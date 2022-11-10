Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Pizza

Red Front Pizza & Grill 4745 National Road East Richmond, In. 47374

review star

No reviews yet

4745 National Road East

Richmond, IN 47374

Popular Items

16" Build Your Own Pizza
12" Build Your Own Pizza
Chicken Chunks (1/2 Pound)

6" Pizzas

6" Build Your Own Pizza

$4.95

6" Red Front Royal

$8.25

6" Meat Lovers

$8.25

6" Chicken Bacon

$8.25

6" Hawaiian

$8.25

6" Taco Pizza

$7.95

6" Deluxe

$7.50

6" Pepperoni Delight

$6.95

6" Veggie

$6.95

6" Spicy Pineapple

$6.95

6" BLT Pizza

$7.95

9" Pizzas

9" Build Your Own Pizza

$8.60

9" 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty

9" Taco Pizza

$12.95

9" Red Front Royal

$12.95

9" Meat Lovers

$12.95

9" Chicken Bacon

$12.95

9" Hawaiian

$12.95

9" Deluxe

$12.50

9" Pepperoni Delight

$11.50

9" Veggie

$11.50

9" Spicy Pineapple

$11.75

9" BLT

$12.95

12" Pizzas

12" Build Your Own Pizza

$13.30

12" 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty

12" Red Front Royal

$19.50

12" Meat Lovers

$19.50

12" Chicken Bacon

$19.50

12" Hawaiian

$19.50

12" Deluxe

$18.50

12" Taco Pizza

$16.25

12" Pepperoni Delight

$16.25

12" Veggie

$15.95

12" Spicy Pineapple

$16.25

12" BLT

$19.50

16" Pizzas

16" Build Your Own Pizza

$15.90

16" 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty

16" Red Front Royal

$24.95

16" Meat Lovers

$24.95

16" Chicken Bacon

$24.95

16" Hawaiian

$24.95

16" Deluxe

$22.95

16" Pepperoni Delight

$19.95

16" Veggie

$19.95

16" Spicy Pineapple

$19.95

16" BLT

$24.95

Appetizers

Chicken Quesadilla Small

$9.95

Chicken Quesadilla Large

$13.95

Bread Sticks

$5.95

Pretzel Sticks

$7.75

Garlic Bread

$4.95

Mini Tacos

$7.25

Cheese Sticks

$8.25

Hot Pepper Jack Cheese Balls

$7.25

Broccoli Poppers

$8.25

Hot Poppers

$8.25

Banana Peppers

$8.25

Green Beans

$7.95

Fried Pickles

$8.25

Cauliflower

$6.95

Mushrooms

$6.95

Egg Rolls

$7.95

Southwest Egg Roll

$8.25

Mini Corn Dogs

$6.95

Potato Skins

$8.25

Mexican Fries

$7.95

Red Front Chips

$5.50

Macaroni Cheese Bites (10)

$8.25

Salads

House Salad

$6.95

Dinner Salad

$4.95

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.95

Breaded BBQ Chicken Salad

$9.95

Small Chef Salad

$6.25

Large Chef Salad

$8.95

Chicken Pecan Berry Salad

$10.95

Breaded Buffalo Chicken Salad

$9.95

Wings

Chicken Chunks (1/2 Pound)

$6.95

Chicken Chunks (Pound)

$12.95

Grilled Chicken Chunks (Pound)

$12.95

Grilled Chicken Chunks (1/2 Pound)

$6.95

Chicken Tenders (5)

$12.95

Fried Hot (10) Wings

$16.95

Fried Hot (15) Wings

$23.95

Fried Hot (5) Wings

$8.95

Fried Mild (10) Wings

$14.95

Fried Mild (15) Wings

$19.95

Fried Mild (5) Wings

$7.95

Oven-Baked Smoked (10) Wings

$16.95

Oven-Baked Smoked (15) Wings

$23.95

Oven-Baked Smoked (5) Wings

$8.95

Nachos

Nacho Chips

$6.25

Beef & Cheese Nachos

$8.95

Supreme Nachos

$10.95

Large Royal Nachos

$11.95

Chicken Nacho Supreme

$11.95

Subs

Full Baked Ham

$8.50

Full Chicken Club

$9.25

Full Heather's

$9.25

Full ltalian

$8.50

Full Mushroom Steak & Cheese Hoagie

$8.25

Full Pam's Italian

$9.25

Full Philly Cheese Steak

$8.50

Full Rick's Philly

$9.25

Full Stromboli

$8.50

Full Turkey Club

$9.25

Full Veggie

$6.95

Full Steak Hoagie Deluxe

$8.25

Full Super Steak Hoagie

$8.25

Full Western Steak Hoagie

$8.25

Steak And Cheese Hoagie

$8.25

Italian (Footlong)

$13.50

Pam's Italian (Footlong)

$13.50

Rick's Philly (Footlong)

$13.50

Turkey Club ( Footlong)

$13.50

Baked Ham (Footlong)

$13.50

Philly (Footlong)

$13.50

Stromboli (Footlong)

$13.50

Chicken Club (Footlong)

$13.50

Heather's (Footlong)

$13.50

Sandwiches

BLT

$7.50

Breaded Buffalo Chicken Sandwhich

$9.95

Breaded Chicken Patty

$9.95

Club Sandwich

$9.95

Fish Sandwich

$9.25Out of stock

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$6.25

Grilled Turkey Melt

$8.50

Sloppy Joe

$5.50

Brooke's Grilled Chicken

$10.95

Nashville Hot Breaded Chicken

$10.95

Breaded Tenderloin

$7.95

Hot Dog

$3.50

Coney Dog

$7.25

Baskets

Shrimp

$9.95

Shrimp Basket

$14.50

Chicken Fillet Basket

$12.95

Battered Fish

$7.75

Battered Fish Basket

$12.25

Sides

Crinkle Fry

$2.95

Season Fry

$3.25

Onion Rings

$3.95

Sweet Potato Fries with Marshmallow Dip

$3.95

House Chips

$3.25

Slaw

$2.50

Cottage Cheese

$2.50

Apple Sauce

$2.50

Chili

$3.25

Mexican

Bean Burrito

$6.95

Chicken Burrito

$9.95

Lg Chili Burrito

$10.95

Supreme Burrito

$8.95

Hard Taco

$2.50

Soft Taco

$2.75

Taco Dinner

$10.95

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Mini Corn Dogs

$6.95

Kids Mac & Cheese

$2.75

Dessert

8" Chocolate Chip Cookie

$5.95

Chocolate Caramel Cake

$7.25

Cinnamon Bread Sticks

$6.25

Scoop Ice Cream

$1.00

Extra Sides

Extra Banana Peppers

$0.25

Extra Jalapeno

$0.25

Red Pepper Relish

$0.50

Side Garlic Parmesan

$1.25

Side 1000 Island

$1.25

Side A1

$1.25

Side BBQ Sauce

$1.25

Side Blue Cheese

$1.25

Side Blue Cheese

$1.25

Side Cocktail Sauce

$0.95

Side Creamy Italian

$1.25

Side Garlic Butter

$1.25

Side Golden BBQ

$1.25

Side Golden Italian

$1.25

Side Habanero Jalapeno

$1.25

Side Honey Garlic

$1.25

Side Honey Mustard

$1.25

Side Hot BBQ

$1.25

Side Hot Buffalo

$1.25

Side Hot Honey BBQ

$1.25

Side Jamaican Jerk

$1.25

Side Lt French

$1.25

Side Lt Italian

$1.25

Side Lt Ranch

$1.25

Side Mango Habanero

$1.25

Side Mayo

$0.25

Side Mild Buffalo

$1.25

Side Nacho Cheese

$1.25

Side of French

$1.25

Side Pizza Sauce

$1.25

Side Poppy Seed

$1.25

Side Queso Cheese

$1.25

Side Red Hot

$0.95

Side Red Pepper Ranch

$1.25

Side Salsa

$1.25

Side Sour Cream

$1.25

Side Sriracha Bourbon

$1.25

Side Sweet & Sour

$1.25

Side Sweet Chili

$1.25

Side Tarter Sauce

$0.95

Side Teriyaki

$1.25

Side Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

Side Red Pepper Relish

$0.50

Side Jalepenos

$0.75

Side Raspberry Vinaigrette

$1.25

Side Pickles

$0.50

Side Of Celery

$0.95

Side Chipotle Ranch

$1.25

Side Ranch

$1.25

Coke Products To-Go

20oz Coke

$2.25

20oz Diet Coke

$2.25

20oz Sprite

$2.25

20oz Water

$1.95

2 Liter Coke

$2.95

2 Liter Diet Coke

$2.95

2 Liter Sprite

$2.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family Owned Restaurant Proudly Serving The Area The Best Pizza, Subs, Wings & More For Over 24yrs.

Location

4745 National Road East, Richmond, IN 47374

Directions

Gallery
Red Front image
Red Front image
Red Front image
Red Front image

