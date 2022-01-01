A map showing the location of Red Mesa QuatroView gallery

Red Mesa Quatro

review star

No reviews yet

100 1st Ave N

St. Petersburg, FL 33705

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Pretzel Sticks.
Chicken Tenders
Queso Fries.

Shareables Online.

Pretzel Sticks.

Pretzel Sticks.

$10.00

Three (3) Pretzel Sticks with Queso Blanco!

Queso Fries.

Queso Fries.

$8.00

Fries with Queso Blanco!

Dry Rub Wings

$15.00

10 Crispy Wings coated in our house made dry rub served with ranch.

Tossed Wings

$15.00

10 Wings tossed in our house made sweet and spicy buffalo sauce served with a side of ranch.

To Have & To Hold Online.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$11.50

Our Hand-breaded chicken tenders fried to perfection, served with your choice of our Americana or Ranch dipping sauces!

Chili Dog

Chili Dog

$7.00

Hot dog with our home-made chili, topped with cheese and green onions!

Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese

Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Our Delicious Carolina Style Pulled Pork served with our Mac & Queso topped with Curtido Onions!

Quatro Burger

Quatro Burger

$9.00

Two smash-grilled sirloin patties topped with melted aged cheddar, chipotle mayo, and house-made spicy pickles served on a brioche bun!

Shrimp Roll

Shrimp Roll

$9.00Out of stock

Lemon poached shrimp tossed with celery, green onion, mayo, and our house dressing served on a frankfurter roll!

Sides Online.

Cup of Chili.

$7.00

French Fries.

$3.00

Mac & Cheese

$3.00

Queso Blanco.

$4.50

Chipotle Mayo

$1.50

Americana Sauce

$1.50

Ranch Dressing

$1.50

Carolina BBQ Sauce

$1.50

Sweets Online.

Chipwich.

$4.50

Drumstick.

$4.50

Italian Ice.

$3.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

100 1st Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33705

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Stillwaters Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
224 Beach Drive N.E Saint Petersburg, FL 33701
View restaurantnext
BellaBrava
orange starNo Reviews
204 Beach Dr NE Saint Petersburg, FL 33701
View restaurantnext
Fresco's Waterfront Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
300 2nd Ave NE Saint Petersburg, FL 33701
View restaurantnext
Sea Salt - St. Pete
orange star4.2 • 2,523
183 Second Ave N St Petersburg, FL 33701
View restaurantnext
Black Cattle Burger Company - 17 3rd Street North
orange starNo Reviews
17 3rd Street North St Petersburg, FL 33701
View restaurantnext
Top Slice Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
21 3rd Street North St. Petersburg, FL 33701
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in St. Petersburg

Caddy's Treasure Island
orange star4.2 • 7,220
9000 W Gulf Blvd Treasure Island, FL 33706
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - St. Petersburg
orange star4.4 • 4,475
1235 Central Ave St. Petersburg, FL 33705
View restaurantnext
Rick's Reef - St. Pete
orange star4.6 • 2,542
6712 Gulf Blvd St. Pete Beach, FL 33706
View restaurantnext
Sea Salt - St. Pete
orange star4.2 • 2,523
183 Second Ave N St Petersburg, FL 33701
View restaurantnext
1200 Chophouse
orange star4.6 • 2,497
5007 Gulf Blvd St Pete Beach, FL 33706
View restaurantnext
Snappers Sea Grill
orange star4.7 • 2,053
5895 Gulf Blvd St Pete Beach, FL 33706
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near St. Petersburg
Pinellas Park
review star
Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)
Largo
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Indian Rocks Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Anna Maria
review star
No reviews yet
Clearwater
review star
Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)
Tampa
review star
Avg 4.3 (312 restaurants)
Ellenton
review star
Avg 3 (7 restaurants)
Safety Harbor
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Bradenton
review star
Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston