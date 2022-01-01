Restaurant header imageView gallery

Red Emma's Bookstore Coffeehouse

425 Reviews

$

3128 Greenmount Avenue

Baltimore, MD 21218

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast (until 10:30AM)

Egg McBluffin

Egg McBluffin

$8.00

Sometimes food hits the spot, and sometimes it smashes straight into the spot going 95 miles an hour with the top down. Now you can enjoy this classic without all the dead animal and McExploitation of workers.

Vegan Lox Bagel

Vegan Lox Bagel

$10.00

Wood-smoked vegan lox, onion, tomato, capers, and vegan cream cheese on a bagel. A New York superfood for long days at Zuccotti park.

Cream Cheese & Veggie Bagel

Cream Cheese & Veggie Bagel

$6.00

Punch up your bagel with greens, tomato, red onion, capers, and vegan cream cheese - a powerhouse to kick off your day.

Bagels

Bagels

$2.50+

Roland Park Bagels make some of the best bagels in the city, and we love serving them! Enjoy it your way with your choice of spread and veggies.

Granola

$4.00+
Hummus & Veggie Bagel

Hummus & Veggie Bagel

$6.00

Punch up your bagel with greens, tomato, red onion, capers, and hummus - a powerhouse to kick off your day.

Middle Eastern Vegan

Falafel Pita

Falafel Pita

$10.00Out of stock

Falafel sandwich with hummus, greens, cucumber mind salad, and tahina. Add tzatziki or spicy beet pickles for $1. (SF, NF, V)

Kofta Kebab Pita

Kofta Kebab Pita

$12.00

Kofta kebab sandwich with tzatziki, greens, cucumber mind salad, and tahina. Add hummus or spicy beet pickles for $1. (NF, V - tzatziki contains soy)

Falafel Bowl

Falafel Bowl

$12.00Out of stock

Our special falafel balls served with rice, greens, cucumber mint salad, hummus, spicy beet pickles, and tahina. Add tzatziki for $1. (V, GF, SF, NF)

Kofta Kebab Bowl

Kofta Kebab Bowl

$14.00

A vegan kofta kebab served with rice, greens, cucumber mint salad, tzatziki, spicy beet pickles, and tahina. Add hummus for $1. (V, GF, NF - tzatziki contains soy)

Hummus Bowl

Hummus Bowl

$9.00

Our excellent hummus served with greens, cucumber mint salad, spicy beet pickles, and seasoned rice. Add tzatziki for $1.

Spinach Pie

$8.00Out of stock

Some of the best spinach pie in the city - and it's vegan! Try a slice with a side of vegan tzatziki. (V, contains nuts & gluten, tzatziki contains soy)

Salads

Cucumber Mint Salad

Cucumber Mint Salad

$5.00

A small serving of our cucumber mint salad - a perfect side to any of our sandwiches, or great for a quick snack. Cucumber, red onion, tomato, parsley, mint in a red wine vinaigrette. (V, GF, SF, NF)

Soup

Kimberly's creamy delicious vegan mushroom soup is on the menu! Grab a bowl or a cup. It's served with a size of bread, so please add a note if you need it gluten-free!

Tomato Soup

$3.50+Out of stock

Red & Black Chili

$5.00+Out of stock

Sandwiches

Grilled Cheez

Grilled Cheez

$3.50

Mega comfort food for a cold day! Our beloved vegan grilled cheez is back! 100% vegan and soy free, available on gluten-free bread too! (Pls note, our panini press is not GF, so this is not suitable for anyone with a life-threatening gluten allergy!)

Bunny Dog

Bunny Dog

$3.50
TLT (Tempeh Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato)

TLT (Tempeh Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato)

$7.00

One of our bestsellers - housemade tempeh bacon piled high on sliced sourdough toast with tomato & lettuce, and a smear of vegan mayo from our friends at The Greener Kitchen.

Our Favorite House Burger

Our Favorite House Burger

$10.00+

Beyond meat burger mixed with in-house seasoning, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. Add vegan mayo for no charge, and make sure to add a side of fries!

Snacks & Sides

Basket of Fries

Basket of Fries

$5.00

Our beloved french fries in all their crispy perfection - simple and delicious.

Hummus & Pita

$3.50

Cheez Fries

$6.00

Our perfectly crispy fries topped with ooey gooey nacho cheez sauce from The Greener Kitchen. You know you want them.

Beyond Braddie

Beyond Braddie

$4.00Out of stock

A classic scottish sausage roll made vegan with a beyond meat and mushroom blend. Ultimate umami flavor in a satisfying, on the go pastry shell!

Desserts

Muffins

Muffins

$4.00

The perfect breakfast muffin. Pairs perfectly with a latte - they'll make you feel peachy keen! Peachy keen about dismantling colonialism, abolishing all borders, and creating a just and egalitarian society based on mutual aid and voluntary cooperation rather than extraction and endless accumulation.

Biscotti

Biscotti

$1.50Out of stock

Your morning coffee's BFF! Almond biscotti with a chocolate drizzle and crunchy almond slivers!

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

The best vegan chocolate chip cookies, as far as we are concerned! Contains gluten.

Vegan Cheesecake

Vegan Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Our fluffy, silky, house-made Vegan Cheesecake 😋

Blondie

$3.50Out of stock

Brownie

$4.00

Oatmeal Choco Chip

$2.00

Croissant

$2.00Out of stock

Scones

$4.00Out of stock

Café Drinks

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$1.00+

A good ol’ fashioned cup of coffee; Berkman’s blend roasted for Red Emma’s by Thread. We don’t know how Alexander Berkman took his coffee but this one is perfect for long debates on hopeful nights. Made from a blend of Bolivian AIPEP and Ethiopian SCFCU, this coffee is full, earthy and smooth.

Drip Decaf

Drip Decaf

$1.00+Out of stock

Thread’s Decaf Norandino. From the Andes Mountains of Peru, the farmers of Cooperativa Norandino bring you a water processed decaf coffee, roasted on the darker side to bring out the chocolatey and pleasantly smooth characteristics.

Espresso

Espresso

$3.00

A no-nonsense double shot of Thread's May '68 espresso to put some revolutionary pep-in-your-step.

Americano

$3.00

Espresso and water - just like Europeans think Americans like their coffee, or so the legend goes. Get it hot or iced.

Iced Americano

$3.50
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Delicious Thread coffee steeped overnight. Works like a charm in the summer heat and makes you say, "Yum! Defund the BPD!" Try it with one of our home-made flavor syrups!

Latte

Latte

$4.50+

Lovingly hand-crafted espresso and milk. Give yourself the pep in your step to take to the streets and abolish the police! (16 oz.)

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$5.50

Smooth espresso and milk served over ice. One sip and you'll say, "the police are an inherently racist institution designed to protect property, not people!" Feeling saucy? Make it a mocha, or any one of our other home-made flavor options!

Flat White

$4.50

Like a latte, with half the milk. Australia’s finest export since vegemite.

Cortado

Cortado

$4.50

A double shot of espresso with a small amount of steamed milk. The favorite of baristas everywhere; drink like a real proletarian.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.50

A double shot of espresso and heavily foamed milk. For the sophisticated coffee lover who looks at a latte and says, “but what if it were 60% air?”

Macchiato

$3.50

Espresso with a dollop of foam. There is no ice, barely any milk, and absolutely no caramel. Someone tell Starbucks they can’t just name things whatever they want - words have meanings. This is what a macchiato actually is and always has been. *exhales*

Mocha

Mocha

$4.50+

Espresso, milk, and our in-house mocha syrup made with Equal Exchange fairly traded cocoa powder. A much more fair trade than taxpayer money funding a police force that endangers and oppresses marginalized people in order to protect property and profits.

Iced Mocha

$5.00

Espresso, milk, and our in-house mocha syrup made with Equal Exchange fairly traded cocoa powder. A much more fair trade than taxpayer money funding a police force that endangers and oppresses marginalized people in order to protect property and profits.

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.50+

A captivating blend of tea and spices that tingle the tongue and straighten the spine. Anarchai: because proper tea is theft!

Iced Chai Latte

Iced Chai Latte

$5.50

Tea with spices and oat milk over ice, all cooperating voluntarily to create mutual aid networks of flavor that energize and refresh. Makes you wonder, whom do the police protect? Whom do they serve?

Lavender Mazagran

Lavender Mazagran

$5.50

Nothing says "defund the BPD" like this daring and delicious combination of espresso and lemonade. We've added a lavender twist to this Algerian classic.

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.00+

Rishi black tea, brewed hot, cooled, and served over ice. A refreshing boost during a long day of fighting corrupt corporate overlords with your cybernetic dolphin friend.

Hot Tea

$2.75

London Fog

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.25+
Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.00+

Refreshing lemonade made just right. Quenches your thirst while giving you the vim and vigor to write your council member demanding they defund the Baltimore Police Department!

Soda Pop

$2.00+

Choose between Cola, Lemon-Lime, Ginger Brew, Root Beer, or Blueberry. Maine Root sodas are sweetened with organic, Fair Trade Certified sugar cane from Brazil - no high fructose corn syrup in sight.

Lakewood Cranberry Juice Cocktail

Lakewood Cranberry Juice Cocktail

$3.50Out of stock
Lakewood Orange Juice

Lakewood Orange Juice

$5.00
Lakewood Orange-Mango Juice

Lakewood Orange-Mango Juice

$3.50

Iced Green Tea

$2.00Out of stock

Hyper Tonic

$3.50

Hot Cider

$3.50

La Croix

$2.00

Coconut Water

$3.00

Chocolate Almond Milk

$3.00

Evolution Green Juice

$8.00

Yerba

$4.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Sunday Brunch

Bacon, Egg, & Cheez

Bacon, Egg, & Cheez

$7.50

An all-time favorite from way back - our housemade tofu scramble, served on a toasted bagel or English muffin with tempeh bacon and vegan cheez. Available on gluten-free bread too! Contains soy. NF.

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$9.00

It's BACK! House-favorite breakfast burrito, featuring tofu scramble, vegan cheez, seasoned black beans, salsa & avocado. Contains gluten & soy. NF.

Brunch Burger

Brunch Burger

$10.00Out of stock

Ultimate hangover cure! Our special Beyond patty topped with a deep fried hashbrown, a JustEgg patty, a slice of Violife cheddar, and our special sauce.

Hash Browns

$3.00Out of stock

Two perfectly golden hash brown patties deep fried to perfection. We've been making your vegan fast food dreams come true since 2004.

Red Emma's Merch

Tote Bag

$10.00

Read A Fucking Book Tote

$10.00
Red & Black Logo Hoodie

Red & Black Logo Hoodie

$30.00

A true classic! We've been reprinting these hoodies since 2009. Our original type logo on the front, with our bright red Emma stencil on the back! High quality, sweatshop-free hoodie from Bella & Canvas, printed by local woman-owned silkscreen shop Inky Tentacles!

Crew Neck Logo Tee (Black)

Crew Neck Logo Tee (Black)

$15.00

Crew-neck unisex tee printed with our original type logo in white ink on the front, and our bright red Emma stencil on the back! Lightweight & comfy vintage black tee from Bella & Canvas, printed by local woman-owned silkscreen shop Inky Tentacles!

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Worker-Owned & Operated Since 2004. Serving high-quality, low-cost vegan and vegetarian food, transparently-traded coffee & tea, and offering a full bar onsite with all vegan drinks!

Website

Location

3128 Greenmount Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21218

Directions

