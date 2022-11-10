Bars & Lounges
Barbeque
Red Lion Pub RLP Milwaukee, WI
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
Downtown Milwaukee's only British Style Pub! A destination for EPL & MLS football (sorry, soccer) viewing, private events, off-site catering, British & American fare, and refreshing pints, both local & imported.
1850 N WATER ST, Milwaukee, WI 53202
