Red Horn Brewery & Roastery Scottsdale Dr. & 183A

#9 Pure Faith Raspberry Lemon Berliner Weisse - Two-16oz. CROWLER CANS

$19.50

Sour Wheat Ale w/ Friut || 3.5% ABV || 5 IBU || One of the beers we are most proud of and hold closest to our hearts. Pure Faith is named by and dedicated to the Lasater Family, whos matriarch, Courtney, lost a hard fought battle with breast cancer shortly after we opened. Her wish was for us to use this beer as a fundraiser for the Breast Cancer Resource Center of Texas. As per her wishes, a portion of the proceeds from Pure Faith sales in our taproom will be donated to BCRC. $15K and counting since 2015! A light, tart, and refreshing wheat ale that is as bright as Courtney's smile! We punched it up with raspberry puree, lemon peel, and coriander. Soured before boiling with Greek yogurt. This beer is as unique and special as Courtney and is only brewed once a year.