Red Elephant Thai Cuisine 3196 Waialae Ave

3196 Waialae Ave

Honolulu, HI 96816

Order Again

Soft Drinks

Soda

$2.50

M-150

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Coconut Juice

$5.50

Thai Iced Tea

$5.50

Lemon Thai Iced Tea

$5.50

Thai Iced Coffee

$5.50

Hot Drinks

Hot Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Oolong Tea

$2.50

Green Tea

$2.50

Beer

Singha Thai Beer (can)

$7.00

Singha Thai Beer (bottle)

$12.00

Honolulu Beerworks

$6.00

High Noon Seltzer

$6.00

Wine

Hahn, California

Angeline, California

Joel, California

Harken, California

Sake

Black & Gold (shot)

$4.00

Black & Gold (bottle)

$35.00

Appetizers

Summer Rolls Shrimp

$12.99

Summer Roll Tofu

$12.99

Spring Rolls

$12.99

Sa-Teh Chicken

$14.99

Chicken Wings

$13.99

Fried Chicken

$13.99

Pork Jerky

$14.99

Fish Patties

$13.99

Fried Calamari

$14.99

Crispy Tofu

$12.99

Salads

Papaya Salad

$13.99

Cucumber Salad

$13.99

Yum Woon Sen

$18.99

Yum Ta-lay

$18.99

Yum Makeua Yao

$17.99

Larb

$15.99

Nam Tok

$15.99

Beef Salad

$17.99

Kao Yum Naem

$18.99

Soups

Tom Yum

Tom Kha

Tofu Soup

Pho

Thai Style Duck Noodle Soup

$18.99

Curry

Panang Curry

Red Curry

Yellow Curry

Green Curry

Pineapple Curry

Evil Jungle Curry

Massaman Curry

Duck Curry

$18.99

Stir-Fry

Pad Prik Gang

Pad Prik King

Ginger Stir Fry

Eggplant Stir Fry

Cashew Nut Stir Fry

Garlic & Black Pepper Stir Fry

Ong Choy Stir Fry

$15.99

Mixed Vegetables Stir Fry

Sweet & Sour Stir Fry

Basil Stir Fry

BBQ Steak Stir Fry

$17.99

Seafood

Steamed Mussels

$18.99

Steamed Fish w/Soy sauce

$18.99

Fried Fish w/Sweet Sauce

$18.99

Steamed Fish w/Lime juice

$18.99

Fried Fish w/Garlic

$18.99

Crab Curry Stir Fry

$18.99

Fried Fish w/Red curry

$18.99

Clam Stir Fry

$18.99

Fish Fillet w/Celery

$18.99

Sweet & Sour Fish

$18.99

Noodles

Pad Thai

Pad Kee Mao

Pad See Ew

Pad Ma-maa

Rad Na

$15.99

Goong Ob Woon Sen

$18.99

Khao soi Kai

$16.99

Rad Na Mee Grob

$16.99

Rice

Thai Fried Rice

Spicy Basil Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

Crab Fried Rice

$18.99

Kao Mun Kai

$18.99

Vegetarian

Spring Rolls-V

$12.99

Summer Rolls-V

$12.99

Deep Fried Tofu-V

$12.99

Papaya Salad-V

$12.99

Cucumber Salad-V

$13.99

Pad Thai-V

$16.99

Pad See Ew-V

$16.99

Pad Woon Sen-V

$16.99

Pad Kee Mao-V

$16.99

Thai Fried Rice-V

$16.99

Pineapple Fried Rice-V

$16.99

Mixed Vegetable-V

$16.99

Tom Yum-V

$16.99

Tom Kha-V

$16.99

Tofu Soup-V

$16.99

Red Curry-V

$16.99

Green Curry-V

$16.99

Evil Curry-V

$16.99

Pa Nang Curry-V

$16.99

Pineapple Curry-V

$16.99

Yellow Curry-V

$16.99

Sides

Jasmine Rice

$2.50

Brown Rice

$3.00

Sticky Rice

$3.50

Peanut Sauce

$2.00

Sweet Chili

$2.00

Ground Chili

$2.00

Hot Sauce

$2.00

Fried Egg

$2.50

Noodles

$4.00

Steamed Veggies

$4.00

Desserts

Tapioca Banana

$6.99

Tapioca Taro

$6.99

Blackberry Rice

$6.99

Fried Banana & Ice Cream

$8.99

Crispy Roti & Ice Cream

$9.99

Mango & Sticky Rice

$9.99

Longan & Sticky Rice

$7.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
3196 Waialae Ave, Honolulu, HI 96816

