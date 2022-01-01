American
Pizza
Red Headed League Public House
No reviews yet
33 S 8th Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
Non Alcoholic Bev
Menu Cocktails
Long Island
$9.00
Raber's Revenge
$8.00
Limoncello Mojito
$8.00
Peach Tea
$8.00
Bay Breeze
$6.00
Pickle Hydration
$3.00+
Pineapple Jalapeno Marg
$8.00
Espresso Martini
$8.00
Barrel Aged Manhatten
$10.00
Apple cider mule
$8.00
Red Sangria
$8.00
Pink Drink
$8.00Out of stock
Pumpkin smash
$8.00
Peach mint martini
$8.00
Coffee explosion
$8.00
Wine
Lobster Reef
$9.00Out of stock
Gls Chardonnay Canyon Road
$5.50Out of stock
Gls Moscato Canyon Road
$7.00Out of stock
Gls Pinot Grigio Elmo Pio
$5.50Out of stock
Gls Pinot Nior Elmo Pio
$5.50Out of stock
Gls White Zinfandel Montevina
$5.50Out of stock
Pinot Grigio
$8.00Out of stock
Gls Cabernet Sauvignon Louise Martini
$9.00
Btl Cabernet Sauvignon j lohr
$33.00
Btl Merlot Charles & Charles
$33.00
Btl Red Zinfandel terra d'oro
$33.00
Btl Red Blend j lohr pure paso
$33.00
Btl Malbec achaval-ferrer
$33.00
Btl Chianti piegai
$33.00
Btl Worrilow Champagne
$10.00
Btl Inscription
$33.00
Btl Mark West
$31.00
Mark West Pinot Noir Glass
$8.00
Mark West 6$
$6.00Out of stock
Gls Blackstone Merlot
$8.00
Gls Savignon Blanc Lobster Reef
$9.00
Gls Riesling the seeker
$8.00Out of stock
Gls Rose
$8.00
Gls Prosecco
$8.00
Btl Chardonnay laguna
$33.00
Btl Pinot Grigio maso canali
$33.00
Btl Savignon Blanc whitehaven
$33.00
Btl Moscatato d'asti
$33.00
Btl Riesling shooting star
$33.00
Btl Rose Angeline
$33.00
Btl Rose Decibel
$33.00
Gls Josh Chardonnay
$9.00
Gls Banfi Pinot Grigio
$8.00
Gls Placido Moscato
$8.00
Btl Rosehaven
$31.00
San Angeli Pino
$8.00
Moscato
$6.00Out of stock
Mimosa
$4.00
Btl Chard Josh Cellars
$33.00
Btl Lobster Reef
$33.00
Cabernet
$80.00
Red Blend
$75.00
Chardonnay
$65.00
cork fee
$15.00
Liquor
Angels Envy
$9.00+
Basil Hayden's
$8.00+
Buffalo Trace
$8.00+
Bulleit
$6.00+
Hudson Baby Bourbon
$9.00+
Jeffersons
$7.00+
Maker's Mark
$6.00+
Makers Mark 46
$7.00+
Old Forrester
$5.00+
Woodford Reserve Bourbon
$8.00+
Breckenridge
$9.00+
Hennessy
$8.00+
Bluecoat
$7.00+
Bombay Sapphire
$6.00+
Hendrick's
$6.00+
Tanqueray
$6.00+Out of stock
Well Gin
$4.00+
Beefeater
$5.00+
Amaretto
$4.00+
Fireball
$4.00+
Jagermeister
$5.00+
Kahlua
$5.00+
Rumchata
$5.00+
Sambuca
$5.00+
Screwball
$5.00+
Southern Comfort
$4.00+
Jolly Rancher Shot
$4.00
Limoncello
$4.00
Green Tea
$4.00
Mini Beer
$6.00
Bacardi
$5.00+
Captain Morgan
$5.00+
hidden still spiced rum
