Red Hot Seafood and Poke 4650 Wilkens Ave

Popular Items

Large CYO Poke
Regular CYO Poke
5 Wings

Appetizer

Malaysian Roti

$5.99

Thin Indian bread made to be torn apart, dipped into a house peanut/curry sauce, and enjoyed.

Thai Crispy Spring Roll

$5.99

Mixed vegetables, wrapped in a thin rice paper wrapper. Fried until golden brown and served with a house sweet chili sauce. Comes 2 to an order.

Chicken Egg Roll

$5.99

Chicken & Cabbage wrapped in spring roll skin. Deep fried until extra crispy and served with a house sweet chili sauce. Comes 2 to an order.

Thai Golden Calamari

$9.99

Fresh Calamari dipped in a house special batter and fried until golden brown.

Popcorn Shrimp

$9.99

Shrimp Nuggets battered and fried in our house batter a spicy chili sauce.

Dumplings

$6.99

Your choice of Chicken or Pork dumplings steamed or pan-fried. Comes 6 to an order.

Tempura Vegetables

$7.99

Mushrooms, Broccoli, Sweet Potato, Zucchini, and String Beans covered in Tempura Batter and fried until crispy and golden.

Tempura Vegetables with Shrimp

$15.99

Mushrooms, Broccoli, Sweet Potato, Zucchini, String Beans, and 2 Large Shrimp covered in Tempura Batter and fried until crispy and golden.

Pork Eggroll

$5.99

Soup

Maryland Crab Soup

$8.99

A Maryland favorite with Old Bay, Lima Beans, Corn, Carrots, and Maryland Blue Crabs.

Cream of Crab Soup

$9.99

Sautéed veggies, diced potatoes, and crab meat in a rich creamy sauce.

New England Clam Chowder

$7.99Out of stock

Minced onions and clam meat, diced celery and carrots, and cubed potatoes served in a creamy base.

Tom Yum Vegetable Soup

$6.99

A Thai soup in a savory tomato base with cilantro, tomato, mushroom, and onion.

Tom Yum Chicken Soup

$7.99

A Thai soup in a savory tomato base with chicken, cilantro, tomato, mushroom, and onion.

Tom Yum Shrimp Soup

$8.99

A Thai soup in a savory tomato base with shrimp, cilantro, tomato, mushroom, and onion.

Tom Ka Vegetable Soup

$7.99

A Thai soup in a creamy coconut base with cilantro, tomato, mushroom, and onion.

Tom Ka Chicken Soup

$8.99

A Thai soup in a creamy coconut base with chicken, cilantro, tomato, mushroom, and onion.

Tom Ka Shrimp Soup

$9.99

A Thai soup in a creamy coconut base with shrimp, cilantro, tomato, mushroom, and onion.

Gumbo

$7.99

Salad

Green Papaya Salad

$7.99

Green papaya tossed with tomatoes, chili, string beans & lime juice. Served on a bed of lettuce.

Garden Salad

$5.99

Mixed greens, red onion, carrots, tomato and cucumber.

Shrimp Salad

$11.99

Mixed greens, red onion, carrots, tomato and cucumber with Steamed Shrimp.

Chicken Salad

$8.99

House Salad

$5.99

Whole Wing Boxes

3 Wings

$10.99

3 Medium Sized whole wings, Fried until Crispy and served with your choice of sauce on the side.

5 Wings

$14.99

5 Medium Sized whole wings, Fried until Crispy and served with your choice of sauce on the side.

8 Wings

$22.99

8 Medium Sized whole wings, Fried until Crispy and served with your choice of sauce on the side.

Chicken Boxes

2 Pc Chicken Combo

$9.99

Two pieces of our fried chicken served crispy original or dipped in one of our signature sauces with fries & small fountain soda.

3 Pc Chicken Combo

$12.99

Three pieces of our fried chicken served crispy original or dipped in one of our signature sauces with fries & 16 oz fountain soda.

5 Pc Chicken Combo

$17.99

Five pieces of our fried chicken served crispy original or dipped in one of our signature sauces with fries & small fountain soda.

7 Pc Chicken Combo

$20.99

Seven pieces of our fried chicken served crispy original or dipped in one of our signature sauces with fries & small fountain soda.

Tender Combos

3 Pcs Tender Combo

3 Pcs Tender Combo

$10.99

Three of our hand breaded house seasoned chicken tenders with fries & drink.

5 Pcs Tender Combo

5 Pcs Tender Combo

$14.99

Five of our hand breaded house seasoned chicken tenders with fries & drink.

8 Pcs Tender Combo

8 Pcs Tender Combo

$20.99

Eight of our hand breaded house seasoned chicken tenders with fries & drink.

Family Deals

8 Pc Chicken Family Meal

$23.99

Eight pieces of our fried chicken served crispy original or dipped in one of our signature sauces with your choice of a large side.

12 Pc Chicken Family Meal

$35.99

Twelve pieces of our fried chicken served crispy original or dipped in one of our signature sauces with your choice of Two large sides.

Sandwiches

Classic Chicken Sandwich Combo

Classic Chicken Sandwich Combo

$10.99

A Fried Chicken Breast served on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Cheddar Cheese and Pickles. Comes with Fries and a medium fountain soda.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich Combo

Spicy Chicken Sandwich Combo

$10.99

Spicy Chicken Breast on a brioche bun with Lettuce, Tomato, Spicy Mayo, Cheddar Cheese, and Pickles. Comes with Fries and a medium fountain drink.

Whiting Sandwich Combo

Whiting Sandwich Combo

$10.99

Fried Whiting Filet served on a brioche bun with Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayonnaise. Comes with one side and a medium fountain drink.

Tilapia Sandwich Combo

Tilapia Sandwich Combo

$10.99

Whole fried Tilapia filet served on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayonnaise. Comes with Fries and a fountain soda.

Catfish Sandwich Combo

Catfish Sandwich Combo

$12.99

Fried Catfish Filet served on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayonnaise. Comes with Fries and a Medium fountain drink.

Classic Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

Classic chicken breast on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, cheese, pickles and comeback sauce

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

Whiting Sandwich

$6.99

Tilapia Sandwich

$6.99

Catfish Sandwich

$8.99

Waffles

Waffles

$4.99

A single Large waffle, crispy on the outside but soft on the inside. Comes with butter and syrup on the side.

Waffle w/ Ice Cream

$6.99

A single Large waffle, crispy on the outside but soft on the inside. Comes with butter, syrup, and a single scoop of any of our 28 flavors of Hershey's® Ice Cream. (All packaged separately)

Waffle w/ Ice Cream & Chocolate Sauce

$7.99

A single Large waffle, crispy on the outside but soft on the inside. Comes with butter, syrup, Chocolate Sauce, and a single scoop of any of our 28 flavors of Hershey's® Ice Cream. (All packaged separately)

Waffle Combo

2 Pc Chicken Waffle Combo

$14.99

Two pieces of our fried chicken served crispy original, served with a Freshly made large Waffle. Comes with Butter and Syrup on the side.

3 Pc Chicken Waffle Combo

$17.99

Three pieces of our fried chicken served crispy original, served with a Freshly made large Waffle. Comes with Butter and Syrup on the side.

3 Pc Tender Waffle Combo

$14.99

Three pieces of our house seasoned & hand battered Chicken Tenders, served with a Freshly made large Waffle. Comes with Syrup and Butter on the side.

5 Pc Tender Waffle Combo

$18.99

Five pieces of our house seasoned & hand battered Chicken Tenders, served with a Freshly made large Waffle. Comes with Syrup and Butter on the side.

5 Pc Party Wing Waffle Combo

$13.99

Seafood

Land & Sea

$15.99

Two of our Hand Breaded House Seasoned Chicken Tenders and 4 Golden Fried Shrimp. Comes with fries & fountain soda.

2pc Catfish Combo

$14.99

Southern fried catfish fillet with fries & fountain soda.

3pc Catfish Combo

$18.99

Southern fried catfish fillet with fries & fountain soda.

2pc Whiting Combo

$11.99

Southern fried whiting fillet with fries & fountain soda.

2pc Whiting

$8.99

3pc Whiting Combo

$14.99

Southern fried whiting fillet with fries & fountain soda.

2pc Tilapia Combo

$11.99

Southern fried tilapia filet w fries & fountain soda.

2pc Tilapia

$8.99

3pc Tilapia Combo

$14.99

Southern fried tilapia filet w fries & fountain soda.

8 Pc Jumbo Shrimp Basket Combo

$14.99

8 of our House Seasoned and Hand Battered Golden Fried Shrimp, served with French Fries.

12 Pc Jumbo Shrimp Basket Combo

$19.99

12 of our House Seasoned and Hand Battered Golden Fried Shrimp, served with French Fries.

Noodles & Rice (Hibachi)

Vegetable

$10.99

Broccoli, Mushrooms, Carrots, Onions, and Green onions cooked to perfection in your choice of Noodles or Hibachi Fried Rice.

Tofu & Vegetable

$11.99

Tofu, Broccoli, Mushrooms, Carrots, Onions, and Green onions cooked to perfection in your choice of Noodles or Hibachi Fried Rice.

Chicken

$12.99

Lightly Grilled Chicken Breast & assorted Steamed Vegetables served in your choice of Noodles or Hibachi Fried Rice.

Jumbo Shrimp

$16.99

Steamed Shrimp & assorted Steamed Vegetables served in your choice of Noodles or Hibachi Fried Rice.

Combination

$17.99

Lightly Grilled Chicken, Steamed Shrimp, and assorted Steamed Vegetables served in your choice of Noodles or Hibachi Fried Rice.

Lobster Tail

$20.99

Steamed Lobster Tail & assorted Steamed Vegetables served in your choice of Noodles or Hibachi Fried Rice.

Pork Ramen

$13.99

Curry

Chicken House Curry

$13.99

Our House Special Curry is a blend of Red and Yellow curry with Thai Ginger & Lemongrass for a Spicy and Delicious experience.

Chicken House Curry with Noodles

$16.99

Our House Special Curry is a blend of Red and Yellow curry with Thai Ginger & Lemongrass for a Spicy and Delicious experience.

Chicken Panang Curry

$13.99

A type of Thai Red Curry that is thicker, with a Salty, Sweet, and Zesty Peanut Lime flavor.

Chicken Panang Curry with Noodles

$16.99

A type of Thai Red Curry that is thicker, with a Salty, Sweet, and Zesty Peanut Lime flavor.

Vegetable House Curry

$13.99

Our House Special Curry is a blend of Red and Yellow curry with Thai Ginger & Lemongrass for a Spicy and Delicious experience.

Vegetable House Curry with Noodles

$16.99

Our House Special Curry is a blend of Red and Yellow curry with Thai Ginger & Lemongrass for a Spicy and Delicious experience.

Vegetable Panang Curry

$13.99

A type of Thai Red Curry that is thicker, with a Salty, Sweet, and Zesty Peanut Lime flavor.

Vegetable Panang Curry with Noodles

$16.99

A type of Thai Red Curry that is thicker, with a Salty, Sweet, and Zesty Peanut Lime flavor.

Tofu House Curry

$13.99

Our House Special Curry is a blend of Red and Yellow curry with Thai Ginger & Lemongrass for a Spicy and Delicious experience.

Tofu House Curry with Noodles

$16.99

Our House Special Curry is a blend of Red and Yellow curry with Thai Ginger & Lemongrass for a Spicy and Delicious experience.

Tofu Panang Curry

$13.99

A type of Thai Red Curry that is thicker, with a Salty, Sweet, and Zesty Peanut Lime flavor.

Tofu Panang Curry with Noodles

$16.99

A type of Thai Red Curry that is thicker, with a Salty, Sweet, and Zesty Peanut Lime flavor.

Shrimp House Curry

$17.99

Our House Special Curry is a blend of Red and Yellow curry with Thai Ginger & Lemongrass for a Spicy and Delicious experience.

Shrimp House Curry with Noodles

$20.99

Our House Special Curry is a blend of Red and Yellow curry with Thai Ginger & Lemongrass for a Spicy and Delicious experience.

Shrimp Panang Curry

$17.99

A type of Thai Red Curry that is thicker, with a Salty, Sweet, and Zesty Peanut Lime flavor.

Shrimp Panang Curry with Noodles

$20.99

A type of Thai Red Curry that is thicker, with a Salty, Sweet, and Zesty Peanut Lime flavor.

Party Wings

5 Pieces Of Party Wings

$8.99

5 Hand Breaded and Seasoned wingettes. (Drums and Flats)

10 Pieces Of Party Wings

$14.99

10 Hand Breaded and Seasoned wingettes. (Drums and Flats)

20 Pieces Of Party Wings

$26.99

20 Hand Breaded and Seasoned wingettes. (Drums and Flats)

30 Pieces Of Party Wings

$35.99

30 Hand Breaded and Seasoned wingettes. (Drums and Flats)

50 Pieces Of Party Wings

$55.99

50 Hand Breaded and Seasoned wingettes. (Drums and Flats)

Sides and Sauces

White Rice

$2.50

Brown Rice

$3.50

Plain Fried Rice

$6.00

Steamed Broccoli

$6.00

Ranch Dressing

$0.30

Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.30

Spicy Mayo

$0.30

Mumbo Sauce

$0.30

Cocktail Sauce

$0.30

Tartar Sauce

$0.30

Honey Mustard

$0.30

Seafood Boils

Lobster Tail (each)

$17.99

Snow Crab Legs 1/2 LB

$17.99

Snow Crab Legs 1 LB

$34.99

Shrimp Head Off 1/2 LB

$14.00

Shrimp Head Off 1 LB

$22.00

Shrimp w/Head 1/2 LB

$10.00

Shrimp w/Head 1 LB

$17.00

Crawfish 1/2 LB

$9.00

Crawfish 1 LB

$15.00

Clams 1/2 LB

$9.00Out of stock

Clams 1 LB

$15.00Out of stock

Green Mussels 1/2 LB

$9.00

Greens Mussels 1 LB

$15.00

Black Mussels 1/2 LB

$9.00

Black Mussels 1 LB

$15.00

Side add to Seafood Bag

Corn on the Cob 3 Pcs

$4.00

Potato 3 Pcs

$3.00

Boiled Egg 2 Pcs

$3.00

Sausage 1/2 lb

$7.00

Seafood Combos

#1 (Snow Crab/Shrimp)

$31.99

1 cluster snow crab, 1/2# headless shrimp, 2 corn, 2 potatoes, 4pc sausage

#2 (Snow Crab/Shrimp/Crawfish)

$41.99

1 snow crab cluster, 1/2# headless shrimp, 1/2# crawfish, 2 corn, 2 potatoes, 6pc sausage

#3 (Lobstertail/ 2 Snow Crab/Shrimp)

$66.99

1 lobster tail, 2 snow crab cluster, 1/2# headless shrimp, 3 corn, 3 potato, 8pcs sausage

RH Combo (King Crab/ 2 Lobster tail/Snow Crab/ Shrimp)

$149.99

2 lobster tails, 3 cluster snow crab leg, 1# head on shrimp, 4 corn, 4 potatoes, 10pcs sausage

Ocean Catch A (Shrimp/ Crawfish/ Mussel)

$30.99

2 snow crab leg cluster, 1/2# headless shrimp, 1/2# head on shrimp, 1/2# mussels, 3 corn, 3 potato, 6pcs sausage

Ocean Catch B (2 Snow Crab/ Shrimp/ Mussel)

$52.99

3 snow crab clusters, 1/2# head on shrimp, 1/2# headless shrimp, 4 corn, 4 potatoes, 8pcs sausage

Ocean Catch C (3 Snow Crab/ Shrimp)

$66.99

Daily Special (2 Snow Crab/ Shrimp)

$69.99

CYO Poke

Regular CYO Poke

Regular CYO Poke

$13.99
Large CYO Poke

Large CYO Poke

$16.99
No Protein CYO Poke

No Protein CYO Poke

$9.99

Drinks

Black Milk Tea

$4.99

Green Milk Tea

$4.99

Orea Black Tea Latte

$5.99

Caramel Milk Tea

$5.99

Dirty Brown Sugar Black Milk Tea

$6.49

Dirty Brown Sugar Latte With Pearl

$7.49

Thai Iced Tea

$4.99

Thai Iced Tea With Pearl

$5.99

Thai Iced Tea W/ Brown Sugar & Pearl

$6.99

Bubble Tea With Fruit Juice

$4.99

Honey Green Tea

$5.49

Juice w/Tea

$5.49

Smoothie

$6.49

Coffee Black

$2.99

Milk Coffee

$3.49

Milk Coffee With Tea

$4.49

Dirty Brown Sugar With Tea & Milk

$6.49

Snapple

$2.00

Fountain Soda

$2.49

Hot Tea

$3.00

Bottle Water

$1.50

Sparkling Water

$2.00

Can Soda

$1.50

Fruit Juice Bottle

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

A Family Owned Fast-Casual restaurant in Catonsville Maryland specializing in Seafood and Poke bowls.

Location

4650 Wilkens Ave, Baltimore, MD 21229

Directions

