Red Hen Bakery and Cafe
223 Reviews
$$
961 US-2
Middlesex, VT 05602
Specials/Seasonal
Frozen Quarts of Soup
**Frozen** Chicken Pot Pie
Made with local chicken and veggies and topped with our buttery, flaky pie crust.
Turkey Apple Sandwich
Northcountry Smokehouse turkey, local apples, VT cheddar, honey mustard, herb mayo, lettuce, on 3 Millers.
Hot Cider
Steamed Champlain Orchards apple cider.
Pumpkin Spice Latte
A double shot of espresso with local Sidehill Farm Maple Pumpkin Butter and steamed milk.
Hen Winter Beanie
NEW Red Hen Zipper Hoodie
Autumn Veggie
Roasted local delicata squash, sage & rosemary mayo, local apples, sliced red onion, baby spinach, cheddar on Mad River Grain, grilled.
Autumn Salad
Kettlesong Farm kale, dried cranberries, candied walnuts**, parmesan, maple dijon vinaigrette.
Stuffing Mix!
A mixture of our breads, sliced and toasted and ready for your favorite stuffing recipe. Equivalent to two loaves of bread, and contains Mad River Grain, Polenta, and Potato bread.
Bread & Rolls
3 Millers
Three Millers celebrates the three regional mills (Farmer Ground in NY, Moulin des Cedres in QC, and our own mill at the bakery in VT) where our flour is sourced. This loaf is a naturally leavened whole wheat.
Big Waitsfield Common
Our Waitsfield Common in a bigger format, perfect for making sandwiches at home!
Baguette
The crusty French classic
Epi Baguette
The crusty French classic, easily split into nine rolls.
Ciabatta
Italian table bread
Waitsfield Common
All white flour sourdough. Good with everything.
Miche
The bakers' favorite that just keeps getting better after all these years. We are now using a stone ground and sifted flour from Farmer Ground flour in the miche and, if you can believe it, it has made it even creamier and more delicious.
Mad River Grain
Four grains and three seeds.
Polenta Bread
Creamy and light, heirloom corn
Raisin Walnut Loaf
A whole wheat loaf with organic raisins and walnuts.
Seeded Baguette
People live for the fennel on this spin on a French classic.
Seeded Epi
The crusty French classic accented with an assortment of seeds, easily split into nine rolls.
Kingdom Rye
Our pumpernickel made with 100% Vermont grown rye.
Sprouternickel
Our pumpernickel made with 100% Vermont grown rye with sprouted rye berries.
Rustic Roll
A crusty white flour roll.
Raisin Walnut Panini
A freshly milled whole wheat bread with organic raisins and walnuts in a panini size.
Mad River Grain Roll
Our multigrain sourdough bread in a roll size.
Pastries
Maple Frosted Cinnamon Bun
Our take on the cinnamon roll topped with maple frosting.
Kouign Amann
A salty, caramelized confection with a crunchy sugar shell and a creamy interior.
Chocolate Kouign Amann
Our Kouign Amann filled with rich, dark, fair trade, organic chocolate.
Apple Galette
A rustic apple tart made with Champlain Orchards apples.
Butter Croissant
A classic. Many layers are painstakingly crafted by our pastry chefs. Delicious as is, or try it with a side of jam!
Pain au Chocolat
Our croissant dough filled with dark chocolate.
Ham and Swiss Croissant
Vermont Salumi prosciutto cotto with swiss enclosed in flaky croissant pastry.
Spinach Feta Croissant
Our croissant filled with local spinach from LePage Farm and Maplebrook feta.
Almond Croissant
Our croissant split in half and spread with our own almond frangipane. Dipped in simple syrup before baking for added sweetness and crunch.
Chocolate Almond Croissant
Our chocolate croissant split in half and spread with our own almond frangipane. Dipped in simple syrup before baking for added sweetness and crunch.
Savory Pastry
A laminated pastry dough with a delicious savory topping of the day. Today's savory pastry has mornay sauce with ham, potatoes, onions, and cheddar.
DoughNots
A puffy hunk of croissant dough rolled in cinnamon sugar.
Bacon Cheddar Scone
A customer favorite! North Country Smokehouse bacon, Cabot cheddar, and chives or red onion, depending on the season.
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Scone
Our tender, delicious scone with cinnamon, nutmeg, pumpkin, and dark chocolate chips.
