- Home
- /
- Leander
- /
- Brewpubs & Breweries
- /
- Red Horn Brewery & Roastery - Scottsdale Dr. & 183A
Red Horn Brewery & Roastery Scottsdale Dr. & 183A
No reviews yet
1615 Scottsdale Dr Build 1 Suite 110
Leander, TX 78641
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
House Package Beer
Brewer's Case - One of all Five Mainstay 6-Packs (30 12oz Cans)
One 6-Pack - Trail Runner Golden Ale One 6-Pack - Wonder Boy Hefeweizen One 6-Pack - Hap Slappy IPA One 6-Pack - Cuerno Rojo Mexican-Style Amber Lager One 6-Pack - House United Coffee Milk Stout
Trail Runner Golden Ale - 6-Pack (12oz Cans)
Golden Ale || ABV 5% || IBU 15 || Trail Runner Golden Ale is our easy drinker! A perfect sipper to refresh after a run around Brushy Creek, a bike ride down Parmer Lane, a morning full of yard work, or a long day at the office. This crisp session ale is brewed to be subtly complex and incredibly approachable. We use a blend of German Pilsner and American Two Row Barley with a dash of light crystal malt to give Trail Runner a crisp yet malty finish. A dash of zesty and citrusy American finishing hops round out the palate.
Wonder Boy Hefeweizen - 6-Pack (12oz Cans)
Hefeweizen || ABV 5.4% || IBU 10 || It's It's wonderous, the delicate and delicious balance of spicy and fruity esters in Wonder Boy Hefeweizen. This smooth, rich yet refreshing ale is our Texas twist on a favorite style. Soft white wheat, bready Vienna malt, and crisp Pilsner malt build the backbone, but our unique German yeast does the heavy lifting. Prosit!
Hap Slappy IPA - 6-Pack (12oz Cans)
IPA || ABV 7% || IBU 75 Brewed dry, Hap Slappy has a crisp malty finish and balanced by an extremely palatable 75 IBUs from a burst of late kettle hops. Utilizing the unique characteristics of northwest American hops, HapSlappy achieves a citrusy, piney, and earthy balance. We finish this beer with whole leaf hops after the boil in a pressurized hop back system to give Hap Slappy IPA a nose and flavor unlike the rest.
Cuerno Rojo Mexican-Style Amber Lager - 6-Pack (12oz Cans)
Mexican Amber Lager || ABV 4.9% || IBU 16 || Cuerno Rojo is a smooth Mexican style Vienna lager packed full of flaked maize and Vienna malt and fermented with a yeast strain from one of Mexico’s predominant breweries. Smooth and toasty, yet light enough to drink all year round. Pair Cuerno Rojo with food or drink it on its own. It's never a bad time to reach for a Cuerno! Salud!
House United Coffee Milk Stout - 6-Pack ( 12oz Cans)
Coffee Milk Stout || ABV 4.7% || IBU 30 || Our house specialty brew unites our two in house features, fresh roasted coffee and great craft beer. Brewed with six specialty malts, cold brew AND fresh ground coffee, and a touch of lactose sugar. House United Stout is a rich, complex beer with a subtle sweetness and a big coffee nose and finish.
Pop Punk Pale Ale - 4-Pack (16oz Cans)
Superfly Candy Milk Stout - 6-Pack (12oz Cans)
Double Stout w/ Lactose, Peanut, Chocolate, and Caramel || 9.0% ABV || 35 IBU || #8 @ Scottsdale & #27 @ Parmer Just in time for Halloween, we're dressing this beer up with huge notes of chocolate, peanuts, caramel, lactose, and a dash of salt. It all comes together in a chewy double milk stout inspired by a classic Halloween favorite.
Mystical Forrest Deep Violet IPA - 4-Pack (16oz Cans)
Mystical Forrest Deep Violet IPA IPA w/ Butter Fly Pea Flower and Acai Berry || Collab w/ Zilker Brewing Co. || 7.6% ABV || 40 IBU Brewed in collaboration with our great friends at Zilker Brewing, Mystical Forrest began with a discussion of colors. We drink with our eyes first, at least that's what they say... Take a walk through the Mystical Forrest. Hop bines dangling, presenting the juciest hop cones you've ever seen. Butterfly Pea Flowers and Acai palms boasting promises of a colorful future. It's a wonderous place, and that is where inspiration struck. A deep violet IPA thanks in no small part to Acai Berry Puree and whole Butterfly Pea Flowers. A soft creamy body compliments of heavy uses of Oats and Wheat. Balancing fruity characteristics from Mosaic, Stata, Galaxy, and a blend of Cryo Hops. Expect notes of vanilla, berry, and mint.
Lagers With Friends Mixed 4-Pack (16oz Cans)
1 16oz can of each: Best Spuds Potato Lager w/ Southern Heights Cool Viibrations West Coast Pils w/ Pinthouse Chef's Kiss Italian Pils w/ Ingenious My Other Car is a DeLorean Oat Lager w/ Hold Out
Todo el Dia Mexican-Style Pale Lager - 6-Pack (12oz Cans)
Mexican Pale Lager || 4.5% ABV || 10 IBU || Some out of towners say that the one thing they dislike about Texas is that we don’t have seasons. Well, we kind of like that about our state. That’s why we brewed up Todo el Día Mexican Lager. Todo el Día is a beer brewed to drink all day, every day, all year. Crisp Pilsner malt with rustic flaked maize leads to a crispy start with a smooth finish. With or without a lime, this cerveza is just what a Texan needs any day of the year. ¡Salud!
8.5.88 DIPA - 4-Pack (16oz Cans)
Double iPA || 8.5% ABV || 88 IBU || Hazy, juicy, fruity, and smooth. This is our brewer's birthday beer, brewed to coincide with his birthdate. East coast inspired, generously hopped differently each year with hops. Lots and lots of hops. HOPS
Crowler Cans (Two 16oz cans)
#1 Trail Runner Golden Ale - Two-16oz. CROWLER CANS
Golden Ale || ABV 5% || IBU 15 || Trail Runner Golden Ale is our easy drinker! A perfect sipper to refresh after a run around Brushy Creek, a bike ride down Parmer Lane, a morning full of yard work, or a long day at the office. This crisp session ale is brewed to be subtly complex and incredibly approachable. We use a blend of German Pilsner and American Two Row Barley with a dash of light crystal malt to give Trail Runner a crisp yet malty finish. A dash of zesty and citrusy American finishing hops round out the palate.
#2 Wonder Boy Hefeweizen - Two-16oz. CROWLER CANS
Hefeweizen || ABV 5.4% || IBU 10 || It's It's wondeous, the delicate and delicious balance of spicy and fruity esters in Wonder Boy Hefeweizen. This smooth, rich yet refreshing ale is our Texas twist on a favorite style. Soft white wheat, bready Vienna malt, and crisp Pilsner malt build the backbone, but our unique German yeast does the heavy lifting. Prosit!
#3 Hap Slappy IPA - Two-16oz. CROWLER CANS
IPA || ABV 7% || IBU 75 || Nearly every craft beer fan that we speak to says they judge a brewery by its IPA. Well, we don't see why we should be held to any lesser of a standard! Order up a HapSlappy and you won't be let down. Brewed dry, HapSlappy has a crisp malty finish and balanced by an extremely palatable 75 IBUs from a burst of late kettle hops. Utilizing the unique characteristics of northwest American hops, HapSlappy achieves a citrusy, piney, and earthy balance. We finish this beer with whole leaf hops after the boil in a pressurized hop back system to give HapSlappy IPA a nose and flavor unlike the rest.
#4 Cuerno Rojo Mexican Amber Lager - Two-16oz. CROWLER CANS
Mexican Amber Lager || ABV 4.9% || IBU 16 || Cuerno Rojo is a smooth Mexican style Vienna lager packed full of flaked maize and Vienna malt and fermented with a yeast strain from one of Mexico’s predominant breweries. Smooth and toasty, yet light enough to drink all year round. Pair Cuerno Rojo with food or drink it on its own. It's never a bad time to reach for a Cuerno! Salud!
#5 House United Coffee Milk Stout - Two-16oz. CROWLER CANS
Coffee Milk Stout || ABV 4.7% || IBU 30 || Our house specialty brew unites our two in house features, fresh roasted coffee and great craft beer. Brewed with six specialty malts, cold brew AND fresh ground coffee, and a touch of lactose sugar. House United Stout is a rich, complex beer with a subtle sweetness and a big coffee nose and finish.
#6 Hoop Dreams Helles Lager - Red Horn - Two - 16oz. CROWLER CANS
Hoop Dreams Helles German Style Helles Lager || 4.6% ABV || 18 IBU Brewed specifically for the hottest days of the Texas summer. Hoop Dreams Helles is brewed from German Pilsner malt that contributes a light crackery profile with a smooth finish. German Hallertau Mittelfruh and Tettnanger hops lend an herbal and spicy bite. This is a patio pounder if there ever was one. Prosit!
#7 Deckbier - Red Horn - Two-16oz. CROWLER CANS
"Not So Heavy" American Lager || 3.5% ABV || 10 IBU II Brewed for Texas. Brewed for heat, regardless of season. Brewed for drinking on a Deck. This little 'super session' lager is only 3.5% ABV but packs in enough flavor to make you question the low gravity. We use the finest domestic pilsner malt, rice, and acidulated malt to create a crisp bodied beer with a sprinkling of herbal hops for a mild and spicy balance. See you on the deck!
#8 Superfly Candy Stout - Red Horn - Two-16oz CROWLER CANS
Double Stout w/ Lactose, Peanut, Chocolate, and Caramel || 9.0% ABV || 35 IBU || #8 @ Scottsdale & #27 @ Parmer Just in time for Halloween, we're dressing this beer up with huge notes of chocolate, peanuts, caramel, lactose, and a dash of salt. It all comes together in a chewy double milk stout inspired by a classic Halloween favorite.
#9 Pure Faith Raspberry Lemon Berliner Weisse - Two-16oz. CROWLER CANS
Sour Wheat Ale w/ Friut || 3.5% ABV || 5 IBU || One of the beers we are most proud of and hold closest to our hearts. Pure Faith is named by and dedicated to the Lasater Family, whos matriarch, Courtney, lost a hard fought battle with breast cancer shortly after we opened. Her wish was for us to use this beer as a fundraiser for the Breast Cancer Resource Center of Texas. As per her wishes, a portion of the proceeds from Pure Faith sales in our taproom will be donated to BCRC. $15K and counting since 2015! A light, tart, and refreshing wheat ale that is as bright as Courtney's smile! We punched it up with raspberry puree, lemon peel, and coriander. Soured before boiling with Greek yogurt. This beer is as unique and special as Courtney and is only brewed once a year.
#10 Chain Ringer IPA - Red Horn - Two-16oz. CROWLER CANS
West Coast Double IPA || 7.8% ABV || 62 IBU || Made in the style of the crisp, hoppy, and clear IPAs of Southern California, which also happens to be the home of Disc Golf, a growing sport favored by brewers and beer drinkers alike. There's nothing quite like the ringing of the chains, announcing an undoubtedly sick putt just landed in the basket. The malty body finishes dry allowing the bright candied red fruit, citrus, and pine notes from Simcoe, Chinook, and Azacca hops to take center stage.
#11 - Fruity by Nature - Red Horn - Two-16oz CROWLER CANS
#12 Old's Cool Pale Ale - Red Horn - Two-16oz CROWLER CANS
American Pale Ale || 5.6% ABV || 40 IBU || Let's take a walk down memory lane. When beer was simple, honest, and didn't contain all of the whacky pastry adjuncts that we and so many other brewers like to use these days. If you're like us, you'll come to the realization that Old's Cool. A simple pale ale with tons of citrus and pine notes from copious amounts of Yakima Grown Cascade and Centennial hops. Caramel malts round out the malt body of a beautifully crisp and clear ale. Old's Cool again, deal with it or eat my shorts!
#13 Central Texas Kolsch - Two-16oz. CROWLER CANS
Kolsch Style Ale || 5.3% ABV || 25 IBU || Central Texas is brimming with German Heritage. The smoked BBQ, the small towns, the beer. Oh, the beer! Our Central Texas Kolsch is a traditional cold fermented German style Ale that drinks like a lager. Crisp and crackery Pilsen malt meets ADHA 1940 hops, an American take on the old world "Noble" hops. This is a beer made for Texans (new and old) by Texans. Prosit!
