Red Door Lakeland

1,042 Reviews

$$

733 East Palmetto St

Lakeland, FL 33801

Order Again

Popular Items

Crispy Pork Belly
Artichoke Hearts

Patio Dining

Cheese Board

$18.00

cheese (3), pickled raisin, honey pistachio, crisps

Artichoke Hearts

$15.00

lemon chive aioli, miro cilantro

Chips & Dip

$9.00

chef's dip

Brussels Sprouts

$13.00

seasonal berry and apricot hot sauce, local honey

Door Sliders

$19.00

carnitas, chimichurri aioli, shaved radish

Braised Wagyu Beef Cheek Ravioli

$27.00

house made ricotta, hen of the woods mushrooms, marsala

House Made Gnocchi

$26.00

toasted pumpkin puree, straccialia, pistachio brittle, sage, chili oil

Crispy Pork Belly

$24.00

serrano relish, shredded pickled veg, corn puree, micro radish

Lunch

Artichoke Hearts

$15.00

lemon chive aioli, miro cilantro

Cheese Board

$18.00

cheese (3), pickled raisin, honey pistachio, crisps

Brussels Sprouts

$13.00

seasonal berry and apricot hot sauce, local honey

Achiote Chicken Bowl

$14.00

grains, goat cheese, roasted vegetables, arugula, Meyer lemon vinaigrette

Mushroom Panini

$16.00

burrata, pesto, bitter greens, chips

House Made Gnocchi (lunch)

$18.00

hand-crushed tomatoes, stracicalla cheese, fresh basil

Door Sliders

$17.00

Feta cheese, harissa aioli, house bread, French fries

Shakshuka

$14.00

tomato, zucchini, feta, eggs (2), house-made bread

Shrimp Tacos

$21.00

house-made tortillas, cabbage slaw, lime mayo, fresh jalapeño, cilantro

Porkbelly BLT

$19.00

house-made bread, heirloom tomato, romaine, black pepper mayo, fried egg, chips

Cobb Salad

$18.00

marinated grilled chicken, bacon lardons, tomatoes, avocado, shredded cheese, deviled egg, house-made ranch dressing

Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSommelier
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Located in downtown Lakeland, the Red Door is Central Florida’s source for fine American dining.

733 East Palmetto St, Lakeland, FL 33801

