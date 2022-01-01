Restaurant header imageView gallery

Red Dwarf

review star

No reviews yet

1305 Vegas Valley #A

LAS VEGAS, NV 89169

Popular Items

CHEESE
WINGS
PINEAPPLE DOES BELONG

Pizza

PINEAPPLE DOES BELONG

$17.00

Brown Sugar glazed Ham, Pineapple, Jalapeño

MEATSA MEATSA

$17.00

Brown Sugar Glazed Ham, Cup & Char Pepperoni, Sausage

ALL THE VEG

$17.00

Sweet Peppers, Red Onion, Jalapeño, Mushrooms, Olives

TRADITIONAL

$17.00

Sausage, Sweet Peppers, Red Onion, Mushrooms, Olives

CHEESE

$13.00

Classic Cheese, 3 cheese blend with red sauce, or build your own with whatever toppings you like.

WHITE PIE

$17.00

Garlic Creme Sauce, Mushrooms, Peppers. *** contains nuts***

PIZZA PARTY

$85.00

6 Pizzas, one of each specialty and a classic cheese. NO SUBSTITUTIONS!!!!

NOT PIZZA

WINGS

$10.00

6 wings with your choice of sauce. Mild, Hot, Hot BBQ, Spicy Garlic Honey

GARLIC BREAD

$5.00

4 Slices of our fluffy garlicy fresh bread. Choice of red or White sauce

SALAD

$8.00

Romaine Lettuce, House made Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Extra Sauce Red

$0.50

Extra WHITE Sauce

$0.50

Extra SPICY GARLIC

$0.50

Extra MILD

$0.50

Extra HOT BBQ

$0.50

Extra HOT

$0.50

Mikes Hot Honey

$1.00

Merchandise

Sticker Pack -2

$2.00

Enamel Pin

$10.00

Black Logo shirt- Small

$25.00Out of stock

Black Logo Shirt- Medium

$25.00

Black Logo Shirt- Large

$25.00

Black Logo Shirt- Extra Large

$25.00Out of stock

Black Logo Shirt XXL

$25.00

Black Logo Shirt 3XL

$25.00Out of stock

Logo Hat

$30.00

Mai Tai Glass

$18.00

Mai Tai Glass Set Of 2

$30.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 6:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 6:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 6:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 6:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 6:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 6:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 6:59 am