#14 Pop Punk Pale Ale - Red Horn - Two-16oz CROWLER CANS
New School Pale Ale || 5.6% ABV || 28 IBU Welcome to Pop Punk. Where we don't march to the beat of anyone's drum but our own. We made what we want, because that's what we wanted. This oat heavy pale ale has a pillowy body with a crisp finish. Generously hopped with a blend of Mosaic, Chinook, and Azacca to achieve a fruity, spicy, mildly bitter balance.
#15 Lightning McCream - Red Horn - Two-16oz CROWLER CANS
Cream Ale w/ Lactose & Pure Vanilla Extract || 5.0% ABV || 8 IBU || Brewed by Team Scottsdale in our 2022 Red Horn Team Brew Off. Zoom to the taps to get this cream soda inspired Cream Ale. They don't make 'em like this in Radiator Springs, so take a detour to the Cedar Park/Leander border and enjoy a pitstop with this creamy, spritzy, and lightly sweet spin on a classic style.
#16 Keyed Up Key Lime Pie Blonde Ale - Red Horn - Two-16oz CROWLER CANS
Blonde Ale w/ Lactose, Key Lime, and Natural Flavors || 6.25% ABV || 9 IBU || Brewed by Team Parmer in our 2022 Red Horn Team Brew Off. Inspired by the most refreshing of desserts, this strong blonde ale is brewed with graham crackers, key lime juice, lactose sugar, and marshmallow flavor. Smooth, balanced, not too sweet nor too tart.
#17 Mystical Forrest Deep Violet IPA - Red Horn - Two-16oz CROWLER CANS
Mystical Forrest Deep Violet IPA IPA w/ Butter Fly Pea Flower and Acai Berry || Collab w/ Zilker Brewing Co. || 7.6% ABV || 40 IBU Brewed in collaboration with our great friends at Zilker Brewing, Mystical Forrest began with a discussion of colors. We drink with our eyes first, at least that's what they say... Take a walk through the Mystical Forrest. Hop bines dangling, presenting the juciest hop cones you've ever seen. Butterfly Pea Flowers and Acai palms boasting promises of a colorful future. It's a wonderous place, and that is where inspiration struck. A deep violet IPA thanks in no small part to Acai Berry Puree and whole Butterfly Pea Flowers. A soft creamy body compliments of heavy uses of Oats and Wheat. Balancing fruity characteristics from Mosaic, Stata, Galaxy, and a blend of Cryo Hops. Expect notes of vanilla, berry, and mint.
#18 Zappa Wit Belgian-Style Witbier - Red Horn - Two-16oz CROWLER CANS
Belgian-Style Witbier || 5.0% ABV || 10 IBU || Brewed with copious amounts of flaked oats and unmalted wheat, this quasi traditional Witbier is out of this world. Soft grains are balanced by a defining yeast character of bright baking spice and over ripe fruit. Late boil additions of sweet and bitter orange peel, and coriander round out the profile. Heavy doses of zippy Zappa hops offer with a mild and quenching bitter finish. Expect high tones of spice, lemon, lime, herbs, citrus, apple, pear, banana, and bread dough.
Bottles / Cans
Texas Keeper No. 1 Cider - Texas Keeper Cider - 750mL Bottle
Dry Cider || 7.5% ABV Texas Keeper's No. 1 is their flagship cider built in the old tradition of blending different apples to create a more complex cider. For this year's, we fermented 8 apple varieties individually and blended to craft a balanced dry cider. Aged on lees for 3 months, No.1 has notes of ripe pear, raspberry, melon, citrus, with a crisp green apple finish. Enjoy!
Grafter Rose - Texas Keeper Cider - 750 mL Bottle
Coffee
Drip Coffee (Regular) - 10oz
10oz of our house roasted brew of the day
Drip Coffee (Large) - 16oz
16oz of our house roasted brew of the day
Double Espresso - 2oz
Double shot of house roasted espresso, served with a side of carbonated water
Extra Double Espresso Shot
Extra double shot of house roasted espresso
Americano - 10oz
Double shot of house roasted espresso topped off with water. Served hot or iced.
Americano (Large - Hot Only) - 16oz
Quad shot of house roasted espresso, topped off with hot water
Macchiato - 3oz
Double shot of house roasted espresso, topped with a dollop of your choice of steamed milk
Cortado - 5oz
Double shot of house roasted espresso, topped off with 3oz of your choice of steamed milk
Cappuccino - 6oz
Double shot of house roasted espresso, topped off with 4oz of your choice of steamed milk
Latte (Regular) - 8oz
Double shot of house roasted espresso, topped off with 6oz of your choice of steamed milk, added flavor options available. Served hot or iced
Latte (Large - Hot Only) - 16oz
Quad shot of house roasted espresso, topped off with 12oz of your choice of steamed milk, added flavor options available. Served hot only
Salty Lumberjack
A salted maple latte with vanilla, maple, cinnamon, and a dash of salt balances everything out—all the fixings for a beautiful fall experience.
Bee Bee Gee
Double shot of house roasted espresso, honey, cinnamon, topped off with 6oz of steamed oat milk. Served hot or iced
Mocha (Regular) - 8oz
Double shot of house roasted espresso, 1/2 oz of dark chocolate sauce, topped with 6oz of your choice of milk. Served hot or iced
Mocha (Large - Hot Only) - 16oz
Quad shot of house roasted espresso, 1 oz of dark chocolate sauce, topped with 12oz of your choice of milk. Served hot only.
Chai Latte (Regular) - 8oz
Rishi Chai Tea concentrate, topped off with your choice of milk. Served hot or iced
Chai Latte (Large - Hot Only) - 16oz
Rishi Chai Tea concentrate, topped off with your choice of milk. Served hot only.
Hot Chocolate
2 pumps of dark chocolate sauce, topped with your choice of steamed milk
Steamers
Your choice of steamed milk with 2 pumps of one of our flavored syrups
Nitro Cold Brew - 11oz
11oz of our house made Cold Brew (made with our Costa Rica bean) infused with nitrogen for a creamy smooth texture
Hand Pour Over
10oz of our house roasted Ethiopia, slowly hand brewed with a Hario V60
Coffee Traveler
96oz of our house roasted brew of the day, enough to serve 8-10 people
32oz To-Go Cold Brew Bottle
Customize a 32oz cold brew to take home and enjoy all day! Enough for four 8oz servings; shake, pour and enjoy!
Retail Coffee
12 oz - Brazil Sul De Minas
This honey-processed coffee from Cooperativa de Varginha (Sul De Minas, Minas Gerais, Brazil) has a delicate nature of Blackberry and Dark Chocolate, with the rich aroma of peanuts. Medium acidity and silk-like body.
12 oz - Karate Chop Espresso
Whole Bean || Regions: 40% Central America, 20% Africa, 40% South America|| Profile: Toffee, Candied Citrus, Balanced, Medium Acidity
12 oz - Ethiopia Yirgacheffe - Misty Valley
Whole Bean || Type: Yirgacheffe, Misty Valley || Process: Natural || Profile: Blueberry, Chocolate, Strawberry, Balanced, Bright Lemony Sweetness
12 oz - Roundhouse Breakfast Blend
Whole Bean Region || North America, South America, Central America Process || Natural, Washed Profile || Brown Spices, Sweet Pipe Tobacco, Brunch Vibes
12 oz - Mexico - Chiapas
Whole Bean || Type: Chiapas, Turquesa || Process: Washed || Profile: Sweet, Soft, Grape, Chocolate, Medium Body, Light Acidity
12 oz - Decaf - Colombia
Whole Bean || Type: Antioquia/Medellin, Colombia || Process: Washed || Profile: Walnut, Peach, Cocoa, Cranberry, Medium Body, Balanced
Trio Sampler Pack
Each sampler comes with three 12 ounce bags of a variety of coffees including one house blend, a breakfast blend, and one natural processed coffee. Each Sampler includes: Ethiopia Yirgacheffe Roundhouse Breakfast Blend Karate Chop House Blend
Lunch & Dinner Grub
Te Quiero un Churro (loaded)
Two Caramel Churros served with vanilla ice cream and bananas drizzled with caramel, chocolate and whipped cream.
Churros (Churros Con Cajeta)
Two Warm, Caramel Filled Churros, Dusted With Cinnamon Sugar, served with a side of warm Caramel.
Loaded Nachos
Choose (Fries Or Chips), Choose (Carne Asada, Al Pastor Or Chicken), Queso, Tomato, Jalapeno, Red Onion, Shredded Cheese (Tomatillo)
Quesadilla
Choose (Carne Asada, Chicken, Al Pastor), Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream, Garnish Spring Mix, Lettuce, Tomato
Guacamole and Chips
Garnish Cilantro
Queso and Chips
With Green Chile, Garnish Pico and Salsa Tomatillo
Salsa and Chips
Fresh Red Salsa, Garnish Pico
Al Pastor (taco)
Corn Tortilla, Chili-pineapple Marinated Pork, Red Onion, Cilantro, Garnish Pineapple/Lime (Tomatillo)
Beef Fajita (taco)
Corn Tortilla, Grilled Steak, Grilled Bell Peppers And Onions, Garnish Cilantro (Arbol and Creamy)
Chicken (taco)
Corn Tortilla, Grilled Chicken, Pico, Garnish Spring Mix (Chipotle)
Vegan Asada (taco)
Corn Tortilla, Plant Based Steak Alternative, Pico, Slice Avocado (Tomatillo)
Veggie (taco)
Corn Tortilla, Cauliflower, Bell Peppers, Red Onion, Tomato, Garnish Cilantro (Tomatillo)
Taco Bowl
Your Choice of Protein Or Veggies on top of Rice, Refried Beans, Letteus, Pico and Shredded Cheese.
Soft Shell Crab Sandwich
Brioche Bun, Fried Crab, Avocado, Spring Mix, Tomato, Red Onion, Serrano, Chipotle Aioli
Cali Burrito
12” flour tortilla, French fries, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Shredded Cheese, and Carne Asada
Bacon Wrap Sausage Dog
Bun, Grilled Sausage Wrapped in Bacon, Pico, Shredded Cheese, Chipotle Aioli
Torta
Telera roll, ham, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pico de gallo, aioli, and choice of protein.
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Breast, Pepper Jack Cheese, Chipotle Aioli, Spring Mix, Grilled Peppers and Onion, Avocado and Bacon on a brioche bun (served with french fries)
Bean & Cheese Taco
Flour Tortilla, Refried Bean, Shredded Cheese
Kids Quesadilla
flour tortilla, chicken, cheese
Kids Hot Dog
Side of Rice (Arroz)
Side of Beans
Side of Fries
Side of Chips
Side of Queso
Side of Salsa
Side of Guacamole
Misc. Beverages
Hot Tea
Earl Grey (Black Tea)
Smooth and lively with the unique citrusy, floral aroma of bergamot oranges
English Breakfast (Black Tea)
Lively, robust red cup with a brisk flavor and sweet, chocolatey undertones
Moroccan Mint (Green Tea)
Premium organic peppermint blended with floral-scented green tea
Peach Blossom (White Tea)
White tea infused with juicy peach, tangerine and aromatic blossoms
Scarlet (Herbal)
A deep red infusion that is tart with natural tasting notes of blueberry and cherry
Turmeric Ginger (Herbal)
An enlivening blend of golden turmeric with spicy ginger and zesty citrus
London Fog
Rishi Earl Grey tea with vanilla syrup topped off with steamed milk
Iced Tea
Classic Black Iced Tea
Traditional, pure tea with a malty and mellow sweetness
Green Tea Citrus Iced
Invigorating green tea with lemon and ginger
Wild Berry Hibiscus Iced Tea
Luscious currants and delicious forest berries complement this fruity and balanced blend with a wonderful scarlet red infusion that refreshes and rejuvenates
Traveler - Green Tea
Traveler - Black Tea
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Coffee || Beer || Tacos || Good Vibes
1615 Scottsdale Dr Build 1 Suite 110, Leander, TX 78641