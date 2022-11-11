Red Dog Diner | The Rum House
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Red Dog is that lived-in, comfortable kind of restaurant. Our menu is an eclectic mix of international influences with an emphasis on bright, Mediterranean flavors, local favorites, and homespun classics. Wines, beer & cocktails can be found at our cozy Back Alley Bar. It's a haven built for what we do best in New Orleans: recreational lingering and liquid refreshments.
3128 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA 70115