$6.00+
Malibu
$4.00+
Meyer's Dark
$4.00+
Rumhaven Coconut
$4.00+
Sailor Jerry
$4.00+
Well Rum
$4.00+
Balvenie 12
$11.00+
Dalmore 12yr Highland Single Malt
$10.00+
dewars
$6.00+
Glenfiddich
$10.00+
Glenlivet 12
$8.00+
laphroig
$9.00+
Macallan 12
$11.00+
Jimador Repasado
$6.00+
Jose Silver
$5.00+
Milagro Anejo
$8.00+
Patron
$9.00+
Patron XO Cafe
$6.00+
Pineapple Jalapeño Infusion
$5.00
Teremana
$6.00+
Well Tequila
$4.00+
Avion
$8.00+
Casamigos
$8.00+
1800 anejo
$8.00+
Effen Orange Vodka
$5.00+
Sweet Tea Vodka
$5.00+
Grey Goose
$6.00+
Ketel One
$6.00+
Stoli
$5.00+
Stoli Flavors
$5.00+
Titos
$5.00+
Well Vodka
$4.00+
Deep Eddy Lemon
$5.00+
Ciroc Flavors
$6.00+
American Honey
$5.00+
Bastille
$7.00+
Canadian Club
$4.00+
Canadian Windsor
$4.00+
Crown
$5.00+
Gentlemen jack
$7.00+
Jack Daniels
$5.00+
Jack Winter Cider
$4.00+
Jameson
$6.00+
Jameson Black
$7.00+
Jameson Cooper Croze
$10.00+
Jim Beam
$5.00+
Johnnie walker black
$7.00+
Old Farm Rye Whiskey
$3.00+
Proper 12 Irish Whiskey
$5.00+
Seagram's 7
$4.00+
Templeton Rye
$6.00+
Tullamore Dew
$6.00+
Well Whiskey
$4.00+
Woodford
$7.00+
Woodford Rye
$7.00+
Wild Turkey 101
$5.00+
Jack Daniels Bonded or Triple Mash
$9.00+
Paddy's Irish Whisky
$5.00+
Draft Beer
Blue Moon Belgian White
$4.00
Blue moon pitcher
$10.00
Broken Heels
$5.00
Coors Light
$3.00
Coors LIght Pitcher
$8.00
Flights
$9.00
Golden Road Mango Cart
$5.00
Guinness
$6.00
Ithaca coutry pumpkin
$7.00
Jack's Hard Cider
$6.00
Lancaster Pumpkin Ale 11 oz
$7.00
Lancasterfest
$6.00
Leinenkugel Summer Shandy
$4.00
Miller Lite
$3.00
Miller LIte Pitcher
$10.00
Nimble Giant 11oz
$7.00
Perpetual Haze
$7.00
Rotunda-Blue Rapberry Shake-snifter Glass
$7.00
Rotunda-Jam The Batter 11 oz
$7.00
Sam Octoberfest
$4.00
Sloop No Pumpkin
$7.00
Spunky Monk
$7.00
Tiny Tickles
$7.00
Troegs Perpetual Haze
$6.00
Yuengling Hershey Porter
$5.00
Yuengling Lager
$3.00
Bottle Beer
Bud Light
$3.50
Bud Light Lime
$3.50
Budweiser
$3.50
Corona
$4.50
Corona Light
$4.50
Corona Seltzer
$4.50
Founders Rubaeus
$4.00
Heineken
$5.00
Heineken Light
$5.00
KB Hard Tea
$5.00
Michelob Ultra
$3.50
Modelo
$4.00Out of stock
Molson Canadian
$4.00
New Trail Heliocentric
$6.00
New Trail Moonlit
$5.00
Pabst Blue Ribbon
$3.00
Pabst Blue Ribbon Coffee
$5.00
PBR Hard Cold Brew
$5.00
Roy Pitz Berlina Blue
$6.00
Stella
$5.00
Stickman Store Bought
$7.00
Troegs Haze Charmer
$6.00
Truly Lemonade Seltzer
$4.50
White Claw Black Cherry
$4.00
White Claw Grapefruit
$4.00
White Claw Lime
$4.00
White Claw Mango
$4.00
Bud Light Orange
$3.50
Truly Iced Tea
$4.50
Redds
$4.00
Refresca
$4.00
Labatts
$4.00
Corona Premier
$3.50
Corona Refresca
$4.50
Truly Punch
$4.50
Harp
$4.00
Harp
$5.00
Lager
$3.00
Miller
$3.00
Coors
$3.00
Blizzard Of Hops
$5.00
New Castle
$6.00
Ranch Water Seltzer
$4.50
Labatts NA
$3.00
Labatts NA
$2.50
Stella Cider
$5.00
Vizzy Raspberry
$4.50
Vizzy Watermelon Strawberry
$4.50
Vizzy Blackberry
$4.50
Vizzy Papaya
$4.50
Arnold Palmer
$4.00
Frozen Drinks
Banana Berry Buzz
$7.00
Blackberry Bramble
$7.00
Boozy Frappucino
$7.00
Cherry Kool Aid
$7.00
Cherry Limeade
$7.00
Chocolate peanut butter cake
$7.00
Daquiri Frozen
$7.00
Dirty banana
$7.00
Malibu bay breeze slushy
$7.00
Margarita Frozen
$7.00
Miami Vice
$8.00
Orange Creamsicle Frozen
$7.00
Orange Crush Frozen
$7.00
Pain in the Ass
$6.00
Pina Colada
$5.00
Pineapple Upsidedown Cake
$5.00
Rum Runner Frozen
$6.00
Non alcoholic slushy
$3.00
Bay Breeze
$5.00
Frozen Lemonade
Togo Drinks
Monday Beer Specials
Appetizers
Ahi Tuna Won Ton Tacos (3)
$14.00
Bacon Wrapped Scallops
$14.00
Bone In Wings
$7.00+
Boneless Wings
$6.00+
Calamari
$12.00
Carrots
$2.00
Egg Rolls (Rotating Flavors)
$11.00Out of stock
French Fries
$5.00
Green beans
$2.00
Mashed
$2.00
Mozzarella Sticks (5)
$11.00Out of stock
Onion Ring Tower
$10.00
Pretzel Sticks (3)
$10.00
RHL Nachos
$11.00
Rice pilaf
$2.00
Short Rib Poutine
$15.00
Sweet potato fry
$3.00
Tater Tots
$5.00
Veggie Wings
$8.00
Dessert
Entrees
Handhelds
Kids
Pizzas
Soups And Salad
Specials
Sauces
1000 Island
$0.50
Asian Sesame
$0.50
Balsamic
$0.50
BBQ
$0.50
Beer Mustard
$0.50
Beer Queso
$0.50
Bistro
$0.50
Blue Cheese
$0.50
Caesar
$0.50
Citrus Aioli
$0.50
Gravy
$0.50
Honey Mustard
$0.50
Hot
$0.50
Jalapeno Aioli
$0.50
Lemon Dill Tartar Sauce
$0.50
Mango Habanero
$0.50
Marinara
$0.50
Mild
$0.50
Orange Marmalade
$0.50
Ranch
$0.50
Salsa
$0.50
Sour Cream
$0.50
Southwest
$0.50
Srirancha
$0.50
Sweet and Spicy
$0.50
Sweet Buffalo Bleu
$0.50
Sweet Chili
$0.50
Sweet Chili Aioli
$0.50
White Shallot Balsamic
$0.50
Queso
$0.50
Truffle
$0.50
Sauces
Bistro
$0.75
Blue Cheese
$0.75
Cheese Sauce
$1.00
Chili Aioli
$0.75
Cole Slaw 4 oz
$3.00
Garlic Aioli
$0.75
Garlic Parm
$0.75
Gravy
$0.75
Horsey Cream Sauce
$0.75
Hot Sauce
$0.75
Kevins Sauce
$0.75
Mango Habanero
$0.75
Marinara
$0.75
Mild Sauce
$0.75
Ranch
$0.75
Robs Sauce
$0.75
Salad Dressing Balsamic
$0.75
Salad Dressing Blue Cheese
$1.00
Salad Dressing Caesar
$0.75
Salad Dressing Walnut
$1.00
Salsa
$0.75
Sour Cream
$0.75
Special Sauce
$1.00
Sweet and Spicy
$0.75
Tarter Sauce
$0.75
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!!
Location
33 S 8th Street, Lebanon, PA 17042
Gallery
