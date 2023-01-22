  • Home
  • /
  • Yuba City
  • /
  • Red Dragon Chinese Cuisine - Yuba Sutter Market Place 1265 N Colusa Avenue
A map showing the location of Red Dragon Chinese Cuisine Yuba Sutter Market Place 1265 N Colusa AvenueView gallery

Red Dragon Chinese Cuisine Yuba Sutter Market Place 1265 N Colusa Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

Yuba Sutter Market Place 1265 N Colusa Avenue

Yuba City, CA 95991

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

PLATES

1 Side 2 Entrees

$12.99

1 Side 3 Entrees

$14.99

BOWLS

1 Side 1 Entree

$10.99

SIDES

Small Sides

$5.99

EGG ROLLS

2 EGG ROLLS

$4.49

POT STICKERS

4 Pot Stickers

$4.99

FRESH ROLLS

California Roll

$12.00

Philli Roll

$15.00

The Boss Roll

$15.00

Avo-Kyu Roll

$12.00

Asparagus Roll

$15.00

Veggie Roll

$15.00

DEEP FRIED ROLLS

Cali Crunch

$15.00

MILK TEA

Taro

$6.00+

Brown Sugar

$6.00+

Matcha

$6.00+

Horchata

$6.00+

Tiramisu

$6.00+

Thai Tea

$6.00+

GREEN TEA

Mango

$6.00+

Passion Fruit

$6.00+

Guava

$6.00+

Honeydew

$6.00+

Lychee

$6.00+

Peach

$6.00+

Dragon Fruit

$6.00+

Kiwi

$6.00+

Rose

$6.00+

BOTTLED SODAS

Mexican Coke

$4.50

Mexican Sprite

$4.50

Jarritos

$4.50

BOTTLED WATER

Aquafina

$1.50

KIDS JUICE

CapriSun

$1.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

Yuba Sutter Market Place 1265 N Colusa Avenue, Yuba City, CA 95991

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

AJ's Sandwiches - YUBA CITY
orange star4.6 • 1,151
1171 Bridge Street Yuba City, CA 95991
View restaurantnext
The City Club - NA
orange starNo Reviews
667 Plumas Street Yuba City, CA 95991
View restaurantnext
The Happy Viking
orange starNo Reviews
741 Plumas St Yuba City, CA 95991
View restaurantnext
La Unica's Fresh Mex
orange star4.9 • 121
971 Gray Avenue Yuba City, CA 95991
View restaurantnext
10 Beach Hut Deli - 10 Yuba City
orange star4.6 • 2,265
1655 Colusa Hwy Yuba City, CA 95993
View restaurantnext
Kenzo Sushi and Japanese Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1655 Colusa Hwy #300 Yuba City, CA 95993
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Yuba City

10 Beach Hut Deli - 10 Yuba City
orange star4.6 • 2,265
1655 Colusa Hwy Yuba City, CA 95993
View restaurantnext
AJ's Sandwiches - YUBA CITY
orange star4.6 • 1,151
1171 Bridge Street Yuba City, CA 95991
View restaurantnext
La Unica's Fresh Mex
orange star4.9 • 121
971 Gray Avenue Yuba City, CA 95991
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Yuba City
Marysville
review star
Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)
Lincoln
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Rocklin
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Roseville
review star
Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)
Antelope
review star
Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)
West Sacramento
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Oroville
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Loomis
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Citrus Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston