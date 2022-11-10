Restaurant header imageView gallery
Red Lion Pub RLP Milwaukee, WI

1850 N WATER ST

Milwaukee, WI 53202

$25 Gift Certificate

$25.00

$50 gift certificate

$50.00

$100 Gift Certificate

$100.00

Mask

$1.00

Staff T-Shirts

$10.00+

Pub Events

Forward Madison Bus Trip

$65.00

JP Ghoodbye

$60.00

No Cigar

$45.00

No Drink

$45.00

JP Goodbye

JP bye

$60.00

Growlers

32oz Growler

$12.00

32oz Keep and Fill Growler

$20.00

64oz Growler

$24.00

64oz Keep and Fill Growler

$34.00

Packages

Bloody Mary Package

$35.00

1 bottle of Rail Vodka, 32oz Growler of Bloody Mix, 6 Skewers

Bloody Mary Package II

$50.00

1 bottle of Titos or Absolut, 32oz Growler of Bloody Mix, 6 Skewers

Moscow Mule Package

$35.00

1 bottle of Rail Vodka (1L), 6 cans of Ginger Beer, 2 limes

Mimosa Package

$20.00

Beermosa Package

$18.00

32oz Bloody Mix Growler

$10.00

64oz Bloody Mix Growler

$18.00

414 Cocktail

Rail Old Fashioned

$6.50

Boxed Wine

Red - Cabernet

$35.00

White - Chardonnay

$35.00

Bottles

Trapiche Malbec

$20.00

Monkey Bay Sauv Blanc

$20.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Downtown Milwaukee's only British Style Pub! A destination for EPL & MLS football (sorry, soccer) viewing, private events, off-site catering, British & American fare, and refreshing pints, both local & imported.

1850 N WATER ST, Milwaukee, WI 53202

