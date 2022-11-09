Restaurant header imageView gallery

Red Hen Bakery and Cafe

223 Reviews

$$

961 US-2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich
Turkey & Cranberry
Maple Frosted Cinnamon Bun

Request Curbside Pick Up

Click Here For Pick Up At Our Curbside Window

Add this item to your order if you would like to pick-up your order from our take-out window. Just come up to the window when you arrive and we will grab your order. *Please note the pick-up time on your order.

Specials/Seasonal

Frozen Quarts of Soup

**Frozen** Chicken Pot Pie

**Frozen** Chicken Pot Pie

$11.00Out of stock

Made with local chicken and veggies and topped with our buttery, flaky pie crust.

Turkey Apple Sandwich

Turkey Apple Sandwich

$13.00

Northcountry Smokehouse turkey, local apples, VT cheddar, honey mustard, herb mayo, lettuce, on 3 Millers.

Hot Cider

$2.75

Steamed Champlain Orchards apple cider.

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.00

A double shot of espresso with local Sidehill Farm Maple Pumpkin Butter and steamed milk.

Hen Winter Beanie

Hen Winter Beanie

$20.00

NEW Red Hen Zipper Hoodie

$45.00
Autumn Veggie

Autumn Veggie

$12.00

Roasted local delicata squash, sage & rosemary mayo, local apples, sliced red onion, baby spinach, cheddar on Mad River Grain, grilled.

Autumn Salad

Autumn Salad

$5.50+

Kettlesong Farm kale, dried cranberries, candied walnuts**, parmesan, maple dijon vinaigrette.

Stuffing Mix!

$6.00

A mixture of our breads, sliced and toasted and ready for your favorite stuffing recipe. Equivalent to two loaves of bread, and contains Mad River Grain, Polenta, and Potato bread.

Bread & Rolls

3 Millers

3 Millers

$5.25

Three Millers celebrates the three regional mills (Farmer Ground in NY, Moulin des Cedres in QC, and our own mill at the bakery in VT) where our flour is sourced. This loaf is a naturally leavened whole wheat.

Big Waitsfield Common

$10.00

Our Waitsfield Common in a bigger format, perfect for making sandwiches at home!

Baguette

Baguette

$4.25

The crusty French classic

Epi Baguette

Epi Baguette

$4.50

The crusty French classic, easily split into nine rolls.

Ciabatta

Ciabatta

$5.25

Italian table bread

Waitsfield Common

Waitsfield Common

$5.25

All white flour sourdough. Good with everything.

Miche

Miche

$10.00

The bakers' favorite that just keeps getting better after all these years. We are now using a stone ground and sifted flour from Farmer Ground flour in the miche and, if you can believe it, it has made it even creamier and more delicious.

Mad River Grain

Mad River Grain

$6.25

Four grains and three seeds.

Polenta Bread

Polenta Bread

$5.50

Creamy and light, heirloom corn

Raisin Walnut Loaf

Raisin Walnut Loaf

$6.00

A whole wheat loaf with organic raisins and walnuts.

Seeded Baguette

Seeded Baguette

$4.50

People live for the fennel on this spin on a French classic.

Seeded Epi

Seeded Epi

$4.75

The crusty French classic accented with an assortment of seeds, easily split into nine rolls.

Kingdom Rye

Kingdom Rye

$5.75

Our pumpernickel made with 100% Vermont grown rye.

Sprouternickel

Sprouternickel

$7.20

Our pumpernickel made with 100% Vermont grown rye with sprouted rye berries.

Stuffing Mix!

$6.00

A mixture of our breads, sliced and toasted and ready for your favorite stuffing recipe. Equivalent to two loaves of bread, and contains Mad River Grain, Polenta, and Potato bread.

Rustic Roll

Rustic Roll

$0.85

A crusty white flour roll.

Raisin Walnut Panini

Raisin Walnut Panini

$2.75

A freshly milled whole wheat bread with organic raisins and walnuts in a panini size.

Mad River Grain Roll

Mad River Grain Roll

$0.95

Our multigrain sourdough bread in a roll size.

Pastries

Maple Frosted Cinnamon Bun

Maple Frosted Cinnamon Bun

$4.20

Our take on the cinnamon roll topped with maple frosting.

Kouign Amann

Kouign Amann

$3.25

A salty, caramelized confection with a crunchy sugar shell and a creamy interior.

Chocolate Kouign Amann

Chocolate Kouign Amann

$3.75

Our Kouign Amann filled with rich, dark, fair trade, organic chocolate.

Apple Galette

Apple Galette

$4.25

A rustic apple tart made with Champlain Orchards apples.

Butter Croissant

Butter Croissant

$3.25

A classic. Many layers are painstakingly crafted by our pastry chefs. Delicious as is, or try it with a side of jam!

Pain au Chocolat

Pain au Chocolat

$4.25

Our croissant dough filled with dark chocolate.

Ham and Swiss Croissant

Ham and Swiss Croissant

$4.75

Vermont Salumi prosciutto cotto with swiss enclosed in flaky croissant pastry.

Spinach Feta Croissant

$4.75

Our croissant filled with local spinach from LePage Farm and Maplebrook feta.

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$4.50

Our croissant split in half and spread with our own almond frangipane. Dipped in simple syrup before baking for added sweetness and crunch.

Chocolate Almond Croissant

Chocolate Almond Croissant

$4.85

Our chocolate croissant split in half and spread with our own almond frangipane. Dipped in simple syrup before baking for added sweetness and crunch.

Savory Pastry

$4.50

A laminated pastry dough with a delicious savory topping of the day. Today's savory pastry has mornay sauce with ham, potatoes, onions, and cheddar.

DoughNots

DoughNots

$2.00

A puffy hunk of croissant dough rolled in cinnamon sugar.

Bacon Cheddar Scone

Bacon Cheddar Scone

$3.95

A customer favorite! North Country Smokehouse bacon, Cabot cheddar, and chives or red onion, depending on the season.

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Scone

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Scone

$3.95

Our tender, delicious scone with cinnamon, nutmeg, pumpkin, and dark chocolate chips.

Almond Orange Scone

Almond Orange Scone

$3.95

Our long-time favorite almond scone topped with our orange glaze.

Spice Cake

Spice Cake

$12.50

Our tender olive oil cake with warm spices and an apple cider glaze.

Chocolate Cake w/ Salted Caramel Glaze

$4.50+

Classic chocolate cake, with a salted caramel glaze.

Pumpkin Cake w/ Cinnamon Glaze

$4.50+

A seasonal favorite!

Dark Chocolate Brownie

Dark Chocolate Brownie

$4.50

Our take on the brownie, showing our preference for dark, impossibly dense, fudgy brownies.

Spicy Brownie

Spicy Brownie

$4.50

Our brownie with a hit of spicy cayenne!

Palmiers

Palmiers

$2.25

Puff pastry dough rolled with sugar. Crunchy and sweet!

Chocolate Dipped Macaroon

Chocolate Dipped Macaroon

$3.80

Our coconut macaroons dipped in Agostoni 70% organic fair trade chocolate.

Almond Orange Biscotti

Almond Orange Biscotti

$2.65

Orange almond biscotti, drizzled with organic 70% dark chocolate. Perfect for dipping in a latte!

Buckwheat Coconut Chocolate Chip Cookie

Buckwheat Coconut Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.90Out of stock

A delightful combination of flavors with no wheat flour. You will not even miss it!

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.90

The classic cookie chock full of organic chocolate chunks.

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$2.90

Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.90
Molasses Spice Cookie

Molasses Spice Cookie

$2.90

Dark organic molasses and spices make for a delicious treat.

Almond Shortbread 5 Pack

Almond Shortbread 5 Pack

$4.00

An almond shortbread with a crunchy ring of almond bits around each cookie.

Lemon Rosemary Shortbread 4 Pack

Lemon Rosemary Shortbread 4 Pack

$4.00

A classic combination made with house-milled Wapsie Valley heirloom corn grown by Aurora Farms in Charlotte.

Classic Shortbread 5 Pack

Classic Shortbread 5 Pack

$4.00

Five buttery shortbread cookies, packaged and ready to go!

Chocolate Dipped Orange Shortbread 4 Pack

Chocolate Dipped Orange Shortbread 4 Pack

$4.00

Our buttery orange shortbread dipped in 70% chocolate.

Chocolate Peanut Go Bar

Chocolate Peanut Go Bar

$3.35

Our version of a granola bar, with oats, honey, sugar, peanut butter, chocolate chips, sunflower seeds, sesame seeds, flax, molasses, vanilla & salt.

Peanut Go Bar

$3.35

Our version of a granola bar with rolled oats, honey, peanut butter, peanuts, sugar, sunflower seeds, sesame seeds, flax seed meal, molasses, vanilla, sea salt.

Coffee & Tea

Hot Cider

$2.75

Steamed Champlain Orchards apple cider.

Drip Coffee

$2.00

We serve locally roasted coffee from Big Gear Coffee Roasters in Berlin, Vermont.

Cappuccino

$3.75

A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and foam. Pairs perfectly with our almond croissant.

Latte

$3.75

A double shot of espresso with steamed milk of your choice. Pairs perfectly with our maple frosted cinnamon bun or maple sticky bun.

Mocha Latte

$4.00

A double shot of espresso with house made chocolate ganache and steamed milk of your choice.

Maple Latte

$4.00

A double shot of espresso with local Mad River Maple syrup and steamed milk of your choice.

Vanilla Latte

$4.00

Our house made vanilla milk using local whole milk with a double shot of espresso.

Caramel Latte

$4.00

A double shot of espresso with our house-made caramel and steamed milk.

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.00

A double shot of espresso with local Sidehill Farm Maple Pumpkin Butter and steamed milk.

Matcha Latte

$3.50

Stone ground matcha with your choice of steamed milk.

Bella Mina

$4.75

A customer favorite- a double shot of espresso mixed with local honey and cinnamon with steamed half and half. Pairs perfectly with a pack of classic shortbread for dunking.

Cortado

$3.75

A double shot of espresso with equal parts steamed milk of your choice.

Macchiato

$3.50

A double shot of espresso 'marked' with a spoonful of foam.

Breve

$4.75

A double shot latte with steamed half and half. Pairs perfectly with our maple walnut scone.

Chai Latte

$3.50

Lightly sweetened house Chai blend steamed with your choice of milk.

Americano

$2.75

A double shot of espresso with hot water.

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Steamed milk with our house made chocolate ganache.

Double Shot Espresso

$2.75

A double shot of Big Gear Coffee Roasters Roost Espresso.

Hot Tea

$2.50

Vermont Artisan or Stone Leaf Teahouse

Cozy Milk

$3.00

Steamed milk with a flavor of your choice.

London Fog

$4.50

Vermont Artisan Earl Grey tea steeped to perfection and mixed with steamed house-made vanilla milk. Try it with Peppermint or Rooibos tea for a caffeine free option!

Hot Tropical Fog

$4.75

A new special twist on the London fog. This version has English breakfast tea, coconut almond syrup, and vanilla milk. It has quickly become a staff favorite!

Iced Coffee

$2.25

Big Gear Coffee Uphill Grind dark roast brewed over ice.

Iced Americano

$2.75

A double shot of espresso over ice and cold water.

Iced Latte

$4.50

A double shot of espresso over ice with your choice of milk.

Iced Maple Latte

$4.75

A double shot of espresso with local Mad River Maple Syrup and your choice of milk served over ice.

Iced Mocha Latte

$4.75

A double shot of espresso with house made chocolate ganache and your choice of milk served over ice.

Iced Vanilla Latte

$4.75

A double shot of espresso over ice and our house made vanilla infused whole milk.

Iced Pumpkin Spice

$4.75

Iced latte with local Sidehill Farm maple pumpkin butter over ice with milk of your choice.

Iced Caramel Latte

$4.75

Iced latte with our house made caramel sauce over ice with milk of your choice.

Iced Matcha Latte

$4.50

Stone ground matcha mixed with your choice of milk over ice.

Iced Bella Mina

$5.75

A double shot of espresso over ice with half and half, local honey, and cinnamon.

Iced Espresso

$2.75

A double shot of Big Gear Coffee Roost Espresso over ice.

Iced Chai Latte

$4.50

Lightly sweetened house Chai blend served over ice with your choice of milk.

Iced Tropical Fog

$4.75Out of stock

A new special twist on the London fog. This version has English breakfast tea, coconut almond syrup, and vanilla milk. It has quickly become a staff favorite!

Iced Red Eye

$3.50

Our house-made iced coffee with a double shot of Big Gear Coffee Roost Espresso.

Sandwiches, Foccacia & Sides

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.50

Local egg, Cabot cheddar and lemon butter on our Mad River Grain. Grilled.

Turkey Apple Sandwich

Turkey Apple Sandwich

$13.00

Northcountry Smokehouse turkey, local apples, VT cheddar, honey mustard, herb mayo, lettuce, on 3 Millers.

Hard Boiled Egg

Hard Boiled Egg

$0.95

Local eggs from Wicked Bines Farm in Berlin.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$13.00

House made tuna salad (U.S. pole caught tuna, mayo, pickles, red onion), seasonal leafy greens, grainy mustard on croissant or Mad River Grain.

Autumn Salad

Autumn Salad

$5.50+

Kettlesong Farm kale, dried cranberries, candied walnuts**, parmesan, maple dijon vinaigrette.

Rachael

Rachael

$14.00

North Country Smokehouse Turkey, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, thousand island dressing on our Mad River Grain, Grilled.

Mushroom Toastie

Mushroom Toastie

$13.75

Mixed mushrooms, garlic, house garlic aioli, spinach, cheddar and swiss on Mad River Grain, grilled.

Tomato Bacon Toastie

Tomato Bacon Toastie

$10.50

House made tomato jam (from local tomatoes), North Country Smokehouse bacon, Cabot cheddar, on Waitsfield Common, grilled.

Autumn Veggie

Autumn Veggie

$12.00

Roasted local delicata squash, sage & rosemary mayo, local apples, sliced red onion, baby spinach, cheddar on Mad River Grain, grilled.

Ham & Fennel Toastie

Ham & Fennel Toastie

$14.00

VT Salumi Proscuitto Cotto, garlic mayo, house pickled local fennel, swiss, Cabot cheddar, on 3 Millers, grilled.

Cheese & Pickle Sandwich

Cheese & Pickle Sandwich

$12.00

Extra sharp Cabot cheddar, house made bread & butter zucchini pickles, grainy mustard, lettuce on sesame whole wheat.

Ham on Croissant Sandwich

Ham on Croissant Sandwich

$13.00

VT Salumi Prosciutto Cotto, swiss cheese, mayo, dijon mustard, seasonal leafy green on croissant.

Turkey & Cranberry

Turkey & Cranberry

$12.75

Northcountry Smokehouse turkey, house made cranberry chutney, red onion, seasonal leafy greens, mayo on Waitsfield Common.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$4.50

Cabot cheddar or Swiss cheese on 3 Millers bread.

1/2 Grilled Cheese

1/2 Grilled Cheese

$2.50

Cabot cheddar or Swiss cheese on 3 Millers bread.

Jambon Beurre

Jambon Beurre

$9.75

VT Salumi Prosciutto Cotto, Vermont Creamery cultured butter on baguette.

Toast with butter

Toast with butter

$2.75

Two Slices, butter, your choice of our bread

Soup & Salad

Soup du Jour - Red Lentil Dal

Soup du Jour - Red Lentil Dal

$9.00+

A simple and delicious Indian stew featuring organic red lentils, fresh ginger and garlic, finished with coconut milk. Garnished with garlic oil and cilantro. (vegan)

Soup du Jour - Beef Chili

Soup du Jour - Beef Chili

$6.00+

A mildly spiced chili with local beef and black beans. Garnished with sour cream and green onions.

Autumn Salad

Autumn Salad

$5.50+

Kettlesong Farm kale, dried cranberries, candied walnuts**, parmesan, maple dijon vinaigrette.

Egg Salad 8 oz

$6.25Out of stock

Our house made egg salad with local eggs, mayo, dijon, parsley, salt and pepper.

Chicken Salad 8oz

$6.25

Our classic chicken salad in an 8oz container. Chicken, mayo, lemon juice, celery, red onion, parsley, salt and pepper. This is a deli style salad and does not come with greens. *This is not a sandwich*

Chickpea & Roasted Squash Salad

$5.50

Roasted delicata squash, roasted butternut squash, scallions, red onion, chickpeas, and tahini honey dressing. *This is a deli style salad, and does not come with greens.

Quinoa Bowl

Quinoa Bowl

$11.00

Organic quinoa, spinach, Maplebrook feta, sunflower seeds, and roasted sweet potato with maple dijon dressing.

Chips & Drinks

Deep River Chips

Small Pirate's Booty

$2.17

Large Pirate's Booty

$5.11

Saratoga Sparkling Water

$1.83

Green Valley Coconut Water

$2.69

Local Sweet Soda

AquaVitea Kombucha

Maine Root Beer

$2.20

Maine Root Mexicane Cola

$2.20

Spindrift Seltzer

Gus Soda

Natalie's Orange Juice

$5.00Out of stock

Rogers Farm Whole Milk Pint

$2.75

Rogers Farm Chocolate Milk Pint

$2.75

Herb Craft Hibiscus Soda

$4.67

Herb Craft Rose Soda

$4.67

Queen City Maple Kombucha

$4.62

Queen City Blueberry Kombucha

$4.62

Stowe Cider Sparkling Cider

$2.69

Stowe Cider Grapefruit Lemon Seltzer

$2.69

Champlain Orchards Apple Cider Pints

$2.65

Apple & Eve Orange Juice

$1.90

Savoure Soda

Take Home Food

"Hen Sauce" House Hot Sauce

"Hen Sauce" House Hot Sauce

$15.00

Our house made fermented hot sauce, bottled for you to enjoy at home.

Frozen House Pizza Sauce Quart

$6.50

A quart of our house pizza sauce. San Marzano tomato, olive oil, oregano, garlic powder, salt, and pepper.

Cheeses

Choose from a list of Vermont made cheeses!

Champlain Orchards Apple

$1.20

A Fuji apple from Champlain Orchards in Shoreham, Vermont.

Frozen Quarts of Soup

Vermont Creamery Salted Butter (8oz)

$4.20

A box of two 4oz sticks of butter from Vermont Creamery

Black Cherry Yogurt Green Mountain Creamery

$1.95Out of stock

Maple Yogurt Green Mountain Creamery

$1.95

Egg Salad 8 oz

$6.25Out of stock

Our house made egg salad with local eggs, mayo, dijon, parsley, salt and pepper.

VT Salumi Fennel Salami

$7.90
**Frozen** Chicken Pot Pie

**Frozen** Chicken Pot Pie

$11.00Out of stock

Made with local chicken and veggies and topped with our buttery, flaky pie crust.

**Frozen**Cookie Dough

**Frozen**Cookie Dough

A 1lb frozen log of our cookie dough for you to bake at home!

**Frozen** Wicked Bines Ground Sausage

$9.65

**Frozen** Wicked Bines Sausage Links

$10.80

**Frozen** Wicked Bines Ground Pork

$8.10

**Frozen** VT Salumi Italian Sausage Links

$9.05

**Frozen** VT Salumi Chorizo Sausage Links

$8.50

**Frozen** VT Salumi Maple Breakfast Sausage

$8.50

**Frozen** Perrin Farm Ground Beef

$11.55

Approximately 1lb of local pasture raised ground beef.

Pantry Goods

Big Gear Group Ride Organic 12 oz Bag

Big Gear Group Ride Organic 12 oz Bag

$14.20

A medium roast blend from our friends at Big Gear Coffee. This is the medium roast we brew in our cafe. A washed coffee from Peru with notes of chocolate, molasses, almond, and citrus.

Big Gear Uphill Grind Coffee 12 oz Bag

Big Gear Uphill Grind Coffee 12 oz Bag

$14.20

A dark roast from our friends at Big Gear Coffee. This is the dark roast we brew in our cafe. A washed coffee from the Huila region of Colombia with notes of chocolate, cherry and almond.

House Milled Whole Wheat flour- 5 lb.

$8.00

Stone-milled organic whole wheat flour ground in house on our new mill!

Laughing Moon Chocolates

Laughing Moon Chocolates

Local chocolate made in Stowe Vermont.

Mad River Maple Syrup

Mad River Maple Syrup

This is as local as it gets! This here syrup traveled less than a mile from the tree to our store. Not only that, it's delicious and made by our friend Caleb who, when he's not making syrup, fixes everything at the bakery.

Northwoods Apiaries Honey

Northwoods Apiaries Honey

Local Organic honey from Northwoods Apiaries in Westfield Vermont.

Sidehill Jam

Sidehill Jam

Vermont made apple butter, curds and jams from Brattleboro, Vermont.

Blake Hill Preserves

Blake Hill Preserves

Artisan preserves made in Windsor Vermont.

Divina Fig & Orange Spread

$5.05

Springbrook Maple Cream

$12.45
Butterfly Bakery Hot Sauce

Butterfly Bakery Hot Sauce

Butterfly Bakery Heady Topper Mustard

$8.30
Divina Olive Bruschetta

Divina Olive Bruschetta

$6.33

Divina Muffuletta Olive Salad

$6.32
Marcona Almonds

Marcona Almonds

$7.10
West Worcester Woodfired Smoked Nuts

West Worcester Woodfired Smoked Nuts

$10.76

VT Smoke & Cure BBQ Beef Sticks

$2.05

VT Smoke & Cure Original Beef Sticks

$2.20

Vermints Wintermints

$3.70

Vermints Peppermints

$3.70

Vermints Cinnamints

$3.70

Merchandise

Red Hen Logo Tee

Red Hen Logo Tee

$20.00

NEW Red Hen Zipper Hoodie

$45.00
Local Tee (black)

Local Tee (black)

$18.00

Hen Baseball Cap

$20.00

"Bread Head" Bike Hat

$16.00

Red Hen Creemee Baseball Cap

$22.00
Hen Winter Beanie

Hen Winter Beanie

$20.00

Logo 16oz Black Tumbler (Klean Kanteen)

$28.00

Wooden Spatula

$13.50
Red Hen Apron

Red Hen Apron

$35.50
'More Gluten Less Hate'! Long Sleeve Red Hen Logo Tee

'More Gluten Less Hate'! Long Sleeve Red Hen Logo Tee

$35.00

Red Hen Work Shirt

$60.00
Red Hen Logo Sweatshirt

Red Hen Logo Sweatshirt

$45.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are open inside for dine in, take out, and online order pick up. Our hours are 7:00-3:00 Wednesday - Friday and 8:00-4:00 Saturday and Sunday. (Closed Tuesdays).

Website

Location

961 US-2, Middlesex, VT 05602

Directions

Gallery
Red Hen Bakery and Cafe image
Red Hen Bakery and Cafe image
Red Hen Bakery and Cafe image
Red Hen Bakery and Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Abbey Lane
orange starNo Reviews
445 Industrial Ln Berlin, VT 05602
View restaurantnext
PK Coffee Waterbury
orange starNo Reviews
40 Foundry Street#4 Waterbury Village Historic District, VT 05676
View restaurantnext
Hen of the Wood - Waterbury
orange starNo Reviews
92 Stowe Street Waterbury, VT 05676
View restaurantnext
Prohibition Pig Restaurant & Brewery
orange starNo Reviews
23 South Main Street Waterbury, VT 05676
View restaurantnext
Pro Pig Brewery
orange starNo Reviews
23 South Main Street Waterbury, VT 05676
View restaurantnext
The Reservoir
orange starNo Reviews
1 S Main St Waterbury, VT 05676
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Middlesex
Waterbury
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Waitsfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Williston
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Essex Junction
review star
No reviews yet
South Burlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Winooski
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Colchester
review star
No reviews yet
Burlington
review star
Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston