- Home
- /
- Traverse City
- /
- Red Mesa Grill - Traverse City
Red Mesa Grill - Traverse City
1,539 Reviews
$$
1544 US 31 N
Traverse City, MI 49686
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Enchilada Platter
Three enchiladas of your choice: Pork Carnitas, ancho roasted chicken, shredded beef, Chihuahua cheese, or chipotle spiced ground beef. Served with Panama red rice & refried smoked pintos, lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream.
Caribbean Chicken Quesadilla
A cilantro lemon tortilla stuffed with smoked gouda, grilled chicken & roasted pineapple salsa. Served with a garlic serrano aoli.
Chicken Fajitas
Grilled onions & bell peppers, warm flour tortillas, sour cream, pico de gallo, lettuce, Chihuahua cheese, Panama red rice & smoked refried pintos.
To Go Margaritas
Half Gal Casa Margarita
Don Julio Blanco Marg
Don Julio Blanco Tequila & Combier
Grand Marg
Sauza Tres Generations Reposado & floater of Grand Marnier
Don Julio Rep. Marg
Don Julio Reposado Tequila & Grand Marnier
Mango Marg
House blended Tequila & Triple Sec shaken with pure mango puree
Strawberry Marg
House blended Tequila & Triple Sec, shaken with strawberry puree
Sour Cherry Marg
House blended Tequila & Cherry Kirsch, shaken with tart cherry puree
Red Mesa Marg
Sauza Conmemorative & Grand Chevalier Liqueur
Coconut Marg
1800 Coconut Silver & Grand Chevalier shaken with pineapple juice & Coco Lopez
Cherry Bourbon Marg
TC Whiskey Company Cherry Bourbon, Grand Chevalier, with spiced cherry
Casa Margarita
House blended Tequila & Triple Sec with fresh sour mix
Appetizers
Flaming Chili Con Queso
Seared queso blanco topped with sauteed bell peppers & onions, & roasted tomato salsa. Flamed table side with tequila & served with warm flour tortillas. Vegetarian/Gluten free upon request.
Chipotle Wings
1 pound of fresh jumbo chicken wings deep fried & tossed with our house-made chipotle wing sauce. Served with avocado sour cream.
Red Mesa Nachos
Crisp house fried tortilla chips, refried smoked pintos, chihuahua cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream.
Peruvian Armadillo Eggs
Garlic green chile smashed potatoes stuffed with chicken, rolled in bread crumbs & fried. Served with Red Mesa's chile de arbol sauce, tomatillo salsa & lime crema.
Queso Dip
A blend of cheeses melted with roasted garlic & green chiles. Served with house fried tortillas strips.
Cuban Black Bean Cakes
Black beans simmered with vegetables & seasonings, smashed, pattied & fried. Served with tomatillo cream & roasted corn salsa.
Pork Flautas
Shredded pork & roasted chile cream cheese rolled in flour tortillas, flash fried & served with avocado sour cream.
Guacamole
Fresh Avocado smashed with cilantro, tomatillo, onion, jalapenos and fresh lime. Served with Pico de gallo, rancherito cheese & house fried corn tortillas.
Mexican Street Corn
Grilled Corn on the cob coated with chile mayo, crumbly queso rico cheese, grilled lime.
4 oz Queso
A blend of cheeses melted with roasted garlic & green chiles. Served with house fried tortillas chips. Vegetarian/Gluten free upon request.
4 oz Guac
Fresh avocado smashed with cilantro, tomatillo, onion, jalapenos & fresh lime. Served with pico de gallo, rancherito cheese & house fried corn tortillas. Vegetarian/Vegan upon request.
2 oz Guac
Fresh avocado smashed with cilantro, tomatillo, onion, jalapenos & fresh lime. Served with pico de gallo, rancherito cheese & house fried corn tortillas. Vegetarian/Vegan upon request.
Quesadillas
Chicken Quesadilla
Cheese Quesadilla
Gouda & Spinach Quesadilla
Pork Carnita Quesadilla
A flour tortilla stuffed with pork carnitas, chihuahua cheese, Queso Fresco & pickled jalapenos. Served with Naranja salsa.
Triple Pepper Quesadilla Chicken
Chile crusted grilled chicken, sauteed peppers and onion, shredded queso on a lemon cilantro tortilla. Served with lettuce, pico and avocado sour cream.
Four Cheese Quesadilla
A tomato tortilla stuffed with Chihuahua cheese, Queso Fresco, smoked Gouda, cheddar cheese, tortilla crisps & salsa macha. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo and guacamole.
Caribbean Chicken Quesadilla
A cilantro lemon tortilla stuffed with smoked gouda, grilled chicken & roasted pineapple salsa. Served with a garlic serrano aoli.
