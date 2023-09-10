Food

APPETIZERS

VEGETABLE SAMOSA (G) (V)

$5.50

potatoes, green peas, and spices wrapped in a homemade flour pastry dough and deep fried

VEGETABLE PAKORA (V)

$6.95

seasoned mixed vegetables mixed with chickpea flour and deep fried

CHICKEN PAKORA

$7.95

boneless chicken tenders seasoned and dipped in a chickpea batter and deep fried

ASSORTED SNACKS

$9.95

vegetable samosa, onion bhaji, vegetable pakora, and chicken pakora

Saag Shorba Soup

$3.99

Daal Soup (V)

$3.99

Papadam

$3.95

BREAD

Naan (G)(V)

$2.95

teardrop-shaped white flat bread baked in a tandoor

Garlic Naan (G)(V)

$3.75

teardrop-shaped white flat bread with a touch of garlic baked in a tandoor

Peshawari Naan (G)(V)

$4.95

white flat bread stuffed with a mix of coconut, raisins and cashew nuts baked in a tandoor

Tandoori Roti (G)(V)

$2.95

thin round-shaped whole wheat bread baked in a tandoor

VEG & VEGAN

Vegetable Masala

$15.95

Mixed vegetables cooked with onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger, cream and spices

Paneer Masala

$16.95

Homemade cheese cooked with bell pepper, onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger, cream and spices

Saag Paneer

$16.95

Spinach cooked with homemade cheese, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, cream and spices

Saag Aloo

$15.95

Spinach cooked with potatoes, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, cream and spices

Malai Kofta

$16.95

Vegetable balls cooked with onions, tomatoes, cashew nuts, golden raisins, cream and spices

Vegetable Coconut Kurma(V)

$15.95

Mixed vegetables cooked with onions, tomatoes, cashew nuts, golden raisins, coconut milk and spices

Mixed Vegetable Curry (V)

$15.95

Traditional dish of mixed vegetables cooked with onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes and spices

Daal Maharani (V)

$14.95

Urad daal (black lentils) cooked with onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes and spices to a thick sauce

Yellow Daal (V)

$14.95

Toor daal (yellow lentils) cooked with onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes and spices

Mushroom Makhani

$15.95

Royal dish made with fresh mushroom, onioin, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, butter, cream and spices

Baygan Bharta

$15.95

Roasted eggplant cooked with green peas, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, spices and a touch of cream

Vegetable Briyani

$16.95

Basmati rice cooked with vegetables, onions, garlic, ginger, cashew nuts, golden raisins and spices. served with side of raita.

Coconut Tofu (V)

$14.95

tofu cooked with bell pepper, onions, garlic, ginger, and spices in a coconut milk sauce

Aloo Gobi (V)

$14.95

Potatoes and cauliflower cooked with onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger and spices

Mattar Paneer

$16.95

Green peas and homemade cheese cubes cooked with onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger and spices

Aloo Mattar (V)

$14.95

Potatoes and green peas cooked with onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger and spices

Daman Bhindi (V)

$15.95

okra cooked with, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, coconut milk and spices

Mattar Mushroom (V)

$15.95

Fresh mushrooms cooked with green peas, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes and spices

Channa Masala (V)

$14.95

Garbanzo beans (chick peas) cooked with onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes and spices

CHICKEN

Chicken Tikka Masala

$16.95

Tandoori chicken breast cooked with bell pepper, onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger, cream and spices

Chicken Makhani (Butter)

$16.95

Tandoori chicken cooked with onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, cashews nuts, golden raisins,butter, cream and spices

Chicken Coconut Kurma

$16.95

Chicken cooked with coconut milk, onion, garlic, tomatoes, golden raisins, and spices

Chicken Curry

$16.95

Traditional dish cooked with boneless chicken, garlic, ginger, tomato and curry spices

Pineapple Chicken

$16.95

Breast meat cooked with potatoes, pineapple, tomatoes, onions, garlic, ginger, coconut milk and spices

Chicken Saag

$16.95

Chicken cooked with spinach, onion, garlic, ginger, cream and spices

Chicken Aloo

$16.95

Traditional dish cooked with boneless chicken, potatoes, garlic, ginger, tomato and curry spices

Chicken Mushroom

$16.95

Tandoori chicken breast cooked with mushroom, bell pepper, onion, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, cream and spices

Chicken Briyani

$17.95

Basmati rice cooked with chicken, onions, garlic, ginger, cashew nuts, raisins and spices served with side of raita

Chicken Tandoori

$18.50

Chicken Tikka

$18.50

LAMB

Lamb Boti Masala

$18.95

Grilled lamb cooked with bell peppers, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, cream and spices

Lamb Coconut Kurma

$18.95

Lamb cooked with coconut milk, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, cashew nuts, golden raisins and spices

Lamb Curry

$18.95

Traditional dish cooked with lamb, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes and curry spices

Lamb Saag

$18.95

Lamb cooked with spinach, onions, garlic, ginger, cream and spices

Rogan Josh

$18.95

Lamb cooked with onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, ground cashews, cream and spices

Lamb Vindaloo

$18.95

lamb cooked with potatoes, onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger, vinegar and spices

Lamb Mushroom

$18.95

Lamb cooked with fresh mushrooms, tomatoes, onion, garlic, ginger and spices

Lamb Briyani

$19.95

Basmati rice cooked with lamb, onions, garlic, ginger, cashew nuts, raisins, and spices served with side of raita

SEAFOOD

Shrimp Masala

$19.95

Grilled shrimp cooked with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, garlic,ginger, cream and spices

Shrimp Coconut Kurma

$19.95

Shrimp cooked with coconut milk, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, cashew nuts, golden raisins and spices

Assam Pineapple Shrimp

$19.95

Shrimp cooked with pineapple, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, coconut cream and spices

Shrimp Curry

$19.95

Traditional dish cooked with shrimp, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes and curry spices

Shrimp Tandoori

$20.50

DESSERTS

Mango Ice Cream

$5.25

Kulfi

$5.25

Kheer

$4.95

Gulab Jamun (G)

$4.95

SIDES

Cucumber Raita (V)

$3.95

a tangy mixture of cucumber, and spices mixed with fresh homemade yogurt

Kachumbar

$3.75

diced onion, tomato & cucumber mixed with cilantro, lemon juice, and spices

Onion Salad (V)

$2.95

sliced onions, sliced hot peppers, and lemon wedges seasoned with spices

Extra Rice

$2.95

Basmati Rice (V)

$3.95

special aromatic long grain rice imported from India

Mango Chutneys (V)

$2.50

chutney is a condiment of fruit or vegetables, spices, and herbs blended together

Mint Chutneys (V)

$1.75

chutney is a condiment of fruit or vegetables, spices, and herbs blended together

Tamarind Chutneys (V)

$1.75

chutney is a condiment of fruit or vegetables, spices, and herbs blended together

Mixed Pickel (V)

$1.75

Drinks

N/A Bev

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Mango Lassi

$4.95

Strawberry Lassi

$4.95

Rose Lassi

$4.95

Fort Lime

$3.95

Indian Tea

$3.50

Indian Coffee

$3.50

Mango Soy Shake

$4.95

Mango Lemonade

$3.95

Ginger Beer (Non alcoholic)

$3.95

Chamomile

$2.95

Oranged spice

$2.95

Green tea

$2.95

Mineral Water

$2.95

Bottle Water

$1.00