Restaurant header imageView gallery

Red Ginger

review star

No reviews yet

237 E Front Street

Traverse City, MI 49684

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chef Dan's Roll
Shrimp Tempura
Potstickers

Small Plates

Calamari

$22.00

Lettuce Wraps

$16.00

minced chicken breast, shiitake mushroom, Chinese vegetables, hoisin sesame sauce, crisp lettuce jammers may be prepared with locally made organic tofu for vegetarian option

Chinese Ribs

$21.00

wok tossed baby back ribs with house made Chinese barbecue sauce, togarashi, mustard slaw

Dragon "Wings"

$16.00

panko crusted boneless chicken breast “wings”, spicy Korean red pepper sauce, Stilton blue cheese cream

Edamame

$7.00

steamed soybean pods, sea salt

Pork Belly Bao Buns

$15.00

confit pork belly, char su glaze, cucumber pickle, togarashi, scallions

Potstickers

$16.00

seared and steamed pork, shrimp and vegetable dumplings with creamy chili sauce and ginger infused soy sauce

Spring Rolls

$15.00

chicken and pork spring rolls with glass noodle, carrot, shiitake mushroom, sweet chili sauce, house made Japanese hot mustard

Tofu Bao Buns

$16.00

Soup & Salad

Clam Miso

$8.00

steamed baby clams, miso broth, wakame, organic tofu, enoki

Miso

$6.00

Stilton Blue

$15.00

romaine, baby spinach, Stilton blue cheese, apple, candied walnuts, aged sherry vinaigrette

Thai Caesar

$14.00

hearts of romaine, Thai “Caesar” dressing, parmesan frico

Wakame

$8.00

sesame seaweed salad

Main Plates

Beef Tenderloin Penang

$48.00

beef tenderloin, fondant potatoes, Penang curry, roasted broccoli

Chicken Tikka Masala

$30.00

natural free-range chicken breast. crushed tomato, onion, coconut milk, ginger, garam masala, cardamom, smoked paprika, warm tandoori naan

Indian Curry

$28.00

sweet potato, green pea, local organic tofu, coconut milk, jasmine rice, chopped peanut, fresh coriander

Orange Chicken

$30.00

crispy chicken bites glazed with a sweet and spicy orange sauce, jasmine rice, carrots, peas, roasted broccoli

Salmon Entree

$38.00

cognac marinated Faroe Island salmon, miso brown rice, wok tossed brussels sprouts, carrots, red onion, red cabbage

Sea Bass

$46.00

miso glazed Chilean sea bass with sake, mirin and soy, cucumber pickle, jasmine rice

Thai Curry

$32.00

chicken and white shrimp simmered with green curry and coconut milk with roasted Japanese eggplant, white mushroom, bamboo shoot, jasmine rice

Vietnamese Shaking Beef

$37.00

wok seared beef tenderloin, baby bok choy, red onion, arugula, basil and mint, lo mein noodle pillow

Lobster Fried Rice

$38.00

Sushi

Avocado Maki

$6.00

Bluefin Maki

$17.00Out of stock

California Roll

$11.00

crab stick, avocado, cucumber

Chef Dan's Roll

$18.00

butter poached shrimp, asparagus, truffled bacon aioli, soy paper, garlic chips

Cucumber Maki

$5.00

Dancing Turtle

$20.00

tuna, mango, jalapeno, scallion, cream cheese roll, topped with avocado, eel sauce, sriracha

Dynamite Roll

$15.00

california roll topped with avocado, eel sauce, sriracha, spicy mayonnaise

Firecracker Handroll

$18.00

ahi, firecracker sauce, tempura crispies, soy paper

Ginger Tuna

$20.00

lump crab, spicy mayonnaise, avocado, tempura crispies, topped with ahi, carrot-ginger puree, scallion

Hamachi Maki

$10.00

Ichiban Nigiri

$19.00

Lobster Dynamite

$21.00

tempura lobster tail, topped with avocado, spicy mayonnaise, eel sauce, sriracha

Lobster Tempura

$19.00

tempura lobster tail, spicy mayonnaise, eel sauce

Mango Maki

$6.00

Philadelphia Roll

$11.00

smoked salmon, cream cheese, cucumber, scallion

Rainbow Roll

$19.00

california roll topped with ahi, hamachi, salmon, avocado

Red Dragon Roll

$19.00

lump crab meat, spicy mayonnaise, avocado, scallion, tobiko, unagi

Salmon Maki

$10.00

Seared Salmon

$19.00

spicy tuna, cucumber, carrot, jalapeno, topped with seared salmon, fresh lime juice, black salt

Shoyu Ahi Poke

$25.00

Ahi tuna, soy, sesame oil, crushed macadamia nuts, sushi rice, wakame, edamame kernels, avocado, mango, watermelon radish

Shrimp Tempura

$11.00

tempura shrimp, spicy mayonnaise, tempura crispies

Spicy Salmon

$12.00

salmon, sriracha, sesame oil, garlic, and scallion

Spicy Tuna

$13.00

Ahi, sriracha, sesame oil, garlic, and scallion

Sweet Potato Tempura

$15.00

tempura sweet potato, asparagus, scallion roll, topped with avocado, kabayaki, sriracha

Toro Maki

$17.00Out of stock

Tuna Maki

$12.00

Tunagi Roll

$20.00

unagi, cucumber, sriracha, firecracker sauce, topped with tuna, eel sauce, tempura crispies

Unagi Roll

$14.00

Vegetarian Roll

$11.00

carrot, cucumber, asparagus, avocado, mango, enoki mushrooms with soy paper

Wasabi Tuna

$17.00

spicy tuna roll topped with avocado, tempura crispies, wasabi aioli

Yuzu Roll

$20.00

mango, spicy tuna, avocado, jalaepno pepper, soy paper topped with Hamachi, yuzu tobiko, wasabi aioli, sacallion, ponzu

Sushi Feature Roll

$20.00Out of stock

Nigiri-Sashimi

Tuna (Maguro) Nigiri

$14.00

Yellowtail (Hamachi) Nigiri

$12.00

Salmon (Sake) Nigiri

$12.00Out of stock

Eel (Unagi) Nigiri

$11.00

Tuna (Maguro) Sashimi

$20.00

Yellowtail (Hamachi) Sashimi

$16.00

Salmon (Sake) Sashimi

$16.00Out of stock

Eel (Unagi) Sashimi

$15.00

Toro Nigiri

$19.00Out of stock

Toro Sashimi

$25.00Out of stock

Tobiko nigiri

$10.00

Blufin Nigiri

$19.00Out of stock

Blufin Sashimi

$25.00Out of stock

A LA CARTE

1 pc bao bun

$5.00

brown rice

$4.00

chicken tenders

$12.00

extra pc d wings

$4.00

extra pc naan

$3.00

extra pc potsticker

$3.20

extra pc s roll

$5.00

kids noodles

$3.00

kids shrimp

$9.00

side asparagus

$5.00

side broccoli

$3.00

side noodles

$5.00

side rice

$3.00

side tofu

$6.00

sushi rice

$4.00

wok fried veg

$8.00

side lettuce

$1.00

Whole avocado

$6.00

Half avocado

$3.00

Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Grilled Salmon

$12.00

Dessert

Carrot Cake

$8.00

cream cheese frosting and salted caramel

Coconut Rice Pudding

$8.00

with mango and coconut rum sauce

Mango Sorbet

$6.00

dairy free

1 scoop ice cream

$3.00

Vanilla Ice cream

$5.00

Cake Cutting Fee

$3.00

Black And White

$8.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Red Ginger – an Asian dining experience located in the heart of Downtown Traverse City next to the historic State Theatre. Our menu celebrates all of the excitement, allure and interest that makes Asian cuisine deliciously satisfying while sourcing the highest of quality ingredients available, and embracing local and seasonal product. Red Ginger is more than just a restaurant, it’s an experience. The metropolitan atmosphere coupled with the friendliness of the professionally trained staff will surely make a lasting impression in hopes you join us for years to come.

Website

Location

237 E Front Street, Traverse City, MI 49684

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Brew
orange starNo Reviews
108 E Front St Traverse City, MI 49684
View restaurantnext
Rare Bird Brewpub
orange star4.3 • 1,935
229 Lake Ave Traverse City, MI 49684
View restaurantnext
Pangea's Pizza - 135 E Front St
orange starNo Reviews
135 E Front St Traverse City, MI 49684
View restaurantnext
Taproot Cider House
orange star4.4 • 1,238
300 E Front St Traverse City, MI 49684
View restaurantnext
Dish Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
108 S Union St Traverse City, MI 49684
View restaurantnext
Benedict
orange starNo Reviews
237 Lake Avenue Traverse City, MI 49684
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Traverse City

Rare Bird Brewpub
orange star4.3 • 1,935
229 Lake Ave Traverse City, MI 49684
View restaurantnext
Red Mesa Grill - Traverse City
orange star4.1 • 1,539
1544 US 31 N Traverse City, MI 49686
View restaurantnext
Taproot Cider House
orange star4.4 • 1,238
300 E Front St Traverse City, MI 49684
View restaurantnext
The Little Fleet
orange star4.9 • 683
448 E. Front Street Traverse City, MI 49686
View restaurantnext
Espresso Bay - Downtown
orange star4.1 • 624
202 East Front Street Traverse City, MI 49684
View restaurantnext
GJ's Pizza & Market
orange star4.3 • 396
2700 Holiday Rd Traverse City, MI 49686
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Traverse City
Leland
review star
Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
Kalkaska
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Northport
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Frankfort
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Cadillac
review star
Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)
Ludington
review star
Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)
Marinette
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Midland
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Midland
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston