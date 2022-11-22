Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Pizza

Red Iguana Pizza & More

review star

No reviews yet

317 N Broadway Ave

Hinton, OK 73047

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Baked Potatoes

Classic Loaded

$6.99

Bacon, Shredded Cheese, Butter, Sour Cream & Chives

Ham & Cheese

$6.99

Diced Boars Head Ham, Butter & Shredded Cheese

Broccoli & Cheese

$6.99

Covered In Our Famous Broccoli Cheese Soup & Butter

Build Your Own Sand

$6.99

Extra Meat

$6.99

Classic Sandwiches

All sandwiches come with a side of classic chips and a pickle spear.

The Rachel

$7.99

Toasted Marble Rye Bread with Smoked Turkey, Pepper Jack, Sauerkraut & Spicy Mustard

Chicken BLT

$7.99

Sliced Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomatoes On A Fresh Rustic Ciabatta Bread

Chicken Salad

$7.99

Fresh Made Chicken Salad with Pecans, Cranberries, Grapes, Celery & The Perfect Amount of Mayo to make it Creamy and Delicious All Piled On a Pretzel Bun

Boston Roast Beef

$8.99

A Half Pound of Thinly Sliced Roast Beef with Vermont Cheddar, Red Onions, Horseradish on a Marble Rye Bread (Heated or Cold)

French Dip

$8.99

A Half Pound of Thinly Sliced Roast Beef with Swiss Cheese All Toasted On a House Made Hoagie with a Hot Au Jus Dipping Sauce

New Grilled Sandwiches

All sandwiches come with a side of classic chips and a pickle spear.

Classic Grilled Cheese

$3.99

Grilled White Bread and American Cheese Toasted to Melted Perfection

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$5.99

Grilled White Bread, American Cheese & Boars Head Ham

B.T.M.

$5.99

Grilled White Bread with Bacon, Tomato & Smoked Caciocavera Cheese All Melted to Golden Gooeyness

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$7.99

A Rustic Ciabatta Bun Filled with Sliced Chicken, Bacon, Smoked Caciocavera Cheese and Creamy Ranch

Buffalo Chicken Ranch

$7.99

Grilled White Bread with Sliced Chicken, Pepper Jack Cheese, Franks Buffalo Sauce and Creamy Ranch

Mac-N-Cheese Delux

$7.99

Grilled White Bread with Gooey Madness Mac-N-Cheese, Our Delicious Juicy Roast Beef & Smoked Caciocavera Cheese.

Mom's Bologna

$6.99

The Great American Classic - Thick Sliced Bologna with Lettuce, Tomatoes and American Cheese on Your Choice of Toasted White or Wheat Bread

Italian

$8.99

Our House Made Hoagie Grilled with Turkey, Pastrami, Pepperoni, Roma Tomatoes, Banana Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese, Pesto Sauce and Drizzled with Italian Dressing

Cajun Turkey Melt

$9.99

A Pretzel Bun with Cajun Turkey, Cheddar Cheese and Rooster Ranch All Melted Into One Delicious Sandwich

Grilled French Dip

$8.99

A Pretzel Bun with a Half Pound of Our Thinly Sliced Roast Beef Topped with Provolone Cheese Then Grilled Golden Brown with a Side of Hot Au Jus Sauce

Cranberry pepper Cajun turkey sandwich

$7.99

A Toasted Pretzel Bun with Cajun Turkey, Lettuce, Tomatoes and For A Little Kick We Add Our Cranberry Pepper Jam

Soups & Salads

Cup of Soup

$3.99

Creamy Tomato Soup (Can Be Added To Any Sandwich)

Salad Trip

$4.99

Cup of Soup & Salad Trip

$7.99

Add A Cup Of Soup

$3.99

Italian Style Wedding Soup

$4.99

Potato Soup

$4.99

Broccoli & Cheese Soup

$4.99

Bean & Bacon

$3.99

Meat & Cheese by the LB

All Meats and Cheese Are Available to Be Sliced and Purchased by the Pound or Half

Turkey LB

$10.99

Turkey 1/2 LB

$5.49

Turkey 1/4 LB

$2.75

Ham 1 LB

$10.99

Ham 1/2 LB

$5.49

Ham 1/4 LB

$2.75

Chicken 1 LB

$9.99

Chicken 1/2 LB

$4.99

Chicken 1/4 LB

$2.50

Roast Beef 1 LB

$12.99

Roast Beef 1/2 LB

$6.49

Roast Beef 1/4 LB

$3.25

Pastrami 1 LB

$12.99

Pastrami 1/2 LB

$6.49

Pastrami 1/4 LB

$3.25

Bologna 1 LB

$7.99

Bologna 1/2 LB

$3.99

Bologna 1/4 LB

$1.99

American Cheese 1 LB

$6.99

American Cheese 1/2 LB

$3.49

American Cheese 1/4 LB

$1.75

Vermont Cheddar 1 LB

$8.99

Vermont Cheddar 1/2 LB

$4.49

Vermont Cheddar 1/4 LB

$2.25

Caciocavera 1 LB

$8.99

Caciocavera 1/2 LB

$4.49

Caciocavera 1/4 LB

$2.25

Pepper Jack 1 LB

$7.99

Pepper Jack 1/2 LB

$3.99

Pepper Jack 1/4 LB

$1.99

Swiss 1 LB

$8.99

Swiss 1/2 LB

$4.49

Swiss 1/4 LB

$2.25

Provolone 1 LB

$8.99

Provolone 1/2 LB

$4.49

Provolone 1/4 LB

$2.25

Chicken Salad 1 lb

$10.40

Chicken Salad 1/2 lb

$5.20

Grocery Items

Rib Rub

$7.99

Old Bob's Salt

$6.99

Tony Pepper Sauce

$1.99

Sriracha

$3.99

Seikel's Mustard

$5.99

Tony Bloody Mary Mix

$5.49

Screamin Jacks Rubs

$13.95

Chips

$1.00

Country White

$6.99

Honey Oat

$6.99

Ancient Grain

$6.99

Hawaiian

$6.99

Bold

$3.99

More Spice

$3.99

Spice N' Herbs

$3.99

Original

$3.99

Lite

$3.99

No Salt

$3.99

Roux

$3.99

Apple Butter

$6.99

Apricot

$6.99

Strawberry Banana

$6.99

Pineapple Orange

$6.99

Strawberry

$6.99

Peach

$6.99

Blueberry

$6.99

Pumpkin

$6.99

Cranberry Pepper Jam

$6.99

Apple Butter

$6.99

Apricot Pepper Jam

$6.99

Raspberry Chipotle Jam

$6.99

Blackberry Pepper Jam

$6.99

Peach Pepper Jam

$6.99

Strawberry Pepper Jam

$6.99

Pickled Asparagus

$9.99

Pickled Whole Beets

$9.99

Italian Pickled Garden Mix

$9.99

Fire Pit

$9.99

Rocket

$9.99

Bleu Cheese

$9.99

Goat Cheese

$9.99

Habanero

$9.99

Caper

$9.99

Deli Dressing

$2.99

Delicatessen Mustard

$2.99

Horseradish

$2.99

Honey Mustard

$2.99

Chipotle

$2.99

Mayonnaise

$2.99

Mustard

$2.99

Chicken

$4.49

Steak House

$4.49

Pork

$4.49

Fish Fry

$3.49

Hush Puppy Mix

$3.49

Chicken Rice

$3.49

Yellow Rice

$3.49

Jambalaya

$3.49

Red Bean & Rice

$3.49

Rotini

$7.99

Galletti

$7.99

Mezzi Rigatoni

$7.99

Balsamic Vinegar

$14.99

Olive Oil (Rosemary)

$14.99

Papa Dios

$8.99

Lovera's Original

$7.99

Lovera's Vodka Sauce

$7.99

Pretzel

$2.99

Desserts

Pie

$3.99

Yellow Yogurt

$2.99

Pink Yogurt

$3.99

Blue Yogurt

$5.99

Pretzel

$2.99

Ice Cream cone

$1.99

free cone 3 & under

Cake Sheet

$45.00

4ct Cupcakes

$3.99

12ct Cupcakes

$9.99

Filled Cupcakes

$3.99

Cake Slice

$2.99

Cheese Cake

$4.50

Carrot Cake

$21.99

1/4 Sheet Cake

$19.99

Cookie Cake

$12.99

1 Cake Pop

$1.75

2 Cake Pops

$3.00

Iced Sugar Cookies

$2.49

Cookie Sandwich

$2.49

Brownies

$2.49

Brookies

$2.49

Drinks

Monster Blue

$2.99

Bottled Soda

$1.99

Bottled Water

$1.99

Cold Brew

$2.49

Venom Drink

$2.99

Monster Black

$2.99

Artisan Wraps

With a pickle spear on the side

Chicken Club Wrap

$7.99

Roasted Chicken with Bacon, Leaf Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cheddar Cheese and Honey Mustard

Roasted Turkey and Swiss

$7.99

Roasted Turkey with Leaf Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Swiss Cheese, Spicy Mustard and Mayonnaise

Cajun Turkey Bacon Wrap

$7.99

Cajun Turkey with Bacon, Leaf Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cheddar Cheese and Rooster Ranch

Creamy Mediterranean Chicken Wrap

$7.99

Roasted Chicken with Leaf Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Banana Peppers, Pesto and Tzatziki Sauce

Appetizers

Bottomless Chips & Salsa

$3.99

Crispy Chips with Our Fresh Salsa

Southwest Egg Rolls

$6.99

2 Southwest Egg Rolls with a Side of Iguana Sauce

Cheese Fries

$6.99

Crispy Fries Covered in Melted Cheese, Bacon and Sour Cream

Salad Bar One Trip

$4.99

Pizza & Salad Buffet

$7.99

Garlic Bread

$6.99

Cheesy Bread

$8.99

Rooster Balls

$7.99

Cajun Style Crawfish Tails, Andouille Sausage and a Shredded Potato Mixture That We Form Into a Ball and Fry Till Golden Brown, Served with a Side of Our Spicy Rooster Ranch Sauce

Mariana

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Garic Butter

$0.75

Fish Chips

$10.99

Kids Buffet

$4.99

Guacamole

$0.50

Stundent Buffet

$5.00

Pork Skins And Queso

$3.99

Nachos

$15.99

Hot Wings

Our Wings Are Hardwood Smoked and Deep Fried to Order

Smoked Traditional Wings (6 pc)

$7.99

Smoked Traditional Wings (12 pc)

$12.29

Smoked Traditional Wings (18 pc)

$18.49

Breaded Boneless Wings (6 pc)

$7.99

Breaded Boneless Wings (12 pc)

$12.29

Breaded Boneless Wings (18 pc)

$18.49

Small Plates

Seasoned Pork Skins with Queso

$3.99

Chicken Tender Basket

$9.99

4 Breaded Chicken Tenders with Fries

Tacos, Burritos, Quesadillas

Steak Taco

$3.50

Chicken Taco

$3.50

Shrimp Taco

$3.50

Beef Taco

$2.75

Shredded Pork Taco

$2.75

Fish Taco

$2.75

Steak Burrito

$9.99

Chicken Burrito

$9.99

Shrimp Burrito

$9.99

Beef Burrito

$8.99

Shredded pork burrito

$8.99

Fish Burrito

$8.99

Smoked Pork Taco Salad

$9.99

Ground Beef Taco Salad

$9.99

Steak Taco Salad

$10.99

Chicken Taco Salad

$10.99

Shrimp Taco Salad

$10.99

Smoked Pork Quesadilla

$8.99

Ground Beef Quesadilla

$8.99

Steak Quesadilla

$9.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

Shrimp Quesadilla

$9.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Carnitas Street Tacos (3)

$4.99

Ground Beef Street Tacos (3)

$4.99

Chicken Street Tacos (3)

$4.99

Fajita Steak Street Tacos (3)

$6.49

Carnitas Single Street Taco (1)

$1.75

Ground Beef Single Street Taco (1)

$1.75

Chicken Single Street Taco (1)

$1.75

Fajita Steak Single Street Taco (1)

$2.25

Street Taco Family Pack

$25.99

Plate Carnitas

$8.99

Plate Steak

$8.99

Plate Ground Beef

$8.99

Plate Chicken

$8.99

Sides

Spanish rIce

$1.99

Refried beans

$1.99

Seasoned fries

$1.99

Rice & beans

$3.25

Marinara

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Garlic Butter Cup

$0.50

Queso

$2.99

Sour Cream

$0.75

Guacamole

$0.75

Kids

Kids Mini Corn dogs with fries

$4.99

Kids Cheese quesadilla with fries

$4.99

Kids pizza with single topping

$4.99

Chicken tenders with fries

$4.99

2 Chicken Tenders

Pizzas/Calzones

Cheese Bread

$8.99

8'' Buffalo Chicken Ranch

$9.99

White Sauce, Fajita Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese Thats Drizzled With Buffalo and Ranch Sauce

8'' Big Kahuna

$9.99

Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Bacon and Jalapeños

8'' Hawaiian Chicken

$9.99

Canadian Bacon, Fajita Chicken, Bacon and Pineapple

8'' Spinach Artichoke

$9.99

White Sauce, Fresh Spinach, Artichokes, Mozzarella Cheese, and Roma Tomatoes

8'' White Madness

$9.99

Garlic Butter Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon, Red Onions and Roma Tomatoes

8'' Chicken Alfredo

$9.99

Alfredo Sauce, Fajita Chicken, Red Onions and Mushrooms

8'' Iguana Supreme

$9.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Black Olives, Green Olives and Mushrooms

8'' BBQ Madness

$9.99

Smoked Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Red Onions, Monterey Jack, Colby and Mozzarella Cheese

8'' Meat Madness

$9.99

Pepperoni, Meatball, Sausage, Canadian Bacon and Italian Sausage

8'' Taco Pizza

$9.99

Refried Beans, Taco Meat, Monterey Jack & Colby Cheese. When It Comes Out of the Oven It’s Covered in Lettuce, Tomatoes and Sour Cream

8'' Pickle Pizza

$9.99

Garlic Butter Sauce, Sliced Pickles, Monterey Jack & Colby Cheese and Our Italian Seasoning

8'' 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty

$9.99

14'' Buffalo Chicken Ranch

$16.99

White Sauce, Fajita Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese Thats Drizzled With Buffalo and Ranch Sauce

14'' Big Kahuna

$16.99

Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Bacon and Jalapeños

14'' Hawaiian Chicken

$16.99

Canadian Bacon, Fajita Chicken, Bacon and Pineapple

14'' Spinach Artichoke

$16.99

White Sauce, Fresh Spinach, Artichokes, Mozzarella Cheese, and Roma Tomatoes

14'' White Madness

$16.99

Garlic Butter Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon, Red Onions and Roma Tomatoes

14'' Chicken Alfredo

$16.99

Alfredo Sauce, Fajita Chicken, Red Onions and Mushrooms

14'' Iguana Supreme

$16.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Black Olives, Green Olives and Mushrooms

14'' BBQ Madness

$16.99

Smoked Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Red Onions, Monterey Jack, Colby and Mozzarella Cheese

14'' Meat Madness

$16.99

Pepperoni, Meatball, Sausage, Canadian Bacon and Italian Sausage

14'' Taco Pizza

$16.99

Refried Beans, Taco Meat, Monterey Jack & Colby Cheese. When It Comes Out of the Oven It’s Covered in Lettuce, Tomatoes and Sour Cream

14'' Pickle Pizza

$16.99

Garlic Butter Sauce, Sliced Pickles, Monterey Jack & Colby Cheese and Our Italian Seasoning

14'' 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty

$16.99

GF Buffalo Chicken Ranch

$14.99

White Sauce, Fajita Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese Thats Drizzled With Buffalo and Ranch Sauce

GF Big Kahuna

$14.99

Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Bacon and Jalapeños

GF Hawaiian Chicken

$14.99

Canadian Bacon, Fajita Chicken, Bacon and Pineapple

GF Spinach Artichoke

$14.99

White Sauce, Fresh Spinach, Artichokes, Mozzarella Cheese, and Roma Tomatoes

GF White Madness

$14.99

Garlic Butter Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon, Red Onions and Roma Tomatoes

GF Chicken Alfredo

$14.99

Alfredo Sauce, Fajita Chicken, Red Onions and Mushrooms

GF Iguana Supreme

$14.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Black Olives, Green Olives and Mushrooms

GF BBQ Madness

$14.99

Smoked Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Red Onions, Monterey Jack, Colby and Mozzarella Cheese

GF Meat Madness

$14.99

Pepperoni, Meatball, Sausage, Canadian Bacon and Italian Sausage

GF Taco Pizza

$14.99

Refried Beans, Taco Meat, Monterey Jack & Colby Cheese. When It Comes Out of the Oven It’s Covered in Lettuce, Tomatoes and Sour Cream

GF Pickle Pizza

$14.99

Garlic Butter Sauce, Sliced Pickles, Monterey Jack & Colby Cheese and Our Italian Seasoning

GF 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty

$14.99

Deep Dish Buffalo Chicken Ranch

$17.99

White Sauce, Fajita Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese Thats Drizzled With Buffalo and Ranch Sauce

