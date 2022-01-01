Restaurant header imageView gallery

Red Kitchen KC

No reviews yet

8750 Penrose Ln

Lenexa, KS 66219

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito
Sin Miedo al Exito (No fear of Sucess)
24 Tortillas ( two dozen)

Breakfast Burritos

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$3.99

Caramelo (pork) Flour Tortilla, scrambled eggs, diced potatoes, sautéed onion

Sin Miedo al Exito (No fear of Sucess)

Sin Miedo al Exito (No fear of Sucess)

$8.50

10-inch Caramelo pork tortilla, scrambled eggs, diced potatoes, cheese, salsa verde with 3 different meats, Sausage, bacon, chorizo.. Nos substitution.

BREAKFAST MONTH SPECIALS

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$11.99

Soft Drinks

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00Out of stock
Coca Cola MExicana

Coca Cola MExicana

$2.75Out of stock
Sprite

Sprite

$2.00
Squirt

Squirt

$2.00Out of stock
Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$2.00
Dr Pepper Diet
$2.00

Dr Pepper Diet

$2.00

Bottled Water
$1.00

$1.00

Agua Fresca

$2.50Out of stock
Tropicana Orange Juice
$1.75

Tropicana Orange Juice

$1.75
Unsweet Ice Tea
$2.25

Unsweet Ice Tea

$2.25

Toritos

Coconut Regular

$10.00

Coconut Jumbo

$25.00

Peanut Regular

$10.00

Peanut Jumbo

$25.00

Pumkin Regular

$10.00

Pumkin Jumbo

$25.00

Tamales

Pork Tamales

Pork Tamales

$25.00+Out of stock
Chicken Tamales

Chicken Tamales

$25.00+Out of stock

Salsa Verde 16oz
$7.00

Salsa Verde 16oz

Salsa Verde 16oz

$7.00

Caramelo Tortillas (Pork)

12 Tortillas (Dozen)
$7.00

12 Tortillas (Dozen)

$7.00
24 Tortillas ( two dozen)
$14.00

24 Tortillas ( two dozen)

$14.00

Desserts

Arroz con Leche

$5.00Out of stock

Flan

$5.00Out of stock

Tres Leches Cake

$5.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Mexico City and Guadalajara are my hometowns, the food it is a reflection of this incredible cities. Homemade food and street food. Our Breakfast Burritos are unique and popular award winners named " Best Burritos in Kansas" Food and Wine Magazine. Our Tamales are the best in Town. Our Lunch Burritos and our Carne Asada Tacos for dinner are incredible!!! Our Cantina is full of Special Margaritas including our 32oz size cups of this amazing drink. To go available.

Location

8750 Penrose Ln, Lenexa, KS 66219

Directions

