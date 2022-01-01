Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Pizza

Red Headed League Public House

review star

No reviews yet

33 S 8th Street

Lebanon, PA 17042

Non Alcoholic Bev

Cherry Coke

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Orange Soda

$2.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Choc milk

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Spring Bev

$560.00

Menu Cocktails

Long Island

$9.00

Raber's Revenge

$8.00

Limoncello Mojito

$8.00

Peach Tea

$8.00

Bay Breeze

$6.00

Pickle Hydration

$3.00+

Pineapple Jalapeno Marg

$8.00

Espresso Martini

$8.00

Barrel Aged Manhatten

$10.00

Apple cider mule

$8.00

Red Sangria

$8.00

Pink Drink

$8.00Out of stock

Pumpkin smash

$8.00

Peach mint martini

$8.00

Coffee explosion

$8.00

Wine

Lobster Reef

$9.00Out of stock

Gls Chardonnay Canyon Road

$5.50Out of stock

Gls Moscato Canyon Road

$7.00Out of stock

Gls Pinot Grigio Elmo Pio

$5.50Out of stock

Gls Pinot Nior Elmo Pio

$5.50Out of stock

Gls White Zinfandel Montevina

$5.50Out of stock

Pinot Grigio

$8.00Out of stock

Gls Cabernet Sauvignon Louise Martini

$9.00

Btl Cabernet Sauvignon j lohr

$33.00

Btl Merlot Charles & Charles

$33.00

Btl Red Zinfandel terra d'oro

$33.00

Btl Red Blend j lohr pure paso

$33.00

Btl Malbec achaval-ferrer

$33.00

Btl Chianti piegai

$33.00

Btl Worrilow Champagne

$10.00

Btl Inscription

$33.00

Btl Mark West

$31.00

Mark West Pinot Noir Glass

$8.00

Mark West 6$

$6.00Out of stock

Gls Blackstone Merlot

$8.00

Gls Savignon Blanc Lobster Reef

$9.00

Gls Riesling the seeker

$8.00Out of stock

Gls Rose

$8.00

Gls Prosecco

$8.00

Btl Chardonnay laguna

$33.00

Btl Pinot Grigio maso canali

$33.00

Btl Savignon Blanc whitehaven

$33.00

Btl Moscatato d'asti

$33.00

Btl Riesling shooting star

$33.00

Btl Rose Angeline

$33.00

Btl Rose Decibel

$33.00

Gls Josh Chardonnay

$9.00

Gls Banfi Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Gls Placido Moscato

$8.00

Btl Rosehaven

$31.00

San Angeli Pino

$8.00

Moscato

$6.00Out of stock

Mimosa

$4.00

Btl Chard Josh Cellars

$33.00

Btl Lobster Reef

$33.00

Cabernet

$80.00

Red Blend

$75.00

Chardonnay

$65.00

cork fee

$15.00

Liquor

Angels Envy

$9.00+

Basil Hayden's

$8.00+

Buffalo Trace

$8.00+

Bulleit

$6.00+

Hudson Baby Bourbon

$9.00+

Jeffersons

$7.00+

Maker's Mark

$6.00+

Makers Mark 46

$7.00+

Old Forrester

$5.00+

Woodford Reserve Bourbon

$8.00+

Breckenridge

$9.00+

Hennessy

$8.00+

Bluecoat

$7.00+

Bombay Sapphire

$6.00+

Hendrick's

$6.00+

Tanqueray

$6.00+Out of stock

Well Gin

$4.00+

Beefeater

$5.00+

Amaretto

$4.00+

Fireball

$4.00+

Jagermeister

$5.00+

Kahlua

$5.00+

Rumchata

$5.00+

Sambuca

$5.00+

Screwball

$5.00+

Southern Comfort

$4.00+

Jolly Rancher Shot

$4.00

Limoncello

$4.00

Green Tea

$4.00

Mini Beer

$6.00

Bacardi

$5.00+

Captain Morgan

$5.00+

hidden still spiced rum

$6.00+

Malibu

$4.00+

Meyer's Dark

$4.00+

Rumhaven Coconut

$4.00+

Sailor Jerry

$4.00+

Well Rum

$4.00+

Balvenie 12

$11.00+

Dalmore 12yr Highland Single Malt

$10.00+

dewars

$6.00+

Glenfiddich

$10.00+

Glenlivet 12

$8.00+

laphroig

$9.00+

Macallan 12

$11.00+

Jimador Repasado

$6.00+

Jose Silver

$5.00+

Milagro Anejo

$8.00+

Patron

$9.00+

Patron XO Cafe

$6.00+

Pineapple Jalapeño Infusion

$5.00

Teremana

$6.00+

Well Tequila

$4.00+

Avion

$8.00+

Casamigos

$8.00+

1800 anejo

$8.00+

Effen Orange Vodka

$5.00+

Sweet Tea Vodka

$5.00+

Grey Goose

$6.00+

Ketel One

$6.00+

Stoli

$5.00+

Stoli Flavors

$5.00+

Titos

$5.00+

Well Vodka

$4.00+

Deep Eddy Lemon

$5.00+

Ciroc Flavors

$6.00+

American Honey

$5.00+

Bastille

$7.00+

Canadian Club

$4.00+

Canadian Windsor

$4.00+

Crown

$5.00+

Gentlemen jack

$7.00+

Jack Daniels

$5.00+

Jack Winter Cider

$4.00+

Jameson

$6.00+

Jameson Black

$7.00+

Jameson Cooper Croze

$10.00+

Jim Beam

$5.00+

Johnnie walker black

$7.00+

Old Farm Rye Whiskey

$3.00+

Proper 12 Irish Whiskey

$5.00+

Seagram's 7

$4.00+

Templeton Rye

$6.00+

Tullamore Dew

$6.00+

Well Whiskey

$4.00+

Woodford

$7.00+

Woodford Rye

$7.00+

Wild Turkey 101

$5.00+

Jack Daniels Bonded or Triple Mash

$9.00+

Paddy's Irish Whisky

$5.00+

Draft Beer

Blue Moon Belgian White

$4.00

Blue moon pitcher

$10.00

Broken Heels

$5.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Coors LIght Pitcher

$8.00

Flights

$9.00

Golden Road Mango Cart

$5.00

Guinness

$6.00

Ithaca coutry pumpkin

$7.00

Jack's Hard Cider

$6.00

Lancaster Pumpkin Ale 11 oz

$7.00

Lancasterfest

$6.00

Leinenkugel Summer Shandy

$4.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Miller LIte Pitcher

$10.00

Nimble Giant 11oz

$7.00

Perpetual Haze

$7.00

Rotunda-Blue Rapberry Shake-snifter Glass

$7.00

Rotunda-Jam The Batter 11 oz

$7.00

Sam Octoberfest

$4.00

Sloop No Pumpkin

$7.00

Spunky Monk

$7.00

Tiny Tickles

$7.00

Troegs Perpetual Haze

$6.00

Yuengling Hershey Porter

$5.00

Yuengling Lager

$3.00

Bottle Beer

Bud Light

$3.50

Bud Light Lime

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Corona

$4.50

Corona Light

$4.50

Corona Seltzer

$4.50

Founders Rubaeus

$4.00

Heineken

$5.00

Heineken Light

$5.00

KB Hard Tea

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Modelo

$4.00Out of stock

Molson Canadian

$4.00

New Trail Heliocentric

$6.00

New Trail Moonlit

$5.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$3.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon Coffee

$5.00

PBR Hard Cold Brew

$5.00

Roy Pitz Berlina Blue

$6.00

Stella

$5.00

Stickman Store Bought

$7.00

Troegs Haze Charmer

$6.00

Truly Lemonade Seltzer

$4.50

White Claw Black Cherry

$4.00

White Claw Grapefruit

$4.00

White Claw Lime

$4.00

White Claw Mango

$4.00

Bud Light Orange

$3.50

Truly Iced Tea

$4.50

Redds

$4.00

Refresca

$4.00

Labatts

$4.00

Corona Premier

$3.50

Corona Refresca

$4.50

Truly Punch

$4.50

Harp

$4.00

Harp

$5.00

Lager

$3.00

Miller

$3.00

Coors

$3.00

Blizzard Of Hops

$5.00

New Castle

$6.00

Ranch Water Seltzer

$4.50

Labatts NA

$3.00

Labatts NA

$2.50

Stella Cider

$5.00

Vizzy Raspberry

$4.50

Vizzy Watermelon Strawberry

$4.50

Vizzy Blackberry

$4.50

Vizzy Papaya

$4.50

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Frozen Drinks

Banana Berry Buzz

$7.00

Blackberry Bramble

$7.00

Boozy Frappucino

$7.00

Cherry Kool Aid

$7.00

Cherry Limeade

$7.00

Chocolate peanut butter cake

$7.00

Daquiri Frozen

$7.00

Dirty banana

$7.00

Malibu bay breeze slushy

$7.00

Margarita Frozen

$7.00

Miami Vice

$8.00

Orange Creamsicle Frozen

$7.00

Orange Crush Frozen

$7.00

Pain in the Ass

$6.00

Pina Colada

$5.00

Pineapple Upsidedown Cake

$5.00

Rum Runner Frozen

$6.00

Non alcoholic slushy

$3.00

Bay Breeze

$5.00

Frozen Lemonade

Togo Drinks

20 oz Standard

$10.00

20 oz Premium

$15.00

Monday Beer Specials

Hala Kahiki

$3.00

Pineapple Broken Heels

$3.00

Appetizers

Ahi Tuna Won Ton Tacos (3)

$14.00

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$14.00

Bone In Wings

$7.00+

Boneless Wings

$6.00+

Calamari

$12.00

Carrots

$2.00

Egg Rolls (Rotating Flavors)

$11.00Out of stock

French Fries

$5.00

Green beans

$2.00

Mashed

$2.00

Mozzarella Sticks (5)

$11.00Out of stock

Onion Ring Tower

$10.00

Pretzel Sticks (3)

$10.00

RHL Nachos

$11.00

Rice pilaf

$2.00

Short Rib Poutine

$15.00

Sweet potato fry

$3.00

Tater Tots

$5.00

Veggie Wings

$8.00

Dessert

Lemon Berry Cake

$5.00

Choc. Chip Sundae

$7.00Out of stock

Cheesecake

$5.00Out of stock

Fudgy Wudg

$9.00Out of stock

Salted Caranel Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Ch Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Entrees

Mac and Cheese

$12.00

Chef's Meatloaf

$16.00

Chicken Marsala

$19.00

Chicken Parmesan

$19.00

Crabcake Dinner

$22.00

Wood Fired Cedar Plank Salmon

$25.00

NY Strip

$29.00Out of stock

Filet Mignon

$36.00

Fish And Chips

$17.00

Chicken Fingers

$14.00

Shrimp Scampi

$24.00

Dinner salad

Handhelds

Cheeseburger

$12.00

Smokehouse Burger

$15.00

Rise and Shine Burger

$15.00

Mushroom Burger

$14.00

RHL Burger

$16.00

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Farmhouse

$13.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$11.00

California Chicken Club

$14.00

Prime Rib Dip

$16.00

Crabcake Sandwich

$18.00

Quesadilla

$12.00

Kids

Kids chicken fingers

$7.00

Kids mac cheese

$7.00

Kids Cheeseburger Sliders

$7.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Kids Sketty

$7.00

Pizzas

Cheese Pizza

$11.00

Pepperoni

$11.00

White Garlic

$12.00

Margherita

$12.00

Meat Lover

$14.00

Veggie Lover

$12.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.00

Spicy pepp pineapple

$14.00Out of stock

Soups And Salad

Asian Crunch

$18.00

Crock

$6.00

Field of Greens

$9.00

Grilled Heart of Romaine

$10.00

Harvest Chopped Salad

$12.00

Small Caesar Salad

$5.00

Small Side Salad

$5.00

Soup of the week Chicken Tortila

$4.00+Out of stock

Seafood Soup Of The Week

$5.00+Out of stock

Soup Of The Week

$5.00

Specials

Thai Citrus Shrimp Salad

$15.00Out of stock

Rachel

$13.00Out of stock

Shrimp Egg Rolls

$12.00Out of stock

Coconut Shrimp

$12.00Out of stock

Surf And Turf

$30.00Out of stock

Side Skewer

$5.00Out of stock

Bavarian Pretzel

$9.00Out of stock

Sauces

1000 Island

$0.50

Asian Sesame

$0.50

Balsamic

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Beer Mustard

$0.50

Beer Queso

$0.50

Bistro

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Caesar

$0.50

Citrus Aioli

$0.50

Gravy

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Hot

$0.50

Jalapeno Aioli

$0.50

Lemon Dill Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Mango Habanero

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Mild

$0.50

Orange Marmalade

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Southwest

$0.50

Srirancha

$0.50

Sweet and Spicy

$0.50

Sweet Buffalo Bleu

$0.50

Sweet Chili

$0.50

Sweet Chili Aioli

$0.50

White Shallot Balsamic

$0.50

Queso

$0.50

Truffle

$0.50

Catering Beverage

Champagne

$12.00

Sauces

Bistro

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Chili Aioli

$0.75

Cole Slaw 4 oz

$3.00

Garlic Aioli

$0.75

Garlic Parm

$0.75

Gravy

$0.75

Horsey Cream Sauce

$0.75

Hot Sauce

$0.75

Kevins Sauce

$0.75

Mango Habanero

$0.75

Marinara

$0.75

Mild Sauce

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Robs Sauce

$0.75

Salad Dressing Balsamic

$0.75

Salad Dressing Blue Cheese

$1.00

Salad Dressing Caesar

$0.75

Salad Dressing Walnut

$1.00

Salsa

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.75

Special Sauce

$1.00

Sweet and Spicy

$0.75

Tarter Sauce

$0.75

Lunch Specials

Turkey reuben

$13.00

Weekly Features

Sandwich

$43.00

Entree

$213.00

Broccoli cheddar

$4.00+Out of stock

Spinach artichoke dip

$11.00

Meatloaf melt

$13.00

Shaved prime rib pizza

$16.00

Sea scallops

$28.00

Stir fry

$17.00+
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Website

Location

33 S 8th Street, Lebanon, PA 17042

Directions

Gallery
Red Headed League Public House image
Red Headed League Public House image

Map
