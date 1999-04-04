Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

The Red Fox Inn & Tavern

1,305 Reviews

$$$

2 E Washington St

Middleburg, VA 20117

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

With a culinary team dedicated to sourcing and preparing fresh ingredients from Virginia’s Piedmont region and bountiful South, we are proud to present dishes that combine time-honored cooking techniques with alluring seasonality. All fine food deserves to be accompanied by a perfectly suited refreshment. We showcase a vast selection of local beverages that pay homage to our extraordinary location afoot the rolling hills of Virginia’s wine country. From intimate dinners in The Tavern to casual gatherings in The Night Fox Pub, each culinary experience is paired with a unique atmosphere and polished attendance prevails from beginning to end.

Website

Location

2 E Washington St, Middleburg, VA 20117

Directions

Gallery
The Red Fox Inn & Tavern image
The Red Fox Inn & Tavern image
The Red Fox Inn & Tavern image

Similar restaurants in your area

Hunter's Head Tavern - 9048 John S Mosby Hwy VA
orange star4.0 • 743
9048 John S Mosby Hwy VA Upperville, VA 20184
View restaurantnext
Field & Main
orange star4.6 • 870
8369 W Main St Marshall, VA 20115
View restaurantnext
Ahso Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
22855 Brambleton Plaza #108 Brambleton, VA 20148
View restaurantnext
The Burger Shack- Ashburn
orange star4.2 • 633
42841 Creek View Plaza Ashburn, VA 20147
View restaurantnext
The All American Steakhouse - Ashburn
orange starNo Reviews
43145 Broadlands Center Plaza Ste. 103 Ashburn, VA 20148
View restaurantnext
Buford's Biscuits
orange star4.4 • 99
15 Loudoun Street Southeast Leesburg, VA 20175
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Middleburg

Knead Wine
orange star4.7 • 42
5 W Washington St Middleburg, VA 20117
View restaurantnext
Cuppa Giddy Up
orange star4.0 • 27
8 E Washington St Middleburg, VA 20117
View restaurantnext
Old Ox Brewery - Middleburg
orange star5.0 • 26
14 S Madison St Middleburg, VA 20117
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Middleburg
Purcellville
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Leesburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Gainesville
review star
No reviews yet
Ashburn
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Sterling
review star
Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)
Centreville
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Warrenton
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Herndon
review star
Avg 3.8 (17 restaurants)
Chantilly
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston