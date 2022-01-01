  • Home
A map showing the location of Red Grouper Tavern 345 Commercial Court

Red Grouper Tavern 345 Commercial Court

No reviews yet

349 Commercial Court

Venice, FL 34292

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Starters

Anchor Bar Buffalo Wings

$15.00

Calamari

$11.00Out of stock

Clams

$15.00

Crab Cake

$15.00

Grouper Bites

$15.00

Key West Pink Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00

Lobster Bites

$15.00

Mussels

$15.00

Peel & Eat Shrimp 1/2 lb

$15.00

Potato Skins

$8.00

Snapper Bites

$15.00

Soups (Housemade)

New England Clam Chowder

$5.00+

Lobster Bisque

$6.00+

Fisherman's Chowder

$5.00+

Handhelds (with pickle & Cole Slaw)

8 oz Charbroiled Burger

$10.00

BLT

$7.00Out of stock

Charbroiled Chicken

$14.00

Chicken Tender Sub

$13.00

Cold Maine Lobster Roll

$22.00

Connecticut Style Lobster

$23.00

Crab Cake

$19.00

Fish & Chips

$14.00

Fresh Grouper Rueben

$22.00

Fresh Shaved Prime Rib

$14.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Hot Dog

$5.00

House Made Bratwurst Patty

$9.00

House Made Italian Sausage Patty

$9.00

Maryland Soft Shell Crab

$23.00

Meatball with Provolone Sub

$9.00

French Dip

$11.00

Crab-Shrimp-Lobster

Gulf Shrimp

$17.00

Chesapeake Soft Shell Crab

$21.00

Alaskan Snow Crab

$35.00

Gulf Blue Crab

$17.00

Crab Cakes

$27.00

Live Maine Lobster

$37.00

Red Grouper Tavern Specialties

all you can eat soup, salad and garlic bread

$10.00

Shrimp & Scallops

$27.00

Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo

$18.00

Rib Eye 14oz

$29.00

Linguini & Clam Sauce

$14.00

Shrimp Scampi

$19.00

Sides

Baked Potato

$4.00

Broccoli

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Fresh Cut Fries

$4.00

Garlic Bread

$4.00

Simple Side Salad

$4.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Tavern Chips

$4.00Out of stock

Veggie Blend

$4.00

House Made Keylime Pie

$4.00Out of stock

Angel Hair Pasta

$4.00Out of stock

Island Coconut Cilantro Jasmine Rice

$4.00

Sauces

Asian Ginger

Garlic Parmesan

Scampi

Lemon Caper Wine

Tartar

Cocktail

Ranch

Dressings (Housemade)

Vinaigrette

Blue Cheese

Ranch Caesar

Ginger

1000 Island

Add Ons

Avocado

Bacon

$2.50

Bacon

$2.00

Cheddar Cheese

$1.25

Extra Butter

Lettuce Tomato Onion

$1.00

Shredded Cheddar

Sour Cream

Live Lobster Cleaning

$3.00

Desserts

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$4.25

Coconut Cake

$4.25

Italian Lemon Cream Cake

$4.25

Cheesecake

$7.00

White Chunk Chocolate Lemon Cookie

$1.50

4 White Chocolate Chunk Lemon Cookies

$5.00

Entree House Salads

House Salad

$9.00

House Salad Chicken

$15.00

House Salad Shrimp

$19.00

House Salad Salmon

$21.00

House Salad Grouper

$26.00

Specials

1 .25 Lb Thai Fried Fresh Lane Snapper

$19.00

10 oz. Center Cut 29 Day Aged Ribeye

$21.00

2 Lb Lane Snapper

$30.00

2 Thai Thai Fried Fresh Lane Snapper

$30.00Out of stock

8 Oz Margate

$23.00

Add 5 Oz Lobster Tail

$10.00

Dinner for 2 Live Maine Lobster 1.25 lb

$60.00

French Dip

$12.50Out of stock

Chagrilled Mediterranean Bronzino

$27.00

Haddock bites

$15.00

Live Maine Lobster 1.25 lb

$35.00

Lobster Trio

$31.00Out of stock

Pulled Pork Sandwich Pickle Slaw

$10.00

Snapper Bites

$15.00Out of stock

Snapper Bites

$15.00

13 oz ribeye

$34.00

New England Fried Cod Dinner

$21.00

Handheld

Handheld Grouper Rueben

$21.00

Handheld Gulf Grouper

$21.00

Handheld Gulf Hogfish

$15.00

Handheld Gulf Snapper

$19.00

Handheld North Atlantic Cod

$17.00

Handheld Farm Raised Salmon

$15.00

Handheld North Atlantic Haddock

$18.00

Handheld Salmon BLT

$19.00Out of stock

Salad

Salad Gulf Grouper

$27.00

Salad Gulf Snapper

$27.00

Salad Gulf Hogfish

$22.00

Salad North Atlantic Cod

$24.00

Salad North Atlantic Haddock

$27.00Out of stock

Salad North Atlantic Farm Raised Salmon

$22.00

Salad North Atlantic Scallops

$27.00

*Large Salad Shrimp

$19.00

*Large Salad Chicken

$17.00

Bowl

Bowl Gulf Grouper

$28.00Out of stock

Bowl Gulf Snapper

$27.00Out of stock

Bowl Gulf Hogfish

$23.00Out of stock

Bowl North Atlantic Cod

$25.00Out of stock

Bowl North Atlantic Haddock

$28.00

Bowl North Atlantic Farm Raised Salmon

$23.00Out of stock

Bowl North Atlantic Scallops

$28.00Out of stock

Entree

Entree Gulf Grouper

$27.00

Entree Gulf Snapper

$28.00

Entree Gulf Hogfish

$24.00

Entree North Atlantic Cod

$26.00

Entree North Atlantic Haddock

$23.00

Entree North Atlantic Farm Raised Salmon

$24.00

Entree Fresh Scallops

$29.00

Coffee

Regular

$2.25

Decaf

$2.25

Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Refresher

Lemonade

$3.75

Water

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Barq's

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Tea

Sweet Tea

$3.75

Unsweet Tea

$3.75

Water

Water

Virgin NA Cocktails

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00

Beer

Amstel Light

$5.00

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Budlight

$4.50

Budweiser

$4.50

Corona

$4.50

Corona Light

$4.50

Guinness

$5.00

Harp Lager

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Michelob ULTRA

$4.50

Mikes Hard Black Cheery Lemonade

$4.50

Mikes Hard Lemonade

$4.50

Mikes Hard Pineapple Strawberry

$4.50

Mikes Hard Strawberry Lemonade

$4.50

Miller High Life

$4.50

Miller Lite

$4.50

Modelo

$4.75

Molson Canadian

$5.00

Samuel Adams Boston Lager

$5.00

Yuengling

$4.50

Stella Artois

$5.00

Smithwick's Ireland Ale

$5.00

Goose Island IPA

$5.00

Coors Light

$4.50

Oberon American Wheat Ale

$5.00

Leinenkugels Lemon Haze IPA

$5.00

JDUB'S Poolside Ale

$5.00

Biscayne Bay Pale Ale

$5.00

Jai Alai Indian Pale Ale

$5.00

Florida Orange IPA

$5.00

Motorworks V Twin

$5.00

Bourbon

Well Bourbon

$6.00

Basil Hayden

$11.00

Angel's Envy

$11.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Brandy

Aristocrat Brandy

$5.00

Cocktails

Margarita

$9.00

Run Runner

$11.75

Long Island

$13.99

House Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Call Cosmopolitan

$13.00

Cognac

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Hennessey

$9.00

Gin

Well Gin

$6.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Bombay Saphire

$11.00

Hard Cider

Woodchuck Hard Cider

$5.00

Liqueurs

Bailey's Irish Cream

$7.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Peach Schnapps

$6.00

Triple Sec

$6.00

Martini & Rossi Extra Dry

$6.00

Martini & Ross Rosso

$6.00

Watermelon Schnapps

$6.00

Melon Schnapps

$6.00

Sour Apple Schnapps

$6.00

White Creme De Cacao

$6.00

Amaretto

$6.00

Butterscotch

$6.00

Dark Creme De Cacao

$6.00

Creme De Banana

$6.00

Blue Curacao

$6.00

Rum

Well Rum

$6.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Capitan Morgan

$8.00

Malibu

$8.00

Scotch

Well Scotch

$6.00

Johnny Walker Black

$11.00

Glenlivet 12

$13.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$6.00

Patron

$10.00

Don Julio

$9.00

Casamigos Blanco

$10.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$6.00

Tito's

$8.00

Absolute

$7.00

Ketel One

$7.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Smirnoff

$8.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Canadian Club

$7.00

Seagrams Seven

$7.00

Wine

Woodbridge Merlot

$9.00

Woodbridge Pinot Noir

$9.00

Woodbridge Cab

$9.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$13.00

Meomi Pinot Noir Bottle

$37.00

Kendall-Jackson Chardonnay

$7.00

Woodbridge Chardonnay

$5.25

Woodbridge Pinot Grigio

$5.25

Mezzacorona Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

Prosecco

$8.00

Double

House Double

$3.00

Call Double

$4.00

Premium Double

$5.00

Rocks Pour

Rocks Pour House

$2.00

Rocks Pour Call

$3.00

Rocks Pour Premium

$4.00

Hard Seltzers

White Claw

$6.50

Featured

Tavern Sangria

$11.00

Grouper Sunset Mojito

$12.00

Jim Berry Smash

$12.00

Patron Basil Margarita

$14.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

349 Commercial Court, Venice, FL 34292

Directions

