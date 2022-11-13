Red Lodge Pizza Co.
115 South Broadway
Red Lodge, MT 59068
Popular Items
Pizza
Individual Pizza 10"
10" pizza with toppings of your choice.
Small Pizza 12"
12" pizza, 8 slices, serves 1-2 people.
Medium Pizza 14"
14" pizza, 10 slices, serves 2-3 people.
Large Pizza 16"
16" pizza, 12 slices, serves 3-4 people.
Calzone
Pizza pocket style. 4 toppings of your choice all baked into our homemade dough.
Gluten Free
10" pizza, serves 1
Slice
Pepperoni, cheese or the specialty slice of the day.
*** PIZZA DEAL ****
Medium Cheese Pizza and a Medium Pepperoni Pizza -NO SUBSTITUTIONS --
Appetizers
Bread Sticks
6 homemade bread sticks served with your choice of sauce.
Calamari
Lightly battered calamari, fried and served with your choice of sauce.
Caprese
Roma tomato, fresh mozzarella & basil drizzled with Balsamic then served with crostini.
Cheese Bread
Baked homemade Italian bread that's been brushed with garlic butter and topped with mozzarella cheese.
Extra Crostinis
Fries Appetizer
A huge portion of french fries.
Garlic Fries App
Generous portion of French fries, smothered with garlic butter, and Parmesan cheese.
Hawiian Roll
Canadian bacon, pineapple, and mozzarella cheese baked in our homemade dough and served with your choice of sauce.
Kettle Chip Side
House fried, crispy potato chips.
Mozzarella Sticks
Breaded mozzarella, deep fried, and served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Onion Ring App
Lots of fried battered onion rings, perfect for sharing.
Pepperoni Rolls
Pepperoni and mozzarella cheese rolled up in our homemade dough and baked to order.
Side Fries
Individual size portion of french fries.
Side Garlic Fries
A smaller portion of french fries smothered in garlic butter and Parmesan cheese.
Side Onion Ring
Individual portion of battered and fried onion rings.
Spinach/Artichoke Dip
Baked spinach, artichoke hearts, and lots of gooey cheese. Served with crostinis.
Sweet Waffle App
Large portion of sweet potato tater tots.
Sweet Waffle Side
Perfect portion of fried sweet potato tater tots.
Wings - 16
Double portion of our house brined bone-in chicken wings. Served with celery sticks and choice of dipping sauce.
Wings - 8
8 house brined, bone-in chicken wings. Served with celery sticks and your choice of dipping sauce.
Salad and Soup
Beet Salad
A 50/50 split of fresh romaine and spinach, with beets, cucumbers, red onion, and walnuts. Topped with feta cheese.
Beet Salad with Chopped Chicken
A 50/50 split of fresh romaine and spinach, with beets, cucumbers, red onion, and walnuts. Topped with feta cheese and Grilled Chicken.
Buffalo Salad
Breaded chicken strips tossed in buffalo sauce, served over green leaf lettuce and finished with bleu cheese crumbles, celery, tomato, carrots and cucumber slices.
Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken, celery, walnuts, and craisins tossed together with our signature dressing, served with sliced cucumber and chopped romaine lettuce.
Greek Salad
Feta cheese, sliced tomato, banana peppers, red onion, and kalamata olives piled high over romaine lettuce.
Greek Salad with Chopped Chicken
Grilled chicken on top of Feta cheese, sliced tomato, banana peppers, red onion, and kalamata olives, all piled high over romaine lettuce.
Chicken Caesar
Crisp romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, Parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing.
Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce topped with Parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing.
Half House Salad
Fresh greens, red onion, tomatoes, cucumber, banana peppers and croutons.
Half House Salad with Chopped Chicken
Fresh greens, red onion, tomatoes, cucumber, banana peppers and croutons topped with grilled chicken.
Full House Salad
Fresh greens, red onion, tomatoes, cucumber, banana peppers and croutons.
Full House Salad with Chopped Chicken
Fresh greens, red onion, tomatoes, cucumber, banana peppers and croutons.
Cup of soup
6 ounces of our soup of the day.
Bowl of Soup
12 ounces of our soup of the day.
Half House with Cup of Soup
Half House Salad with Bowl of soup
Favorites
Kids
Rolls
Belfry
Sliced grilled chicken tossed in Franks hot sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and bleu cheese dressing.
Bridger
Basil-pesto, black olives, tomatoes, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, spinach and melted provolone cheese.
Bridger With CHICKEN
Grilled chicken, basil-pesto, black olives, tomatoes, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, spinach and melted provolone cheese.
Joliet
Sliced deli turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese, and house made ranch dressing.
Red Lodge
Swiss cheese, grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, and ranch dressing.
Grill
Hellroaring Burger
Jalapenos, bacon, sauteed mushrooms, cheddar cheese, and chipotle mayo.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Tons of sauteed mushrooms and Swiss cheese.
Bacon Cheese Burger
Loads of bacon and your choice of cheese.
Montana Burger
Traditional burger with your choice of cheese.
BBQ Burger
Cheddar, bacon, sweet & spicy sauce, & an onion ring.
Pesto Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken, basil-pesto, bacon and melted Swiss cheese.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast dipped in Franks hot sauce and topped with bleu cheese crumbles.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
All-natural grilled chicken breast with your choice of cheese.
BBQ Chicken Hawk
Chicken breast with house-made sweet and spicy sauce, cheddar, and bacon topped with an onion ring.
Ice Cream / Dessert
Side Of Extras
S/O Ranch
S/O Asian Sauce
S/O Blue Cheese
S/O Caesar
S/O Chipolte Mayo
S/O Dijon Mustard
S/O Honey Mustard
S/O Pesto
S/O Mayo
S/O Thousand Island
S/O BBQ Sauce
S/O Marinara
S/O Buffalo Sauce
S/O Oil & Vinegar
S/O Balsamic
S/O Tartar Sauce
S/O Honey
S/O Malt Vinegar
Large Ranch
Ketchup Packet
Mustard Packet
Mayo Packet
Red Pepp Pkt
Parm Pkt
Pepper
Salt
Napkin
Paper Plate
Silverware
Cup w/ice
N/A Bev
Burke
Fill red plastic cup with ice fill cup w/ Dr. Pepper, then add 1 shot (1.5oz) of both vanilla syrup & hazelnut syrup.
Huckleberry Cream Soda
Fill tall mason jar glass w/ ice fill glass 3/5 full w/ 7UP, then add one scoop huckleberry syrup, and top w/ cream (half and half).
Yellowstone Sunrise
Fill a tall mason jar glass with ice add 1/3 glass 7UP, then add 2/3 orange juice then add one shot (1.5oz) RASPBERRY SYRUP (NOT GRENADINE!) Garnish with maraschino cherry.
7-up 20oz
7-up 2 ltr
Diet Pepsi 20oz
Diet Pepsi 2 ltr
Cherry Pepsi 20oz
Mt. Dew 20oz
Mt. Dew 2 ltr
Diet Mt. Dew 20oz
Pepsi 20oz
Pepsi 2 ltr
Root Beer 20oz
Root Beer 2 ltr
Water Bottle
Squirt 20oz
Squirt 2 Ltr
Diet Coke 20oz
Coke 20 Oz
Sunkist 20oz
Peace T - Green
Peace T - Peach
Henery W - Rootbeer
Henery W - Vanilla Cream
Henry W - Orange Cream Soda
Peace T - Tea & Lemonade
Peace T- Razzleberry
Ginger Beer
Apple Juice Can
Cranberry Juice
Orange Juice
Apple Juice Bottle
Employee Red Bull
Red Bull
Lipton Pure Leaf - Sweet Tea
Lipton Pure Leaf - Unsweetened
Lipton Pure Leaf - Razzberry
Lipton Pure Leaf - Lemon
2022 Summer Cocktails
Huckleberry Lemonade Margarita
In a Salt-Rimmed, Ice-Filled Pint Glass Check Cooler for Pre-Made Pitcher Pour and Serve If No Pre-Made 1.5 oz Spotted Bear Agave .75 oz Triple Sec 2-3 Spoonfuls Huckleberry Syrup Top off with Lemonade Stir
Bikini Martini
Chill Martini Glass In Ice-Filled Shaker 1oz Malibu Rum 1oz Snowcrest Vodka (In Well) 1oz Pineapple Juice 1oz Orange Juice 1oz Cranberry Juice Shake and Strain into Martini Glass Lime Slice Garnish
Natali's Sangria
Fill Red Wine Glass 1/4 With Ice Check Cooler for Pre-Made Pour 3/4 Full (Ladel Fruit if Necessary)
Honey-Mint Mule
In shaker 4-6 mint leaves muddled with .5oz honey syrup .5oz lime juice 2 oz. Trapline Rock and Rye Add Ice Shake and strain into copper mug with ice Top with ginger beer Mint sprig garnish
The Empress
In Shaker Muddle 2 wheels of cucumber and 1 lemon slice Add Ice 1.5 oz Empress Gin .5 oz St Germain Shake and strain into ice filled collins glass Top with Soda Cucumber and Lemon Garnish
Citrus Fairy
Sugar Rim a Martini Glass Set Aside In Shaker with Ice Add 1 oz Absinthe .75 oz St Germain .75 oz Pineapple Juice .5oz Lemon Juice .5oz Lime Juice Shake and Strain into Martini Glass Garnish with Lime Twist
Violet Spritz
In White Wine Glass 3/4 with Ice SLOWLY add Prosecco Split .75 oz Creme de Violette .25 oz Simple Syrup .25 oz Lemon Juice Stir Slowly Lemon Garnish
Natali's Famous Moscow Mule
in a copper mug filled with ice combine: splash lime juice 1.5oz titos vodka top with ginger beer garnish with a lime
Jalapeno Moscow Mule
In a copper mug combine: 1.5oz titos vodka .75oz mule kick jalapeno spirit splash lime juice top with ginger beer garnish with a lime
Spicy Huckleberry Manhattan
In a shaker combine: 2oz bearproof huckleberry whiskey .75oz sweet vermouth Splash of Mule Kick a splash of cherry juice 2 shakes Bitters Shake and strain into martini glass garnish with a stemless cherry
North Fork Rye Manhattan
Fill a martini glass with ice. in a shaker combine: 3oz glacier north fork rye whiskey 1oz sweet vermouth 4-5 dashes angostura bitters dash of cherry juice for color shake well empty ice from martini glass strain shaker contents into martini glass garnish with Bordeaux cherry
2022 FALL COCKTAILS
Violet Spritz
Spicy Huckleberry Manhattan
Jalapeno Moscow Mule
2022 Spring Cocktails
The Empress
In Shaker Muddle 2 wheels of cucumber and 1 lemon slice Add Ice 1.5 oz Empress Gin .5 oz St Germain Shake and strain into ice filled collins glass Top with Soda Cucumber and Lemon Garnish
Basil-Jalapeno Marg
In Shaker Muddle 6-8 Basil strips and .5oz Simple Syrup Add Ice 1.5 oz Spotted Bear Agave .5 oz Mule Kick .5 oz Cointreau 2 oz Lime Juice Shake and Strain into Ice filled Pint Top with Soda Lime Garnish
Citrus Fairy
Sugar Rim a Martini Glass Set Aside In Shaker with Ice Add 1 oz Absinthe .75 oz St Germain .75 oz Pineapple Juice .5oz Lemon Juice .5oz Lime Juice Shake and Strain into Martini Glass Garnish with Lime Twist
Spring Fling
In Shaker With Ice Add 1.5 oz Bighorn Bourbon 1. oz Peach Schnapps .5 oz Malibu Rum 1 oz Cranberry Juice Shake and Strain into Ice Filled Lowball Cherry Garnish
Aperol Hop Shandy
In Shaker Add 10 Cubes Ice 1 oz Lemon Juice .5 oz Simple Syrup 1.5 oz Aperol Shake Fill Collins Glass 3/4 Full with 41 Peaks IPA Top with Shaken Mixture Lemon Garnish
Violet Spritz
Caddy Mule
Fill A Copper Mug with Ice .75 oz Lemon Juice 1.5 oz Firefly Tea Vodka .75 oz Limoncello Splash Ginger Syrup Top with Ginger Beer Lemon Garnish
Natalis Famous Moscow Mule
Spicy Huckleberry Manhattan
Jalapeno Moscow Mule
North Fork Rye Manhattan
Halloween Cocktails
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|5:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 3:00 am
While we are best known for our pizza, our extensive menu has something for everyone: Great locally raised beef burgers, delightful salads, amazing Montana rolls, and our would famous crazy cookie dessert that the kids will talk about for days!
115 South Broadway, Red Lodge, MT 59068