Red Fish Restaurant

4,991 Reviews

$$$

8 Archer Road

Hilton Head Island, SC 29928

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

apps

Big Eye Tuna

$15.00Out of stock

Calamari

$15.00

Crab Dip

$15.00

Fried Oyster App

$16.00

Hummus

$12.00

Lettuce Wraps

$13.00

Lobster Mac App

$15.00

Smoked Salmon

$16.00

Spec Thai Pork Roll

$14.00Out of stock

Spec Fried Tomato

$14.00Out of stock

Spec Mussels

$13.00Out of stock

Spec Flatbread

$14.00

Spring Rolls

$13.00

soup/salad

Soup du Jour

$9.00

Black Bean Soup

$9.00

House Salad

$8.50

Blue Wedge

$13.00

Goat Cheese

$13.00

Caesar

$10.50

Southwestern Chopped

$13.00

entrees

Adult Fried Shrimp

$32.00

BBQ Ribs

$38.00

Chicken

$28.00

Chickpea Burger

$18.00

Classic Scallops

$42.00

Filet

$46.00

Grouper

$38.00

KC Strip

$47.00

Lobster Burger

$31.00

Reds Burger

$25.00

Ribeye

$48.00

Sea Bass

$42.00

Shrimp & Grits

$35.00

Veg Strudel

$26.00

sides

Asparagus

$8.00

Au gratin

$9.00

Blackened Chicken Staff

$7.00

Broccolini

$8.00

Cheddar Mash

$7.00

Fruit

$6.00

Gluten Free Bread

Grits

$7.00

Kale

$7.00

Side Lobster/Shrimp Mac

$15.00

Slaw

$6.00

Sub Lobster Mac

$8.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Truffle Fries

$7.00

Veg

$8.00

dessert

B Bin 27

$35.00

Bass-Jord Ausles

$9.00

Cake Service Fee

$3.00

Carrot Cake

$12.00

Chocolate Torte

$12.00

Coconut Pie

$12.00Out of stock

Croft Dist Port

$8.00

Crème Brulee

$12.00

Elk Cove Ultima

$8.00

Gravas Sauternes

$10.00

Harvey Bristol

$7.00

Ice cream

$10.00+

Jackson triggs

$14.00

Key Lime Pie

$12.00

Kids Ice cream

$8.00+

Liquid Choc Cake (G)

Mango Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Nivole

$8.00

NxNW Riesling

$14.00

Quandy

$8.00

Rosa Regale

$8.00

Sandemans Sherry

$8.00

Sercial Madeira

$9.00

Sorbet

$10.00

Spec Dessert 2

$12.00Out of stock

Spec Dessert

$12.00

Taylor 20 yr

$18.00

Taylor Fladgate

$12.00

Twix

$12.00

Warres Otima

$15.00

Yalum Muscat

$7.00

kids

Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Kid Burger

$10.50

Kid FF

$5.50

Kid Fish

$11.50

Kid Pasta Butter

$7.00

Kid Pasta Marinara

$7.00

Kid Shrimp

$8.50

Kid Steak

$15.00

Staff Chicken Fingers

$5.00

e/ apps and salads

E/ Black Bean Soup

$9.00

E/ Blue Wedge

$13.00

E/ Caesar

$10.50

E/ Calamari

$15.00

E/ Crab Cake App

$14.00Out of stock

E/ Crab Dip

$15.00

E/ Goat Cheese

$13.00

E/ House Salad

$8.50

E/ Hummus

$12.00

E/ Lettuce Wraps

$13.00

E/ Lobster Mac App

$15.00

E/ Pickled Shrimp

$13.00Out of stock

E/ Smoked Salmon

$16.00Out of stock

E/ Soup du Jour

$9.00

E/ Spring Rolls

$13.00

E/Fried Oysters

$16.00

E/Special Salad

$13.00Out of stock

E/ Southwestern Chopped

$13.00

specials

Spec Surf & Turf

$38.00Out of stock

Spec Snapper

$38.00Out of stock

Spec Flounder

$40.00Out of stock

Spec Salad

$13.00

Spec Crab Cake

$40.00

Spec Salmon

$36.00

groups

Caesar (G)

Chicken (G)

$80.00

Filet (G)

$80.00

Fried Green Tomato (G)

Grouper (G)

$80.00

Key Lime (G)

Liquid Choc Cake (G)

Meatballs (G)

Sea Bass (G)

$80.00

Spring Roll (G)

Strawberry Salad (G)

e/kids

e/chicken fingers

$8.00Out of stock

e/kids shrimp

$8.50

e/kids pasta butter

$7.00

e/kids pasta marinara

$7.00

e/kids steak

$15.00

e/kids fish

$11.50

e/kids burger

$10.50

restaurant week

RW Calamari

RW Spring Rolls

RW BB Soup

RW Caesar Salad

RW Caprese Salad

RW Scallops

$35.99

RW Sea Bass

$35.99

RW Shrimp and Grits

$35.99

RW Ribs

$35.99

RW Short Rib

$35.99

RW Key Lime

RW Pecan Chocolate

RW Pana Cotta

thanksgiving

Oysters App

Crab Cake App

Puff Pastry App

Autumn Salad

Crab Chowder

Turkey

$55.00

Prime Rib

$55.00

Salmon

$55.00

Pumpkin Pie

Pecan Tart

Cranberry Crisp

Child Oysters App

Child Crab Cake App

Child Puff Pastry App

Child Autumn Salad

Child Crab Chowder

Child Turkey

$23.00

Child Prime Rib

$23.00

Child Salmon

$23.00

Child Pumpkin Pie

Child Pecan Tart

Child Cranberry Crisp

LIQUORS

Absolut

$12.00

Absolut Citron

$12.00

Absolut Mandarin

$12.00

Belvedere

$14.00

Belvedere Berry

$14.00

Belvedere Grapefruit

$14.00

Belvedere Peach

$14.00

Belvedere Unfiltered

$16.00

Deep Eddy

$10.00

Eddy Cranberry

$10.00

Eddy Lemon

$10.00

Eddy Lime

$10.00

Firefly Vodka

$10.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Grey Goose Citron

$14.00

Grey Goose Pear

$14.00

Ketel Botanical

$12.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Russian Std

$12.00

Stoli

$12.00

Stoli Vanilla

$12.00

Svedka

$10.00

Tito's

$12.00

Beefeater

$12.00

Bombay Saphire

$14.00

Botanist

$14.00

Bullrush

$12.00

Hendricks

$14.00

Nolets

$16.00

Tang 10

$14.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Uncle Vals

$14.00

Appleton Sig. Blend

$14.00

Bacardi

$11.00

Bacardi Limon

$11.00

Captain Morgan

$12.00

Cruzan

$10.00

Gosling'S

$11.00

Jwray

$10.00

Malibu

$10.00

Meyers

$12.00

Mount Gay

$12.00

Rhum Clement

$14.00

Toasted Coconut Rum

$12.00

Casamigos Anejo

$18.00

Casamigos Blanco

$16.00

Casamigos Reposado

$16.00

Don Julio 1942

$42.00

Espolon

$16.00

Hornitos Plata

$12.00

Milagro

$14.00

Patron Gold

$18.00

Patron Reposado

$16.00

Patron Silver

$16.00

1792 Bourbon

$14.00

Angels Envy

$16.00

Angels Envy RYE

$24.00

Bakers

$14.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Bell Meade

$12.00

Blantons

$21.00

Blood Oath

$32.00

Bookers

$14.00

Buffalo Trace

$18.00

Bulleit

$15.00

Calumet

$45.00

Dickel Sour Mash

$14.00

Dickel Sour Mash

$14.00

Eagle Rare

$18.00

Elijah Craig

$14.00

Forged Oak

$22.00

Four Roses

$12.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$16.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$16.00

Gentleman Jack

$14.00

High West

$14.00

J & B

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$14.00

Jameson

$14.00

Jefferson Reserve

$18.00

Jim Beam

$12.00

Knob Creek

$14.00

Knob Creek 120

$16.00

Knob Creek Rye

$14.00

Larceny

$12.00

Little Book

$14.00

Makers 46

$14.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Michter's Sour

$16.00

Mitchers American

$18.00

R.P. Buffalo Trace

$21.00

Redemption

$14.00

Rowans Creek

$11.00

Russell Reserve

$14.00

Sazerac

$18.00

St. Nick

$36.00

Tullamoredew

$12.00

Turkey 101

$11.00

Weller's

$28.00

Willett

$18.00

Woodford Double Oak

$16.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$12.00

Amarula

$12.00

Aperol

$12.00

Armagnac

$12.50

B&B

$14.00

Baileys

$12.00

C&R Absinthe

$9.00

C&R Brandy

$12.00

Campari

$12.00

Chambord

$122.00

Christian Bros Brandy

$12.00

Cointreau

$13.00

Corvosier

$14.00

corvosier VSOP

$16.00

corvosier XO

$45.00

Drambouie

$12.00

Frangelico

$12.00

Galliano

$10.00

Godiva Chocolate

$12.00

Gozio

$14.00

Grand Marnier

$16.00

Grand Marnier 100

$42.00

Grand Marnier 150

$51.00

Hennessey VSOP

$14.00

Jaegar

$12.00

Kahlua

$12.00

Limoncello

$12.00

Licor 43

$12.00

Limoncello

$12.00

Liquor 43

$12.00

Luxardo Marschino

$12.00

Pama

$12.00

Patron Citronage

$14.00

Patron XO

$14.00

Remy VSOP

$18.00

Remy XO

$40.00

Rumchata

$12.00

Rumple Minze

$12.00

Sambuca

$12.00

St Germain

$12.00

St. Germaine

$12.00

Tia Maria

$12.00

Chivas Regal

$12.00

Dalmore

$16.00

Dalwhinnie 15

$18.00

Dewars

$12.00

Glenlivet 12

$14.00

Glenmorangie

$16.00

Glenmorangie 12

$18.00

Glenmorangie 18

$21.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$12.00

Macallan 12

$16.00

Macallan 18

$38.00

Macllan 15

$24.00

Oban

$21.00

Talisker 10

$18.00

Canadian Club

$12.00

Crown Royal

$14.00

Crown Royal Reserve

$18.00

Crown Royal XR

$29.00

Seagrams 7

$12.00

Seagrams VO

$12.00

Southern Comfort

$12.00

COCKTAILS

Aged Manhattan Rocks

$14.00

Aged Manhattan Up

$16.00

Alabama Slammer

$12.00

Amaretto Sour

$12.00

Aperol Spritzer

$12.00

Apple Cider Mimosa

$14.00

Appletini

$14.00

Bacon Blue Martini

$16.00

Bailey's & Coffee

$12.00

Barrel Manhattan

$14.00

Baybreeze

$12.00

Belvedere Martini

$14.00

Black Russian

$14.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Brandy Aley

$14.00

Cadillac Margarita

$16.00

Café Dulce Martini

$14.00

Cape Cod

$12.00

Caramel Apple Mule

$12.00

Choc Drop Martini

$14.00

Coconut Mojito

$14.00

Cosmopolitan

$14.00

Cranberry Martini

$14.00

Cranberry Mule

$14.00

Cucumber Gimlet

$14.00

Dark n Stormy

$14.00

Debutante

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Fender Bender

$14.00

French 75 Gin

$14.00

French 75 Vodka

$14.00

French Martini

$14.00

Fuzzy Navel

$12.00

Ginger Rush

$16.00

Gold Margarita

$14.00

Gold Rush

$14.00

Greyhound

$12.00

Hairy Navel

$12.00

Harvest Mojito

$12.00

Havana Gold

$12.00

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Kamikaze

$12.00

Key Lime Martini

$14.00

Kir Royale

$14.00

Lavender Martini

$14.00

Lemon Cake Martini

$14.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$14.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$16.00

Madras

$12.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Margarita

$14.00

Midori Colada

$1,200.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

Mojito Mango

$12.00

Mojito Peach

$12.00

Mojito Pineapple

$12.00

Mule Buck

$12.00

Mule Diablo

$12.00

Mule House

$14.00

Mule Island

$14.00

Mule Orchard

$14.00

Negroni

$14.00

Nutty Irishman

$14.00

Old Cuban

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Paloma Sunrise

$14.00

Pamatini

$14.00

Paper Airplane

$14.00

Pearfecrtion Martini

$14.00

Pineapple Cake

$14.00

Planters Punch

$12.00

Red Lady

$14.00

Reds Manhattan

$16.00

Rob Roy

$12.00

Rum Runner

$12.00

Rusty Nail

$12.00

Salty Dog

$12.00

Screwdriver

$12.00

Sidecar

$14.00

Singapore Sling

$12.00

Spiked Arnold Palmer

$12.00

Stinger

$11.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Tom Collins

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

White Russian

$14.00

BEERS

Amstel Light

$8.00

B.P. Toasted Lager

$8.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Fat Tire

$8.00

Goose Island IPA

$8.00

Heineken

$8.00

Heineken N/A

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Sam Adams

$8.00

Shocktop

$8.00

Beach City

$9.00

Hearts & Arrows

$9.00

Huger Street IPA

$8.00

Pro Bono

$9.00

River Dog

$8.00

Service IPA

$8.00

WINES

Corkage Fee

$10.00

Corkage 1/2 Btl

$5.00

Corkage $25

$25.00

Adelsheim PN

$62.00

Anna Amie PN

$65.00

Antinori

$140.00

Benziger

$10.50+

Bonanza Cab

$9.50+

Bonterra Merlot

$9.00+

Broquel

$43.00

Browne Heritage

$9.50+

Caymus Grand Durif

$90.00

Cline Zin

$35.00

Delas CDR

$38.00

Elyse

$62.00

Emmolo Merlot

$15.00+

Etude PN

$68.00

Gerberas

$38.00

J Lohr

$40.00

Jadot Beauj

$30.00

King Estate PN

$13.75+

Lamole C.C.

$45.00

Le Reveur

$39.00

Luca

$55.00

Merryvale Cab

$13.00+

Miner

$75.00

Mondavi Cab

$66.00

Mt Veeder Cab

$78.00

Paringa Shiraz

$39.00

Paul Hobbs PN

$67.00

Portillo Malbec

$8.50+

Rebellious

$13.00+

Rodney Strong PN

$10.75+

Rombauer Zin

$75.00

Rue De Perle CDR

$35.00

Seghesio

$12.00+

Seis Temp

$37.00

Simi Cab

$48.00

St Emilion Grand Cru

$68.00

Swanson

$38.00

The Calling PN

$42.00

Unshackled Cab

$13.50+

Writers Block

$30.00

Alverdi

$9.00+

Banyan

$30.00

Bex Riesling

$8.50+

Bottega Vinaia

$42.00

Buehler White Zin

$27.00

Caposaldo

$8.50+

Ch. Lamothe

$39.00

Chapoutier

$42.00

Charles Gonnet

$40.00

Daou Chard

$13.00+

Drylands Sauv Blanc

$9.50+

Emmolo Sauv Blanc

$32.00

Ferrari Carano Fume blanc

$9.75+

Gewurtztraminer

$57.00

Geyser Peak Sauv Blanc

$35.00

H.B. Picpoul

$35.00

Hogwash Rose

$10.50+

Infamous Goose

$9.50+

J.L.C Rose

$9.75+

King Estate PG

$10.50+

La Perriere SB

$35.00

Laposa PG

$33.00

Louis Jadot

$45.00

Louis Latour

$65.00

Lunetta Prosecco

$9.00

Miner Sb

$15.00+

Miner Viogner

$55.00

Mirabelle Brut Rose

$45.00

Mondavi Chard

$54.00

Pine Ridge

$9.00+

Pinot Blanc T

$11.50+

Rodney Strong Chard

$11.50+

Rombauer Chard

$69.00

Shafer Chard

$79.00

Silverado SB

$10.75+

Simi Chardonnay

$10.50+

Sonoma Cutrer

$12.00+

St Francis Chard

$9.25+

St Supery Sauv Blanc

$59.00

Taittinger

$15.00+

The Calling Chard

$37.00

Wente Chard

$37.00

N/A DRINKS

1/2 Bottle Sparkling H2O

$3.00

Bottle Sparkling H20

$6.00

Bottle Still H20

$6.00

Cappuccino

$4.25

Coffee

$3.25

Decaf Cappuccino

$4.25

Decaf Espresso

$4.25

Double Espresso

$8.00

Employee Water

$1.25

Espresso

$4.25

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.25

Juice

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Soda

$3.50

Virgin Margarita

$6.00

Virgin Mary

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCorkage Fee
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8 Archer Road, Hilton Head Island, SC 29928

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

