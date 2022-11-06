Red Hat on the River

BG picView gallery

1 Bridge Street

Irvington, NY 10533

Popular Items

Red Hat Burger
Smoked Salmon Sandwich
Crab Cake

Snacks

Frites with Horseradish Aioli

$12.00

Nonna's Meatballs

$16.00

red sauce, ricotta, basil

Marinated Olives

$14.00

citrus, chili, oregano

Boquerones

$15.00

marinated white anchovy, orange, potato chips

Edamame

$14.00

Sea salt, garlic, furikake,

Fried Squash Rings

$18.00

delicata squash, aleppo yogurt, cilantro crema, pomegranate seeds

Starters

red & green lettuce, carrot, house vinaigrette

Soup du jour

$13.00

Ask our staff for today's soup. For takeaway call us @ 914.591.5888x.0

Greens Vinaigrette

$17.00

field lettuce salad, radish, carrots, cucumber, house vinaigrette

Pâté de Campagne

$17.00

heritage pork, bacon, pistachio, mustard, cornichon, grilled bread

Goat cheese & Beets

$19.00

crispy quinoa, apple, frisée, watercress, mustard vinaigrette

Crab Cake

$24.00

corn flake crusted jumbo lump crab cake, mustard beurre blanc, red cress

Brussels Sprouts Salad

$18.00

apple, walnuts, radicchio, horseradish, mustard vinaigrette

Buratta

$19.00

maple roasted butternut squash, savory granola, castelfranco, radish

Entree Salads

Arugula Salad

$19.00

radicchio, roasted honey nut & delicata squash, pumpkin seeds, blood orange, maple-sesame vinaigrette

Smoked Salmon Niçoise salad

$27.00

red leaf lettuce, capers, potato, haricots verts, olives, roasted peppers, cooked egg, vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$19.00

romaine hearts, radicchio, shaved golden beets, parmigiano, croutons, caesar vinaigrette

Swordfish Niçoise Salad

$29.00

grilled swordfish, red leaf lettuce, capers, potato, haricots verts, olives, roasted peppers, cooked egg, vinaigrette

Frisée Aux Lardons

$20.00

bacon lardons, fingerling potato, fried egg, warm bacon vinaigrette

Sandwiches +

Smoked Salmon Sandwich

$24.00

smoked salmon, egg salad, goat cheese, capers, tomato, red onion, toasted multi-grain bread

Red Quinoa Burger

$24.00

Spinach, shiitake mushrooms, lettuce, smokey harissa & tahini sauce, pickled red onion, avocado, brioche roll (Vevetarian)

Red Hat Burger

$24.00

pickles, caramelized onions, house sauce, brioche roll

Beer Battered Cod Tacos

$24.00

cabbage slaw, pickled red onion, salsa verde, corn tortilla or bibb lettuce wrap

Entrees

turmeric-lime-soy glaze, cilantro, carrots, cucumbers, basmati rice

Half Roast Chicken

$36.00

braised escarole with marinated gigante beans, vin cotto, natural chicken jus

Hanger Steak Frites

$39.00

Choice of sauce - brandy peppercorn, chimichurri, or maitre d' hotel butter .. Served with frites.

Braised Short Ribs

$42.00

red wine braised boneless beef ribs, roasted autumn squash, celery root, apple mostardo, crispy shallots

Seared Scallops

$42.00

parsnip purée, roasted autumn squash, sautéed spinach, brown butter-balsamic sauce, capers

Roasted Cod

$38.00

sautéed spinach, sauce chardonnay, pimentón oil

Pasta Sausage & Broccoli Rabe

$32.00

orecchiette pasta, sweet Italian sausage, broccoli rabe, chili flakes

Roasted Eggplant

$30.00

roasted pepper, spicy tomato jam, tahini, crispy chick peas

Dessert

Lemon Ricotta Cake

$13.00

Blueberry compote, whipped cream

Key Lime Pie

$13.00

Graham cookie crust, whipped cream

Housemade Biscotti

$8.00

Chocolate Cake

$13.00

Flourless chocolate cake, amaro spiked whipped cream (contains alcohol)

Dessert Special

$13.00
Sunday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

SERVICE ALERT - Order & Pay tabs that are without gratuity are subject to a 15% service charge adjustment. Thank you for supporting our hard working staff!

Website

Location

1 Bridge Street, Irvington, NY 10533

Directions