Dinner Burritos
Dinner Chicken & Black Bean Burrito
Ancho roasted chicken, stewed black beans & chihuahua cheese baked in a flour tortilla topped with roasted tomato chipotle sauce. Served with Panama red rice & refried smoked pintos, lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream: or made as a bowl over gringo rice.
Dinner Shredded Beef & Refried Bean Burrito
Slow roasted choice beef, refried smoked pintos & chihuahua cheese baked in a flour tortilla with a Guajillo Chile sauce. Served with Panama red rice & refried smoked pintos, lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream: or made as a bowl over gringo rice.
Dinner Pork Carnita & Refried Bean Burrito
Carnitas pork, refried smoked pintos & chihuahua cheese baked in a flour tortilla with a mild chile verde sauce. Served with Panama red rice & refried smoked pintos, lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream: or made as a bowl over gringo rice.
Dinner Ground Beef & Black Bean Burrito
Chipotle spiced ground beef, stewed black beans & aged cheddar baked in a flour tortilla with guajillo chile sauce. Served with Panama red rice & refried smoked pintos, lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream: or made as a bowl over gringo rice.
Dinner Rice & Bean Burrito
Panama red rice, stewed black beans & chihuahua cheese baked in a flour tortilla with roasted tomato chipotle & chile verde sauces. Served with Panama red rice & stewed black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream: or made as a bowl over gringo rice.
Chicken Chimichanga
Roasted chicken, pinto salsa & chipotle cream cheese rolled in a giant flour tortilla & deep fried before baking with roasted tomato chipotle sauce & chihuahua cheese. Served with Panama red rice & refried smoked pintos, lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream.
Enchiladas
Enchilada Platter
Three enchiladas of your choice: Pork Carnitas, ancho roasted chicken, shredded beef, Chihuahua cheese, or chipotle spiced ground beef. Served with Panama red rice & refried smoked pintos, lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream.
Lunch Enchilada
Two enchiladas of your choice: Pork Carnitas, ancho roasted chicken, shredded beef, Chihuahua cheese, or chipotle spiced ground beef. Served with Panama red rice & refried smoked pintos, lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream.
Soups and Salads
Steak Salad
Chopped romaine, smoked pinto salsa, and Pico de gallo tossed with smoked tomato ranch and topped with garlic-marinated steak and crisp corn tortillas.
Steak Caesar Salad
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce chopped & tossed with our house-made Caesar dressing spiked with ancho chiles & parmesan tortilla crisps. Served with a chile-crusted chicken breast.
Baja Taco Salad
Fried tomato tortilla stuffed with crisp romaine, spiced ground beef or grilled chicken, corn salsa, black beans, pico de gallo, pickled red onions, aged cheddar cheese, & sour cream. Drizzled with spicy baja sauce.
Small House Salad
Mango Cashew Chicken Salad
Sauteed chicken breast, warm mango vinaigrette, mixed greens, mango salsa, salted cashews, dried cherries & rancherito cheese.
Bowl Tortilla Soup
Rich chicken broth with stewed chicken, fresh avocado, tomato, green onion, lime juice & crisp tortilla strips.
Cup Tortilla Soup
Rich chicken broth with stewed chicken, fresh avocado, tomato, green onion, lime juice & crisp tortilla strips.
Fajitas
Steak Fajitas
Grilled onions & bell peppers, warm flour tortillas, sour cream, pico de gallo, lettuce, Chihuahua cheese, Panama red rice & smoked refried pintos.
Chicken Fajitas
Grilled onions & bell peppers, warm flour tortillas, sour cream, pico de gallo, lettuce, Chihuahua cheese, Panama red rice & smoked refried pintos.
Grilled Mushroom Fajitas
Grilled onions & bell peppers, warm flour tortillas, sour cream, pico de gallo, lettuce, Chihuahua cheese, Panama red rice & smoked refried pintos.
Twisters
Chile Crusted Chicken Twister
A flour tortilla twisted up with Chihuahua cheese, chile-crusted chicken breast, pico de gallo & lettuce. Served with our addictive smoked tomato ranch.
Chicken Caesar Twister
A spinach tortilla twisted up with Chihuahua cheese, chile crusted chicken breast, romaine lettuce, queso fresco & our house-made Ancho Caesar dressing.
Caribbean Shrimp Twister
A cilantro lime tortilla twisted up with flash fried shrimp, garlic serrano aoli, romaine lettuce & pineapple salsa.
Chicken Fajita Twister
A toasted tomato tortilla with grilled chicken, sauteed bell peppers & onions. Twisted up with chihuahua cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole & pico de gallo.
Black Bean Cake Twister
A spinach tortilla twisted up with chihuahua cheese, fried black bean cakes, red rice & roasted corn salsa. Served with garlic serrano aoli.
Specialties
Corn Roasted Whitefish
Masa dusted & pan roasted Cross Fisheries Whitefish, served over gringo rice with sauteed spinach & jalapeno corn cream sauce.
