade rosemary peach jam.

Ginny Hendricks

$11.00

Cucumber, grapefruit, Hendrick’s gin and a little of this and that

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Red Dog is that lived-in, comfortable kind of restaurant. Our menu is an eclectic mix of international influences with an emphasis on bright, Mediterranean flavors, local favorites, and homespun classics. Wines, beer & cocktails can be found at our cozy Back Alley Bar. It's a haven built for what we do best in New Orleans: recreational lingering and liquid refreshments.

3128 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA 70115

