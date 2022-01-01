Restaurant header imageView gallery

Red Dog Grill

review star

No reviews yet

411 Great Loop East Dr

Ottawa, IL 61350

Order Again

Popular Items

Kids Mac and Cheese
Lil Burger
"Barry" Salad

NA Beverages

Arnold Plamer

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Mug Root Beer

$3.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Red Bull

$2.00

Regular Coffee

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Water

Wild Cherry Pepsi

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Coffee Carafe

$10.00

Appetizers

Bang Bang Empanadas 2ct

$7.00

Braised beef and cilantro empanadas served with sour cream, pico de gallo and bang bang sauce.

Bang Bang Empanadas 4ct

$11.00

Braised beef and cilantro empanadas served with sour cream, pico de gallo and bang bang sauce.

Bavarian Pretzel

$15.00

Soft & warm pretzel served with Beer Cheese and RDG Mustard

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$20.00

Chicken Wings 12ct

$12.00

Chicken Wings 6ct

$7.00

Chips with Guacamole

$8.00

Chips with Pineapple Salsa

$8.00

Chips with Pineapple Salsa & Guacamole

$14.00

Chips with Roasted Tomato Salsa

$8.00

Chips with Roasted tomato Salsa & Pineapple Salsa

$14.00

Chips with Roasted Tomato Salsa and Guacamole

$14.00

Guac & Chip Trio

$21.00

Chips with Roasted Tomato Salsa, Pineapple Salsa & Guacamole

Harbor Nachos

$16.00

Seasoned waffle fries topped with melted cheddar cheese, bacon bits, scallions and sour cream.

Lobster Crab Dip

$14.00

Creamy and cheesy baked lobster and lump crab meat served with pita chips.

Taco Flatbread

$20.00

Soups & Salads

Chili

$5.00+

New England Clam Chowder

$5.00+

Add chorizo/beef for $2

Huli Huli Chicken Salad

$17.00

Honey ginger glazed chicken on a bed of field greens with diced mango, pickled red onions, goat cheese and crispy wonton threads. Served with raspberry vinaigrette and honey mustard.

Harbor House Salad

$10.00

Field Greens with tomato, cucumbers, pickled red onions and croutons.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.00

Grilled chicken on a bed of romaine lettuce with parmesean cheese and croutons. Served with creamy Caesar dressing.

"Barry" Salad

$16.00

Handhelds

Baja Tacos

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken

$15.00

Cheeseburger

$11.00

Cubano

$15.00

Harbor Master Burger

$15.00

Chargrilled 1/3# beef patty topped with bacon, choice of cheese, crisp lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws and bbq sauce.

Pineapple Jalapeno Bacon Jam Burger

$15.00

Chargrilled 1/3# beef patty topped with pineapple and jalapeno infused bacon jam, pepperjack cheese, crisp lettuce, tomato, onions and bang bang sauce.

Portabella Mushroom Burger

$14.00

Grilled portabella mushroom cap topped with grilled pineapple, melted provolone cheese, field greens and kale pesto spread.

Pulled Pork Tacos

$16.00

3 - Smoked and slow cooked/shredded BBQ pork tacos topped with pineapple salsa, goat cheese and pickled red onions.

Main Plates

Bang Bang Hangar Steak

$30.00

Chicken Jambalaya

$20.00

Southern stye chicken and andouille sausage dish sauteed with rice and vegetables.

Korean BBQ Salmon

$31.00

Grilled Atlantic salmon finished with a garlic and ginger bbq sauce. Served with cilantro lime rice and brussel slaw.

Lobster Mac and Cheese

$24.00

Fresh made creamy cheddar sauce and cavatappi noodles with lobster.

Mahi Mahi

$24.00

Lightly blackend Mahi filet grilled and finished with our spicy mango sauce. Served with cilantro lime rice and brussel slaw.

RDG Ribs

$19.00+

Pork back ribs braised for four hours and marinated with bbq sauce. Served with house fries and brussel slaw.

The “Wallace”

$22.00

Pork Milanese

$22.00

Fettucine Alfredo

$18.00

Kid's

Lil Burger

$6.00

All kid's meals served with choice of side and kid's drink.

Beach Dog

$6.00

All kid's meals served with choice of side and kid's drink.

Popcorn Chicken

$6.00

All kid's meals served with choice of side and kid's drink.

Kids Mac and Cheese

$6.00

All kid's meals served with choice of side and kid's drink.

Sides

House Fries

$3.00

Seasoned french fries.

Waffle Fries

$3.00

Seasond cross-cut fries.

Brussel Sprout Slaw

$3.00

Creamy brussel sprout coleslaw.

Side Salad

$4.00

Vegetable of the Day

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Cilantro Rice

$3.00

Dessert

Chocolate Lava Cake

$8.00

Coffee Brulee

$8.00

Key Lime Creme Brulee

$8.00Out of stock

Lighthouse Lemon Cheesecake Bar

$8.00

Mixed Berry Streusal

$10.00Out of stock

Pistachio Cake

$8.00

The "Schooner"

$10.00

Extras

Add 3 Shrimp

$4.00

Add burger patty

$4.00

Beer Cheese

$3.00

Chicken

$4.00

Chip refill

Dog Burger Patty

$3.00

Dog Chicken Strips

$3.00

Dog Hot Dog

$3.00

Side Bang Bang

$0.50

Side BBQ

$0.50

Side Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side Buffalo

$0.50

Side Guacamole

$1.00

Side Hot BBQ

$0.50

Side Huli Huli

$0.50

Side Korean BBQ

$0.50

Side Lava Lava

$0.50

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Spicy Honey

$0.50

Side Spicy Mango

$0.50

Side Toasted Coconut

$0.50

Glasses

Clear RDG Logo 16oz

$10.00

Shirts

Kitchen Shirt

$12.00

FOH Polo

$18.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Our goal is to provide a great dining experience for you through attentive service and high quality, delicious food! Located in Heritage Harbor Ottawa, the Midwest’s premier getaway destination and marina resort. Open to the public year round. Our menu features a variety of options to satisfy your hunger, and daily specials that will keep you coming back. We serve our specialty drinks with a flair that says “I’m on vacation.” Arrive by land or arrive by water to take in the smells, flavors and views of Red Dog Grill.

