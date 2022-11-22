Red Iguana Pizza & More

- Home
317 N Broadway Ave
Hinton, OK 73047
Baked Potatoes
Classic Sandwiches
The Rachel
Toasted Marble Rye Bread with Smoked Turkey, Pepper Jack, Sauerkraut & Spicy Mustard
Chicken BLT
Sliced Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomatoes On A Fresh Rustic Ciabatta Bread
Chicken Salad
Fresh Made Chicken Salad with Pecans, Cranberries, Grapes, Celery & The Perfect Amount of Mayo to make it Creamy and Delicious All Piled On a Pretzel Bun
Boston Roast Beef
A Half Pound of Thinly Sliced Roast Beef with Vermont Cheddar, Red Onions, Horseradish on a Marble Rye Bread (Heated or Cold)
French Dip
A Half Pound of Thinly Sliced Roast Beef with Swiss Cheese All Toasted On a House Made Hoagie with a Hot Au Jus Dipping Sauce
New Grilled Sandwiches
Classic Grilled Cheese
Grilled White Bread and American Cheese Toasted to Melted Perfection
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Grilled White Bread, American Cheese & Boars Head Ham
B.T.M.
Grilled White Bread with Bacon, Tomato & Smoked Caciocavera Cheese All Melted to Golden Gooeyness
Chicken Bacon Ranch
A Rustic Ciabatta Bun Filled with Sliced Chicken, Bacon, Smoked Caciocavera Cheese and Creamy Ranch
Buffalo Chicken Ranch
Grilled White Bread with Sliced Chicken, Pepper Jack Cheese, Franks Buffalo Sauce and Creamy Ranch
Mac-N-Cheese Delux
Grilled White Bread with Gooey Madness Mac-N-Cheese, Our Delicious Juicy Roast Beef & Smoked Caciocavera Cheese.
Mom's Bologna
The Great American Classic - Thick Sliced Bologna with Lettuce, Tomatoes and American Cheese on Your Choice of Toasted White or Wheat Bread
Italian
Our House Made Hoagie Grilled with Turkey, Pastrami, Pepperoni, Roma Tomatoes, Banana Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese, Pesto Sauce and Drizzled with Italian Dressing
Cajun Turkey Melt
A Pretzel Bun with Cajun Turkey, Cheddar Cheese and Rooster Ranch All Melted Into One Delicious Sandwich
Grilled French Dip
A Pretzel Bun with a Half Pound of Our Thinly Sliced Roast Beef Topped with Provolone Cheese Then Grilled Golden Brown with a Side of Hot Au Jus Sauce
Cranberry pepper Cajun turkey sandwich
A Toasted Pretzel Bun with Cajun Turkey, Lettuce, Tomatoes and For A Little Kick We Add Our Cranberry Pepper Jam
Soups & Salads
Meat & Cheese by the LB
Turkey LB
Turkey 1/2 LB
Turkey 1/4 LB
Ham 1 LB
Ham 1/2 LB
Ham 1/4 LB
Chicken 1 LB
Chicken 1/2 LB
Chicken 1/4 LB
Roast Beef 1 LB
Roast Beef 1/2 LB
Roast Beef 1/4 LB
Pastrami 1 LB
Pastrami 1/2 LB
Pastrami 1/4 LB
Bologna 1 LB
Bologna 1/2 LB
Bologna 1/4 LB
American Cheese 1 LB
American Cheese 1/2 LB
American Cheese 1/4 LB
Vermont Cheddar 1 LB
Vermont Cheddar 1/2 LB
Vermont Cheddar 1/4 LB
Caciocavera 1 LB
Caciocavera 1/2 LB
Caciocavera 1/4 LB
Pepper Jack 1 LB
Pepper Jack 1/2 LB
Pepper Jack 1/4 LB
Swiss 1 LB
Swiss 1/2 LB
Swiss 1/4 LB
Provolone 1 LB
Provolone 1/2 LB
Provolone 1/4 LB
Chicken Salad 1 lb
Chicken Salad 1/2 lb
Grocery Items
Rib Rub
Old Bob's Salt
Tony Pepper Sauce
Sriracha
Seikel's Mustard
Tony Bloody Mary Mix
Screamin Jacks Rubs
Chips
Country White
Honey Oat
Ancient Grain
Hawaiian
Bold
More Spice
Spice N' Herbs
Original
Lite
No Salt
Roux
Apple Butter
Apricot
Strawberry Banana
Pineapple Orange
Strawberry
Peach
Blueberry
Pumpkin
Cranberry Pepper Jam
Apple Butter
Apricot Pepper Jam
Raspberry Chipotle Jam
Blackberry Pepper Jam
Peach Pepper Jam
Strawberry Pepper Jam
Pickled Asparagus
Pickled Whole Beets
Italian Pickled Garden Mix
Fire Pit
Rocket
Bleu Cheese
Goat Cheese
Habanero
Caper
Deli Dressing
Delicatessen Mustard
Horseradish
Honey Mustard
Chipotle
Mayonnaise
Mustard
Chicken
Steak House
Pork
Fish Fry
Hush Puppy Mix
Chicken Rice
Yellow Rice
Jambalaya
Red Bean & Rice
Rotini
Galletti
Mezzi Rigatoni
Balsamic Vinegar
Olive Oil (Rosemary)
Papa Dios
Lovera's Original
Lovera's Vodka Sauce
Pretzel
Desserts
Pie
Yellow Yogurt
Pink Yogurt
Blue Yogurt
Pretzel
Ice Cream cone
free cone 3 & under
Cake Sheet
4ct Cupcakes
12ct Cupcakes
Filled Cupcakes
Cake Slice
Cheese Cake
Carrot Cake
1/4 Sheet Cake
Cookie Cake
1 Cake Pop
2 Cake Pops
Iced Sugar Cookies
Cookie Sandwich
Brownies
Brookies
Drinks
Artisan Wraps
Chicken Club Wrap
Roasted Chicken with Bacon, Leaf Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cheddar Cheese and Honey Mustard
Roasted Turkey and Swiss
Roasted Turkey with Leaf Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Swiss Cheese, Spicy Mustard and Mayonnaise
Cajun Turkey Bacon Wrap
Cajun Turkey with Bacon, Leaf Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cheddar Cheese and Rooster Ranch
Creamy Mediterranean Chicken Wrap
Roasted Chicken with Leaf Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Banana Peppers, Pesto and Tzatziki Sauce
Appetizers
Bottomless Chips & Salsa
Crispy Chips with Our Fresh Salsa
Southwest Egg Rolls
2 Southwest Egg Rolls with a Side of Iguana Sauce
Cheese Fries
Crispy Fries Covered in Melted Cheese, Bacon and Sour Cream
Salad Bar One Trip
Pizza & Salad Buffet
Garlic Bread
Cheesy Bread
Rooster Balls
Cajun Style Crawfish Tails, Andouille Sausage and a Shredded Potato Mixture That We Form Into a Ball and Fry Till Golden Brown, Served with a Side of Our Spicy Rooster Ranch Sauce
Mariana
Ranch
Garic Butter
Fish Chips
Kids Buffet
Guacamole
Stundent Buffet
Pork Skins And Queso
Nachos
Hot Wings
Small Plates
Tacos, Burritos, Quesadillas
Steak Taco
Chicken Taco
Shrimp Taco
Beef Taco
Shredded Pork Taco
Fish Taco
Steak Burrito
Chicken Burrito
Shrimp Burrito
Beef Burrito
Shredded pork burrito
Fish Burrito
Smoked Pork Taco Salad
Ground Beef Taco Salad
Steak Taco Salad
Chicken Taco Salad
Shrimp Taco Salad
Smoked Pork Quesadilla
Ground Beef Quesadilla
Steak Quesadilla
Chicken Quesadilla
Shrimp Quesadilla
Cheese Quesadilla
Carnitas Street Tacos (3)
Ground Beef Street Tacos (3)
Chicken Street Tacos (3)
Fajita Steak Street Tacos (3)
Carnitas Single Street Taco (1)
Ground Beef Single Street Taco (1)
Chicken Single Street Taco (1)
Fajita Steak Single Street Taco (1)
Street Taco Family Pack
Plate Carnitas
Plate Steak
Plate Ground Beef
Plate Chicken
Sides
Kids
Pizzas/Calzones
Cheese Bread
8'' Buffalo Chicken Ranch
White Sauce, Fajita Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese Thats Drizzled With Buffalo and Ranch Sauce
8'' Big Kahuna
Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Bacon and Jalapeños
8'' Hawaiian Chicken
Canadian Bacon, Fajita Chicken, Bacon and Pineapple
8'' Spinach Artichoke
White Sauce, Fresh Spinach, Artichokes, Mozzarella Cheese, and Roma Tomatoes
8'' White Madness
Garlic Butter Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon, Red Onions and Roma Tomatoes
8'' Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo Sauce, Fajita Chicken, Red Onions and Mushrooms
8'' Iguana Supreme
Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Black Olives, Green Olives and Mushrooms
8'' BBQ Madness
Smoked Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Red Onions, Monterey Jack, Colby and Mozzarella Cheese
8'' Meat Madness
Pepperoni, Meatball, Sausage, Canadian Bacon and Italian Sausage
8'' Taco Pizza
Refried Beans, Taco Meat, Monterey Jack & Colby Cheese. When It Comes Out of the Oven It’s Covered in Lettuce, Tomatoes and Sour Cream
8'' Pickle Pizza
Garlic Butter Sauce, Sliced Pickles, Monterey Jack & Colby Cheese and Our Italian Seasoning
8'' 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty
14'' Buffalo Chicken Ranch
White Sauce, Fajita Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese Thats Drizzled With Buffalo and Ranch Sauce
14'' Big Kahuna
Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Bacon and Jalapeños
14'' Hawaiian Chicken
Canadian Bacon, Fajita Chicken, Bacon and Pineapple
14'' Spinach Artichoke
White Sauce, Fresh Spinach, Artichokes, Mozzarella Cheese, and Roma Tomatoes
14'' White Madness
Garlic Butter Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon, Red Onions and Roma Tomatoes
14'' Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo Sauce, Fajita Chicken, Red Onions and Mushrooms
14'' Iguana Supreme
Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Black Olives, Green Olives and Mushrooms
14'' BBQ Madness
Smoked Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Red Onions, Monterey Jack, Colby and Mozzarella Cheese
14'' Meat Madness
Pepperoni, Meatball, Sausage, Canadian Bacon and Italian Sausage
14'' Taco Pizza
Refried Beans, Taco Meat, Monterey Jack & Colby Cheese. When It Comes Out of the Oven It’s Covered in Lettuce, Tomatoes and Sour Cream
14'' Pickle Pizza
Garlic Butter Sauce, Sliced Pickles, Monterey Jack & Colby Cheese and Our Italian Seasoning
14'' 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty
GF Buffalo Chicken Ranch
White Sauce, Fajita Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese Thats Drizzled With Buffalo and Ranch Sauce
GF Big Kahuna
Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Bacon and Jalapeños
GF Hawaiian Chicken
Canadian Bacon, Fajita Chicken, Bacon and Pineapple
GF Spinach Artichoke
White Sauce, Fresh Spinach, Artichokes, Mozzarella Cheese, and Roma Tomatoes
GF White Madness
Garlic Butter Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon, Red Onions and Roma Tomatoes
GF Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo Sauce, Fajita Chicken, Red Onions and Mushrooms
GF Iguana Supreme
Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Black Olives, Green Olives and Mushrooms
GF BBQ Madness
Smoked Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Red Onions, Monterey Jack, Colby and Mozzarella Cheese
GF Meat Madness
Pepperoni, Meatball, Sausage, Canadian Bacon and Italian Sausage
GF Taco Pizza
Refried Beans, Taco Meat, Monterey Jack & Colby Cheese. When It Comes Out of the Oven It’s Covered in Lettuce, Tomatoes and Sour Cream
GF Pickle Pizza
Garlic Butter Sauce, Sliced Pickles, Monterey Jack & Colby Cheese and Our Italian Seasoning
GF 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty
Deep Dish Buffalo Chicken Ranch
White Sauce, Fajita Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese Thats Drizzled With Buffalo and Ranch Sauce
Deep Dish Big Kahuna
Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Bacon and Jalapeños
Deep Dish Hawaiian Chicken
Canadian Bacon, Fajita Chicken, Bacon and Pineapple
Deep Dish Spinach Artichoke
White Sauce, Fresh Spinach, Artichokes, Mozzarella Cheese, and Roma Tomatoes
Deep Dish White Madness
Garlic Butter Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon, Red Onions and Roma Tomatoes
Deep Dish Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo Sauce, Fajita Chicken, Red Onions and Mushrooms
Deep Dish Iguana Supreme
Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Black Olives, Green Olives and Mushrooms
Deep Dish BBQ Madness
Smoked Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Red Onions, Monterey Jack, Colby and Mozzarella Cheese
Deep Dish Meat Madness
Pepperoni, Meatball, Sausage, Canadian Bacon and Italian Sausage
Deep Dish Taco Pizza
Refried Beans, Taco Meat, Monterey Jack & Colby Cheese. When It Comes Out of the Oven It’s Covered in Lettuce, Tomatoes and Sour Cream
Deep Dish Pickle Pizza
Garlic Butter Sauce, Sliced Pickles, Monterey Jack & Colby Cheese and Our Italian Seasoning
Deep Dish 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty
BYO 8'' Personal
BYO 14'' Large
BYO 10'' GF
8'' 1/2 BYO and 1/2 Specialty Pizza
14'' 1/2 BYO and 1/2 Specialty Pizza
10'' GF 1/2 BYO & 1/2 Specialty Pizza
BYO Calzone
Specialty Calzone
Cinnamon Pizza
Apple Pizza
Cherry Pizza
Cookies
Sodas
Can Drinks
2 Liter Sprite
2 Liter Diet Dr Pepper
2 Liter Dr Pepper
2 Liter Diet Coke
2 Liter Coke
2 Liter Barq's Root Beer
2 Liter Montain Dew
2 Liter Pepsi
2 Dite Pepsi
2 Litre Strawberry Fanta
2 Liter Pineapple Fanta
20 oz Coke
20 oz Diet Coke
20 oz Dr Pepper
20 oz Diet Dr Pepper
20 oz Pineapple Fanta
20 oz Barq's Root Beer
20oz Mt Dew
Sprite
Fountain Coke
Fountain Diet Coke
Fountain Dr Pepper
Fountain Diet Dr Pepper
Fountain Barq's Root Beer
Fountain Lemonade
Unsweet Tea
Sweet Tea
Fountain Powerade
Fountain Strawberry
Fountain Rasberry Tea
Fountain Sprite
Can Drinks
Beers & Margaritas
Sloppy Beer
Dos Equis Draft
Shock Top Draft
Michelob Ultra Draft
Budweiser BTL
Bud Light BTL
Michelob Ultra BTL
Coors Lt BTL
Corona BTL
Estrella Jalisco BTL
Dos Equis BTL
Jack Daniels Southern Peach
Smirnoff Ice Apple Ale
Smirnoff Ice Green Apple
Smirnoff Ice Grape
Original Margarita
Strawberry Margarita
Watermelon Margarita
Mango Margarita
Jalapeno Lime Margarita
Peach Margarita
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
317 N Broadway Ave, Hinton, OK 73047