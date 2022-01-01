Red Kitchen KC
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
Mexico City and Guadalajara are my hometowns, the food it is a reflection of this incredible cities. Homemade food and street food. Our Breakfast Burritos are unique and popular award winners named " Best Burritos in Kansas" Food and Wine Magazine. Our Tamales are the best in Town. Our Lunch Burritos and our Carne Asada Tacos for dinner are incredible!!! Our Cantina is full of Special Margaritas including our 32oz size cups of this amazing drink. To go available.
Location
8750 Penrose Ln, Lenexa, KS 66219
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Cosmo Burger - Lenexa Public Market - Cosmo Burger - Lenexa
No Reviews
8750 Penrose Lane Lenexa, KS 66219
View restaurant