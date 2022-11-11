Restaurant header imageView gallery

Red Hot Chilli Pepper San Carlos

1,376 Reviews

$$

1125 San Carlos Ave

San Carlos, CA 94070

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

HAKKA NOODLES
SZECHWAN FRIED RICE
FRIED RICE

SOUPS

CLEAR CORIANDER SOUP

$7.00
HOT & SOUR SOUP

HOT & SOUR SOUP

$7.00

LEMON PEPPER SOUP

$7.00
MUNCHOW SOUP

MUNCHOW SOUP

$7.00

Signature soup with crispy noodles

SWEET CORN SOUP

$7.00

Sweet corn cream style soup

THICK CORIANDER SOUP

$7.00

NON-VEG SMALL PLATES

CHICKEN DRUMS OF HEAVEN

CHICKEN DRUMS OF HEAVEN

$16.00

Chicken wings with green bell pepper, onion, Thai chilli, dry red chilli

CHICKEN LETTUCE CUPS

$16.00

Ground chicken, cabbage, carrots, onion, cilantro, celery, baby corn

CHICKEN MOMOS

CHICKEN MOMOS

$16.00

Steamed Dumplings (25min prep time)

CHICKEN SPRING ROLLS

$16.00

CHILLI FISH

$17.00

onion, red & green pepper, scallion, chilli paste

CHILLI PRAWNS

CHILLI PRAWNS

$17.00

scallions, red & green pepper, chilli paste

DRY CHILLI CHICKEN

DRY CHILLI CHICKEN

$16.00

Chicken, onions, scallions, celery, ginger, garlic, Thai Chilli

FIRECRACKER CHICKEN

FIRECRACKER CHICKEN

$16.00

Chicken, Szechwan pepper, dried chilli, sesame seeds

FIRECRACKER PRAWN

$17.00

Prawn, Szechwan pepper, dried chilli, sesame seeds

KONJEE CRISPY LAMB

$17.00

onion, carrot, soy sauce & green pepper

SPICY DRY COOKED FISH

$17.00

celery, jalapeno, Thai chilli

SPICY DRY COOKED PRAWN

SPICY DRY COOKED PRAWN

$17.00

celery, jalapeno, Thai chilli

VEG SMALL PLATES

CHILLI BABY CORN

CHILLI BABY CORN

$14.00

Baby corn, onions, celery, ginger, garlic, thai chilli

CORN PEPPER SALT

CORN PEPPER SALT

$14.00

corn kernels, scallions, onions and green chilli

CRISPY CHILLI POTATO

CRISPY CHILLI POTATO

$14.00

scallion, chilli paste, ginger garlic

DRY CAULIFLOWER Manchurian

DRY CAULIFLOWER Manchurian

$14.00

cilantro, onions, scallion, soy sauce, ginger, garlic

PAN FRIED CHILLI PANEER

$15.00

Paneer, scallion, red &green pepper, chilli paste

PAN FRIED CHILLI TOFU

$15.00

Tofu scallion, red &green pepper, chilli paste

SPICY DRY COOKED PANEER

$15.00

Paneer, celery, jalapeno, Thai chilli

SPICY DRY COOKED TOFU

SPICY DRY COOKED TOFU

$15.00

Tofu, celery, jalapeno, Thai chilli

SZECHWAN EGGPLANT

SZECHWAN EGGPLANT

$14.00

scallion, ginger, garlic, onion, chilli paste, curry leaf

TOFU LETTUCE CUPS

$15.00

baby corn, cabbage, carrots, onion, cilantro

VEGETABLE MOMOS

VEGETABLE MOMOS

$14.00

Steamed Dumplings (25min prep time)

VEGETARIAN SPRING ROLLS

VEGETARIAN SPRING ROLLS

$14.00

NON-VEG BIG PLATES

CALCUTTA CHICKEN

CALCUTTA CHICKEN

$22.00

cilantro, green & red pepper, scallions

BLACK PEPPER CHICKEN

$22.00

Diced chicken, black pepper bell pepper, onions

CHICKEN IN A SAUCE

$22.00

Choice of 1 sauce: Hot Garlic, Oyster, Black Bean, Szechwan, Manchurian

CHILLI CHICKEN

CHILLI CHICKEN

$22.00

Onions, green bell peppers and Thai bird chilies- Top Seller

DEVILS CHICKEN

$23.00

Chcken in a VERY spicy ghost pepper sauce – MUST SIGN WAIVER

FISH IN A SAUCE

$23.00

Choice of 1 sauce: Hot Garlic, Oyster, Black Bean, Szechwan, Manchurian

GINGER 5 SPICE CHICKEN

$22.00

Five spice, ginger, soy sauce

HONEY CHICKEN

$22.00

Breast meat chicken, sweet, lightly spiced honey, green pepper, pineapple, sesame seeds

HOT GARLIC NEW ZEALAND LAMB

$23.00

Onions, green pepper, garlic

HONG KONG LAMB

$23.00

Sliced lamb, onions, green pepper, garlic

HUNAN STYLE CHICKEN

$22.00

Breast meat chicken, Bell peppers, garlic, chilli flakes and wine sauce

INDO CHINO CHICKEN

$22.00

Sliced chicken, mushroom in black bean sauce

RIVER PRAWNS IN A SAUCE

RIVER PRAWNS IN A SAUCE

$23.00

Choice of 1 sauce: Hot Garlic, Oyster, Black Bean, Szechwan, Manchurian

SIZZLING CHICKEN

$22.00

Diced chicken, soy sauce, chili on sizzling platter

VEG BIG PLATES

BROCOLLI & CORN KERNELS IN MILD GARLIC SAUCE

$20.00

Broccoli florets, Corn Kernels, garlic

CAULIFLOWER IN MANCHURIAN SAUCE

$20.00

Cauliflower, cilantro, onion, scallion, ginger

DEVILS VEGETABLES

$21.00

Vegetables in a VERY spicy ghost pepper sauce – MUST SIGN WAIVER

PANEER IN CHOICE OF SAUCE

PANEER IN CHOICE OF SAUCE

$20.00

Choice of 1 sauce: Hot Garlic, Oyster, Black Bean, Szechwan, Manchurian

SEASONAL VEGETABLES IN A SAUCE

SEASONAL VEGETABLES IN A SAUCE

$20.00

Choice of 1 sauce: Hot Garlic, Oyster, Black Bean, Szechwan, Manchurian

SIZZLING VEGETABLES

SIZZLING VEGETABLES

$20.00

Seasonal vegetables, soy sauce, chili on sizzling platter

SPICY TOFU TANGRA STYLE

$20.00

Chilli, fermented black bean, pepper

STIR FRIED TOFU WITH VEGETABLES

$20.00

Fried Tofu with a mix of seasonal veggies in a light sauce

TOFU IN HOT GARLIC SAUCE

$20.00

Fried Tofu, Veggies, Garlic

TSING HOI POTATOES

TSING HOI POTATOES

$20.00

Potatoes, house spicy sauce, cashews

VEGETABLE COINS IN MANCHURIAN SAUCE

VEGETABLE COINS IN MANCHURIAN SAUCE

$20.00

Mixed vegetable patty, cilantro, onion, scallion, ginger

RICE & NOODLES

BROWN RICE

$10.00

BROWN RICE FRIED RICE

$17.00
CHILLI GARLIC NOODLES

CHILLI GARLIC NOODLES

$19.00
CURRY RICE NOODLES

CURRY RICE NOODLES

$19.00

EGG WRAPPED FRIED RICE

$18.00
FRIED RICE

FRIED RICE

$17.00

GINGER BELLPEPPER RICE

$17.00
HAKKA NOODLES

HAKKA NOODLES

$18.00

PAN FRIED NOODLES

$19.00

STEAM RICE

$10.00
SZECHWAN FRIED RICE

SZECHWAN FRIED RICE

$18.00

AMERICAN CHOPSUEY

$19.00

DESSERT

Chocolate Pyramid

$11.00

Coconut Ripieno

$11.00

Coffee Tartufo

$11.00

Daarsan A La Mode

$11.00
Lava Cake

Lava Cake

$12.00

Walnut Toffee A La Mode

$11.00
Mango Coconut Mousse Cake

Mango Coconut Mousse Cake

$11.00

KIDS MENU

Crispy French Fries

$7.00

Chicken Nuggets & Fries

$8.00

Steamed Broccoli

$8.00

Sautéed Vegetables in Mild Garlic Sauce

$8.00

BEVERAGES

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00
Thums Up

Thums Up

$5.00
Limca

Limca

$5.00

Fresh Lime Soda

$5.00

Strawberry Lime Soda

$5.50

Lemonade

$4.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00
Masala Lemonade

Masala Lemonade

$5.00
Masala Thums Up

Masala Thums Up

$5.50

ADD ON ITEMS

Add Paper Straw

Add Paper Plates

Add Forks

Add Spoons

Add Soy Sauce Packet

Add Chilli Sauce Packet

Add Chilli Vinegar Packet

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:15 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:15 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:15 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:15 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:15 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:15 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:15 pm
Restaurant info

The best Indo Chinese fusion in USA

Location

1125 San Carlos Ave, San Carlos, CA 94070

Directions

Gallery
Red Hot Chilli Pepper image
Red Hot Chilli Pepper image
Red Hot Chilli Pepper image
Red Hot Chilli Pepper image

