Barbeque
American

Red Door BBQ

252 Reviews

$$

177 S Cypress Ave

Columbus, OH 43223

Order Again

Platters

Baby-Back Rib Platter

$15.00

Brisket Sandwich Platter

$14.00

Burnt Ends Sandwich Platter

$14.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich Platter

$12.00

Whole Wings Platter

$13.00

Pulled Chicken

$10.00Out of stock

Half chicken

$13.00Out of stock

Chili & Cornbread

$6.00

Half dark

Out of stock

Catfish

$10.00

Perch Small

$10.00

largePerch

$12.00

Small Perch3

$8.00

Small Catfish5

$10.00

Beef Ribs

$16.00

Sandwiches

Baby Back Ribs Sandwich

$8.00

Brisket Sandwich

$8.00

Burnt Ends Sandwich

$8.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$6.00

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$6.00

Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Dasani Water

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00Out of stock

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$2.00

Gold Peak Unsweetened Tea

$2.00Out of stock

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.00

Monster

$4.00Out of stock

Water

$1.00

Zero Sugar Monster

$4.00

$3 Sides

Baked Beans

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Collard Greens

$3.00

Mac and Cheese

$3.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Baked Corn

$3.00Out of stock

Pasta Salad

$3.00

$3 Desserts

Bread Pudding

$3.00

Banana Pudding

$3.00

Catering

Full Rack Baby Back Ribs

$30.00

Brisket (1 lbs.)

$20.00

Burnt Ends (1 lbs.)

$24.00

Turkeys

$50.00

Pulled Pork (1 lbs.)

$18.00

12 Whole Wings

$18.00

Full-Tray of Side

$65.00

Half-Tray of Side

$30.00

1 Gallon of Drink

$7.00

5# Brisket

$85.00

5# Pork

$75.00

5# Burnt Ends

$110.00

Family Deal

Baby Back Ribs Family Deal

$40.00

Brisket Family Deal

$40.00

Burnt Ends Family Deal

$40.00

Pulled Pork Family

$35.00

Whole Wings Family Deal

$30.00

Food Truck

BRISKET (LBS)

$7.00

CHICKEN

$5.00

PORK

$6.00

RIBS (RACK)

$8.00

HALF PAN SIDE

$10.00

FULL PAN SIDE

$20.00

BBQ SAUCE (GAL)

$10.00

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

177 S Cypress Ave, Columbus, OH 43223

Directions

Gallery
Red Door BBQ image

Map