Deep Dish Big Kahuna

$17.99

Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Bacon and Jalapeños

Deep Dish Hawaiian Chicken

$17.99

Canadian Bacon, Fajita Chicken, Bacon and Pineapple

Deep Dish Spinach Artichoke

$17.99

White Sauce, Fresh Spinach, Artichokes, Mozzarella Cheese, and Roma Tomatoes

Deep Dish White Madness

$17.99

Garlic Butter Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon, Red Onions and Roma Tomatoes

Deep Dish Chicken Alfredo

$17.99

Alfredo Sauce, Fajita Chicken, Red Onions and Mushrooms

Deep Dish Iguana Supreme

$17.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Black Olives, Green Olives and Mushrooms

Deep Dish BBQ Madness

$17.99

Smoked Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Red Onions, Monterey Jack, Colby and Mozzarella Cheese

Deep Dish Meat Madness

$17.99

Pepperoni, Meatball, Sausage, Canadian Bacon and Italian Sausage

Deep Dish Taco Pizza

$17.99

Refried Beans, Taco Meat, Monterey Jack & Colby Cheese. When It Comes Out of the Oven It’s Covered in Lettuce, Tomatoes and Sour Cream

Deep Dish Pickle Pizza

$17.99

Garlic Butter Sauce, Sliced Pickles, Monterey Jack & Colby Cheese and Our Italian Seasoning

Deep Dish 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty

$17.99

BYO 8'' Personal

$4.99

BYO 14'' Large

$10.99

BYO 10'' GF

$9.99

8'' 1/2 BYO and 1/2 Specialty Pizza

$9.99

14'' 1/2 BYO and 1/2 Specialty Pizza

$16.99

10'' GF 1/2 BYO & 1/2 Specialty Pizza

$14.99

BYO Calzone

$9.99

Specialty Calzone

$11.99

Cinnamon Pizza

$8.99

Apple Pizza

$9.99

Cherry Pizza

$9.99

Cookies

1 Cookie

$1.99

2 Cookies

$3.00

Sodas

Can Drinks

$1.00

2 Liter Sprite

$2.99

2 Liter Diet Dr Pepper

$2.99

2 Liter Dr Pepper

$2.99

2 Liter Diet Coke

$2.99

2 Liter Coke

$2.99

2 Liter Barq's Root Beer

$2.99

2 Liter Montain Dew

$2.99

2 Liter Pepsi

$2.99

2 Dite Pepsi

$2.99

2 Litre Strawberry Fanta

$2.99

2 Liter Pineapple Fanta

$2.99

20 oz Coke

$1.99

20 oz Diet Coke

$1.99

20 oz Dr Pepper

$1.99

20 oz Diet Dr Pepper

$1.99

20 oz Pineapple Fanta

$1.99

20 oz Barq's Root Beer

$1.99

20oz Mt Dew

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Fountain Coke

$2.29

Fountain Diet Coke

$2.29

Fountain Dr Pepper

$2.29

Fountain Diet Dr Pepper

$2.29

Fountain Barq's Root Beer

$2.29

Fountain Lemonade

$2.29

Unsweet Tea

$2.29

Sweet Tea

$2.29

Fountain Powerade

$2.29

Fountain Strawberry

$2.29

Fountain Rasberry Tea

$2.29

Fountain Sprite

$2.29

Can Drinks

$1.00

Beers & Margaritas

Sloppy Beer

$5.00

Dos Equis Draft

$2.50

Shock Top Draft

$2.50

Michelob Ultra Draft

$2.50

Budweiser BTL

$2.50

Bud Light BTL

$2.50

Michelob Ultra BTL

$2.50

Coors Lt BTL

$2.50

Corona BTL

$2.50

Estrella Jalisco BTL

$2.50

Dos Equis BTL

$2.50

Jack Daniels Southern Peach

$2.50

Smirnoff Ice Apple Ale

$2.50

Smirnoff Ice Green Apple

$2.50

Smirnoff Ice Grape

$2.50

Original Margarita

$5.99

Strawberry Margarita

$5.99

Watermelon Margarita

$5.99

Mango Margarita

$5.99

Jalapeno Lime Margarita

$5.99

Peach Margarita

$5.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

317 N Broadway Ave, Hinton, OK 73047

Directions

Gallery
Red Iguana Pizza & Deli image
Red Iguana Pizza & Deli image
Map
More near Hinton
Yukon
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Newcastle
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
review star
Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)
Edmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
Norman
review star
Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)
Lawton
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Stillwater
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Wichita Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Jenks
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston