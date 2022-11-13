Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Bars & Lounges
Burgers

Red Lodge Pizza Co.

review star

No reviews yet

115 South Broadway

Red Lodge, MT 59068

Popular Items

Large Pizza 16"
Medium Pizza 14"
Small Pizza 12"

Pizza

Individual Pizza 10"

$9.95

10" pizza with toppings of your choice.

Small Pizza 12"

$12.95

12" pizza, 8 slices, serves 1-2 people.

Medium Pizza 14"

$15.95

14" pizza, 10 slices, serves 2-3 people.

Large Pizza 16"

$18.95

16" pizza, 12 slices, serves 3-4 people.

Calzone

$14.95

Pizza pocket style. 4 toppings of your choice all baked into our homemade dough.

Gluten Free

$13.95

10" pizza, serves 1

Slice

$4.95

Pepperoni, cheese or the specialty slice of the day.

*** PIZZA DEAL ****

$35.00

Medium Cheese Pizza and a Medium Pepperoni Pizza -NO SUBSTITUTIONS --

Appetizers

Bread Sticks

$7.95

6 homemade bread sticks served with your choice of sauce.

Calamari

$12.95

Lightly battered calamari, fried and served with your choice of sauce.

Caprese

$10.95

Roma tomato, fresh mozzarella & basil drizzled with Balsamic then served with crostini.

Cheese Bread

$7.95

Baked homemade Italian bread that's been brushed with garlic butter and topped with mozzarella cheese.

Extra Crostinis

$2.00

Fries Appetizer

$7.50

A huge portion of french fries.

Garlic Fries App

Garlic Fries App

$9.50

Generous portion of French fries, smothered with garlic butter, and Parmesan cheese.

Hawiian Roll

$10.95

Canadian bacon, pineapple, and mozzarella cheese baked in our homemade dough and served with your choice of sauce.

Kettle Chip Side

$2.00

House fried, crispy potato chips.

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.95

Breaded mozzarella, deep fried, and served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Onion Ring App

$9.95

Lots of fried battered onion rings, perfect for sharing.

Pepperoni Rolls

$10.95

Pepperoni and mozzarella cheese rolled up in our homemade dough and baked to order.

Side Fries

$4.00

Individual size portion of french fries.

Side Garlic Fries

$5.50

A smaller portion of french fries smothered in garlic butter and Parmesan cheese.

Side Onion Ring

$5.50

Individual portion of battered and fried onion rings.

Spinach/Artichoke Dip

$10.95

Baked spinach, artichoke hearts, and lots of gooey cheese. Served with crostinis.

Sweet Waffle App

$8.50

Large portion of sweet potato tater tots.

Sweet Waffle Side

$4.50

Perfect portion of fried sweet potato tater tots.

Wings - 16

$20.94

Double portion of our house brined bone-in chicken wings. Served with celery sticks and choice of dipping sauce.

Wings - 8

$13.95

8 house brined, bone-in chicken wings. Served with celery sticks and your choice of dipping sauce.

Salad and Soup

Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$10.95

A 50/50 split of fresh romaine and spinach, with beets, cucumbers, red onion, and walnuts. Topped with feta cheese.

Beet Salad with Chopped Chicken

$15.45

A 50/50 split of fresh romaine and spinach, with beets, cucumbers, red onion, and walnuts. Topped with feta cheese and Grilled Chicken.

Buffalo Salad

Buffalo Salad

$14.95

Breaded chicken strips tossed in buffalo sauce, served over green leaf lettuce and finished with bleu cheese crumbles, celery, tomato, carrots and cucumber slices.

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$13.95

Grilled chicken, celery, walnuts, and craisins tossed together with our signature dressing, served with sliced cucumber and chopped romaine lettuce.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$11.45

Feta cheese, sliced tomato, banana peppers, red onion, and kalamata olives piled high over romaine lettuce.

Greek Salad with Chopped Chicken

$15.95

Grilled chicken on top of Feta cheese, sliced tomato, banana peppers, red onion, and kalamata olives, all piled high over romaine lettuce.

Chicken Caesar

Chicken Caesar

$14.45

Crisp romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, Parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing.

Caesar Salad

$9.95

Fresh romaine lettuce topped with Parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing.

Half House Salad

$6.00

Fresh greens, red onion, tomatoes, cucumber, banana peppers and croutons.

Half House Salad with Chopped Chicken

$8.50

Fresh greens, red onion, tomatoes, cucumber, banana peppers and croutons topped with grilled chicken.

Full House Salad

$9.00

Fresh greens, red onion, tomatoes, cucumber, banana peppers and croutons.

Full House Salad with Chopped Chicken

$13.50

Fresh greens, red onion, tomatoes, cucumber, banana peppers and croutons.

Cup of soup

$4.45

6 ounces of our soup of the day.

Bowl of Soup

$6.45

12 ounces of our soup of the day.

Half House with Cup of Soup

$9.50

Half House Salad with Bowl of soup

$12.00

Favorites

Chicken Fingers

$12.95

Tender breaded chicken fingers served with fries and our house-made ranch dressing.

Fish and Chips

$13.95

3 large battered cod sticks, served with dill tartar sauce, lemon and fries.

Kids

Kids Fingers

$7.95

Breaded chicken strips served with your choice of side and dipping sauce.

Extra Apple Sauce

$0.95

$ Kids Side Fries

$1.00

Rolls

Belfry

$13.95

Sliced grilled chicken tossed in Franks hot sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and bleu cheese dressing.

Bridger

$13.95

Basil-pesto, black olives, tomatoes, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, spinach and melted provolone cheese.

Bridger With CHICKEN

$16.45

Grilled chicken, basil-pesto, black olives, tomatoes, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, spinach and melted provolone cheese.

Joliet

$13.95

Sliced deli turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese, and house made ranch dressing.

Red Lodge

$13.95

Swiss cheese, grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, and ranch dressing.

Grill

Hellroaring Burger

$15.95

Jalapenos, bacon, sauteed mushrooms, cheddar cheese, and chipotle mayo.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$15.95

Tons of sauteed mushrooms and Swiss cheese.

Bacon Cheese Burger

Bacon Cheese Burger

$15.95

Loads of bacon and your choice of cheese.

Montana Burger

$13.95

Traditional burger with your choice of cheese.

BBQ Burger

$15.95

Cheddar, bacon, sweet & spicy sauce, & an onion ring.

Pesto Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Grilled chicken, basil-pesto, bacon and melted Swiss cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Grilled chicken breast dipped in Franks hot sauce and topped with bleu cheese crumbles.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

All-natural grilled chicken breast with your choice of cheese.

BBQ Chicken Hawk

$15.95

Chicken breast with house-made sweet and spicy sauce, cheddar, and bacon topped with an onion ring.

Ice Cream / Dessert

Crazy Cookie

$8.95

Our FAMOUS 6" ooey-gooey, chocolate chip cookie, topped with two scoops of ice cream, covered in chocolate sauce.

Pint Ice Cream

$8.95

Please specify between flavor.

Cookie

$2.00

Cookie Half Dozen

$8.00

Side Of Extras

S/O Ranch

$0.95

S/O Asian Sauce

$0.95

S/O Blue Cheese

$0.95

S/O Caesar

$0.95

S/O Chipolte Mayo

$0.95

S/O Dijon Mustard

$0.95

S/O Honey Mustard

$0.95

S/O Pesto

$1.95

S/O Mayo

$0.95

S/O Thousand Island

$0.95

S/O BBQ Sauce

$0.95

S/O Marinara

$0.95

S/O Buffalo Sauce

$0.95

S/O Oil & Vinegar

$0.95

S/O Balsamic

$0.95

S/O Tartar Sauce

$0.95

S/O Honey

$0.95

S/O Malt Vinegar

$0.95

Large Ranch

$4.45

Ketchup Packet

Mustard Packet

Mayo Packet

Red Pepp Pkt

Parm Pkt

Pepper

Salt

Napkin

Paper Plate

Silverware

Cup w/ice

$0.75

N/A Bev

Burke

$3.95

Fill red plastic cup with ice fill cup w/ Dr. Pepper, then add 1 shot (1.5oz) of both vanilla syrup & hazelnut syrup.

Huckleberry Cream Soda

$5.95

Fill tall mason jar glass w/ ice fill glass 3/5 full w/ 7UP, then add one scoop huckleberry syrup, and top w/ cream (half and half).

Yellowstone Sunrise

$4.95

Fill a tall mason jar glass with ice add 1/3 glass 7UP, then add 2/3 orange juice then add one shot (1.5oz) RASPBERRY SYRUP (NOT GRENADINE!) Garnish with maraschino cherry.

7-up 20oz

$2.75

7-up 2 ltr

$4.00

Diet Pepsi 20oz

$2.75

Diet Pepsi 2 ltr

$4.00

Cherry Pepsi 20oz

$2.75

Mt. Dew 20oz

$2.75

Mt. Dew 2 ltr

$4.00

Diet Mt. Dew 20oz

$2.75

Pepsi 20oz

$2.75

Pepsi 2 ltr

$4.00

Root Beer 20oz

$2.75

Root Beer 2 ltr

$4.00

Water Bottle

$1.75

Squirt 20oz

$2.75

Squirt 2 Ltr

$4.00

Diet Coke 20oz

$2.75

Coke 20 Oz

$2.75

Sunkist 20oz

$2.75

Peace T - Green

$3.75Out of stock

Peace T - Peach

$3.75

Henery W - Rootbeer

$3.50

Henery W - Vanilla Cream

$3.50

Henry W - Orange Cream Soda

$3.50

Peace T - Tea & Lemonade

$3.75

Peace T- Razzleberry

$3.75

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Apple Juice Can

$1.75

Cranberry Juice

$2.50Out of stock

Orange Juice

$2.50

Apple Juice Bottle

$2.50

Employee Red Bull

$1.75

Red Bull

$3.75

Lipton Pure Leaf - Sweet Tea

$2.75

Lipton Pure Leaf - Unsweetened

$2.75

Lipton Pure Leaf - Razzberry

$2.75Out of stock

Lipton Pure Leaf - Lemon

$2.75

2022 Summer Cocktails

Huckleberry Lemonade Margarita

$11.00

In a Salt-Rimmed, Ice-Filled Pint Glass Check Cooler for Pre-Made Pitcher Pour and Serve If No Pre-Made 1.5 oz Spotted Bear Agave .75 oz Triple Sec 2-3 Spoonfuls Huckleberry Syrup Top off with Lemonade Stir

Bikini Martini

$12.00

Chill Martini Glass In Ice-Filled Shaker 1oz Malibu Rum 1oz Snowcrest Vodka (In Well) 1oz Pineapple Juice 1oz Orange Juice 1oz Cranberry Juice Shake and Strain into Martini Glass Lime Slice Garnish

Natali's Sangria

$11.00Out of stock

Fill Red Wine Glass 1/4 With Ice Check Cooler for Pre-Made Pour 3/4 Full (Ladel Fruit if Necessary)

Honey-Mint Mule

$10.00

In shaker 4-6 mint leaves muddled with .5oz honey syrup .5oz lime juice 2 oz. Trapline Rock and Rye Add Ice Shake and strain into copper mug with ice Top with ginger beer Mint sprig garnish

The Empress

$11.00

In Shaker Muddle 2 wheels of cucumber and 1 lemon slice Add Ice 1.5 oz Empress Gin .5 oz St Germain Shake and strain into ice filled collins glass Top with Soda Cucumber and Lemon Garnish

Citrus Fairy

$12.00

Sugar Rim a Martini Glass Set Aside In Shaker with Ice Add 1 oz Absinthe .75 oz St Germain .75 oz Pineapple Juice .5oz Lemon Juice .5oz Lime Juice Shake and Strain into Martini Glass Garnish with Lime Twist

Violet Spritz

$10.50

In White Wine Glass 3/4 with Ice SLOWLY add Prosecco Split .75 oz Creme de Violette .25 oz Simple Syrup .25 oz Lemon Juice Stir Slowly Lemon Garnish

Natali's Famous Moscow Mule

$9.00

in a copper mug filled with ice combine: splash lime juice 1.5oz titos vodka top with ginger beer garnish with a lime

Jalapeno Moscow Mule

$11.50

In a copper mug combine: 1.5oz titos vodka .75oz mule kick jalapeno spirit splash lime juice top with ginger beer garnish with a lime

Spicy Huckleberry Manhattan

$9.50

In a shaker combine: 2oz bearproof huckleberry whiskey .75oz sweet vermouth Splash of Mule Kick a splash of cherry juice 2 shakes Bitters Shake and strain into martini glass garnish with a stemless cherry

North Fork Rye Manhattan

$11.00

Fill a martini glass with ice. in a shaker combine: 3oz glacier north fork rye whiskey 1oz sweet vermouth 4-5 dashes angostura bitters dash of cherry juice for color shake well empty ice from martini glass strain shaker contents into martini glass garnish with Bordeaux cherry

2022 FALL COCKTAILS

Violet Spritz

$11.00

In White Wine Glass 3/4 with Ice SLOWLY add Prosecco Split .75 oz Creme de Violette .25 oz Simple Syrup .25 oz Lemon Juice Stir Slowly Lemon Garnish

Spicy Huckleberry Manhattan

$10.00

In a shaker combine: 2oz bearproof huckleberry whiskey .75oz sweet vermouth Splash of Mule Kick a splash of cherry juice 2 shakes Bitters Shake and strain into martini glass garnish with a stemless cherry

Jalapeno Moscow Mule

$11.50

In a copper mug combine: 1.5oz titos vodka .75oz mule kick jalapeno spirit splash lime juice top with ginger beer garnish with a lime

2022 Spring Cocktails

The Empress

$11.00

In Shaker Muddle 2 wheels of cucumber and 1 lemon slice Add Ice 1.5 oz Empress Gin .5 oz St Germain Shake and strain into ice filled collins glass Top with Soda Cucumber and Lemon Garnish

Basil-Jalapeno Marg

$10.50

In Shaker Muddle 6-8 Basil strips and .5oz Simple Syrup Add Ice 1.5 oz Spotted Bear Agave .5 oz Mule Kick .5 oz Cointreau 2 oz Lime Juice Shake and Strain into Ice filled Pint Top with Soda Lime Garnish

Citrus Fairy

$12.00

Sugar Rim a Martini Glass Set Aside In Shaker with Ice Add 1 oz Absinthe .75 oz St Germain .75 oz Pineapple Juice .5oz Lemon Juice .5oz Lime Juice Shake and Strain into Martini Glass Garnish with Lime Twist

Spring Fling

$11.00

In Shaker With Ice Add 1.5 oz Bighorn Bourbon 1. oz Peach Schnapps .5 oz Malibu Rum 1 oz Cranberry Juice Shake and Strain into Ice Filled Lowball Cherry Garnish

Aperol Hop Shandy

$9.50

In Shaker Add 10 Cubes Ice 1 oz Lemon Juice .5 oz Simple Syrup 1.5 oz Aperol Shake Fill Collins Glass 3/4 Full with 41 Peaks IPA Top with Shaken Mixture Lemon Garnish

Violet Spritz

$10.50Out of stock

In White Wine Glass 3/4 with Ice SLOWLY add Prosecco Split .75 oz Creme de Violette .25 oz Simple Syrup .25 oz Lemon Juice Stir Slowly Lemon Garnish

Caddy Mule

$10.00

Fill A Copper Mug with Ice .75 oz Lemon Juice 1.5 oz Firefly Tea Vodka .75 oz Limoncello Splash Ginger Syrup Top with Ginger Beer Lemon Garnish

Natalis Famous Moscow Mule

$9.00

in a copper mug filled with ice combine: splash lime juice 1.5oz titos vodka top with ginger beer garnish with a lime

Spicy Huckleberry Manhattan

$9.50

In a shaker combine: 1.5oz bearproof huckleberry whiskey .75oz sweet vermouth Splash of Mule Kick a splash of cherry juice 2 shakes Bitters Shake and strain into martini glass garnish with a stemless cherry

Jalapeno Moscow Mule

$11.50

In a copper mug combine: 1.5oz titos vodka .75oz mule kick jalapeno spirit splash lime juice top with ginger beer garnish with a lime

North Fork Rye Manhattan

$11.00

Fill a martini glass with ice. in a shaker combine: 3oz glacier north fork rye whiskey 1oz sweet vermouth 4-5 dashes angostura bitters dash of cherry juice for color shake well empty ice from martini glass strain shaker contents into martini glass garnish with Bordeaux cherry

Halloween Cocktails

Vampire's Kiss Martini

$11.00

Chill Martini Glass In Shaker Ice 1.5 oz Tito's 1 oz Lemon Juice ..75 oz Simple Syrup Shake & Strain into Martini Sink .5 oz Cherry Juice Add Cherry

The Bloody Zombie

$9.50

Pizza Wear

T Shirt Adult

$17.95

T Shirt Kids

$12.95

Hoodie Adult

$26.95

Coffee Cup

$8.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

While we are best known for our pizza, our extensive menu has something for everyone: Great locally raised beef burgers, delightful salads, amazing Montana rolls, and our would famous crazy cookie dessert that the kids will talk about for days!

Website

Location

115 South Broadway, Red Lodge, MT 59068

Directions