Carne Asada Bowl
Garlic-marinated sirloin steak char-grilled and served on a bed of gringo rice, stewed black beans, roasted corn salsa, and pico de gallo. Served with avocado salsa.
Chile Salmon Tacos
Jack Stuffed Shrimp Dinner
6 Jumbo shrimp stuffed with house-made jalapeno cheese, wrapped in bacon, and toasted on a flour tortilla. Drizzled with citrus butter and served with stewed black beans, gringo rice & fresh vegetables.
Street Corn Tamales
Heirloom corn masa stuffed with Chihuahua cheese, grilled onions & jalapenos, steamed in corn husks. Served with roasted corn cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, Panama red rice & smoked refried pintos.
Jamaican Jerk Bowl
Jerk chicken char-grilled & served over gringo rice, stewed black beans, red onion mojo, sliced avocado, grilled lime & pineapple. Finished with pineapple chimichurri.
Shrimp And Chorizo Enchiladas
Shrimp sauteed with homemade chorizo, rolled in flour tortillas with queso fresco, topped with tomatillo cream sauce & chihuahua cheese. Served with Panama red rice & smoked refried pintos, lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream.
Brazilian Steak
Garlic marinated hanger steak char-grilled. Served with guajillo sauce, garlic green chile smashed potatoes, fresh vegetables & crisp fried onions.
Chicken & Chorizo Stuffed Poblano
A fire roasted poblano stuffed with roasted chicken, chorizo, chihuahua cheese, Panama red rice, onion & roasted corn. Oven baked & served with tomato chipotle sauce, gringo rice & black beans.
Carribbean Shrimp Tacos
Corn tortillas stuffed with flash-fried shrimp, garlic serrano aioli, lettuce, rancherito cheese & pickled red onion. Served with Panama red rice, and black beans.
Cuban Black Bean Cakes
Black beans simmered with fresh vegetables, herbs & spices, smashed, pattied & fried. Served with red pepper cream, jalapeno cream, roasted corn salsa, gringo rice & fresh vegetables.
Tacos
1 Taco
Flour tortilla stuffed with your choice: Shredded Beef-lettuce, pico de gallo, rancherito cheese Pork Carnitas-naranja salsa, onion & cilantro Shredded Ancho Chicken- lettuce, pico de gallo, rancherito cheese Tinga chicken- lettuce, pico de gallo, rancherito cheese, avocado sour cream Red Rice & Black Bean- lettuce, corn salsa, rancherito cheese Spiced Ground Beef- lettuce, pico de gallo, aged cheddar. Served with Panama red rice & smoked refried pintos.
2 Tacos
Flour tortilla stuffed with your choice: Shredded Beef-lettuce, pico de gallo, rancherito cheese Pork Carnitas-naranja salsa, onion & cilantro Shredded Ancho Chicken- lettuce, pico de gallo, rancherito cheese Tinga chicken- lettuce, pico de gallo, rancherito cheese, avocado sour cream Red Rice & Black Bean- lettuce, corn salsa, rancherito cheese Spiced Ground Beef- lettuce, pico de gallo, aged cheddar. Served with Panama red rice & smoked refried pintos.
3 Tacos
Flour tortilla stuffed with your choice: Shredded Beef-lettuce, pico de gallo, rancherito cheese Pork Carnitas-naranja salsa, onion & cilantro Shredded Ancho Chicken- lettuce, pico de gallo, rancherito cheese Tinga chicken- lettuce, pico de gallo, rancherito cheese, avocado sour cream Red Rice & Black Bean- lettuce, corn salsa, rancherito cheese Spiced Ground Beef- lettuce, pico de gallo, aged cheddar. Served with Panama red rice & smoked refried pintos.
Quesabirria Tacos
Corn tortillas stuffed with Chihuahua cheese & chile braised beef, grilled crisp & served with onions, cilantro, Panama red rice & smoked refried pintos.
Beverages
Sides
Adobo Fries
Black Beans and White Rice
Chips
Fresh Vegetables
Garlic Green Chile Smashed Potatoes
Half Pint Salsa
Red Rice
Pint STR
Refried Beans
REG Fries
Rice & Beans
Salsa Pint
Small House Salad
Sour Mix Pint
Stewed Black Beans
Yucatan Gringo Rice
Desserts
Kids
Kd Mc&Chz
Served with a choice of fries or applesauce.
Kd Chz Ques
Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese. Served with a choice of fries or applesauce.
Kd Taco
Spiced ground beef, lettuce & cheddar. Served with a choice of fries or applesauce.
Kd Chicken Strips
Served with a choice of 2 sides: Fries, applesauce, green chile smashed potatoes, or fresh vegetables.
Kd Grilled Chicken Breast
Served with a choice of 2 sides: Fries, applesauce, green chile smashed potatoes, or fresh vegetables.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
1544 US 31 N, Traverse City, MI 49686