Almond Orange Scone
Our long-time favorite almond scone topped with our orange glaze.
Spice Cake
Our tender olive oil cake with warm spices and an apple cider glaze.
Chocolate Cake w/ Salted Caramel Glaze
Classic chocolate cake, with a salted caramel glaze.
Pumpkin Cake w/ Cinnamon Glaze
A seasonal favorite!
Dark Chocolate Brownie
Our take on the brownie, showing our preference for dark, impossibly dense, fudgy brownies.
Spicy Brownie
Our brownie with a hit of spicy cayenne!
Palmiers
Puff pastry dough rolled with sugar. Crunchy and sweet!
Chocolate Dipped Macaroon
Our coconut macaroons dipped in Agostoni 70% organic fair trade chocolate.
Almond Orange Biscotti
Orange almond biscotti, drizzled with organic 70% dark chocolate. Perfect for dipping in a latte!
Buckwheat Coconut Chocolate Chip Cookie
A delightful combination of flavors with no wheat flour. You will not even miss it!
Chocolate Chip Cookie
The classic cookie chock full of organic chocolate chunks.
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
Peanut Butter Cookie
Molasses Spice Cookie
Dark organic molasses and spices make for a delicious treat.
Almond Shortbread 5 Pack
An almond shortbread with a crunchy ring of almond bits around each cookie.
Lemon Rosemary Shortbread 4 Pack
A classic combination made with house-milled Wapsie Valley heirloom corn grown by Aurora Farms in Charlotte.
Classic Shortbread 5 Pack
Five buttery shortbread cookies, packaged and ready to go!
Chocolate Dipped Orange Shortbread 4 Pack
Our buttery orange shortbread dipped in 70% chocolate.
Chocolate Peanut Go Bar
Our version of a granola bar, with oats, honey, sugar, peanut butter, chocolate chips, sunflower seeds, sesame seeds, flax, molasses, vanilla & salt.
Peanut Go Bar
Our version of a granola bar with rolled oats, honey, peanut butter, peanuts, sugar, sunflower seeds, sesame seeds, flax seed meal, molasses, vanilla, sea salt.
Coffee & Tea
Drip Coffee
We serve locally roasted coffee from Big Gear Coffee Roasters in Berlin, Vermont.
Cappuccino
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and foam. Pairs perfectly with our almond croissant.
Latte
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk of your choice. Pairs perfectly with our maple frosted cinnamon bun or maple sticky bun.
Mocha Latte
A double shot of espresso with house made chocolate ganache and steamed milk of your choice.
Maple Latte
A double shot of espresso with local Mad River Maple syrup and steamed milk of your choice.
Vanilla Latte
Our house made vanilla milk using local whole milk with a double shot of espresso.
Caramel Latte
A double shot of espresso with our house-made caramel and steamed milk.
Matcha Latte
Stone ground matcha with your choice of steamed milk.
Bella Mina
A customer favorite- a double shot of espresso mixed with local honey and cinnamon with steamed half and half. Pairs perfectly with a pack of classic shortbread for dunking.
Cortado
A double shot of espresso with equal parts steamed milk of your choice.
Macchiato
A double shot of espresso 'marked' with a spoonful of foam.
Breve
A double shot latte with steamed half and half. Pairs perfectly with our maple walnut scone.
Chai Latte
Lightly sweetened house Chai blend steamed with your choice of milk.
Americano
A double shot of espresso with hot water.
Hot Chocolate
Steamed milk with our house made chocolate ganache.
Double Shot Espresso
A double shot of Big Gear Coffee Roasters Roost Espresso.
Hot Tea
Vermont Artisan or Stone Leaf Teahouse
Cozy Milk
Steamed milk with a flavor of your choice.
London Fog
Vermont Artisan Earl Grey tea steeped to perfection and mixed with steamed house-made vanilla milk. Try it with Peppermint or Rooibos tea for a caffeine free option!
Hot Tropical Fog
A new special twist on the London fog. This version has English breakfast tea, coconut almond syrup, and vanilla milk. It has quickly become a staff favorite!
Iced Coffee
Big Gear Coffee Uphill Grind dark roast brewed over ice.
Iced Americano
A double shot of espresso over ice and cold water.
Iced Latte
A double shot of espresso over ice with your choice of milk.
Iced Maple Latte
A double shot of espresso with local Mad River Maple Syrup and your choice of milk served over ice.
Iced Mocha Latte
A double shot of espresso with house made chocolate ganache and your choice of milk served over ice.
Iced Vanilla Latte
A double shot of espresso over ice and our house made vanilla infused whole milk.
Iced Pumpkin Spice
Iced latte with local Sidehill Farm maple pumpkin butter over ice with milk of your choice.
Iced Caramel Latte
Iced latte with our house made caramel sauce over ice with milk of your choice.
Iced Matcha Latte
Stone ground matcha mixed with your choice of milk over ice.
Iced Bella Mina
A double shot of espresso over ice with half and half, local honey, and cinnamon.
Iced Espresso
A double shot of Big Gear Coffee Roost Espresso over ice.
Iced Chai Latte
Lightly sweetened house Chai blend served over ice with your choice of milk.
Iced Tropical Fog
A new special twist on the London fog. This version has English breakfast tea, coconut almond syrup, and vanilla milk. It has quickly become a staff favorite!
Iced Red Eye
Our house-made iced coffee with a double shot of Big Gear Coffee Roost Espresso.
Sandwiches, Foccacia & Sides
Breakfast Sandwich
Local egg, Cabot cheddar and lemon butter on our Mad River Grain. Grilled.
Hard Boiled Egg
Local eggs from Wicked Bines Farm in Berlin.
Tuna Salad Sandwich
House made tuna salad (U.S. pole caught tuna, mayo, pickles, red onion), seasonal leafy greens, grainy mustard on croissant or Mad River Grain.
Rachael
North Country Smokehouse Turkey, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, thousand island dressing on our Mad River Grain, Grilled.
Mushroom Toastie
Mixed mushrooms, garlic, house garlic aioli, spinach, cheddar and swiss on Mad River Grain, grilled.
Tomato Bacon Toastie
House made tomato jam (from local tomatoes), North Country Smokehouse bacon, Cabot cheddar, on Waitsfield Common, grilled.
Ham & Fennel Toastie
VT Salumi Proscuitto Cotto, garlic mayo, house pickled local fennel, swiss, Cabot cheddar, on 3 Millers, grilled.
Cheese & Pickle Sandwich
Extra sharp Cabot cheddar, house made bread & butter zucchini pickles, grainy mustard, lettuce on sesame whole wheat.
Ham on Croissant Sandwich
VT Salumi Prosciutto Cotto, swiss cheese, mayo, dijon mustard, seasonal leafy green on croissant.
Turkey & Cranberry
Northcountry Smokehouse turkey, house made cranberry chutney, red onion, seasonal leafy greens, mayo on Waitsfield Common.
Grilled Cheese
Cabot cheddar or Swiss cheese on 3 Millers bread.
1/2 Grilled Cheese
Cabot cheddar or Swiss cheese on 3 Millers bread.
Jambon Beurre
VT Salumi Prosciutto Cotto, Vermont Creamery cultured butter on baguette.
Toast with butter
Two Slices, butter, your choice of our bread
Soup & Salad
Soup du Jour - Red Lentil Dal
A simple and delicious Indian stew featuring organic red lentils, fresh ginger and garlic, finished with coconut milk. Garnished with garlic oil and cilantro. (vegan)
Soup du Jour - Beef Chili
A mildly spiced chili with local beef and black beans. Garnished with sour cream and green onions.
Egg Salad 8 oz
Our house made egg salad with local eggs, mayo, dijon, parsley, salt and pepper.
Chicken Salad 8oz
Our classic chicken salad in an 8oz container. Chicken, mayo, lemon juice, celery, red onion, parsley, salt and pepper. This is a deli style salad and does not come with greens. *This is not a sandwich*
Chickpea & Roasted Squash Salad
Roasted delicata squash, roasted butternut squash, scallions, red onion, chickpeas, and tahini honey dressing. *This is a deli style salad, and does not come with greens.
Quinoa Bowl
Organic quinoa, spinach, Maplebrook feta, sunflower seeds, and roasted sweet potato with maple dijon dressing.
Chips & Drinks
Deep River Chips
Small Pirate's Booty
Large Pirate's Booty
Saratoga Sparkling Water
Green Valley Coconut Water
Local Sweet Soda
AquaVitea Kombucha
Maine Root Beer
Maine Root Mexicane Cola
Spindrift Seltzer
Gus Soda
Natalie's Orange Juice
Rogers Farm Whole Milk Pint
Rogers Farm Chocolate Milk Pint
Herb Craft Hibiscus Soda
Herb Craft Rose Soda
Queen City Maple Kombucha
Queen City Blueberry Kombucha
Stowe Cider Sparkling Cider
Stowe Cider Grapefruit Lemon Seltzer
Champlain Orchards Apple Cider Pints
Apple & Eve Orange Juice
Savoure Soda
Take Home Food
"Hen Sauce" House Hot Sauce
Our house made fermented hot sauce, bottled for you to enjoy at home.
Frozen House Pizza Sauce Quart
A quart of our house pizza sauce. San Marzano tomato, olive oil, oregano, garlic powder, salt, and pepper.
Cheeses
Choose from a list of Vermont made cheeses!
Champlain Orchards Apple
A Fuji apple from Champlain Orchards in Shoreham, Vermont.
Frozen Quarts of Soup
Vermont Creamery Salted Butter (8oz)
A box of two 4oz sticks of butter from Vermont Creamery
Black Cherry Yogurt Green Mountain Creamery
Maple Yogurt Green Mountain Creamery
VT Salumi Fennel Salami
**Frozen**Cookie Dough
A 1lb frozen log of our cookie dough for you to bake at home!
**Frozen** Wicked Bines Ground Sausage
**Frozen** Wicked Bines Sausage Links
**Frozen** Wicked Bines Ground Pork
**Frozen** VT Salumi Italian Sausage Links
**Frozen** VT Salumi Chorizo Sausage Links
**Frozen** VT Salumi Maple Breakfast Sausage
**Frozen** Perrin Farm Ground Beef
Approximately 1lb of local pasture raised ground beef.
Pantry Goods
Big Gear Group Ride Organic 12 oz Bag
A medium roast blend from our friends at Big Gear Coffee. This is the medium roast we brew in our cafe. A washed coffee from Peru with notes of chocolate, molasses, almond, and citrus.
Big Gear Uphill Grind Coffee 12 oz Bag
A dark roast from our friends at Big Gear Coffee. This is the dark roast we brew in our cafe. A washed coffee from the Huila region of Colombia with notes of chocolate, cherry and almond.
House Milled Whole Wheat flour- 5 lb.
Stone-milled organic whole wheat flour ground in house on our new mill!
Laughing Moon Chocolates
Local chocolate made in Stowe Vermont.
Mad River Maple Syrup
This is as local as it gets! This here syrup traveled less than a mile from the tree to our store. Not only that, it's delicious and made by our friend Caleb who, when he's not making syrup, fixes everything at the bakery.
Northwoods Apiaries Honey
Local Organic honey from Northwoods Apiaries in Westfield Vermont.
Sidehill Jam
Vermont made apple butter, curds and jams from Brattleboro, Vermont.
Blake Hill Preserves
Artisan preserves made in Windsor Vermont.
Divina Fig & Orange Spread
Springbrook Maple Cream
Butterfly Bakery Hot Sauce
Butterfly Bakery Heady Topper Mustard
Divina Olive Bruschetta
Divina Muffuletta Olive Salad
Marcona Almonds
West Worcester Woodfired Smoked Nuts
VT Smoke & Cure BBQ Beef Sticks
VT Smoke & Cure Original Beef Sticks
Vermints Wintermints
Vermints Peppermints
Vermints Cinnamints
Merchandise
Red Hen Logo Tee
NEW Red Hen Zipper Hoodie
Local Tee (black)
Hen Baseball Cap
"Bread Head" Bike Hat
Red Hen Creemee Baseball Cap
Hen Winter Beanie
Logo 16oz Black Tumbler (Klean Kanteen)
Wooden Spatula
Red Hen Apron
'More Gluten Less Hate'! Long Sleeve Red Hen Logo Tee
Red Hen Work Shirt
Red Hen Logo Sweatshirt
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
We are open inside for dine in, take out, and online order pick up. Our hours are 7:00-3:00 Wednesday - Friday and 8:00-4:00 Saturday and Sunday. (Closed Tuesdays).
961 US-2, Middlesex, VT 05602