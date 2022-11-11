A map showing the location of Red Men 16129 Lappans RoadView gallery

Red Men 16129 Lappans Road

16129 Lappans Road

Williamsport, MD 21795

Order Again

BEVERAGES

Coke

$2.29

Diet Coke

$2.29

BEVERAGES SOFT DRINK

Sprite

$2.29

Root beer

$2.29

Ginger Ale

$2.29

🍋 LEMONADE 🍋

$2.29

BEV LEMON AIDE

HI-C

$2.29

CAN OF SODA

$1.99

CANNED SODA

Sweet Tea Glass

$2.29

Sweet Tea

ICED TEA GLASS

$2.29

Iced Tea Glass

COFFEE

$2.29

BEVERAGES COFFEE

HOT CHOCOLATE

$2.29

BEVERAGES HOT CHOCOLATE

MILK

$2.29

BEVERAGES MILK

CHOCO MILK

$2.29

BEVERAGES CHOCOLATE MILK

HOT TEA

$2.29

BEVERAGES HOT TEA

LG GRPFRT JUICE

$2.29

BEVERAGES LARGE GRPFRT JUICE

LG ORANGE JUICE 🍊

$2.15

BEVERAGES LARGE ORANGE JUICE

LG TOMATO JUICE

$2.15

BEVERAGES LARGE TOMATO JUICE

LG V8 JUICE

$2.15

BEVERAGES LARGE V8 JUICE

REDEEM CHIP

Redeem Chip Key for Beverages

CAN SODA CHIT

$1.99

BEV. SODA CHIT

Appetizers

STEAMED SHRIMP

$15.00

STEAMED SHRIMP

BACON CHEESE FRIES

$5.99

Crab FRIES

$8.99

CHESS FRIES

MOZZ STICKS

$6.59

MOZZ STICKS

ONION RINGS Side

$5.99

ONION RINGS SIDE

ONION RINGS Basket

$9.89

ONION RING BASKET

BREADED MUSH ROOMS

$7.69

BREADED MUSH ROOMS

(3) CHICKEN TENDERS

$5.49

(3) CHICK TENDERS

(6) CHICKEN TENDERS

$9.89

(6) CHICK TENDERS

(6) APP WINGS

$7.69

(6) APP WINGS

(10) APP WINGS

$12.65

(10) APP WINGS

JUMBO WING (minimum 3)

$2.59

JUMBO WING

JALAPENO POPPERS

$8.79

JALAPENO POPPERS

SHRIMP BASKET

$8.79Out of stock

SHRIMP BASKET

PICKLED EGGS

$0.50

PICKLED EGGS

SOUP/SALAD

SIDE SALAD

$3.29

SIDE SALAD

LARGE SALAD

$5.00

LARGE SALAD

SALAD W/ CHX STRIPS

$9.89

SALAD W/ CHX STRIPS

STEAK SALAD

$9.89

STEAK SALAD

CHEF SALAD

$9.99

CHEF SALAD

CUP SOUP OF THE DAY

$2.50

CUP SOUP OF DAY

BOWL SOUP OF THE DAY

$4.99

BOWL SOUP #1

PINT SOUP OF DAY

$5.00

SOUP OF DAY PINT

QUART SOUP OF THE DAY

$8.00

SOUP OF DAY QUART

Cold Sandwiches

HAM CLUB

$7.49

HAM/ CHEESE CLUB

Cold Ham

$4.94

HAM SALAD

$4.94

HAM SALAD

CHICKEN SALAD

$4.94

CHICK SALD SANDW

TUNA SALAD

$4.94

TUNA SALAD SANDW

TURKEY CLUB

$7.49

TURKEY CLUB

COLD TURKEY

$4.94

COLD TURKER SAND

Hot Sandwiches

STEAK AND CHEESE SUB

$9.89

STEAK CHEESE SUB

HOT MEATLOAF Sandwich

$8.79

HOT MEAT LOAF

HOT ROAST BEEF Sandwich

$9.89

HOT ROAST BEEF

HOT TURKEY SANDW

$9.89

HOT TURKEY SANDW

Corned BEEF REUBEN

$8.59

CORN BEEF REUBEN

PORK TENDERLOIN Sandwich

$5.49

PORK TENDLN SANDW

FISH SW

$7.49

FRIED FISH SANW

STEAMER

$2.25

STEAMER

HOT DOG

$1.50

HOT DOG

STEAMER W/HOTDOG

$2.75

STEAMER W/ HOTDOG

GRILLED CHEESE

$2.50

GRILLED CHEESE

GRILLED HAM & CHEESE

$4.50

GR. HAM & CHEESE

GR. CHEESE & BACON

$4.50

GR CHEESE & BACON

TURKEY REUBEN

$8.59

Grilled Chicken

$4.99

$4 Pulled Pork Sandwich

$4.00

Burgers

HAMBURGER

$4.99

HAMBURGER

Cheeseburger

$5.25

Cheeseburger

Big Chief Burger

$9.49

ALL AMER BURG

POCOHONTAS BURGER

$9.49

POCO BURGER

BACON MUSHRM SWISS BURG

$9.49

BCNMUSHRM SWISS BURG

BBQ BACON BURGER

$9.49

BBQ BACON BURGER

All American Burger

$9.49

Entress

FRIED HADDOCK

$15.99

FRIED HADDOCK

CHOP HAMBURGER Steak w/Gravy

$9.49

CHOP SIRLOIN

2 PIECE WHITE

$6.99

2 PIECE DARK

$6.49

4pc Chicken DINNER

$8.99

FOUR PC CHICK DINNER

BAKERS DOZEN w/2 Sides

$13.25

BAKERS DOZEN

MEATLOAF AND GRAVY

$9.49

MEAT LOAF /GRAVY

PORK TENDERLOIN DIN

$9.49

PORK TENDER DIN

SIDES

FRIES Side

$2.50

SKIN FF

FF WITH BROWN GRAVY

$2.50

WITH BROWN GRAVY

FF w TURKEY GRAVY

$2.50

FF TURKEY GRAVY

Fries With Chicken Gravy

$2.50

WITH CHICKEN GRAVY

CHEESE FRIES Side

$3.15

WITH CHEESE

BACON CHEESE FRIES

$5.99

SIDES BAKED POTATO

$2.50

BAKED POTATO

FRIED POTATOES

$1.89Out of stock

FRIED POTATOES

MASHED POTATOES

$2.25

MASHED POTATOS

Mashed Potatoes With Gravy

$2.50

MASHED POT. W/GRAVY

ONION RINGS Side

$5.99

ONION RINGS

SIDE COLESLAW

$2.25

COLE SLAW

SIDE SALAD

$2.99

SIDE SALAD

SIDE MAC AND CHEESE

$2.75

MAC AND CHEESE

MAC SALAD

$2.25Out of stock

MAC SALAD

APPLE SAUCE

$2.25

APPLE SAUCE

HOT VEGGIE OF DAY

$2.50

HOT VEG OF DAY

COLD VEGGIE OF DAY

$2.50

COLD VEG OF DAY

STEWED TOMATOES

$1.99

STEW TOMATO

RICE PILAF

$2.50Out of stock

RICE PILAF

PINT COLE SLAW

$3.00

COLE SLAW PINT

QUART COLE SLAW

$5.00

COLE SLAW QUART

GALLON COLE SLAW

$18.00

COLE SLAW GALLON

HOT VEGGIE #2

$2.50

HOT VEGGIE #3

$2.50

COLD VEGGIE #2

$2.50

COLD VEGGIE #3

$2.50

QUART POT PIE

$4.00Out of stock

QT POT PIE

BASKET of FRIES

$4.00

Chicken

SINGLE BREAST

$3.59

SINGLE CHICK BREAST

SINGLE LEG

$1.79

SINGLE CHICK LEG

SINGLE THIGH

$1.79

SINGLE CHICK THIGH

$5 Lunch Special

$5 Lunch Special

$5.00

Breakfast

2 EGGS W/BACON

$6.29

2EGGS W/BAC

2 EGGS W/HAM

$6.29

2EGGS CITY HAM

2 EGGS

$3.29

2EGGS

2 EGGS W/SAUS

$6.29

2EGGS W/SAUS

2EGGS W/PORK

$6.29

2EGGS W/PORK

CHEESE OMELET

$5.49

CHEESE OMELET

FRENCH TOAST

$5.99

FRENCH TOAST

SHORT STACK

$3.55

SHRT STACK

CHIPPED BEEF

$6.49

CHIP BEEF

Sm Chipped Beef

$3.25

Small Chipped Beef

Sm Sausage Gravy

$3.25

Small Sausage Gravy

SAUSAGE GRAVY

$6.49

SAUSAGE GRAVY

Western Omlet

$6.99

Spanish Omlet

$6.99

Breakfast Sides

Pancake

$1.95

Pancake

Extra Toast

$0.50

Extra Toast

EXTRA EGG

$1.25

POTATOES

$1.00

SIDE OF BACON

$3.00

SIDE OF SAUSAGE

$3.00

SIDE OF HAM

$3.00

Buffet

Adult Breakfast Buffet

$8.75

ADULT BUFFET

Kid's Breakfast Buffet

$4.00

KID'S BUFFET

BREAKFAST BUFFET KIDS 5 AND UNDER

BUFF KIDS 5 - UNDER

Breakfast Sandwiches

BACON SAND

$4.49

BACON SAND

BREAKFAST SANDWICH TENDERLOIN

$5.95

BRKFAST PORK SANDW

BREAKFAST SANDWICH BACON AND EGG

$4.99

BACON AND EGG SANDW

BREAKFAST SANDWICH COUNTRY HAM AND EGG SANDW

$4.60

COUNTRYHAM EGG

BREAKFAST SANDWICH EGG

$2.99

EGG SAND WICH

BREAKFAST SANDWICH HAM AND EGG

$4.99

HAM AND EGG SANDW

BREAKFAST SANDWICH SAUSAGE AND EGG

$4.99

SAUS AND EGG SANDW

STEAK / EGG SANDW

$6.99

STEAK AND EGG SAND

sausage sand

$4.49

SAUSAGE SAND

Friday November 11, 2022

PRIME RIB

$17.00Out of stock

PRIME RIB

1 CRABCAKE DINNER

$15.00

1 COLL CRAB CAKE

To Go Items

PINT SOUP OF DAY

$5.00

SOUP OF DAY PINT

QUART SOUP OF THE DAY

$8.00

SOUP OF DAY QUART

Pint Cole Slaw

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

16129 Lappans Road, Williamsport, MD 21795

Directions

