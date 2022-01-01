Red Dog Saloon Pioneertown

Restaurant header imageView gallery
COCKTAILS

TO GO -- Bloody Maria

$12.00

Cimarron Blanco Tequila with house rojo mix which includes fresh horseradish, black pepper garnished with celery, olives and lime.

TO GO -- Bloody Mary

$12.00

R6 Vodka with house rojo mix which includes fresh horseradish, black pepper garnished with celery, olives and lime.

TO GO -- Cowboy Coffee

$10.00

Canyon Coffee dark roast Brazilian beans, Dewar's White Label Scotch, molasses and topped with whip cream and nutmeg.

TO GO -- DOUBLE Negroni

$27.00

A double portion of equal parts Ford's Gin, Campari and Carpano Sweet Vermouth.

TO GO -- Oaxacan Maria

$12.00

Rayu Espadin Mezcal with house rojo mix which includes fresh horseradish, black pepper garnished with celery, olives and lime.

TO GO -- Red Snapper

$12.00

Ford's Gin with house rojo mix which includes fresh horseradish, black pepper garnished with celery, olives and lime.

TO GO -- Tommy's Margarita

$12.00

Fresh lime juice with agave syrup and Rayu Espadin Mezcal.

TO GO ~~ DOUBLE Old Fashioned

$19.00

A double of Evan Williams Bourbon, sugar and Angostura bitters with soda water.

TO GO ~~ Lightning Margarita

$12.00

Fresh lime and cucumber juice. Agave infused with jalapeños and Cimmaron Tequila.

TO GO ~~ Moscow Mule

$12.00

Fresh ginger and lime juice. Sugar and R6 Distillery Vodka.

TO GO ~~ Paloma

$12.00

Fresh grapefruit and lime juice. Sugar, salt and Rayu Mezcal.

TO GO ~~ ICE (Penny Pound)

$1.00

N/A DRINKS

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Half iced tea and half house lemonade.

Coffee 12oz

$4.00

Canyon Country dark roast Brazilian beans.

Coke

$3.00
Diet Coke

$3.00
Ginger Beer

$5.00

House made with fresh ginger root.

House Lemonade

$4.00

House made with fresh lemons.

ICED Coffee

$4.00

Canyon Country dark roast Brazilian beans.

Iced Tea

$3.00
Jarrito's Mandarin Soda

$4.00
Jarrito's Mineragua Sparkling Water

$4.00

Roy Rogers

$3.00

Sarsaparilla

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Copitas

RED & BLACK

$20.00
TEXTURED

TEXTURED

$20.00

Key Chains

RED DOG Key Chain

$20.00

Red Dog Hats/Beanies

Red Dog BALL CAP

$35.00Out of stock

Red Dog Skull Cap

$25.00Out of stock

RED DOG Koozie

RED DOG Koozie

$5.00

Red Sweatshirts

Small Sweatshirt

$48.00
Medium Sweatshirt

$48.00
Large Sweatshirt

$48.00Out of stock
XL Sweatshirt

$48.00
2XL Sweatshirt

$48.00Out of stock
Extra S Sweatshirt

$48.00

T-Shirts

X-Small

$25.00
Small

$25.00Out of stock
Medium

$25.00Out of stock
Large

$25.00Out of stock
XL

$25.00Out of stock
XXL

$25.00Out of stock

XXXL

Out of stock
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Tex Mex eats and delicious fresh beverages!

Website

Location

53539 Mane St, Pioneertown, CA 92268

Directions

