Red Dog Grill
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info
Our goal is to provide a great dining experience for you through attentive service and high quality, delicious food! Located in Heritage Harbor Ottawa, the Midwest’s premier getaway destination and marina resort. Open to the public year round. Our menu features a variety of options to satisfy your hunger, and daily specials that will keep you coming back. We serve our specialty drinks with a flair that says “I’m on vacation.” Arrive by land or arrive by water to take in the smells, flavors and views of Red Dog Grill.
Location
411 Great Loop East Dr, Ottawa, IL 61350
