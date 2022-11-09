Red Hot Seafood and Poke 4650 Wilkens Ave
No reviews yet
4650 Wilkens Ave
Baltimore, MD 21229
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizer
Malaysian Roti
Thin Indian bread made to be torn apart, dipped into a house peanut/curry sauce, and enjoyed.
Thai Crispy Spring Roll
Mixed vegetables, wrapped in a thin rice paper wrapper. Fried until golden brown and served with a house sweet chili sauce. Comes 2 to an order.
Chicken Egg Roll
Chicken & Cabbage wrapped in spring roll skin. Deep fried until extra crispy and served with a house sweet chili sauce. Comes 2 to an order.
Thai Golden Calamari
Fresh Calamari dipped in a house special batter and fried until golden brown.
Popcorn Shrimp
Shrimp Nuggets battered and fried in our house batter a spicy chili sauce.
Dumplings
Your choice of Chicken or Pork dumplings steamed or pan-fried. Comes 6 to an order.
Tempura Vegetables
Mushrooms, Broccoli, Sweet Potato, Zucchini, and String Beans covered in Tempura Batter and fried until crispy and golden.
Tempura Vegetables with Shrimp
Mushrooms, Broccoli, Sweet Potato, Zucchini, String Beans, and 2 Large Shrimp covered in Tempura Batter and fried until crispy and golden.
Pork Eggroll
Soup
Maryland Crab Soup
A Maryland favorite with Old Bay, Lima Beans, Corn, Carrots, and Maryland Blue Crabs.
Cream of Crab Soup
Sautéed veggies, diced potatoes, and crab meat in a rich creamy sauce.
New England Clam Chowder
Minced onions and clam meat, diced celery and carrots, and cubed potatoes served in a creamy base.
Tom Yum Vegetable Soup
A Thai soup in a savory tomato base with cilantro, tomato, mushroom, and onion.
Tom Yum Chicken Soup
A Thai soup in a savory tomato base with chicken, cilantro, tomato, mushroom, and onion.
Tom Yum Shrimp Soup
A Thai soup in a savory tomato base with shrimp, cilantro, tomato, mushroom, and onion.
Tom Ka Vegetable Soup
A Thai soup in a creamy coconut base with cilantro, tomato, mushroom, and onion.
Tom Ka Chicken Soup
A Thai soup in a creamy coconut base with chicken, cilantro, tomato, mushroom, and onion.
Tom Ka Shrimp Soup
A Thai soup in a creamy coconut base with shrimp, cilantro, tomato, mushroom, and onion.
Gumbo
Salad
Green Papaya Salad
Green papaya tossed with tomatoes, chili, string beans & lime juice. Served on a bed of lettuce.
Garden Salad
Mixed greens, red onion, carrots, tomato and cucumber.
Shrimp Salad
Mixed greens, red onion, carrots, tomato and cucumber with Steamed Shrimp.
Chicken Salad
House Salad
Whole Wing Boxes
3 Wings
3 Medium Sized whole wings, Fried until Crispy and served with your choice of sauce on the side.
5 Wings
5 Medium Sized whole wings, Fried until Crispy and served with your choice of sauce on the side.
8 Wings
8 Medium Sized whole wings, Fried until Crispy and served with your choice of sauce on the side.
Chicken Boxes
2 Pc Chicken Combo
Two pieces of our fried chicken served crispy original or dipped in one of our signature sauces with fries & small fountain soda.
3 Pc Chicken Combo
Three pieces of our fried chicken served crispy original or dipped in one of our signature sauces with fries & 16 oz fountain soda.
5 Pc Chicken Combo
Five pieces of our fried chicken served crispy original or dipped in one of our signature sauces with fries & small fountain soda.
7 Pc Chicken Combo
Seven pieces of our fried chicken served crispy original or dipped in one of our signature sauces with fries & small fountain soda.
Tender Combos
Family Deals
8 Pc Chicken Family Meal
Eight pieces of our fried chicken served crispy original or dipped in one of our signature sauces with your choice of a large side.
12 Pc Chicken Family Meal
Twelve pieces of our fried chicken served crispy original or dipped in one of our signature sauces with your choice of Two large sides.
Sandwiches
Classic Chicken Sandwich Combo
A Fried Chicken Breast served on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Cheddar Cheese and Pickles. Comes with Fries and a medium fountain soda.
Spicy Chicken Sandwich Combo
Spicy Chicken Breast on a brioche bun with Lettuce, Tomato, Spicy Mayo, Cheddar Cheese, and Pickles. Comes with Fries and a medium fountain drink.
Whiting Sandwich Combo
Fried Whiting Filet served on a brioche bun with Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayonnaise. Comes with one side and a medium fountain drink.
Tilapia Sandwich Combo
Whole fried Tilapia filet served on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayonnaise. Comes with Fries and a fountain soda.
Catfish Sandwich Combo
Fried Catfish Filet served on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayonnaise. Comes with Fries and a Medium fountain drink.
Classic Chicken Sandwich
Classic chicken breast on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, cheese, pickles and comeback sauce
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Whiting Sandwich
Tilapia Sandwich
Catfish Sandwich
Waffles
Waffles
A single Large waffle, crispy on the outside but soft on the inside. Comes with butter and syrup on the side.
Waffle w/ Ice Cream
A single Large waffle, crispy on the outside but soft on the inside. Comes with butter, syrup, and a single scoop of any of our 28 flavors of Hershey's® Ice Cream. (All packaged separately)
Waffle w/ Ice Cream & Chocolate Sauce
A single Large waffle, crispy on the outside but soft on the inside. Comes with butter, syrup, Chocolate Sauce, and a single scoop of any of our 28 flavors of Hershey's® Ice Cream. (All packaged separately)
Waffle Combo
2 Pc Chicken Waffle Combo
Two pieces of our fried chicken served crispy original, served with a Freshly made large Waffle. Comes with Butter and Syrup on the side.
3 Pc Chicken Waffle Combo
Three pieces of our fried chicken served crispy original, served with a Freshly made large Waffle. Comes with Butter and Syrup on the side.
3 Pc Tender Waffle Combo
Three pieces of our house seasoned & hand battered Chicken Tenders, served with a Freshly made large Waffle. Comes with Syrup and Butter on the side.
5 Pc Tender Waffle Combo
Five pieces of our house seasoned & hand battered Chicken Tenders, served with a Freshly made large Waffle. Comes with Syrup and Butter on the side.
5 Pc Party Wing Waffle Combo
Seafood
Land & Sea
Two of our Hand Breaded House Seasoned Chicken Tenders and 4 Golden Fried Shrimp. Comes with fries & fountain soda.
2pc Catfish Combo
Southern fried catfish fillet with fries & fountain soda.
3pc Catfish Combo
Southern fried catfish fillet with fries & fountain soda.
2pc Whiting Combo
Southern fried whiting fillet with fries & fountain soda.
2pc Whiting
3pc Whiting Combo
Southern fried whiting fillet with fries & fountain soda.
2pc Tilapia Combo
Southern fried tilapia filet w fries & fountain soda.
2pc Tilapia
3pc Tilapia Combo
Southern fried tilapia filet w fries & fountain soda.
8 Pc Jumbo Shrimp Basket Combo
8 of our House Seasoned and Hand Battered Golden Fried Shrimp, served with French Fries.
12 Pc Jumbo Shrimp Basket Combo
12 of our House Seasoned and Hand Battered Golden Fried Shrimp, served with French Fries.
Noodles & Rice (Hibachi)
Vegetable
Broccoli, Mushrooms, Carrots, Onions, and Green onions cooked to perfection in your choice of Noodles or Hibachi Fried Rice.
Tofu & Vegetable
Tofu, Broccoli, Mushrooms, Carrots, Onions, and Green onions cooked to perfection in your choice of Noodles or Hibachi Fried Rice.
Chicken
Lightly Grilled Chicken Breast & assorted Steamed Vegetables served in your choice of Noodles or Hibachi Fried Rice.
Jumbo Shrimp
Steamed Shrimp & assorted Steamed Vegetables served in your choice of Noodles or Hibachi Fried Rice.
Combination
Lightly Grilled Chicken, Steamed Shrimp, and assorted Steamed Vegetables served in your choice of Noodles or Hibachi Fried Rice.
Lobster Tail
Steamed Lobster Tail & assorted Steamed Vegetables served in your choice of Noodles or Hibachi Fried Rice.
Pork Ramen
Curry
Chicken House Curry
Our House Special Curry is a blend of Red and Yellow curry with Thai Ginger & Lemongrass for a Spicy and Delicious experience.
Chicken House Curry with Noodles
Our House Special Curry is a blend of Red and Yellow curry with Thai Ginger & Lemongrass for a Spicy and Delicious experience.
Chicken Panang Curry
A type of Thai Red Curry that is thicker, with a Salty, Sweet, and Zesty Peanut Lime flavor.
Chicken Panang Curry with Noodles
A type of Thai Red Curry that is thicker, with a Salty, Sweet, and Zesty Peanut Lime flavor.
Vegetable House Curry
Our House Special Curry is a blend of Red and Yellow curry with Thai Ginger & Lemongrass for a Spicy and Delicious experience.
Vegetable House Curry with Noodles
Our House Special Curry is a blend of Red and Yellow curry with Thai Ginger & Lemongrass for a Spicy and Delicious experience.
Vegetable Panang Curry
A type of Thai Red Curry that is thicker, with a Salty, Sweet, and Zesty Peanut Lime flavor.
Vegetable Panang Curry with Noodles
A type of Thai Red Curry that is thicker, with a Salty, Sweet, and Zesty Peanut Lime flavor.
Tofu House Curry
Our House Special Curry is a blend of Red and Yellow curry with Thai Ginger & Lemongrass for a Spicy and Delicious experience.
Tofu House Curry with Noodles
Our House Special Curry is a blend of Red and Yellow curry with Thai Ginger & Lemongrass for a Spicy and Delicious experience.
Tofu Panang Curry
A type of Thai Red Curry that is thicker, with a Salty, Sweet, and Zesty Peanut Lime flavor.
Tofu Panang Curry with Noodles
A type of Thai Red Curry that is thicker, with a Salty, Sweet, and Zesty Peanut Lime flavor.
Shrimp House Curry
Our House Special Curry is a blend of Red and Yellow curry with Thai Ginger & Lemongrass for a Spicy and Delicious experience.
Shrimp House Curry with Noodles
Our House Special Curry is a blend of Red and Yellow curry with Thai Ginger & Lemongrass for a Spicy and Delicious experience.
Shrimp Panang Curry
A type of Thai Red Curry that is thicker, with a Salty, Sweet, and Zesty Peanut Lime flavor.
Shrimp Panang Curry with Noodles
A type of Thai Red Curry that is thicker, with a Salty, Sweet, and Zesty Peanut Lime flavor.
Party Wings
5 Pieces Of Party Wings
5 Hand Breaded and Seasoned wingettes. (Drums and Flats)
10 Pieces Of Party Wings
10 Hand Breaded and Seasoned wingettes. (Drums and Flats)
20 Pieces Of Party Wings
20 Hand Breaded and Seasoned wingettes. (Drums and Flats)
30 Pieces Of Party Wings
30 Hand Breaded and Seasoned wingettes. (Drums and Flats)
50 Pieces Of Party Wings
50 Hand Breaded and Seasoned wingettes. (Drums and Flats)
Sides and Sauces
Seafood Boils
Lobster Tail (each)
Snow Crab Legs 1/2 LB
Snow Crab Legs 1 LB
Shrimp Head Off 1/2 LB
Shrimp Head Off 1 LB
Shrimp w/Head 1/2 LB
Shrimp w/Head 1 LB
Crawfish 1/2 LB
Crawfish 1 LB
Clams 1/2 LB
Clams 1 LB
Green Mussels 1/2 LB
Greens Mussels 1 LB
Black Mussels 1/2 LB
Black Mussels 1 LB
Side add to Seafood Bag
Seafood Combos
#1 (Snow Crab/Shrimp)
1 cluster snow crab, 1/2# headless shrimp, 2 corn, 2 potatoes, 4pc sausage
#2 (Snow Crab/Shrimp/Crawfish)
1 snow crab cluster, 1/2# headless shrimp, 1/2# crawfish, 2 corn, 2 potatoes, 6pc sausage
#3 (Lobstertail/ 2 Snow Crab/Shrimp)
1 lobster tail, 2 snow crab cluster, 1/2# headless shrimp, 3 corn, 3 potato, 8pcs sausage
RH Combo (King Crab/ 2 Lobster tail/Snow Crab/ Shrimp)
2 lobster tails, 3 cluster snow crab leg, 1# head on shrimp, 4 corn, 4 potatoes, 10pcs sausage
Ocean Catch A (Shrimp/ Crawfish/ Mussel)
2 snow crab leg cluster, 1/2# headless shrimp, 1/2# head on shrimp, 1/2# mussels, 3 corn, 3 potato, 6pcs sausage
Ocean Catch B (2 Snow Crab/ Shrimp/ Mussel)
3 snow crab clusters, 1/2# head on shrimp, 1/2# headless shrimp, 4 corn, 4 potatoes, 8pcs sausage
Ocean Catch C (3 Snow Crab/ Shrimp)
Daily Special (2 Snow Crab/ Shrimp)
Drinks
Black Milk Tea
Green Milk Tea
Orea Black Tea Latte
Caramel Milk Tea
Dirty Brown Sugar Black Milk Tea
Dirty Brown Sugar Latte With Pearl
Thai Iced Tea
Thai Iced Tea With Pearl
Thai Iced Tea W/ Brown Sugar & Pearl
Bubble Tea With Fruit Juice
Honey Green Tea
Juice w/Tea
Smoothie
Coffee Black
Milk Coffee
Milk Coffee With Tea
Dirty Brown Sugar With Tea & Milk
Snapple
Fountain Soda
Hot Tea
Bottle Water
Sparkling Water
Can Soda
Fruit Juice Bottle
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
A Family Owned Fast-Casual restaurant in Catonsville Maryland specializing in Seafood and Poke bowls.
4650 Wilkens Ave, Baltimore, MD 21229