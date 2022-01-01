American
Breakfast & Brunch
Mediterranean
Red Feather Kitchen
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
The Red Feather is a contemporary American farm to table restaurant located in the Oakley neighborhood of Greater Cincinnati
Location
3200 Madison Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45209
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Campfire Foods Catering - 3715 Madison Rd.
No Reviews
3715 Madison Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45209
View restaurant
Revolution Rotisserie - Pleasant Ridge
No Reviews
6063 Montgomery Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45213
View restaurant