Red Lantern Kitchen & Bar

17446 Lorain Ave

Cleveland, OH 44111

Smaller Bites

Bayou Rolls

$11.00

Cajun-Spiced blend of Rice, Louisiana Crawfish Tails, Gulf Shrimp, Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese Stuffing Lightly Fried in a Spring Roll

Seafood Hush Puppies

$13.00

Tender Crawfish & Sweet Crab, Jalapeño Corn Meal Batter, and Signature Sauce

Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes

$14.00

Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes, Fried & served with Special Cajun House Aioli

'Sha-Bang' Shrimp

$12.00

Lightly Fried Gulf Shrimp, Tossed in our Special Sha-Bang Sauce & Toasted Sesame Seeds

Not Just Pierogis

$11.00

Three Pierogis Made in House with your Choice of Filling

Seafood Chowder

$10.00

Cajun-Spiced Blend of Rice, Louisiana Crawfish Tails, Gulf Shrimp, Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese Stuffing Lightly Fried

Seafood Boil Classics

1 Whole Maine Lobster, 1lb Crawfish, 1lb Head-On Gulf Shrimp, 1lb Snow Crab Legs, 1lb Clams, 1lb Mussels, 1 Andouille Sausage, 2 Corn Cobs, 2 Potatoes

Cajun Classic

$34.99

1lb Crawfish, 1lb Head on Gulf Shrimp, 1 Andouille Sausage, 2 Corn Cobs, 2 Potatoes

Taste of New Orleans

$38.99

1lb Blue Crab, 1lb Crawfish, 1lb Head-On Gulf Shrimp, 1 Andouille Sausage, 2 Corn Cobs, 2 Potatoes

The Shack

$55.99

1lb of Head-On Gulf Shrimp, 1lb of Snow Crab Legs, 1 Andouille Sausage, 2 Corn Cobs, 2 Potatoes

The House

$59.99

1lb Crawfish, 1lb Head on Gulf Shrimp, 1lb Snow Crab Legs, 1 Andouille Sausage, 2 Corn Cobs, 2 Potatoes

The Feast

$110.00

Build Your Own Boil

Choose Your Catch, Add Some Sauce & Pick the Spice!

The "SeaVegan"

$29.99

All of the Flavor, None of the Sea, Using Spices, Mushrooms, and Other Vegetarian Friendly Items, We're Able to Create a Vegan Friendly Seafood Boil!

I Like It Fried

Shrimp Po Boy

$13.00

Lightly Fried Gulf Shrimp, Fully Dressed with Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, and House Pickles. Tossed in our Sha-Bang Sauce with Charred Lemon

Fried Walleye Po Boy

$14.00

Fried Lake Erie Walleye Strips, Fully Dressed in Lettuce, Tomatoes, and House Pickles. Topped with Hot Sauce Aioli

Gator Po Boy

$14.00

Fully Dressed with Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Pickles. Sauce with Mustard and our Savory Po Boy Aioli. Served with Cajun Fries

Twice Fried Chicken Wings

$15.99

Brined, Battered, and Fried JUMBO Wings. Served with your choice of one of our house made sauces.

Crabby Fries

$14.00

Hand Cut French Fries, Fresh Crab Meat, Crispy Garlic, Smoked Paprika Aioli

Fried Blue Crab BLT

$15.00

Fresh Blue Crab, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Crisp Bacon, Old Bay Aioli

Just B(R)OIL ME

Wagyu Polish Dog

$14.00

Snake River Farms All Beef Wagyu Dog, Hand-Cut French Fries, Tangy House Made Barbecue, House Made Slaw

Smash Burger

$14.00

Two Hand Formed Burgers, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, House Pickles Cheese and Special Sauce

Lobster Quesadilla

$15.00

Mezcal Butter Poached Lobster, Special Cheese Blend, Brussel Slaw, Truffle Aioli

Grilled Twin Tails

$45.00

Two Wood Fired Cold Water Lobster Tails, Choice of Two Sides, Drawn Herb Butter

Grilled Oysters

$20.00

(12) Wood-Fire Oysters, Topped with Spiced Miso Herb Butter and Cheese Blend

Truffl'd

$18.00

Petit Metro Filet, Grilled Lobster Tail, Wild Mushrooms, Truffle Compound Butter Charred Lemon, Choice of Two Sides

Chef's Special

$35.00
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
New American Restaurant

17446 Lorain Ave, Cleveland, OH 44111

