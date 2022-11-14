RED imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
American
Bars & Lounges

RED Special Events

2,610 Reviews

$$$

316 W Washington Ave Ste 100

Madison, WI 53703

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markContactless Delivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

RED goes beyond traditional cuisine with avant-garde rolls and contemporary dishes.

Location

316 W Washington Ave Ste 100, Madison, WI 53703

Directions

Gallery
RED image

Similar restaurants in your area

FreshFin
orange star4.6 • 759
502 University Ave Madison, WI 53703
View restaurantnext
The Botanist Social
orange starNo Reviews
206 State St Madison, WI 53703
View restaurantnext
Red - Madison
orange star4.9 • 2,610
316 W Washington Ave Madison, WI 53703
View restaurantnext
Graze Restaurant
orange star4.0 • 1,197
1 South Pinckney Street Madison, WI 53703
View restaurantnext
Madison's
orange star4.0 • 694
119 KING STREET Madison, WI 53703
View restaurantnext
Tavernakaya | Umami
orange star4.4 • 2,268
27 E Main St Madison, WI 53703
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Madison

Rare Steakhouse - Madison
orange star4.5 • 2,766
14 West Mifflin Street Madison, WI 53703
View restaurantnext
Red - Madison
orange star4.9 • 2,610
316 W Washington Ave Madison, WI 53703
View restaurantnext
Tavernakaya | Umami
orange star4.4 • 2,268
27 E Main St Madison, WI 53703
View restaurantnext
Umami Ramen & Dumpling Bar
orange star4.2 • 1,885
923 Williamson St, Madison WI Madison, WI 53703
View restaurantnext
Sardine
orange star4.5 • 1,585
617 Williamson St Madison, WI 53703
View restaurantnext
Dexter's Pub
orange star4.6 • 1,502
301 North Street Madison, WI 53704
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Madison
Middleton
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Waunakee
review star
No reviews yet
Verona
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Oregon
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Sun Prairie
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
De Forest
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Mount Horeb
review star
No reviews yet
Sauk City
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Edgerton
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston