Red Elephant Kerry Forest
2910 Kerry Forest Parkway SUITE C3
Tallahassee, FL 32312
Popular Items
16" Large Pizza
Create your own pizza from the ingredients below. Start with our pizza sauce and cheese, and then add your favorite toppings
Pasta YaYa
Penne pasta topped with a grilled chicken breast, broccoli, mushrooms, squash, and carrots, in a creamy Alfredo sauce with Parmesan cheese
Side House Salad
Our specialty salad topped with tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, and homemade croutons. Served with the dressing of your choice
FOOD
Starters
Loaded Fries
Fries covered with monterey jack and cheddar cheese, topped with bacon. Served with homemade ranch dressing.
Boiled Peanuts
Cheesy Garlic Bread
Toasted ciabatta with garlic butter and melted mozzarella, served with marinara and pesto ranch for dipping
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Loaded with spinach and artichoke hearts. Served with our toasted pita chips
Pickle Fries
Battered, shoe-string, tangy dill pickle fries. Served with ranch and a horseradish dipping sauce.
Hummus Dip
Made from chickpeas, tahini, garlic, and lemon juice. Served with our homemade toasted pita chips
Beer-Battered Onion Rings
Served with homemade spicy dipping sauce
Breadstick App
Wings
8 Boneless Wings
Fried crisp, covered in your choice of homemade sauce, and served with bleu cheese and celery. Flavors: Medium, Hot, Honey BBQ, Teriyaki, Carolina Gold, Garlic Parm, Lemon Pepper
12 Boneless Wings
Fried crisp, covered in your choice of homemade sauce, and served with bleu cheese and celery. Flavors: Medium, Hot, Honey BBQ, Teriyaki, Carolina Gold, Garlic Parm, Lemon Pepper
16 Boneless Wings
Fried crisp, covered in your choice of homemade sauce, and served with bleu cheese and celery. Flavors: Medium, Hot, Honey BBQ, Teriyaki, Carolina Gold, Garlic Parm, Lemon Pepper
8 Traditional Wings
Fried crisp, covered in your choice of homemade sauce, and served with bleu cheese and celery. Flavors: Medium, Hot, Honey BBQ, Teriyaki, Carolina Gold, Garlic Parm, Lemon Pepper
12 Traditional Wings
Fried crisp, covered in your choice of homemade sauce, and served with bleu cheese and celery. Flavors: Medium, Hot, Honey BBQ, Teriyaki, Carolina Gold, Garlic Parm, Lemon Pepper
16 Traditional Wings
Fried crisp, covered in your choice of homemade sauce, and served with bleu cheese and celery. Flavors: Medium, Hot, Honey BBQ, Teriyaki, Carolina Gold, Garlic Parm, Lemon Pepper
Side Dressing
Salads
Rebecca's Salad
Grilled, blackened, or fried chicken on mixed greens with chopped egg, crumbled thick-cut bacon, red onions, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, tomatoes, cucumber, and homemade croutons
Siesta Key Salad
Hickory ham and turkey on top of spring mix with strawberries, apples, pineapple, and cinnamon pecans topped with feta cheese crumbles
Southwest Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken on top of fresh greens, red onions, corn, tomatoes, cucumbers, and Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses topped with tortilla strips. Tossed with our homemade Southwest ranch dressing
Chicken Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine tossed in our house Caesar dressing with tender grilled chicken, homemade croutons, and topped with Parmesan cheese
Mediterranean Salad
Gyro meat piled high with fresh romaine tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, banana peppers and feta and served with home made Tzatziki Sauce.
Bleu Cheese Wedge Salad
A delicious wedge of iceberg lettuce with bleu cheese crumbles, bleu cheese dressing, bacon, tomatoes, red onions, and drizzled with balsamic vinaigrette
House Salad
Our specialty salad topped with tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, and homemade croutons. Served with the dressing of your choice
Side Greek Salad
Side House Salad
Our specialty salad topped with tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, and homemade croutons. Served with the dressing of your choice
Side Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine tossed in our house Caesar dressing with homemade croutons, and topped with parmesan cheese
Soups
Sandwiches & Wraps
Grilled Chicken BLT
Choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce, melted Swiss cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, and fresh tomato on a toasted bun
Italian Grinder
Hickory ham, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers and Italian dressing on sub roll.
Flat-Top Rueben
Sliced and seared corned-beef, sauer-kraut, Swiss cheese, and our home-made Thousand Island on toasted Marble Rye.
Roast Beef Dip
Stacked roast beef topped with caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, and melted Swiss on a toasted ciabatta roll. Served with hot au jus
Grilled Angler
Mahi Mahi seasoned and grilled, scratchmade tartar sauce, fresh lettuce, and tomato on a toasted bun
Quartney's Veggie Wrap
Fresh spinach and fresh lettuce, feta, hummus, tomatoes, olives, mushrooms, and red onions, tossed in tangy balsamic vinaigrette and flour tortilla
Southwest Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, zesty Southwest ranch, crispy tortilla strips, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, fresh lettuce, tomato, corn, and red onions in a tomato basil tortilla
Chicken Margherita
Grilled chicken with homemade pesto, melted mozzarella cheese, fresh spinach, and tomato
Smokehouse Grill
Smoked turkey, ham, bacon, fresh tomato, melted Monterey Jack and cheddar on sourdough bread. Honey mustard or BBQ sauce
Burgers
Classic Burger
Topped with crisp lettuce and tomato on a toasted bun
Elephant Burger
Our Classic Burger with the works: American cheese, crispy bacon strips, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, and homemade bleu cheese dressing
BBQ Bacon Burger
Classic Burger, BBQ sauce with strips of crispy bacon and Swiss or American cheese
Red’s Patty Melt
Grilled Angus topped with pepperjack, grilled onions and served on toasted sourdough with our spicy mayo sauce.
Pasta & More
Blackened Chicken
Blackened chicken breast over penne pasta in a light tomato cream sauce. Topped with Parmesan cheese and a touch of fresh basil
Pasta YaYa
Penne pasta topped with a grilled chicken breast, broccoli, mushrooms, squash, and carrots, in a creamy Alfredo sauce with Parmesan cheese
Chicken Tenders & Fries
Crispy, tender chicken strips and zesty fries. Choice of honey mustard, ranch, or BBQ dipping sauce
Fiesta Chicken Griller
Grilled chicken, spicy Southwest Sauce, melted cheese, and corn tortilla strips. With a side salad and your choice of saffron rice or steamed veggies.
Lite Salmon
A tender and perfectly grilled salmon filet served with steamed broccoli and savory rice with onions, carrots, corn, and celery
Lite Chicken
Full breast of grilled chicken topped with sautéed mushrooms and onions and served with rice and a vegetable medley of broccoli carrots and squash
Rice Bowls
Chicken Asian Glaze Rice Bowl
Chicken, fresh pineapple, ginger, and garlic teriyaki sauce in our delicious bowl of saffron rice with onions, carrots, corn, and celery.
Chicken Roasted Cream Rice Bowl
Chicken smothered in roasted tomato parmesan cream sauce and topped with fresh basil in our delicious bowl of saffron rice with onions, carrots, corn, and celery.
Mahi Mahi Roasted Cream Rice Bowl
Mahi Mahi smothered in roasted tomato Parmesan cream sauce and topped with fresh basil in our delicious bowl of saffron rice with onions, carrots, corn, and celery.
Mahi Mahi Asian Glaze Rice Bowl
Mahi Mahi, fresh pineapple, ginger, and garlic teriyaki sauce in our delicious bowl of saffron rice with onions, carrots, corn, and celery.
Salmon Roasted Cream Rice Bowl
Salmon smothered in roasted tomato Parmesan cream sauce and topped with fresh basil in our delicious bowl of saffron rice with onions, carrots, corn, and celery.
Salmon Asian Glaze Rice Bowl
Salmon, fresh pineapple, ginger, and garlic teriyaki sauce in our delicious bowl of saffron rice with onions, carrots, corn, and celery.
Veggie Roasted Cream Rice Bowl
Smothered in roasted tomato parmesan cream sauce and topped with fresh basil in our delicious bowl of saffron rice with onions, carrots, corn, and celery.
Veggie Asian Glaze Rice Bowl
Fresh pineapple, ginger, and garlic teriyaki sauce in our delicious bowl of saffron rice with onions, carrots, corn, and celery.
Desserts
2 Elephant Ears
Sweet fried dough topped with powdered sugar and cinnamon – even better with a scoop of Vanilla Bean Ice cream
Single Elephant Ear
Sweet fried dough topped with powdered sugar and cinnamon – even better with a scoop of Vanilla Bean Ice cream
1001 Chocolate Chip Cake
A chocoholic's dream! Three layers of chocolate cake filled with creamy chocolate mousse and chocolate chips. Finished with chocolate fudge and even more Hershey's chocolate chips
Scoop Ice Cream
Bday Ear
Brownie Sundae
Warm Brownie topped with Vanilla Bean ice cream and chocolate Sauce. Bring extra spoons!
Sides
PIZZA
Pizza Meal Deals
8" Pizza Special
Individual sized pizza with 1 topping, side salad, and a drink.
8" Specialty Pizza Special
Individual sized specialty pizza, side salad, and a drink.
12" Pizza Special
Medium pizza with up to 3 toppings and 3 side salads.
12" Specialty Pizza Special
Medium specialty pizza and 3 side salads.
16" Pizza Special
Large pizza with up to 3 toppings and 4 side salads.
16" Specialty Pizza Special
Large specialty pizza and 4 side salads.
Build Your Own Pizza
8" Individual Pizza
Create your own pizza from the ingredients below. Start with our pizza sauce and cheese, and then add your favorite toppings
12" Medium Pizza
Create your own pizza from the ingredients below. Start with our pizza sauce and cheese, and then add your favorite toppings
16" Large Pizza
Create your own pizza from the ingredients below. Start with our pizza sauce and cheese, and then add your favorite toppings
Specialty Pizzas
8" Elephant Classic Pizza
Mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, and green peppers
8" BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, grilled chicken, and red onions
8" Shipwreck Pizza
Mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, pineapple, green peppers, and feta cheese
8" Margherita Chicken Pizza
Pesto sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken, tomato slices, and basil
8" Tribeca White Pizza
White sauce, mozzarella and ricotta cheeses, tomato slices, spinach, and red onions.
8" Garden Pizza
Mozzarella, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and black olives
8" Meat Lovers Pizza
Mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, and bacon
8" Santa Fe Pizza
Southwest pizza sauce, chicken, onions, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, jalapeños, tortilla strips, and a sour cream drizzle
12" Elephant Classic Pizza
Mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, and green peppers
12" BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, grilled chicken, and red onions
12" Shipwreck Pizza
Mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, pineapple, green peppers, and feta cheese
12" Margherita Chicken Pizza
Pesto sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken, tomato slices, and basil
12" Tribeca White Pizza
White sauce, mozzarella and ricotta cheeses, tomato slices, spinach, and red onions.
12" Garden Pizza
Mozzarella, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and black olives
12" Meat Lovers Pizza
Mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, and bacon
12" Santa Fe Pizza
Southwest pizza sauce, chicken, onions, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, jalapeños, tortilla strips, and a sour cream drizzle
Lunch Specials
$10.49 lunch
8" Pizza Lunch Special
Individual sized pizza with 1 topping, side salad, and a drink.
Grilled Chicken BLT
Choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce, melted Swiss cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, and fresh tomato on a toasted bun
Classic Burger
Topped with crisp lettuce and tomato on a toasted bun
Half Rebeccas Salad
Half Southwest Salad
Half Mediterranean Salad
Half Pasta Yaya
Half Blackened Chicken Pasta
Choose Two
Half Siesta Key
DRINKS
N/A Beverages
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
We do all of these things, every day, to give you the freshest, tastiest, most lovable food we can. We do it FRESH FOR REAL—for you!
2910 Kerry Forest Parkway SUITE C3, Tallahassee, FL 32312