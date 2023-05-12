A map showing the location of Red Mango CLT View gallery

Red Mango CLT

review star

No reviews yet

5501 JOSH BIRMINGHAM Pkwy

Charlotte, NC 28208

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Acai Bowls

Acai Bowls

Choco-Nut Dream Açai Bowl

$14.99

PB Power Açai Bowl

$14.99

Hawaiian Bowl

$14.99

Berries & Açai Bowl

$14.99

Coconut Açai

$14.99

Toppings

Peanut Butter

$1.09

Pineapples

$1.09

Strawberries

$1.09

Banana

$1.09

Mango

$1.09

Blueberries

$1.09

Coconut Flake

$1.09

Nutella

$1.09

Peach

$1.09

Yogurt

$1.09

Coco Lopez

$1.09

Smoothies

Smoothies - Regular

Strawberry Banana Smoothie - Regular

$10.99

Berry Banana Smoothie - Regular

$10.99

Tropical Mango Smoothie - Regular

$10.99

Banana Peanut Butter Protein Smoothie - Regular

$10.99

Peanut Butter Powerhouse Smoothie - Regular

$10.99

The SPK Smoothie - Regular

$9.99

Piña Colada - Regular

$10.99

Smoothies - Large

Strawberry Banana Smoothie - Large

$12.99

Berry Banana Smoothie - Large

$12.99

Tropical Mango Smoothie - Large

$12.99

Banana Peanut Butter Protein Smoothie - Large

$12.99

Peanut Butter Powerhouse Smoothie - Large

$12.99

The SPK Smoothie - Large

$10.99

Piña Colada Smoothie - Large

$12.99

Salads & Sandwiches

Salads

Chicken Caesar

$10.99

Greek Goddess Salad

$10.99

Extra Chicken

$1.75

Signature Sandwiches

Chicken Apple Pesto

$11.99

Buffalo Chicken

$11.99

Chicken Caesar

$11.99

Fresh Berry PBJ

$10.49

Grilled Banana PBJ

$10.49

Extra Chicken

$1.75

Combos/Deals

Pick 2 Sandwiches + Regular Smoothie

$18.48

Pick 2 Sandwiches + Soup

$16.63

Pick 3 Manager Special

$14.78

Retail

Oatmeal

$6.99

Chips

$1.99

Kind Bar

$2.99

L&L Cookie

$3.99

Aquafina

$3.99

Life Water

$4.69

Soda

$3.99

Tea

$3.99

Coffee

$2.99

Soup

$6.99

Gatorade

$5.99

Celsius

$5.99

Perrier

$4.00

Water Cup

$0.99

Orangina

$3.99

Evian

$3.99

Salted Cookie

$2.99

Muffin

$1.99

Classic Hummus and Pretzels

$3.99

Danish

$1.99

Cheerwine 6-Pk

$5.99

Loaf Cake

$2.99

Fig Newton

$1.99

Kombucha

$4.99

Bubly Sparkling Water

$2.99

Orchard Valley

$2.29

Popcorn

$4.50

Large Popcorn

$7.00

Muscle Milk

$6.99

Ice

$0.90

Boosts & Shots

Boosts

Energizer

$1.00Out of stock

Whey Protein

$1.00

Kale

$0.75

Spinach

$0.75

Custom Item

Metabolic 360

$1.00

Almond Milk

$0.75

Vegan

$1.00

Ginger

$0.75

Organic Greens

$1.00

Fiber Fuel

$1.00

Gut Love

$1.00

Total Health

$1.00

Cayenne Pepper

$0.75

Fat Burner

$1.00

Shots

Apple Ginger Shot

$3.50

Fresh Juice and Fresh Fruit

Fresh Juice

Beauty & the Greens Juice

$12.99

Sweet Green Zing Juice

$12.99

24 Carrot Kale Juice

$12.99

Citrus Beets Juice

$12.99

Orange Juice

$9.99

Carrot Juice

$9.99

Apple Carrot Juice

$10.99

Apple Carrot Orange Juice

$11.99

Cool Pineapple Zen Juice

$12.99

Sweet Pineapple Greens Juice

$12.99

Sweet Kale Immunity Juice

$12.99

The Heart Beeter Juice

$12.99

Spicy Cold Burner

$12.99

Tropical Detox

$12.99

Fred & Ginger

$12.99

The SPK Special

$12.99

Simply Juice

$9.99

Fresh Fruit

Apple

$1.49

Banana

$1.49

Orange

$1.49

Mango

$3.00

Lemon

$1.49

Pineapple

$3.00

Fruit Cup

$8.99

Daily Specials

Frozen Treats

Yogurt Cup - Small

$7.29

Cone

$5.99

Mixed Berry Parfait

$9.29

Tropical Parfait

$8.79

Cookie Bowl

$9.29

Frozen Treats

Yogurt Cup - Small

$7.29

Cone

$5.99

Mixed Berry Parfait

$9.29

Tropical Parfait

$8.79

Cookie Bowl

$9.29
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5501 JOSH BIRMINGHAM Pkwy, Charlotte, NC 28208

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Community Table Bistro - By FDY, Inc.
orange starNo Reviews
5301 Wilkinson Blvd Charlotte, NC 28208
View restaurantnext
LAGZ RESTAURANT|BAR|GRILLE - 2539 LITTLE ROCK ROAD
orange starNo Reviews
2539 Little Rock Road Charlotte, NC 28214
View restaurantnext
Tacos & Mas - 2908 Oak Lake Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
2908 Oak Lake Blvd Charlotte, NC 28208
View restaurantnext
From Philly To Charlit
orange star4.4 • 212
4419 Tuckaseegee Road Charlotte, NC 28208
View restaurantnext
Bonzai Thai Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
4847 Shopton Rd Ste G Charlotte, NC 28278
View restaurantnext
The Young Kitchen - By FDY, Inc.
orange starNo Reviews
500 Bradford Drive Charlotte, NC 28208
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Charlotte

Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Park Road
orange star4.6 • 11,805
4125 Park Rd Charlotte, NC 28209
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 8,048
139 S. Tryon Street Charlotte, NC 28202
View restaurantnext
Stagioni
orange star4.9 • 5,135
715 Providence Rd Charlotte, NC 28207
View restaurantnext
Cajun Queen
orange star4.3 • 5,018
1800 E 7th St Charlotte, NC 28204
View restaurantnext
Amelie's French Bakery and Cafe
orange star4.3 • 3,925
136 East 36th Street Charlotte, NC 28206
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Arboretum
orange star4.6 • 3,793
8022 Providence Rd Charlotte, NC 28277
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Charlotte
Matthews
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Indian Trail
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Belmont
review star
Avg 5 (9 restaurants)
Fort Mill
review star
Avg 4.6 (36 restaurants)
Huntersville
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
Waxhaw
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Gastonia
review star
Avg 4.8 (12 restaurants)
Concord
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Cornelius
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston