Red Mesa Grill - Boyne City
642 Reviews
$$
117 Water St
Boyne City, MI 49712
Order Again
Appetizers
2 oz Guac
Fresh avocado smashed with cilantro, tomatillo, onion, jalapenos & fresh lime. Served with pico de gallo, rancherito cheese
4 oz Queso
A blend of cheeses melted with roasted garlic & green chilies
Armadillo Eggs
Garlic green chile smashed potatoes stuffed with chicken, rolled in bread crumbs & fried. Served with Red Mesa's chili de arbol sauce, tomatillo salsa & lime crema
Bean cake appetizer
Black beans simmered with vegetables & seasonings, smashed pattied & fried. Served with red pepper cream, jalapeno cream & roasted corn salsa.
Caribbean Chicken Quesadilla
A cilantro lemon tortilla stuffed with smoked gouda, grilled chicken breast & roasted pineapple salsa. Served with a garlic serrano aioli
Con Queso
Seared queso blanco with sauteed bell peppers & onions & roasted tomato salsa
Flautas
Shredded pork & roasted chile cream cheese rolled in flour tortillas, flash fried & served with avocado sour cream
Guacamole
Fresh avocado smashed with cilantro, tomatillo, onion, jalapenos & fresh lime. Served with pico de gallo, rancherito cheese & house fried white corn tortilla chips
Jalapeno Cheese Empanada
Queso Fundido
A blend of cheeses melted with roasted garlic & green chilies. Served with house fried white corn tortilla chips
Red Mesa Nachos
Refried beans, chihuahua cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream
Street Corn
Pork Carnitas Quesadilla
Twisters
Black Bean Cake Twister
A spinach tortilla toasted with chihuahua cheese , fried black bean cakes, red rice & corn salsa. Served with garlic serrano aioli
Caribbean Shrimp Twister
A cilantro lime tortilla toasted with flash fried shrimp, garlic serrano aioli, romaine lettuce & pineapple salsa
Chicken Fajita Twister
A tomato tortilla toasted with chihuahua cheese, chile crusted chicken breast, sauteed bell peppers & onions, romaine lettuce, sour cream, guacamole & pico de gallo
Chile Crusted Chicken Twister
A flour tortilla toasted with chihuahua cheese, chile crusted chicken breast, pico de gallo & lettuce. Served with smoked tomato ranch
Cuban Twister
Honey Jalapeno Ham & Chicken
Venezuelan Steak Twister
Tacos
1 Taco
Served with house-made panama red rice & refried smoked pintos. Choice of flour or corn tortilla (gluten free). All Red Mesa taco meats are gluten free
2 Tacos
Served with house-made panama red rice & refried smoked pintos. Choice of flour or corn tortilla (gluten free). All Red Mesa taco meats are gluten free
3 Tacos
Served with house-made panama red rice & refried smoked pintos. Choice of flour or corn tortilla (gluten free). All Red Mesa taco meats are gluten free
$4 Chicken Naranja Taco
$4 Blt Taco
Soups and Salads
Baja Taco Salad
Fried tomato tortilla stuffed with crisp romaine, spiced ground beef or grilled chicken, corn salsa, black beans, pico de gallo, pickled red onions, aged cheddar cheese & sour cream. Drizzled with spicy baja sauce.
Bowl Tortilla Soup
Rich chicken broth with stewed chicken, fresh avocado, tomato, green onion, lime juice & crisp tortilla chips
Cup Tortilla Soup
Rich chicken broth with stewed chicken, fresh avocado, tomato, green onion, lime juice & crisp tortilla chips
Honey Jalapeno Shrimp
Latino Chopped Salad
Your choice of chicken or sauteed mushrooms, roasted corn salsa, black beans, fresh tomato, queso fresco & avocado. Served over mixed greens with tomatillo vinaigrette
Mango Cashew Chicken Salad
Sauteed chicken breast, warm mango vinaigrette, mixed greens, mango, cashews, dried cherries & rancherito cheese
Steak Salad
Red Mesa's garlic marinated hanger steak char-grilled & served over crisp romaine tossed with smoked tomato ranch dressing & stewed black beans. Topped with fajita spiced peppers & onions, rancherito cheese & crisp corn tortilla strips
Burritos
Chicken & Black Bean Burrito
Ancho roasted chicken, stewed black beans & chihuahua cheese baked in a flour tortilla topped with roasted tomato sauce. Served with Panama red rice & refried smoked pintos
Ground Beef & Black Bean Burrito
Ground beef, stewed black beans & aged cheddar baked in a flour tortilla with guajillo sauce. Served with Panama red rice & refried smoked pintos
Rice & Bean Burrito
Panama red rice, stewed black beans & chihuahua cheese baked in a flour tortilla with roasted tomato chipotle & chile verde sauce. Served with Panama red rice & refried smoked pintos
Roasted Pork & Refried Bean Burrito
Garlic roasted pork, refried smoked pintos & chihuahua cheese baked in a flour tortilla with a mild chile verde sauce. Served with Panama red rice & refried smoked pintos
Shredded Beef & Refried Bean Burrito
Slow roasted choice beef, refried smoked pintos & chihuahua cheese baked in a flour tortilla with guajillo chile sauce. Served with Panama red rice & refried smoked pintos
Lunch Specialties
Brazilian Steak
Garlic marinated hanger steak char-grilled. Served with guajillo sauce, garlic green chile smashed potatoes, fresh vegetables & crisp fried onions
Carribbean Shrimp Tacos
Corn tortillas stuffed with flash fried shrimp, garlic serrano aioli, lettuce, rancherito cheese & pickled red onion. Served with gringo rice & black beans
Chicken Fajitas
We give you all you need to roll your own! Grilled onions & bell peppers, warm tortillas, sour cream & chihuahua cheese. Served with Panama red rice and refried smoked pintos
Garlic Shrimp Pasta
Grilled Mushroom Fajitas
We give you all you need to roll your own! Grilled onions & bell peppers, warm tortillas, sour cream & chihuahua cheese. Served with Panama red rice and refried smoked pintos
Jamaican Jerk Bowl
Jerk chicken char-grilled & served in a bowl with stewed black beans, gringo rice, red onion mojo, sliced avocado, grilled lime & pineapple. Finished with a pineapple chimichurri & chili threads.
Lunch Enchiladas
2 enchiladas of your choice: garlic roasted pork, shredded beef, ancho roasted chicken, spiced ground beef, grilled mushrooms or cheese. Served with Panama red rice & refried smoked pintos
Steak Fajitas
We give you all you need to roll your own! Grilled onions & bell peppers, warm tortillas, sour cream & chihuahua cheese. Served with Panama red rice and refried smoked pintos
Street Corn Tamales
Sides
Adobo Fries
Avocado slices
Bag Celiac Chips
Chips
Extra Fajita Boat
extra STR
Fresh Vegetables
Fries
Pint Cherry Puree
Pint Coconut Puree
Pint Mango Puree
Pint Salsa
Pint Sour Mix
Pint STR
Pint Strawberry Puree
Pint Tomatillo Salsa
Red Rice
Refried Smoked Pintos
Rice & Beans
Sice Red Pepper Cream
Side Applesauce
Side Avocado Sour Cream
Side Baja Sauce
Side Chile De Arbol
Side Crema
Side Garlic Serrano Aioli
Side Jalapeno Cream
Side Jalapenos
Side of Cheese 2oz
Side Peaches
Side Sour Cream
Side STR
Stewed Black Beans
Tortilla
Desserts
Kids
Kd Chicken Dinner
Choice of chicken strips or grilled chicken breast. Served with choice of 2 sides: Fries, peaches, applesauce, green chili smashed potatoes or fresh vegetables.
Kd Chz Ques
Flour tortilla and cheese with choice of fries, peaches or applesauce.
Kd Mc&Chz
Served with choice of fries, peaches or applesauce.
Kd Taco
Ground beef, lettuce & aged cheddar with choice of fries, peaches or applesauce.
Catering to go
Salmon Caesar
Specialties
Brazilian Steak
Garlic marinated hanger steak char-grilled. Served with guajillo sauce, garlic green chile smashed potatoes, fresh vegetables & crisp fried onions
Carribbean Shrimp Tacos
Corn tortillas stuffed with flash fried shrimp, garlic serrano aioli, lettuce, rancherito cheese & pickled red onion. Served with gringo rice & black beans
Chicken & Chorizo Stuffed Poblano
A fire roasted poblano stuffed with roasted chicken, chorizo, chihuahua cheese, Panama re rice, onions & roasted corn. Oven baked & served with tomato chipotle sauce, gringo rice & black beans
Cuban Pork
Garlic Shrimp Pasta
Hells Gate Red Snapper
Jamaican Jerk Bowl
Jerk chicken char-grilled & served in a bowl with stewed black beans, gringo rice, red onion mojo, sliced avocado, grilled lime & pineapple. Finished with a pineapple chimichurri & chili threads.
Shrimp Veracruz
Street Corn Tamales
Pork Carnitas
BLT Taco
Mahi Taco
Apps and Entrees
Cheese enchiladas
Smoked gouda & chihuahua cheese drenched in roasted tomato chipotle & verde chile sauce. Served with Panama red rice, black beans, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo and rancherito cheese
Flaming chili con queso
Queso blanco seared to crust the outside, sauteed with bell peppers and onions, topped with roasted tomato salsa & served with warm flour tortillas
Fresh Veg Fajita
We give you all you need to roll your own: grilled onions and bell peppers, warm flour tortillas, sour cream, pico de gallo & chihuahua cheese. Served with Panama red rice & black beans
fresh vegetable burrito
Fresh vegetables and chihuahua cheese rolled in a flour tortilla, drenched with tomato chipotle sauce and chile verde sauce, served with side of black beans and red rice
Guacamole
Fresh avocados mashed with cilantro, onion, tomatillos, fresh lime juice, jalapenos, garlic & rancherito cheese. Served with tortilla chips
Mushroom Chopped Salad
Grilled mushrooms, roasted corn salsa, black beans, fresh tomato, queso fresco & avocado. Served over mixed greens with tomatillo vinaigrette
mushroom enchiladas
Drenched in tomato chipotle & chile verde sauce. Served with Panama red rice and black beans
Mushroom Fajita
We give you all you need to roll your own: grilled onions and bell peppers, warm flour tortillas, sour cream, pico de gallo & chihuahua cheese. Served with Panama red rice & black beans
Mushroom quesadilla
Grilled mushrooms layered with chihuahua cheese, sauteed bell peppers & onions. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo & avocado sour cream
Mushroom twister
A spinach flour tortilla toasted with chihuahua cheese, grilled mushrooms, lettuce, pico de gallo & avocado sour cream
Queso Fundito
A blend of cheeses melted with roasted garlic and green chiles. Served with tortilla chips
Red mesa Nachos
Tortilla chips smothered with smoked pinto salsa & chihuahua cheese. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream
Rice and bean burrito
Stewed black beans, Panama red rice & chihuahua cheese rolled in a flour tortilla drenched with tomato chipotle & chile verde sauce & finished with roasted corn salsa
Rice and bean twister
A spinach flour tortilla toasted with chihuahua cheese, fried black bean cakes, red rice & roasted corn salsa. Served with garlic serrano aioli
veggie twister
A spinach flour tortilla toasted with chihuahua cheese, smoked pinto salsa, lettuce & pico de gallo. Served with avocado sour cream
Apps and entrees
Vegan Black Bean burrito
Stewed black beans rolled in a flour tortilla with tomato chipotle & chili verde sauce. Topped with roasted corn salsa and served with a side of steamed vegetables
Vegan black bean enchiladas
Stewed black beans rolled in corn tortillas topped with chipotle & chili verde sauce. Served with a side of steamed vegetables
Vegan Black Bean Tacos
Stewed black beans with your choice: soft tortillas or crispy, served with a side of steamed vegetables
vegan mushroom enchiladas
Grilled mushrooms rolled in corn tortillas, topped with tomato chipotle sauce & chili verde sauce. Served with a side of steamed vegetables
Vegan Mushroom Twister
A spinach flour tortilla toasted with grilled mushrooms, lettuce and pico de gallo
vegan shroom chopped salad
Grilled mushrooms, roasted corn salsa, black beans, fresh tomato & avocado served over mixed greens with tomatillo vinaigrette
Vegan veg burrito
Fresh steamed vegetables rolled in a flour tortilla drenched with tomato chipotle sauce & chili verde sauce. Served with a side of steamed vegetables
Vegan Veggie twister
A spinach flour tortilla toasted and rolled with smoked pinto salsa, lettuce and pico de gallo
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
Thank you for supporting the Red Mesa Grill!
117 Water St, Boyne City, MI 49712