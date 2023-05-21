Restaurant header imageView gallery

Red Elephant Kerry Forest

review star

No reviews yet

2910 Kerry Forest Parkway SUITE C3

Tallahassee, FL 32312

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

16" Large Pizza

$14.99

Create your own pizza from the ingredients below. Start with our pizza sauce and cheese, and then add your favorite toppings

Pasta YaYa

$13.49

Penne pasta topped with a grilled chicken breast, broccoli, mushrooms, squash, and carrots, in a creamy Alfredo sauce with Parmesan cheese

Side House Salad

$3.79

Our specialty salad topped with tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, and homemade croutons. Served with the dressing of your choice

FOOD

Starters

Loaded Fries

$9.99

Fries covered with monterey jack and cheddar cheese, topped with bacon. Served with homemade ranch dressing.

Boiled Peanuts

$4.99+

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$8.49

Toasted ciabatta with garlic butter and melted mozzarella, served with marinara and pesto ranch for dipping

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$8.99

Loaded with spinach and artichoke hearts. Served with our toasted pita chips

Pickle Fries

$8.99

Battered, shoe-string, tangy dill pickle fries. Served with ranch and a horseradish dipping sauce.

Hummus Dip

$8.99

Made from chickpeas, tahini, garlic, and lemon juice. Served with our homemade toasted pita chips

Beer-Battered Onion Rings

$8.99

Served with homemade spicy dipping sauce

Breadstick App

$5.99

Wings

Fried crisp, covered in your choice of homemade sauce, and served with bleu cheese and celery. Flavors: Medium, Hot, Honey BBQ, Teriyaki, Carolina Gold, Garlic Parm, Lemon Pepper

8 Boneless Wings

$12.49

Fried crisp, covered in your choice of homemade sauce, and served with bleu cheese and celery. Flavors: Medium, Hot, Honey BBQ, Teriyaki, Carolina Gold, Garlic Parm, Lemon Pepper

12 Boneless Wings

$17.49

Fried crisp, covered in your choice of homemade sauce, and served with bleu cheese and celery. Flavors: Medium, Hot, Honey BBQ, Teriyaki, Carolina Gold, Garlic Parm, Lemon Pepper

16 Boneless Wings

$21.49

Fried crisp, covered in your choice of homemade sauce, and served with bleu cheese and celery. Flavors: Medium, Hot, Honey BBQ, Teriyaki, Carolina Gold, Garlic Parm, Lemon Pepper

8 Traditional Wings

$13.49

Fried crisp, covered in your choice of homemade sauce, and served with bleu cheese and celery. Flavors: Medium, Hot, Honey BBQ, Teriyaki, Carolina Gold, Garlic Parm, Lemon Pepper

12 Traditional Wings

$18.49

Fried crisp, covered in your choice of homemade sauce, and served with bleu cheese and celery. Flavors: Medium, Hot, Honey BBQ, Teriyaki, Carolina Gold, Garlic Parm, Lemon Pepper

16 Traditional Wings

$22.49

Fried crisp, covered in your choice of homemade sauce, and served with bleu cheese and celery. Flavors: Medium, Hot, Honey BBQ, Teriyaki, Carolina Gold, Garlic Parm, Lemon Pepper

Side Dressing

$0.50

Salads

Rebecca's Salad

$13.49

Grilled, blackened, or fried chicken on mixed greens with chopped egg, crumbled thick-cut bacon, red onions, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, tomatoes, cucumber, and homemade croutons

Siesta Key Salad

$12.99

Hickory ham and turkey on top of spring mix with strawberries, apples, pineapple, and cinnamon pecans topped with feta cheese crumbles

Southwest Chicken Salad

$12.99

Grilled chicken on top of fresh greens, red onions, corn, tomatoes, cucumbers, and Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses topped with tortilla strips. Tossed with our homemade Southwest ranch dressing

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.99

Fresh romaine tossed in our house Caesar dressing with tender grilled chicken, homemade croutons, and topped with Parmesan cheese

Mediterranean Salad

$12.99

Gyro meat piled high with fresh romaine tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, banana peppers and feta and served with home made Tzatziki Sauce.

Bleu Cheese Wedge Salad

$10.49

A delicious wedge of iceberg lettuce with bleu cheese crumbles, bleu cheese dressing, bacon, tomatoes, red onions, and drizzled with balsamic vinaigrette

House Salad

$9.99

Our specialty salad topped with tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, and homemade croutons. Served with the dressing of your choice

Side Greek Salad

$3.79

Side House Salad

$3.79

Our specialty salad topped with tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, and homemade croutons. Served with the dressing of your choice

Side Caesar Salad

$3.79

Fresh romaine tossed in our house Caesar dressing with homemade croutons, and topped with parmesan cheese

$ Greek

$1.50

$ House

$1.50

$ Caesar

$1.50

Soups

Roasted Tomato Soup

$4.49+

A hearty all- American classic that is sure to warm you up. Made from scratch daily

Sausage Corn Chowder

$4.49+

A rich soup full of hearty chunks of homemade sausage

$ Cup Corn Chowder

$1.50

$ Cup Tomato

$1.50

Sandwiches & Wraps

Grilled Chicken BLT

$11.99

Choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce, melted Swiss cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, and fresh tomato on a toasted bun

Italian Grinder

$11.99

Hickory ham, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers and Italian dressing on sub roll.

Flat-Top Rueben

$11.99

Sliced and seared corned-beef, sauer-kraut, Swiss cheese, and our home-made Thousand Island on toasted Marble Rye.

Roast Beef Dip

$12.99

Stacked roast beef topped with caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, and melted Swiss on a toasted ciabatta roll. Served with hot au jus

Grilled Angler

$12.99

Mahi Mahi seasoned and grilled, scratchmade tartar sauce, fresh lettuce, and tomato on a toasted bun

Quartney's Veggie Wrap

$10.99

Fresh spinach and fresh lettuce, feta, hummus, tomatoes, olives, mushrooms, and red onions, tossed in tangy balsamic vinaigrette and flour tortilla

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Grilled chicken, zesty Southwest ranch, crispy tortilla strips, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, fresh lettuce, tomato, corn, and red onions in a tomato basil tortilla

Chicken Margherita

$11.99

Grilled chicken with homemade pesto, melted mozzarella cheese, fresh spinach, and tomato

Smokehouse Grill

$11.99

Smoked turkey, ham, bacon, fresh tomato, melted Monterey Jack and cheddar on sourdough bread. Honey mustard or BBQ sauce

Burgers

Classic Burger

$11.99

Topped with crisp lettuce and tomato on a toasted bun

Elephant Burger

$13.49

Our Classic Burger with the works: American cheese, crispy bacon strips, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, and homemade bleu cheese dressing

BBQ Bacon Burger

$12.99

Classic Burger, BBQ sauce with strips of crispy bacon and Swiss or American cheese

Red’s Patty Melt

$12.99

Grilled Angus topped with pepperjack, grilled onions and served on toasted sourdough with our spicy mayo sauce.

Pasta & More

Blackened Chicken

$12.99

Blackened chicken breast over penne pasta in a light tomato cream sauce. Topped with Parmesan cheese and a touch of fresh basil

Pasta YaYa

$13.49

Penne pasta topped with a grilled chicken breast, broccoli, mushrooms, squash, and carrots, in a creamy Alfredo sauce with Parmesan cheese

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$12.99

Crispy, tender chicken strips and zesty fries. Choice of honey mustard, ranch, or BBQ dipping sauce

Fiesta Chicken Griller

$14.49

Grilled chicken, spicy Southwest Sauce, melted cheese, and corn tortilla strips. With a side salad and your choice of saffron rice or steamed veggies.

Lite Salmon

$12.99

A tender and perfectly grilled salmon filet served with steamed broccoli and savory rice with onions, carrots, corn, and celery

Lite Chicken

$11.99

Full breast of grilled chicken topped with sautéed mushrooms and onions and served with rice and a vegetable medley of broccoli carrots and squash

Rice Bowls

Chicken Asian Glaze Rice Bowl

$13.49

Chicken, fresh pineapple, ginger, and garlic teriyaki sauce in our delicious bowl of saffron rice with onions, carrots, corn, and celery.

Chicken Roasted Cream Rice Bowl

$13.49

Chicken smothered in roasted tomato parmesan cream sauce and topped with fresh basil in our delicious bowl of saffron rice with onions, carrots, corn, and celery.

Mahi Mahi Roasted Cream Rice Bowl

$14.49

Mahi Mahi smothered in roasted tomato Parmesan cream sauce and topped with fresh basil in our delicious bowl of saffron rice with onions, carrots, corn, and celery.

Mahi Mahi Asian Glaze Rice Bowl

$14.49

Mahi Mahi, fresh pineapple, ginger, and garlic teriyaki sauce in our delicious bowl of saffron rice with onions, carrots, corn, and celery.

Salmon Roasted Cream Rice Bowl

$14.49

Salmon smothered in roasted tomato Parmesan cream sauce and topped with fresh basil in our delicious bowl of saffron rice with onions, carrots, corn, and celery.

Salmon Asian Glaze Rice Bowl

$14.49

Salmon, fresh pineapple, ginger, and garlic teriyaki sauce in our delicious bowl of saffron rice with onions, carrots, corn, and celery.

Veggie Roasted Cream Rice Bowl

$11.49

Smothered in roasted tomato parmesan cream sauce and topped with fresh basil in our delicious bowl of saffron rice with onions, carrots, corn, and celery.

Veggie Asian Glaze Rice Bowl

$11.49

Fresh pineapple, ginger, and garlic teriyaki sauce in our delicious bowl of saffron rice with onions, carrots, corn, and celery.

Desserts

2 Elephant Ears

$7.99

Sweet fried dough topped with powdered sugar and cinnamon – even better with a scoop of Vanilla Bean Ice cream

Single Elephant Ear

$4.49

Sweet fried dough topped with powdered sugar and cinnamon – even better with a scoop of Vanilla Bean Ice cream

1001 Chocolate Chip Cake

$7.99

A chocoholic's dream! Three layers of chocolate cake filled with creamy chocolate mousse and chocolate chips. Finished with chocolate fudge and even more Hershey's chocolate chips

Scoop Ice Cream

$1.99

Bday Ear

Brownie Sundae

$7.99

Warm Brownie topped with Vanilla Bean ice cream and chocolate Sauce. Bring extra spoons!

Sides

Fries

$2.99

Side Loaded Fries

$4.49

Onion Rings

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.99

Steamed Veggies

$2.99

Broccoli

$2.99

Fresh Fruit

$2.99

Saffron Rice

$2.99

Side Dressing

$0.50

Side Sauce

$0.99

Side Pasta

$4.99

Side Pita

$2.99

Toast

$1.00

No Side

PIZZA

Pizza Meal Deals

8" Pizza Special

$10.49

Individual sized pizza with 1 topping, side salad, and a drink.

8" Specialty Pizza Special

$10.49

Individual sized specialty pizza, side salad, and a drink.

12" Pizza Special

$20.99

Medium pizza with up to 3 toppings and 3 side salads.

12" Specialty Pizza Special

$20.99

Medium specialty pizza and 3 side salads.

16" Pizza Special

$27.99

Large pizza with up to 3 toppings and 4 side salads.

16" Specialty Pizza Special

$27.99

Large specialty pizza and 4 side salads.

Build Your Own Pizza

8" Individual Pizza

$7.79

Create your own pizza from the ingredients below. Start with our pizza sauce and cheese, and then add your favorite toppings

12" Medium Pizza

$10.99

Create your own pizza from the ingredients below. Start with our pizza sauce and cheese, and then add your favorite toppings

16" Large Pizza

$14.99

Create your own pizza from the ingredients below. Start with our pizza sauce and cheese, and then add your favorite toppings

Specialty Pizzas

8" Elephant Classic Pizza

$9.99

Mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, and green peppers

8" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$9.99

BBQ sauce, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, grilled chicken, and red onions

8" Shipwreck Pizza

$9.99

Mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, pineapple, green peppers, and feta cheese

8" Margherita Chicken Pizza

$9.99

Pesto sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken, tomato slices, and basil

8" Tribeca White Pizza

$9.99

White sauce, mozzarella and ricotta cheeses, tomato slices, spinach, and red onions.

8" Garden Pizza

$9.99

Mozzarella, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and black olives

8" Meat Lovers Pizza

$9.99

Mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, and bacon

8" Santa Fe Pizza

$9.99

Southwest pizza sauce, chicken, onions, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, jalapeños, tortilla strips, and a sour cream drizzle

12" Elephant Classic Pizza

$16.49

Mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, and green peppers

12" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$16.49

BBQ sauce, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, grilled chicken, and red onions

12" Shipwreck Pizza

$16.49

Mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, pineapple, green peppers, and feta cheese

12" Margherita Chicken Pizza

$16.49

Pesto sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken, tomato slices, and basil

12" Tribeca White Pizza

$16.49

White sauce, mozzarella and ricotta cheeses, tomato slices, spinach, and red onions.

12" Garden Pizza

$16.49

Mozzarella, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and black olives

12" Meat Lovers Pizza

$16.49

Mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, and bacon

12" Santa Fe Pizza

$16.49

Southwest pizza sauce, chicken, onions, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, jalapeños, tortilla strips, and a sour cream drizzle

KID'S MENU

Red's Cheese Pizza

$7.49

Sophie's Grilled Cheese

$7.49

Chicken Fried Fingers

$7.49

Chicken Griller

$7.49

Mini Corn Dogs

$7.49

Cheesy Mac Pasta

$7.49

Lil' Wings

$7.49

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.49

MILK

$1.99

APPLE JUICE

$1.99

Kid Salad

$7.49

Lunch Specials

$10.49 lunch

8" Pizza Lunch Special

$10.49

Individual sized pizza with 1 topping, side salad, and a drink.

Grilled Chicken BLT

$10.49

Choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce, melted Swiss cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, and fresh tomato on a toasted bun

Classic Burger

$11.99

Topped with crisp lettuce and tomato on a toasted bun

Half Rebeccas Salad

$10.49

Half Southwest Salad

$10.49

Half Mediterranean Salad

$10.49

Half Pasta Yaya

$10.49

Half Blackened Chicken Pasta

$10.49

Choose Two

$10.49

Half Siesta Key

$10.49

DRINKS

N/A Beverages

Cold Beverage

$2.99

Hot Beverage

$2.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

We do all of these things, every day, to give you the freshest, tastiest, most lovable food we can. We do it FRESH FOR REAL—for you!

Website

Location

2910 Kerry Forest Parkway SUITE C3, Tallahassee, FL 32312

Directions

Gallery
Red Elephant image
Red Elephant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Beef 'O' Brady's - zzClosed Kerry Forest
orange starNo Reviews
2910 Kerry Forest Parkway Tallahassee, FL 32309
View restaurantnext
Ology Brewing [Northside] - 2910 Kerry Forest Pkwy
orange starNo Reviews
2910 Kerry Forest Pkwy Tallahassee, FL 32312
View restaurantnext
Wharf Casual Seafood Bannerman
orange star4.0 • 107
3439 Bannerman Rd Tallahassee, FL 32312
View restaurantnext
Takko Korean Taqueria - Market Street
orange starNo Reviews
1415 Timberlane Rd Tallahassee, FL 32312
View restaurantnext
Wharf Casual Seafood Mahan
orange star4.4 • 600
4036 Lagniappe Way TALLAHASSEE, FL 32317
View restaurantnext
Clusters & Hops - 1866 Thomasville Road
orange starNo Reviews
1866 Thomasville Road Tallahassee, FL 32303
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Tallahassee

California Chicken Grill
orange star4.3 • 5,663
1414 West Tennessee St. Tallahassee, FL 32304
View restaurantnext
Uncle Maddio’s - Tallahassee - Apalachee Parkway
orange star4.5 • 1,447
1435 E Lafayette St Tallahassee, FL 32301
View restaurantnext
Brooklyn Pizza
orange star4.5 • 1,200
2035 W. Pensacola St. Tallahassee, FL 32304
View restaurantnext
Burrito Boarder
orange star4.7 • 1,042
2065 W Pensacola St Tallahassee, FL 32304
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Tallahassee FL
orange star4.5 • 1,040
2727 N Monroe St Tallahassee, FL 32303
View restaurantnext
The Brass Tap - Tallahassee FL (Midtown)
orange star4.4 • 651
1321 Thomasville Rd Tallahassee, FL 32303
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tallahassee
Thomasville
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Chattahoochee
review star
No reviews yet
Moultrie
review star
Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
Valdosta
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Port Saint Joe
review star
No reviews yet
Albany
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Panama City
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Dothan
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Panama City Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston