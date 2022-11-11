Barbeque
American
Red Door BBQ
252 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
177 S Cypress Ave, Columbus, OH 43223
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
463 N. High Street - OH, Short North [18]
No Reviews
463 N. High Street Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurant