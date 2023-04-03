Restaurant header imageView gallery

Red Elephant - Dothan

review star

No reviews yet

3108 ROSS CLARK CIR STE 4

DOTHAN, FL 36303

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Pasta YaYa
Blackened Chicken
Rebecca's Salad

PIZZA

Build Your Own Pizza

8" Individual Pizza

$7.79

Create your own pizza from the ingredients below. Start with our pizza sauce and cheese, and then add your favorite toppings

12" Medium Pizza

$10.99

Create your own pizza from the ingredients below. Start with our pizza sauce and cheese, and then add your favorite toppings

16" Large Pizza

$14.99

Create your own pizza from the ingredients below. Start with our pizza sauce and cheese, and then add your favorite toppings

Specialty Pizzas

8" Elephant Classic Pizza

$9.99

Mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, and green peppers

8" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$9.99

BBQ sauce, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, grilled chicken, and red onions

8" Shipwreck Pizza

$9.99

Mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, pineapple, green peppers, and feta cheese

8" Margherita Chicken Pizza

$9.99

Pesto sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken, tomato slices, and basil

8" Tribeca White Pizza

$9.99

White sauce, mozzarella and ricotta cheeses, tomato slices, spinach, and red onions.

8" Garden Pizza

$9.99

Mozzarella, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and black olives

8" Meat Lovers Pizza

$9.99

Mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, and bacon

8" Santa Fe Pizza

$9.99

Southwest pizza sauce, chicken, onions, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, jalapeños, tortilla strips, and a sour cream drizzle

12" Elephant Classic Pizza

$16.49

Mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, and green peppers

12" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$16.49

BBQ sauce, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, grilled chicken, and red onions

12" Shipwreck Pizza

$16.49

Mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, pineapple, green peppers, and feta cheese

12" Margherita Chicken Pizza

$16.49

Pesto sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken, tomato slices, and basil

12" Tribeca White Pizza

$16.49

White sauce, mozzarella and ricotta cheeses, tomato slices, spinach, and red onions.

12" Garden Pizza

$16.49

Mozzarella, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and black olives

12" Meat Lovers Pizza

$16.49

Mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, and bacon

12" Santa Fe Pizza

$16.49

Southwest pizza sauce, chicken, onions, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, jalapeños, tortilla strips, and a sour cream drizzle

16" Elephant Classic Pizza

$22.49

Mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, and green peppers

16" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$22.49

BBQ sauce, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, grilled chicken, and red onions

16" Shipwreck Pizza

$22.49

Mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, pineapple, green peppers, and feta cheese

16" Margherita Chicken Pizza

$22.49

Pesto sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken, tomato slices, and basil

16" Tribeca White Pizza

$22.49

White sauce, mozzarella and ricotta cheeses, tomato slices, spinach, and red onions.

16" Garden Pizza

$22.49

Mozzarella, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and black olives

16" Meat Lovers Pizza

$22.49

Mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, and bacon

16" Santa Fe Pizza

$22.49

Southwest pizza sauce, chicken, onions, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, jalapeños, tortilla strips, and a sour cream drizzle

Pizza Meal Deals

8" Lunch Special

$10.49

Individual sized pizza with 1 topping, side salad, and a drink.

12" Dinner Special

$20.99

Medium pizza with up to 3 toppings and 3 side salads.

16" Dinner Special

$27.99

Large pizza with up to 3 toppings and 4 side salads.

8" Lunch specialty

$10.49

Individual sized pizza with 1 topping, side salad, and a drink.

12" Lunch specialty

$20.99

Medium pizza with up to 3 toppings and 3 side salads.

16" Lunch Specialty

$27.99

Large pizza with up to 3 toppings and 4 side salads.

FOOD

Starters

Loaded Fries

$9.49

Zesty fries covered with Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, topped with bacon. Served with homemade ranch dressing

Boiled Peanuts

$4.99+

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$8.49

Toasted ciabatta with garlic butter and melted mozzarella, served with marinara and pesto ranch for dipping

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$8.99

Loaded with spinach and artichoke hearts. Served with our toasted pita chips

Pickle Fries

$8.99

Battered, shoe-string, tangy dill pickle fries. Served with ranch and a horseradish dipping sauce.

Hummus Dip

$8.99

Made from chickpeas, tahini, garlic, and lemon juice. Served with our homemade toasted pita chips

Beer-Battered Onion Rings

$8.99

Served with homemade spicy dipping sauce

Breadstick App

$5.99

Wings

Fried crisp, covered in your choice of homemade sauce, and served with bleu cheese and celery. Flavors: Medium, Hot, Honey BBQ, Teriyaki, Carolina Gold, Garlic Parm, Lemon Pepper

8 Boneless Wings

$12.49

Fried crisp, covered in your choice of homemade sauce, and served with bleu cheese and celery. Flavors: Medium, Hot, Honey BBQ, Teriyaki, Carolina Gold, Garlic Parm, Lemon Pepper

12 Boneless Wings

$17.49

Fried crisp, covered in your choice of homemade sauce, and served with bleu cheese and celery. Flavors: Medium, Hot, Honey BBQ, Teriyaki, Carolina Gold, Garlic Parm, Lemon Pepper

16 Boneless Wings

$21.49

Fried crisp, covered in your choice of homemade sauce, and served with bleu cheese and celery. Flavors: Medium, Hot, Honey BBQ, Teriyaki, Carolina Gold, Garlic Parm, Lemon Pepper

8 Traditional Wings

$13.49

Fried crisp, covered in your choice of homemade sauce, and served with bleu cheese and celery. Flavors: Medium, Hot, Honey BBQ, Teriyaki, Carolina Gold, Garlic Parm, Lemon Pepper

12 Traditional Wings

$18.49

Fried crisp, covered in your choice of homemade sauce, and served with bleu cheese and celery. Flavors: Medium, Hot, Honey BBQ, Teriyaki, Carolina Gold, Garlic Parm, Lemon Pepper

16 Traditional Wings

$22.49

Fried crisp, covered in your choice of homemade sauce, and served with bleu cheese and celery. Flavors: Medium, Hot, Honey BBQ, Teriyaki, Carolina Gold, Garlic Parm, Lemon Pepper

SIDE DRESSING

$0.50

Salads

Rebecca's Salad

$13.49

Grilled, blackened, or fried chicken on mixed greens with chopped egg, crumbled thick-cut bacon, red onions, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, tomatoes, cucumber, and homemade croutons

Siesta Key Salad

$12.99

Hickory ham and turkey on top of spring mix with strawberries, apples, pineapple, and cinnamon pecans topped with feta cheese crumbles

Southwest Chicken Salad

$12.99

Grilled chicken on top of fresh greens, red onions, corn, tomatoes, cucumbers, and Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses topped with tortilla strips. Tossed with our homemade Southwest ranch dressing

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.99

Fresh romaine tossed in our house Caesar dressing with tender grilled chicken, homemade croutons, and topped with Parmesan cheese

Mediterranean Salad

$12.99

Gyro meat piled high with fresh romaine tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, banana peppers and feta and served with home made Tzatziki Sauce.

Bleu Cheese Wedge Salad

$10.49

A delicious wedge of iceberg lettuce with bleu cheese crumbles, bleu cheese dressing, bacon, tomatoes, red onions, and drizzled with balsamic vinaigrette

House Salad

$9.99

Our specialty salad topped with tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, and homemade croutons. Served with the dressing of your choice

Side Greek Salad

$3.79

Side House Salad

$3.79

Our specialty salad topped with tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, and homemade croutons. Served with the dressing of your choice

Side Caesar Salad

$3.79

Fresh romaine tossed in our house Caesar dressing with homemade croutons, and topped with parmesan cheese

Big Greek

$9.99

Soups

Roasted Tomato Soup

$4.49+

A hearty all- American classic that is sure to warm you up. Made from scratch daily

Sausage Corn Chowder

$4.49+

A rich soup full of hearty chunks of homemade sausage

Choose Two

$10.49

Soup as Side

$1.00

Sandwiches & Wraps

Grilled Chicken BLT

$11.99

Choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce, melted Swiss cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, and fresh tomato on a toasted bun

Italian Grinder

$11.99

Hickory ham, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers and Italian dressing on sub roll.

Flat-Top Rueben

$11.99

Sliced and seared corned-beef, sauer-kraut, Swiss cheese, and our home-made Thousand Island on toasted Marble Rye.

Roast Beef Dip

$12.99

Stacked roast beef topped with caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, and melted Swiss on a toasted ciabatta roll. Served with hot au jus

Grilled Angler

$12.99

Mahi Mahi seasoned and grilled, scratchmade tartar sauce, fresh lettuce, and tomato on a toasted bun

Quartney's Veggie Wrap

$10.99

Fresh spinach and fresh lettuce, feta, hummus, tomatoes, olives, mushrooms, and red onions, tossed in tangy balsamic vinaigrette and flour tortilla

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Grilled chicken, zesty Southwest ranch, crispy tortilla strips, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, fresh lettuce, tomato, corn, and red onions in a tomato basil tortilla

Chicken Margherita

$11.99

Grilled chicken with homemade pesto, melted mozzarella cheese, fresh spinach, and tomato

Smokehouse Grill

$11.99

Smoked turkey, ham, bacon, fresh tomato, melted Monterey Jack and cheddar on sourdough bread. Honey mustard or BBQ sauce

Burgers

Classic Burger

$11.49

Topped with crisp lettuce and tomato on a toasted bun

Elephant Burger

$13.49

Our Classic Burger with the works: American cheese, crispy bacon strips, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, and homemade bleu cheese dressing

BBQ Bacon Burger

$12.99

Classic Burger, BBQ sauce with strips of crispy bacon and Swiss or American cheese

Red’s Patty Melt

$12.99

Grilled Angus topped with pepperjack, grilled onions and served on toasted sourdough with our spicy mayo sauce.

Pasta & More

Blackened Chicken

$12.99

Blackened chicken breast over penne pasta in a light tomato cream sauce. Topped with Parmesan cheese and a touch of fresh basil

Pasta YaYa

Pasta YaYa

$13.49

Penne pasta topped with a grilled chicken breast, broccoli, mushrooms, squash, and carrots, in a creamy Alfredo sauce with Parmesan cheese

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$12.99

Crispy, tender chicken strips and zesty fries. Choice of honey mustard, ranch, or BBQ dipping sauce

Fiesta Chicken Griller

$14.49

Grilled chicken, spicy Southwest Sauce, melted cheese, and corn tortilla strips. With a side salad and your choice of saffron rice or steamed veggies.

Vegetarian Pasta

$11.99

Al-dente penne pasta tossed with pesto sauce, tomatoes, carrots, broccoli, mushrooms, and squash. Sprinkled with Parmesan cheese.

Lite Salmon

$12.99

A tender and perfectly grilled salmon filet served with steamed broccoli and savory rice with onions, carrots, corn, and celery

Lite Chicken

$11.99

Full breast of grilled chicken topped with sautéed mushrooms and onions and served with rice and a vegetable medley of broccoli carrots and squash

Rice Bowls

Chicken Asian Glaze Rice Bowl

Chicken Asian Glaze Rice Bowl

$13.49

Chicken, fresh pineapple, ginger, and garlic teriyaki sauce in our delicious bowl of saffron rice with onions, carrots, corn, and celery.

Chicken Roasted Cream Rice Bowl

$13.49

Chicken smothered in roasted tomato parmesan cream sauce and topped with fresh basil in our delicious bowl of saffron rice with onions, carrots, corn, and celery.

Mahi Mahi Roasted Cream Rice Bowl

$14.49

Mahi Mahi smothered in roasted tomato Parmesan cream sauce and topped with fresh basil in our delicious bowl of saffron rice with onions, carrots, corn, and celery.

Mahi Mahi Asian Glaze Rice Bowl

$14.49

Mahi Mahi, fresh pineapple, ginger, and garlic teriyaki sauce in our delicious bowl of saffron rice with onions, carrots, corn, and celery.

Salmon Roasted Cream Rice Bowl

$14.49

Salmon smothered in roasted tomato Parmesan cream sauce and topped with fresh basil in our delicious bowl of saffron rice with onions, carrots, corn, and celery.

Salmon Asian Glaze Rice Bowl

$14.49

Salmon, fresh pineapple, ginger, and garlic teriyaki sauce in our delicious bowl of saffron rice with onions, carrots, corn, and celery.

Veggie Roasted Cream Rice Bowl

$11.49

Smothered in roasted tomato parmesan cream sauce and topped with fresh basil in our delicious bowl of saffron rice with onions, carrots, corn, and celery.

Veggie Asian Glaze Rice Bowl

$11.49

Fresh pineapple, ginger, and garlic teriyaki sauce in our delicious bowl of saffron rice with onions, carrots, corn, and celery.

Desserts

2 Elephant Ears

$7.99

Sweet fried dough topped with powdered sugar and cinnamon – even better with a scoop of Vanilla Bean Ice cream

Single Elephant Ear

$4.49

Sweet fried dough topped with powdered sugar and cinnamon – even better with a scoop of Vanilla Bean Ice cream

1001 Chocolate Chip Cake

$7.99

A chocoholic's dream! Three layers of chocolate cake filled with creamy chocolate mousse and chocolate chips. Finished with chocolate fudge and even more Hershey's chocolate chips

Sides

BROC

$2.99

FRIES

$2.99

VEGGIES

$2.99

RICE

$2.99

O-RINGS

$3.99

SIDE LOADED

$3.99

FRUIT

$2.99

APPLESAUCE

$0.99

YOGURT

$0.99

SIDE DRESSING

$0.50

SIDE SAUCE

$1.00

SIDE PASTA

$4.99

PITA SIDE

$2.99

$1 GREEK

$1.00

$1 SAL

$1.00

$1 CZR

$1.00

TOAST

$1.00

Sweet pot fry

$1.99

mahi only

$7.00

grill chicken

$5.00

salmon only

$7.00

10.49 Lunch special

CHIX BLT

$10.49

1/2 YAYA

$10.49

1/2 BECCA

$10.49

C2

$10.49

BURGER

$10.49

1/2 BCP

$10.49

PIZZA

$10.49

1/2 SOUTHWEST

$10.49

1/2 MEDIT SAL

$10.49

1/2 SIESTA KEY

$10.49

1/2 GRINDER

$10.49

1/2 ROAST BEEF

$10.49

1/2 SMOKE HOUSE

$10.49

SOUP AND SALAD

$10.49

KID'S MENU

Red's Cheese Pizza

$7.49

Sophie's Grilled Cheese

$7.49

KID FINGERS

$7.49

Chicken Griller

$7.49

Mini Corn Dogs

$7.49

Cheesy Mac Pasta

$7.49

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.49

Kid house Sal

$7.49

MILK

$1.99

CHOCO

$1.99

JUICE

$1.99

DRINKS

N/A Beverages

Cold Beverage

$2.99

Hot Beverage

$2.99

CATERING

Catering Starters

Pita Chips & Dips

$34.99

Homemade toasted pita chips served with healthy and delicious Hummus and creamy, cheesy Spinach Artichoke dip

Kickin' Chicken Wings

$59.99

Choose from Medium, Hot, Teriyaki or Honey BBQ, served with bleu cheese and celery - 50 Traditional or Boneless Wings

Med. Tray Chicken Tenders

$34.99

Golden brown crispy chicken strips served with Honey BBQ, Ranch and Honey Mustard dipping sauces

Large Tray Chicken Tenders

$49.99

Golden brown crispy chicken strips served with Honey BBQ, Ranch and Honey Mustard dipping sauces

Med. Tray Fruit Platter

$34.99

Fresh strawberries, pineapple, grapes, cantaloupe and honeydew melon with dipping sauce

Large Tray Fruit Platter

$44.99

Fresh strawberries, pineapple, grapes, cantaloupe and honeydew melon with dipping sauce

Med. Boiled Peanuts

$29.99

A salty favorite of Southerners and elephants alike.

Large Boiled Peanuts

$39.99

A salty favorite of Southerners and elephants alike.

Cheesy Bread

$34.99

1/2 Cheesy Bread

$17.50

Catering Green Pastures

Medium Caesar Salad

$29.99

Romaine hearts, our homemade Caesar dressing, croutons and parmesan cheese

Large Caesar Salad

$54.99

Romaine hearts, our homemade Caesar dressing, croutons and parmesan cheese

Medium House Salad

$29.99

Fresh greens, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese and croutons

Large House Salad

$54.99

Fresh greens, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese and croutons

Medium Mediterranean Salad

$39.99

Gyro meat piled high with fresh romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers,red onions, banana peppers and feta and served with home made Tzatziki Sauce

Large Mediterranean Salad

$69.99

Gyro meat piled high with fresh romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers,red onions, banana peppers and feta and served with home made Tzatziki Sauce

Medium Siesta Key Salad

$39.99

Spring mix with hickory ham, smoked turkey, apples, strawberries, pineapple, cinnamon pecans and feta cheese

Large Siesta Key Salad

$69.99

Spring mix with hickory ham, smoked turkey, apples, strawberries, pineapple, cinnamon pecans and feta cheese

Medium Rebecca Salad

$39.99

Grilled chicken on mixed greens with chopped egg, chopped bacon, red onions, mixed cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes and croutons

Large Rebecca Salad

$69.99

Grilled chicken on mixed greens with chopped egg, chopped bacon, red onions, mixed cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes and croutons

Medium Southwest Salad

$39.99

Grilled chicken, fresh greens, red onions, corn, tomatoes, mixed cheese and tortilla strips, with Southwest ranch dressing

Large Southwest Salad

$69.99

Grilled chicken, fresh greens, red onions, corn, tomatoes, mixed cheese and tortilla strips, with Southwest ranch dressing

Catering Grill Specials

Chicken Asian Glaze

$69.99

Salmon Asian Glaze

$74.99

Mahi Mahi Asian Glaze

$74.99

Chicken Roasted Cream Sauce

$69.99

Salmon Roasted Cream Sauce

$74.99

Mahi Mahi Roasted Cream Sauce

$74.99

Chicken Mojo

$69.99

Salmon Mojo

$74.99

Mahi Mahi Mojo

$74.99

Catering Pizzas

Elephant Classic Pizza

$20.99

Mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, and green peppers

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$20.99

BBQ sauce, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, grilled chicken, and red onions

Shipwreck Pizza

$20.99

Mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, pineapple, green peppers, and feta cheese

Margherita Chicken Pizza

$20.99

Pesto sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken, tomato slices, and basil

Big Kahuna Pizza

$20.99

Thick-sliced ham and fresh pineapple with mozzarella, on our homemade crust and sauce.

Garden Pizza

$20.99

Mozzarella, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and black olives

Meat Lovers Pizza

$20.99

Mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, and bacon

Santa Fe Pizza

$20.99

Southwest pizza sauce, chicken, onions, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, jalapeños, tortilla strips, and a sour cream drizzle

BYO Cheese Pizza

$13.49

Create your own pizza from the ingredients below. Start with our pizza sauce and cheese, and then add your favorite toppings

Catering Sandwiches & Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$59.99

Our famous Caesar salad with grilled chicken

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$59.99

Grilled chicken, mixed cheese, corn, lettuce, tomatoes, tortilla strips and Southwest ranch

Veggie Wrap

$49.99

Hummus, spinach, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, mushrooms, red onions, feta and balsamic vinaigrette

Assorted Wrap Platter

$59.99

Deli Sandwiches

$59.99

Assorted roast beef, smoked turkey, hickory ham with aioli spread, lettuce, tomato and cheese on whole wheat and white sandwich buns

Catering Pastas

Blackened Chicken Pasta

$69.99

Blackened chicken breast and penne pasta in a light tomato cream sauce, topped with parmesan cheese and fresh basil

Pasta YaYa

$69.99

Grilled chicken over penne pasta with our alfredo sauce, broccoli, mushrooms, squash, carrots and parmesan cheese

Baked Penne

$69.99

Traditional bolognese style red meat sauce over penne pasta with mozzarella, parmesan and ricotta cheese

Chicken Parmesan

$69.99

Penne pasta, marinara sauce, fresh cut mozzarella and parmesan cheese baked and topped with crispy chicken

Veggie Primavera

$64.99

Garden vegetables sautéed in olive oil with fresh garlic and basil ribbons tossed with penne pasta

1/2 YaYa

$34.99

1/2 BCP

$34.99

Catering Desserts

Elephant Bites (20 bites)

$19.99

A homemade house favorite, topped with powdered sugar and cinnamon

Elephant Bites (40 bites)

$39.99

A homemade house favorite, topped with powdered sugar and cinnamon

Fresh Baked Cookies

$0.75

Homemade cookies

Assorted Dessert Tray

$29.99

Choose Ears or cookies or both

Catering Drinks

Iced Tea

$4.99

Sweet or Unsweet

MISC

Shirt

Shirt

$12.00

Elephant

Elephant

$10.00

Choose 2

1/2 smokehouse

w/house

$10.99

w/caesar

$10.99

w/greek

$10.99

cup tomato

$10.99

cup chowda

$10.99

cup blk bean

$10.99

1/2 grinder

w/house

$10.99

w/greek

$10.99

w/caesar

$10.99

cup tomato

$10.99

cup chowda

$10.99

cup blk bean

$10.99

1/2 roast beef

w/house

$10.99

w/caesar

$10.99

w/greek

$10.99

cup tomato

$10.99

cup chowda

$10.99

cup blk bean

$10.99
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3108 ROSS CLARK CIR STE 4, DOTHAN, FL 36303

Directions

Gallery
Red Elephant - Dothan image
Red Elephant - Dothan image

