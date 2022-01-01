Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
American

Red Dragon Express 6501 N. May Ave.

review star

No reviews yet

6501 N. May Ave.

Oklahoma City, OK 73116

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Sesame Chicken
Orange Chicken
Chicken Fried Rice

Soups

Egg Drop Soup

Egg Drop Soup

$3.50+
Hot & Sour Soup

Hot & Sour Soup

$5.00+
Wonton Soup

Wonton Soup

$5.00+

Appetizers

Pork & Cabbage Eggrolls (1)

Pork & Cabbage Eggrolls (1)

$2.00
Vegetable Egg Roll (4)

Vegetable Egg Roll (4)

$3.00
Crab Rangoon (6)

Crab Rangoon (6)

$7.00Out of stock
Chicken Dumpling (6)

Chicken Dumpling (6)

$7.00
Spicy Garlic Dragon Chicken

Spicy Garlic Dragon Chicken

$9.00

Chicken Entrees

Hawaiian Chicken

Hawaiian Chicken

$10.00
Sesame Chicken

Sesame Chicken

$10.00
Orange Chicken

Orange Chicken

$10.00
General Nam's Chicken

General Nam's Chicken

$10.00
Kung Pao Chicken

Kung Pao Chicken

$10.00
Cashew Chicken

Cashew Chicken

$10.00
Chicken and Broccoli

Chicken and Broccoli

$10.00
Chicken Chow Mein

Chicken Chow Mein

$10.00

Beef Entrees

Beef and Broccoli

Beef and Broccoli

$12.00
Orange Beef

Orange Beef

$12.00
Kung Pao Beef

Kung Pao Beef

$12.00
Pepper Steak

Pepper Steak

$12.00
Mongolian Beef

Mongolian Beef

$12.00
Beef Chow Mein

Beef Chow Mein

$12.00
Szechuan Beef

Szechuan Beef

$12.00

Shrimp Entrees

Honey Walnut Shrimp

Honey Walnut Shrimp

$13.00
Sweet & Sour Shrimp

Sweet & Sour Shrimp

$13.00
Salt & Pepper Shrimp

Salt & Pepper Shrimp

$13.00
Shrimp & Vegetables

Shrimp & Vegetables

$13.00
Szechuan Shrimp

Szechuan Shrimp

$13.00

Pork Entrees

Sweet & Sour Pork

Sweet & Sour Pork

$11.00
Roast Pork & Vegetables

Roast Pork & Vegetables

$11.00
Pork in Garlic Sauce

Pork in Garlic Sauce

$11.00
Salt & Pepper Pork

Salt & Pepper Pork

$11.00

Vegetable Entrees

Buddhas Delight

Buddhas Delight

$9.00
Salt & Pepper Tofu

Salt & Pepper Tofu

$9.00
General Nams Tofu

General Nams Tofu

$9.00

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$6.00
Chicken Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$8.00
Beef Fried Rice

Beef Fried Rice

$9.00
Roast Pork Fried Rice

Roast Pork Fried Rice

$8.00
Shrimp Fried Rice

Shrimp Fried Rice

$10.00
Combination Fried Rice (Beef, Chicken and Shrimp)

Combination Fried Rice (Beef, Chicken and Shrimp)

$10.00

Lo Mein

Regular Lo Mein

Regular Lo Mein

$8.00
Chicken

Chicken

$10.00
Beef

Beef

$11.00
Roast Pork

Roast Pork

$10.00
Shrimp

Shrimp

$12.00
Vegetable

Vegetable

$9.00

Combination

$12.00

Sides

Steamed Rice

$2.00
Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$3.00

Side of Sauce

$0.50

Chow Fun

Regular

Regular

$8.00
Chicken

Chicken

$10.00
Beef

Beef

$11.00
Roast Pork

Roast Pork

$10.00
Shrimp

Shrimp

$12.00
Vegetable

Vegetable

$9.00
Combination

Combination

$12.00

Sody's

Sprite

$1.50

Dr Pepper

$1.50

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Water

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We specialize in tasty food, mostly from scratch. We leave the noodle making to the pros.

Location

6501 N. May Ave., Oklahoma City, OK 73116

Directions

Gallery
Red Dragon Express image
Red Dragon Express image
Red Dragon Express image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Hutch on Avondale
orange star4.6 • 1,059
6437 Avondale Drive Nichols Hills, OK 73116
View restaurantnext
Earl's Rib Palace (Western)
orange star4.3 • 397
6816 N Western Ave. Oklahoma City, OK 73116
View restaurantnext
Sushi Neko
orange starNo Reviews
4318 N Western Avenue Oklahoma City, OK 73118
View restaurantnext
Red Rooster
orange starNo Reviews
3100 North Walker Avenue Oklahoma City, OK 73118
View restaurantnext
Cajun Corner - Uptown 23rd St
orange star4.6 • 5,576
312 NW 23rd Street Oklahoma City, OK 73103
View restaurantnext
Industry Gastro Lounge - 2800 NW 140th
orange star3.5 • 361
2800 NW 140th Oklahoma City, OK 73008
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Oklahoma City

Cajun Corner - Uptown 23rd St
orange star4.6 • 5,576
312 NW 23rd Street Oklahoma City, OK 73103
View restaurantnext
Melting Pot Oklahoma City
orange star4.6 • 3,074
4 E Sheridan Ave Oklahoma City, OK 73104
View restaurantnext
Patty Wagon
orange star4.7 • 1,882
3600 N MAY AVE OKLAHOMA CITY, OK 73112
View restaurantnext
Earl’s Rib Palace (Memorial)
orange star4.5 • 1,536
5508 West Memorial Rd Oklahoma City, OK 73142
View restaurantnext
Provision Concepts - Broadway 10 Bar & Chophouse
orange star4.4 • 1,250
1101 N BROADWAY AVE. Oklahoma City, OK 73103
View restaurantnext
The Hutch on Avondale
orange star4.6 • 1,059
6437 Avondale Drive Nichols Hills, OK 73116
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Oklahoma City
Edmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
Yukon
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Newcastle
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Norman
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
Stillwater
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Lawton
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Jenks
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Bixby
review star
No reviews yet
Tulsa
review star
Avg 4.5 (155 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston