Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Red Mesa Grill - Boyne City

642 Reviews

$$

117 Water St

Boyne City, MI 49712

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken & Black Bean Burrito
Chile Crusted Chicken Twister
Adobo Fries

Appetizers

2 oz Guac

$3.99

Fresh avocado smashed with cilantro, tomatillo, onion, jalapenos & fresh lime. Served with pico de gallo, rancherito cheese

4 oz Queso

$4.49

A blend of cheeses melted with roasted garlic & green chilies

Armadillo Eggs

$8.49

Garlic green chile smashed potatoes stuffed with chicken, rolled in bread crumbs & fried. Served with Red Mesa's chili de arbol sauce, tomatillo salsa & lime crema

Bean cake appetizer

$8.49

Black beans simmered with vegetables & seasonings, smashed pattied & fried. Served with red pepper cream, jalapeno cream & roasted corn salsa.

Caribbean Chicken Quesadilla

$13.49

A cilantro lemon tortilla stuffed with smoked gouda, grilled chicken breast & roasted pineapple salsa. Served with a garlic serrano aioli

Con Queso

$13.99

Seared queso blanco with sauteed bell peppers & onions & roasted tomato salsa

Flautas

$7.99

Shredded pork & roasted chile cream cheese rolled in flour tortillas, flash fried & served with avocado sour cream

Guacamole

$10.99

Fresh avocado smashed with cilantro, tomatillo, onion, jalapenos & fresh lime. Served with pico de gallo, rancherito cheese & house fried white corn tortilla chips

Jalapeno Cheese Empanada

$8.99

Queso Fundido

$8.99

A blend of cheeses melted with roasted garlic & green chilies. Served with house fried white corn tortilla chips

Red Mesa Nachos

$11.49

Refried beans, chihuahua cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream

Street Corn

$4.99

Pork Carnitas Quesadilla

$14.99

Twisters

Toasted tomato tortilla with shredded beef, bell peppers and onions. Twisted up with chihuahua cheese, lettuce and roasted garlic queso fundito.

Black Bean Cake Twister

$10.99

A spinach tortilla toasted with chihuahua cheese , fried black bean cakes, red rice & corn salsa. Served with garlic serrano aioli

Caribbean Shrimp Twister

$15.99

A cilantro lime tortilla toasted with flash fried shrimp, garlic serrano aioli, romaine lettuce & pineapple salsa

Chicken Fajita Twister

$14.99

A tomato tortilla toasted with chihuahua cheese, chile crusted chicken breast, sauteed bell peppers & onions, romaine lettuce, sour cream, guacamole & pico de gallo

Chile Crusted Chicken Twister

$12.49

A flour tortilla toasted with chihuahua cheese, chile crusted chicken breast, pico de gallo & lettuce. Served with smoked tomato ranch

Cuban Twister

$13.99

Honey Jalapeno Ham & Chicken

$13.49

Venezuelan Steak Twister

$17.99

Tacos

1 Taco

$7.99

Served with house-made panama red rice & refried smoked pintos. Choice of flour or corn tortilla (gluten free). All Red Mesa taco meats are gluten free

2 Tacos

$13.49

Served with house-made panama red rice & refried smoked pintos. Choice of flour or corn tortilla (gluten free). All Red Mesa taco meats are gluten free

3 Tacos

$16.99

Served with house-made panama red rice & refried smoked pintos. Choice of flour or corn tortilla (gluten free). All Red Mesa taco meats are gluten free

$4 Chicken Naranja Taco

$4.00

$4 Blt Taco

$4.00

Soups and Salads

Crisp romaine, spiced ground beef or grilled chicken, corn salsa, black beans, pico de gallo, pickled red onion, aged cheddar cheese & sour cream. Drizzled with spicy baja sauce.

Baja Taco Salad

$16.99

Fried tomato tortilla stuffed with crisp romaine, spiced ground beef or grilled chicken, corn salsa, black beans, pico de gallo, pickled red onions, aged cheddar cheese & sour cream. Drizzled with spicy baja sauce.

Bowl Tortilla Soup

$5.50

Rich chicken broth with stewed chicken, fresh avocado, tomato, green onion, lime juice & crisp tortilla chips

Cup Tortilla Soup

$4.00

Rich chicken broth with stewed chicken, fresh avocado, tomato, green onion, lime juice & crisp tortilla chips

Honey Jalapeno Shrimp

$17.99

Latino Chopped Salad

$16.49

Your choice of chicken or sauteed mushrooms, roasted corn salsa, black beans, fresh tomato, queso fresco & avocado. Served over mixed greens with tomatillo vinaigrette

Mango Cashew Chicken Salad

$16.99

Sauteed chicken breast, warm mango vinaigrette, mixed greens, mango, cashews, dried cherries & rancherito cheese

Steak Salad

$24.49

Red Mesa's garlic marinated hanger steak char-grilled & served over crisp romaine tossed with smoked tomato ranch dressing & stewed black beans. Topped with fajita spiced peppers & onions, rancherito cheese & crisp corn tortilla strips

Burritos

Chicken & Black Bean Burrito

$16.99

Ancho roasted chicken, stewed black beans & chihuahua cheese baked in a flour tortilla topped with roasted tomato sauce. Served with Panama red rice & refried smoked pintos

Ground Beef & Black Bean Burrito

$16.49

Ground beef, stewed black beans & aged cheddar baked in a flour tortilla with guajillo sauce. Served with Panama red rice & refried smoked pintos

Rice & Bean Burrito

$14.99

Panama red rice, stewed black beans & chihuahua cheese baked in a flour tortilla with roasted tomato chipotle & chile verde sauce. Served with Panama red rice & refried smoked pintos

Roasted Pork & Refried Bean Burrito

$15.99

Garlic roasted pork, refried smoked pintos & chihuahua cheese baked in a flour tortilla with a mild chile verde sauce. Served with Panama red rice & refried smoked pintos

Shredded Beef & Refried Bean Burrito

$17.99

Slow roasted choice beef, refried smoked pintos & chihuahua cheese baked in a flour tortilla with guajillo chile sauce. Served with Panama red rice & refried smoked pintos

Lunch Specialties

Brazilian Steak

$25.99

Garlic marinated hanger steak char-grilled. Served with guajillo sauce, garlic green chile smashed potatoes, fresh vegetables & crisp fried onions

Carribbean Shrimp Tacos

$15.99

Corn tortillas stuffed with flash fried shrimp, garlic serrano aioli, lettuce, rancherito cheese & pickled red onion. Served with gringo rice & black beans

Chicken Fajitas

$21.49

We give you all you need to roll your own! Grilled onions & bell peppers, warm tortillas, sour cream & chihuahua cheese. Served with Panama red rice and refried smoked pintos

Garlic Shrimp Pasta

$19.99

Grilled Mushroom Fajitas

$22.49

We give you all you need to roll your own! Grilled onions & bell peppers, warm tortillas, sour cream & chihuahua cheese. Served with Panama red rice and refried smoked pintos

Jamaican Jerk Bowl

$16.99

Jerk chicken char-grilled & served in a bowl with stewed black beans, gringo rice, red onion mojo, sliced avocado, grilled lime & pineapple. Finished with a pineapple chimichurri & chili threads.

Lunch Enchiladas

$13.49

2 enchiladas of your choice: garlic roasted pork, shredded beef, ancho roasted chicken, spiced ground beef, grilled mushrooms or cheese. Served with Panama red rice & refried smoked pintos

Steak Fajitas

$22.99

We give you all you need to roll your own! Grilled onions & bell peppers, warm tortillas, sour cream & chihuahua cheese. Served with Panama red rice and refried smoked pintos

Street Corn Tamales

$15.49

Sides

Adobo Fries

$3.99

Avocado slices

$4.00

Bag Celiac Chips

$2.00

Chips

$3.50

Extra Fajita Boat

$3.00

extra STR

$0.50

Fresh Vegetables

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Pint Cherry Puree

$6.00

Pint Coconut Puree

$6.00

Pint Mango Puree

$6.00

Pint Salsa

$6.00

Pint Sour Mix

$6.00

Pint STR

$6.00

Pint Strawberry Puree

$6.00

Pint Tomatillo Salsa

$9.00

Red Rice

$4.00

Refried Smoked Pintos

$4.00

Rice & Beans

$4.00

Sice Red Pepper Cream

$0.50

Side Applesauce

$2.49

Side Avocado Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Baja Sauce

$0.50

Side Chile De Arbol

$0.50

Side Crema

$0.50

Side Garlic Serrano Aioli

$0.50

Side Jalapeno Cream

$0.50

Side Jalapenos

$0.50

Side of Cheese 2oz

$1.49

Side Peaches

$2.49

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side STR

$0.50

Stewed Black Beans

$4.00

Tortilla

$0.25

Desserts

Habanero Fried Ice Cream

$7.99

Cinnamon ice cream deep fried & served with habanero hot fudge & whipped cream

Key Lime Pie

$6.99

Served with whipped cream

Kids

Kd Chicken Dinner

$9.49

Choice of chicken strips or grilled chicken breast. Served with choice of 2 sides: Fries, peaches, applesauce, green chili smashed potatoes or fresh vegetables.

Kd Chz Ques

$6.99

Flour tortilla and cheese with choice of fries, peaches or applesauce.

Kd Mc&Chz

$7.99

Served with choice of fries, peaches or applesauce.

Kd Taco

$6.99

Ground beef, lettuce & aged cheddar with choice of fries, peaches or applesauce.

Catering to go

1/2 Pint Guacamole

$9.00

Bottle of mesa hot sauce

$5.00

Chafing Dish

$10.00

Chips

$3.50

Gallon Salsa

$50.00

Large Chop Salad

$82.00

Pint Guacamole

$22.00

Pint Pico

$6.00

Pint salsa

$6.00

Pound Queso Dip

$16.00

Pound red rice

$5.00

Pound smoked pintos

$5.00

Pound stewed black beans

$5.00

Pepper Mix

$5.00

Appetizers

2 oz Guac

$3.99

Fresh avocado smashed with cilantro, tomatillo, onion, jalapenos & fresh lime. Served with pico de gallo, rancherito cheese

4 oz Queso

$4.49

A blend of cheeses melted with roasted garlic & green chilies

Armadillo Eggs

$8.49

Garlic green chile smashed potatoes stuffed with chicken, rolled in bread crumbs & fried. Served with Red Mesa's chili de arbol sauce, tomatillo salsa & lime crema

Bean cake appetizer

$8.49

Black beans simmered with vegetables & seasonings, smashed pattied & fried. Served with red pepper cream, jalapeno cream & roasted corn salsa.

Caribbean Chicken Quesadilla

$13.49

A cilantro lemon tortilla stuffed with smoked gouda, grilled chicken breast & roasted pineapple salsa. Served with a garlic serrano aioli

Con Queso

$13.99

Seared queso blanco with sauteed bell peppers & onions & roasted tomato salsa

Flautas

$7.99

Shredded pork & roasted chile cream cheese rolled in flour tortillas, flash fried & served with avocado sour cream

Guacamole

$10.99

Fresh avocado smashed with cilantro, tomatillo, onion, jalapenos & fresh lime. Served with pico de gallo, rancherito cheese & house fried white corn tortilla chips

Jalapeno Cheese Empanada

$8.99

Queso Fundido

$8.99

A blend of cheeses melted with roasted garlic & green chilies. Served with house fried white corn tortilla chips

Red Mesa Nachos

$11.49

Refried beans, chihuahua cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream

Street Corn

$4.99

Pork Carnitas Quesadilla

$13.49

Burritos

Chicken & Black Bean Burrito

$16.99

Ancho roasted chicken, stewed black beans & chihuahua cheese baked in a flour tortilla topped with roasted tomato sauce. Served with Panama red rice & refried smoked pintos

Chicken Chimichanga

$17.99

Roasted chicken, stewed black beans & chipotle cream cheese rolled in a flour tortilla & deep fried before baking with roasted tomato chipotle sauce & chihuahua cheese

Ground Beef & Black Bean Burrito

$16.49

Ground beef, stewed black beans & aged cheddar baked in a flour tortilla with guajillo sauce. Served with Panama red rice & refried smoked pintos

Maria Platter

$19.49

Ancho roasted chicken burrito, roasted pork flauta &shredded beef tostada. Served with panama red rice & refried smoked pintos.

Rice & Bean Burrito

$14.99

Panama red rice, stewed black beans & chihuahua cheese baked in a flour tortilla with roasted tomato chipotle & chile verde sauce. Served with Panama red rice & refried smoked pintos

Roasted Pork & Refried Bean Burrito

$15.99

Garlic roasted pork, refried smoked pintos & chihuahua cheese baked in a flour tortilla with a mild chile verde sauce. Served with Panama red rice & refried smoked pintos

Shredded Beef & Refried Bean Burrito

$17.99

Slow roasted choice beef, refried smoked pintos & chihuahua cheese baked in a flour tortilla with guajillo chile sauce. Served with Panama red rice & refried smoked pintos

Desserts

Habanero Fried Ice Cream

$7.99

Cinnamon ice cream deep fried & served with habanero hot fudge & whipped cream

Key Lime Pie

$6.99

Served with whipped cream

Enchiladas

Grilled Mushroom Enchilada

$17.49

Served with Panama red rice and refried smoked pintos

Roasted Chicken Enchilada

$17.49

Served with Panama red rice and refried smoked pintos

Shredded Beef Enchilada

$17.49

Served with Panama red rice and refried smoked pintos

Shredded Pork Enchilada

$17.49

Served with Panama red rice and refried smoked pintos

Shrimp Enchiladas

$21.99

Shrimp sauteed with homemade chorizo, rolled in flour tortillas with queso fresco, topped with tomatillo cream sauce & chihuahua cheese

Smoked Gouda & Chihuahua Cheese Enchilada

$17.49

Served with Panama red rice and refried smoked pintos

Spiced Ground Beef Enchilada

$17.49

Served with Panama red rice and refried smoked pintos

Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$21.49

We give you all you need to roll your own! Grilled onions & bell peppers, warm tortillas, sour cream & chihuahua cheese. Served with Panama red rice and refried smoked pintos

Grilled Mushroom Fajitas

$22.49

We give you all you need to roll your own! Grilled onions & bell peppers, warm tortillas, sour cream & chihuahua cheese. Served with Panama red rice and refried smoked pintos

Steak Fajitas

$22.99

We give you all you need to roll your own! Grilled onions & bell peppers, warm tortillas, sour cream & chihuahua cheese. Served with Panama red rice and refried smoked pintos

Veggie Fajitas

$19.99

We give you all you need to roll your own! Grilled onions & bell peppers, warm tortillas, sour cream & chihuahua cheese. Served with Panama red rice and refried smoked pintos

Kids

Kd Chicken Dinner

$9.49

Choice of chicken strips or grilled chicken breast. Served with choice of 2 sides: Fries, peaches, applesauce, green chili smashed potatoes or fresh vegetables.

Kd Chz Ques

$6.99

Flour tortilla and cheese with choice of fries, peaches or applesauce.

Kd Mc&Chz

$7.99

Served with choice of fries, peaches or applesauce.

Kd Taco

$6.99

Ground beef, lettuce & aged cheddar with choice of fries, peaches or applesauce.

Sides

$$Chimmi

$1.49

Adobo Fries

$4.00

Avocado slices

$4.00

Cheese 2oz

$1.49

Chips

$3.50

Extra hot fudge

$0.65

Extra STR

$0.50

Fajita Boat

$3.00

Fresh Vegetables

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Pint Cherry Puree

$6.00

Pint Coconut Puree

$6.00

Pint Mango Puree

$6.00

Pint Salsa

$6.00

Pint Sour Mix

$6.00

Pint STR

$6.00

Pint Strawberry Puree

$6.00

Pint Tomatillo Salsa

$9.00

Red Rice

$4.00

Refried Smoked Pintos

$4.00

Rice & Beans

$4.00

Side Applesauce

$2.49

Side Chile De Arol

$0.50

Side of onion rings

$4.00

Side Peaches

$2.49

Small House Salad

$5.99

Stewed Black Beans

$4.00

Tortilla

$0.25

Soups and Salads

Baja Taco Salad

$16.99

Fried tomato tortilla stuffed with crisp romaine, spiced ground beef or grilled chicken, corn salsa, black beans, pico de gallo, pickled red onions, aged cheddar cheese & sour cream. Drizzled with spicy baja sauce.

Bowl Tortilla Soup

$5.50

Rich chicken broth with stewed chicken, fresh avocado, tomato, green onion, lime juice & crisp tortilla chips

Cup Tortilla Soup

$4.00

Rich chicken broth with stewed chicken, fresh avocado, tomato, green onion, lime juice & crisp tortilla chips

Honey Jalapeno Shrimp

$17.99

Latino Chopped Salad

$16.49

Your choice of chicken or sauteed mushrooms, roasted corn salsa, black beans, fresh tomato, queso fresco & avocado. Served over mixed greens with tomatillo vinaigrette

Mango Cashew Chicken Salad

$16.99

Sauteed chicken breast, warm mango vinaigrette, mixed greens, mango, cashews, dried cherries & rancherito cheese

Steak Salad

$24.49

Red Mesa's garlic marinated hanger steak char-grilled & served over crisp romaine tossed with smoked tomato ranch dressing & stewed black beans. Topped with fajita spiced peppers & onions, rancherito cheese & crisp corn tortilla strips

Salmon Caesar

$19.99

Specialties

Topped with wild ramps

Brazilian Steak

$25.99

Garlic marinated hanger steak char-grilled. Served with guajillo sauce, garlic green chile smashed potatoes, fresh vegetables & crisp fried onions

Carribbean Shrimp Tacos

$15.99

Corn tortillas stuffed with flash fried shrimp, garlic serrano aioli, lettuce, rancherito cheese & pickled red onion. Served with gringo rice & black beans

Chicken & Chorizo Stuffed Poblano

$16.99

A fire roasted poblano stuffed with roasted chicken, chorizo, chihuahua cheese, Panama re rice, onions & roasted corn. Oven baked & served with tomato chipotle sauce, gringo rice & black beans

Cuban Pork

$18.99

Garlic Shrimp Pasta

$19.99

Hells Gate Red Snapper

$21.99

Jamaican Jerk Bowl

$16.99

Jerk chicken char-grilled & served in a bowl with stewed black beans, gringo rice, red onion mojo, sliced avocado, grilled lime & pineapple. Finished with a pineapple chimichurri & chili threads.

Shrimp Veracruz

$16.99Out of stock

Street Corn Tamales

$15.49

Pork Carnitas

$14.99

Tacos

1 Taco

$7.99

Served with house-made panama red rice & refried smoked pintos. Choice of flour or corn tortilla (gluten free). All Red Mesa taco meats are gluten free

2 Tacos

$13.49

Served with house-made panama red rice & refried smoked pintos. Choice of flour or corn tortilla (gluten free). All Red Mesa taco meats are gluten free

3 Tacos

$16.99

Served with house-made panama red rice & refried smoked pintos. Choice of flour or corn tortilla (gluten free). All Red Mesa taco meats are gluten free

BLT Taco

$4.00

Mahi Taco

$4.00

Beverages

Beverage

$2.99

Mango Smoothie

$4.50

Ginger Beer

$5.50Out of stock

Strawberry Smoothie

$4.50

Red Bull

$5.50

Virgin Coconut Daquiri

$4.50

Virgin Mary Classic

$5.00

Apps and Entrees

Cheese enchiladas

$17.49

Smoked gouda & chihuahua cheese drenched in roasted tomato chipotle & verde chile sauce. Served with Panama red rice, black beans, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo and rancherito cheese

Flaming chili con queso

$13.99

Queso blanco seared to crust the outside, sauteed with bell peppers and onions, topped with roasted tomato salsa & served with warm flour tortillas

Fresh Veg Fajita

$20.49

We give you all you need to roll your own: grilled onions and bell peppers, warm flour tortillas, sour cream, pico de gallo & chihuahua cheese. Served with Panama red rice & black beans

fresh vegetable burrito

$13.99

Fresh vegetables and chihuahua cheese rolled in a flour tortilla, drenched with tomato chipotle sauce and chile verde sauce, served with side of black beans and red rice

Guacamole

$10.99

Fresh avocados mashed with cilantro, onion, tomatillos, fresh lime juice, jalapenos, garlic & rancherito cheese. Served with tortilla chips

Mushroom Chopped Salad

$16.49

Grilled mushrooms, roasted corn salsa, black beans, fresh tomato, queso fresco & avocado. Served over mixed greens with tomatillo vinaigrette

mushroom enchiladas

$17.49

Drenched in tomato chipotle & chile verde sauce. Served with Panama red rice and black beans

Mushroom Fajita

$22.49

We give you all you need to roll your own: grilled onions and bell peppers, warm flour tortillas, sour cream, pico de gallo & chihuahua cheese. Served with Panama red rice & black beans

Mushroom quesadilla

$12.99

Grilled mushrooms layered with chihuahua cheese, sauteed bell peppers & onions. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo & avocado sour cream

Mushroom twister

$13.49

A spinach flour tortilla toasted with chihuahua cheese, grilled mushrooms, lettuce, pico de gallo & avocado sour cream

Queso Fundito

$8.99

A blend of cheeses melted with roasted garlic and green chiles. Served with tortilla chips

Red mesa Nachos

$11.49

Tortilla chips smothered with smoked pinto salsa & chihuahua cheese. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream

Rice and bean burrito

$13.99

Stewed black beans, Panama red rice & chihuahua cheese rolled in a flour tortilla drenched with tomato chipotle & chile verde sauce & finished with roasted corn salsa

Rice and bean twister

$10.49

A spinach flour tortilla toasted with chihuahua cheese, fried black bean cakes, red rice & roasted corn salsa. Served with garlic serrano aioli

veggie twister

$10.99

A spinach flour tortilla toasted with chihuahua cheese, smoked pinto salsa, lettuce & pico de gallo. Served with avocado sour cream

Apps and entrees

Vegan Black Bean burrito

$13.99

Stewed black beans rolled in a flour tortilla with tomato chipotle & chili verde sauce. Topped with roasted corn salsa and served with a side of steamed vegetables

Vegan black bean enchiladas

$17.49

Stewed black beans rolled in corn tortillas topped with chipotle & chili verde sauce. Served with a side of steamed vegetables

Vegan Black Bean Tacos

$17.49

Stewed black beans with your choice: soft tortillas or crispy, served with a side of steamed vegetables

vegan mushroom enchiladas

$17.49

Grilled mushrooms rolled in corn tortillas, topped with tomato chipotle sauce & chili verde sauce. Served with a side of steamed vegetables

Vegan Mushroom Twister

$12.99

A spinach flour tortilla toasted with grilled mushrooms, lettuce and pico de gallo

vegan shroom chopped salad

$16.49

Grilled mushrooms, roasted corn salsa, black beans, fresh tomato & avocado served over mixed greens with tomatillo vinaigrette

Vegan veg burrito

$13.99

Fresh steamed vegetables rolled in a flour tortilla drenched with tomato chipotle sauce & chili verde sauce. Served with a side of steamed vegetables

Vegan Veggie twister

$10.99

A spinach flour tortilla toasted and rolled with smoked pinto salsa, lettuce and pico de gallo

merchandise

short sleeve t shirt

$20.00

long sleeve t shirt

$25.00

Mesa Hot sauce

$6.00

Pint logo Glass

$6.00

Tiki Glass

$12.00

Cactus Glass

$12.00

Margatini Glass

$12.00

Mask

$2.00

Hat

$20.00

Crew Shirt

$40.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markDrive-Thru
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Thank you for supporting the Red Mesa Grill!

Website

Location

117 Water St, Boyne City, MI 49712

Directions

Gallery
Red Mesa Grill image
Red Mesa Grill image
Red Mesa Grill image
Red Mesa Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Boyne City Tap Room - 220 S. Lake St.
orange starNo Reviews
220 S. Lake St. Boyne City, MI 49712
View restaurantnext
Petoskey Brewing
orange star4.3 • 833
1844 M 119 Petoskey, MI 49770
View restaurantnext
Bridge Street Tap Room - 202 Bridge St
orange starNo Reviews
202 Bridge St Charlevoix, MI 49720
View restaurantnext
Alpine Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
220 S. Otsego Ave Gaylord, MI 49735
View restaurantnext
Mary's Stein Haus & Abi's Bistro!
orange starNo Reviews
330 W Main St Gaylord, MI 49735
View restaurantnext
Torch Lake Beer Company
orange starNo Reviews
9149 Helena Rd. Alden, MI 49612
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Boyne City

Cafe Sante
orange star4.7 • 1,446
1 Water St Boyne City, MI 49712
View restaurantnext
Bella Vita
orange star4.3 • 136
02911 Boyne City Rd Boyne City, MI 49712
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Boyne City
Northport
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Kalkaska
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Leland
review star
Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
Traverse City
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Cadillac
review star
Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)
Frankfort
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Ludington
review star
Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)
Midland
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Midland
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston