Red Mesa Grill - Traverse City

Popular Items

Enchilada Platter

Enchilada Platter

$17.49

Three enchiladas of your choice: Pork Carnitas, ancho roasted chicken, shredded beef, Chihuahua cheese, or chipotle spiced ground beef. Served with Panama red rice & refried smoked pintos, lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream.

Caribbean Chicken Quesadilla

$14.99

A cilantro lemon tortilla stuffed with smoked gouda, grilled chicken & roasted pineapple salsa. Served with a garlic serrano aoli.

Chicken Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$21.99

Grilled onions & bell peppers, warm flour tortillas, sour cream, pico de gallo, lettuce, Chihuahua cheese, Panama red rice & smoked refried pintos.


To Go Margaritas

Half Gal Casa Margarita

$26.00

Don Julio Blanco Marg

$12.00

Don Julio Blanco Tequila & Combier

Grand Marg

$11.00

Sauza Tres Generations Reposado & floater of Grand Marnier

Don Julio Rep. Marg

$12.50

Don Julio Reposado Tequila & Grand Marnier

Mango Marg

Mango Marg

$8.00

House blended Tequila & Triple Sec shaken with pure mango puree

Strawberry Marg

Strawberry Marg

$8.00

House blended Tequila & Triple Sec, shaken with strawberry puree

Sour Cherry Marg

$8.00

House blended Tequila & Cherry Kirsch, shaken with tart cherry puree

Red Mesa Marg

$8.50

Sauza Conmemorative & Grand Chevalier Liqueur

Coconut Marg

Coconut Marg

$10.00

1800 Coconut Silver & Grand Chevalier shaken with pineapple juice & Coco Lopez

Cherry Bourbon Marg

Cherry Bourbon Marg

$10.00

TC Whiskey Company Cherry Bourbon, Grand Chevalier, with spiced cherry

Casa Margarita

Casa Margarita

$6.50

House blended Tequila & Triple Sec with fresh sour mix

Appetizers

Flaming Chili Con Queso

Flaming Chili Con Queso

$13.99

Seared queso blanco topped with sauteed bell peppers & onions, & roasted tomato salsa. Flamed table side with tequila & served with warm flour tortillas. Vegetarian/Gluten free upon request.

Chipotle Wings

$13.49

1 pound of fresh jumbo chicken wings deep fried & tossed with our house-made chipotle wing sauce. Served with avocado sour cream.

Red Mesa Nachos

Red Mesa Nachos

$11.99

Crisp house fried tortilla chips, refried smoked pintos, chihuahua cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream.

Peruvian Armadillo Eggs

Peruvian Armadillo Eggs

$8.49

Garlic green chile smashed potatoes stuffed with chicken, rolled in bread crumbs & fried. Served with Red Mesa's chile de arbol sauce, tomatillo salsa & lime crema.

Queso Dip

Queso Dip

$8.99

A blend of cheeses melted with roasted garlic & green chiles. Served with house fried tortillas strips.

Cuban Black Bean Cakes

Cuban Black Bean Cakes

$8.49

Black beans simmered with vegetables & seasonings, smashed, pattied & fried. Served with tomatillo cream & roasted corn salsa.

Pork Flautas

Pork Flautas

$8.99

Shredded pork & roasted chile cream cheese rolled in flour tortillas, flash fried & served with avocado sour cream.

Guacamole

$10.99

Fresh Avocado smashed with cilantro, tomatillo, onion, jalapenos and fresh lime. Served with Pico de gallo, rancherito cheese & house fried corn tortillas.

Mexican Street Corn

$4.99

Grilled Corn on the cob coated with chile mayo, crumbly queso rico cheese, grilled lime.

4 oz Queso

$5.00

A blend of cheeses melted with roasted garlic & green chiles. Served with house fried tortillas chips. Vegetarian/Gluten free upon request.

4 oz Guac

$5.00

Fresh avocado smashed with cilantro, tomatillo, onion, jalapenos & fresh lime. Served with pico de gallo, rancherito cheese & house fried corn tortillas. Vegetarian/Vegan upon request.

2 oz Guac

$3.00

Fresh avocado smashed with cilantro, tomatillo, onion, jalapenos & fresh lime. Served with pico de gallo, rancherito cheese & house fried corn tortillas. Vegetarian/Vegan upon request.

Quesadillas

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.99

Gouda & Spinach Quesadilla

$14.99

Pork Carnita Quesadilla

$15.49

A flour tortilla stuffed with pork carnitas, chihuahua cheese, Queso Fresco & pickled jalapenos. Served with Naranja salsa.

Triple Pepper Quesadilla Chicken

$14.99

Chile crusted grilled chicken, sauteed peppers and onion, shredded queso on a lemon cilantro tortilla. Served with lettuce, pico and avocado sour cream.

Four Cheese Quesadilla

$15.99

A tomato tortilla stuffed with Chihuahua cheese, Queso Fresco, smoked Gouda, cheddar cheese, tortilla crisps & salsa macha. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo and guacamole.

Caribbean Chicken Quesadilla

$14.99

A cilantro lemon tortilla stuffed with smoked gouda, grilled chicken & roasted pineapple salsa. Served with a garlic serrano aoli.

Dinner Burritos

Dinner Chicken & Black Bean Burrito

$16.99

Ancho roasted chicken, stewed black beans & chihuahua cheese baked in a flour tortilla topped with roasted tomato chipotle sauce. Served with Panama red rice & refried smoked pintos, lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream: or made as a bowl over gringo rice.

Dinner Shredded Beef & Refried Bean Burrito

$18.49

Slow roasted choice beef, refried smoked pintos & chihuahua cheese baked in a flour tortilla with a Guajillo Chile sauce. Served with Panama red rice & refried smoked pintos, lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream: or made as a bowl over gringo rice.

Dinner Pork Carnita & Refried Bean Burrito

Dinner Pork Carnita & Refried Bean Burrito

$16.49

Carnitas pork, refried smoked pintos & chihuahua cheese baked in a flour tortilla with a mild chile verde sauce. Served with Panama red rice & refried smoked pintos, lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream: or made as a bowl over gringo rice.

Dinner Ground Beef & Black Bean Burrito

$16.49

Chipotle spiced ground beef, stewed black beans & aged cheddar baked in a flour tortilla with guajillo chile sauce. Served with Panama red rice & refried smoked pintos, lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream: or made as a bowl over gringo rice.

Dinner Rice & Bean Burrito

$14.99

Panama red rice, stewed black beans & chihuahua cheese baked in a flour tortilla with roasted tomato chipotle & chile verde sauces. Served with Panama red rice & stewed black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream: or made as a bowl over gringo rice.

Chicken Chimichanga

Chicken Chimichanga

$17.99

Roasted chicken, pinto salsa & chipotle cream cheese rolled in a giant flour tortilla & deep fried before baking with roasted tomato chipotle sauce & chihuahua cheese. Served with Panama red rice & refried smoked pintos, lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream.

Enchiladas

Enchilada Platter

Enchilada Platter

$17.49

Three enchiladas of your choice: Pork Carnitas, ancho roasted chicken, shredded beef, Chihuahua cheese, or chipotle spiced ground beef. Served with Panama red rice & refried smoked pintos, lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream.

Lunch Enchilada

Lunch Enchilada

$12.99

Two enchiladas of your choice: Pork Carnitas, ancho roasted chicken, shredded beef, Chihuahua cheese, or chipotle spiced ground beef. Served with Panama red rice & refried smoked pintos, lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream.

Soups and Salads

Steak Salad

$19.99

Chopped romaine, smoked pinto salsa, and Pico de gallo tossed with smoked tomato ranch and topped with garlic-marinated steak and crisp corn tortillas.

Steak Caesar Salad

$25.48

Chicken Caesar Salad

$16.99

Romaine lettuce chopped & tossed with our house-made Caesar dressing spiked with ancho chiles & parmesan tortilla crisps. Served with a chile-crusted chicken breast.

Baja Taco Salad

$17.49

Fried tomato tortilla stuffed with crisp romaine, spiced ground beef or grilled chicken, corn salsa, black beans, pico de gallo, pickled red onions, aged cheddar cheese, & sour cream. Drizzled with spicy baja sauce.

Small House Salad

Small House Salad

$5.99
Mango Cashew Chicken Salad

Mango Cashew Chicken Salad

$17.49

Sauteed chicken breast, warm mango vinaigrette, mixed greens, mango salsa, salted cashews, dried cherries & rancherito cheese.

Bowl Tortilla Soup

Bowl Tortilla Soup

$6.49

Rich chicken broth with stewed chicken, fresh avocado, tomato, green onion, lime juice & crisp tortilla strips.

Cup Tortilla Soup

Cup Tortilla Soup

$3.99

Rich chicken broth with stewed chicken, fresh avocado, tomato, green onion, lime juice & crisp tortilla strips.

Fajitas

Steak Fajitas

$24.99

Grilled onions & bell peppers, warm flour tortillas, sour cream, pico de gallo, lettuce, Chihuahua cheese, Panama red rice & smoked refried pintos.

Chicken Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$21.99

Grilled onions & bell peppers, warm flour tortillas, sour cream, pico de gallo, lettuce, Chihuahua cheese, Panama red rice & smoked refried pintos.

Grilled Mushroom Fajitas

$22.49

Grilled onions & bell peppers, warm flour tortillas, sour cream, pico de gallo, lettuce, Chihuahua cheese, Panama red rice & smoked refried pintos.

Twisters

Chile Crusted Chicken Twister

$12.49

A flour tortilla twisted up with Chihuahua cheese, chile-crusted chicken breast, pico de gallo & lettuce. Served with our addictive smoked tomato ranch.

Chicken Caesar Twister

$12.49

A spinach tortilla twisted up with Chihuahua cheese, chile crusted chicken breast, romaine lettuce, queso fresco & our house-made Ancho Caesar dressing.

Caribbean Shrimp Twister

$15.49

A cilantro lime tortilla twisted up with flash fried shrimp, garlic serrano aoli, romaine lettuce & pineapple salsa.

Chicken Fajita Twister

$14.99

A toasted tomato tortilla with grilled chicken, sauteed bell peppers & onions. Twisted up with chihuahua cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole & pico de gallo.

Black Bean Cake Twister

$10.99

A spinach tortilla twisted up with chihuahua cheese, fried black bean cakes, red rice & roasted corn salsa. Served with garlic serrano aoli.

Specialties

Corn Roasted Whitefish

$21.99

Masa dusted & pan roasted Cross Fisheries Whitefish, served over gringo rice with sauteed spinach & jalapeno corn cream sauce.

Carne Asada Bowl

$20.99

Garlic-marinated sirloin steak char-grilled and served on a bed of gringo rice, stewed black beans, roasted corn salsa, and pico de gallo. Served with avocado salsa.

Chile Salmon Tacos

$16.99

Jack Stuffed Shrimp Dinner

$21.99

6 Jumbo shrimp stuffed with house-made jalapeno cheese, wrapped in bacon, and toasted on a flour tortilla. Drizzled with citrus butter and served with stewed black beans, gringo rice & fresh vegetables.

Street Corn Tamales

$15.49Out of stock

Heirloom corn masa stuffed with Chihuahua cheese, grilled onions & jalapenos, steamed in corn husks. Served with roasted corn cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, Panama red rice & smoked refried pintos.

Jamaican Jerk Bowl

$16.99

Jerk chicken char-grilled & served over gringo rice, stewed black beans, red onion mojo, sliced avocado, grilled lime & pineapple. Finished with pineapple chimichurri.

Shrimp And Chorizo Enchiladas

Shrimp And Chorizo Enchiladas

$21.99

Shrimp sauteed with homemade chorizo, rolled in flour tortillas with queso fresco, topped with tomatillo cream sauce & chihuahua cheese. Served with Panama red rice & smoked refried pintos, lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream.

Brazilian Steak

$25.99

Garlic marinated hanger steak char-grilled. Served with guajillo sauce, garlic green chile smashed potatoes, fresh vegetables & crisp fried onions.

Chicken & Chorizo Stuffed Poblano

$16.99

A fire roasted poblano stuffed with roasted chicken, chorizo, chihuahua cheese, Panama red rice, onion & roasted corn. Oven baked & served with tomato chipotle sauce, gringo rice & black beans.

Carribbean Shrimp Tacos

$15.99

Corn tortillas stuffed with flash-fried shrimp, garlic serrano aioli, lettuce, rancherito cheese & pickled red onion. Served with Panama red rice, and black beans.

Cuban Black Bean Cakes

$14.49

Black beans simmered with fresh vegetables, herbs & spices, smashed, pattied & fried. Served with red pepper cream, jalapeno cream, roasted corn salsa, gringo rice & fresh vegetables.

Tacos

1 Taco

1 Taco

$7.99

Flour tortilla stuffed with your choice: Shredded Beef-lettuce, pico de gallo, rancherito cheese Pork Carnitas-naranja salsa, onion & cilantro Shredded Ancho Chicken- lettuce, pico de gallo, rancherito cheese Tinga chicken- lettuce, pico de gallo, rancherito cheese, avocado sour cream Red Rice & Black Bean- lettuce, corn salsa, rancherito cheese Spiced Ground Beef- lettuce, pico de gallo, aged cheddar. Served with Panama red rice & smoked refried pintos.

2 Tacos

2 Tacos

$13.49

Flour tortilla stuffed with your choice: Shredded Beef-lettuce, pico de gallo, rancherito cheese Pork Carnitas-naranja salsa, onion & cilantro Shredded Ancho Chicken- lettuce, pico de gallo, rancherito cheese Tinga chicken- lettuce, pico de gallo, rancherito cheese, avocado sour cream Red Rice & Black Bean- lettuce, corn salsa, rancherito cheese Spiced Ground Beef- lettuce, pico de gallo, aged cheddar. Served with Panama red rice & smoked refried pintos.

3 Tacos

$16.99

Flour tortilla stuffed with your choice: Shredded Beef-lettuce, pico de gallo, rancherito cheese Pork Carnitas-naranja salsa, onion & cilantro Shredded Ancho Chicken- lettuce, pico de gallo, rancherito cheese Tinga chicken- lettuce, pico de gallo, rancherito cheese, avocado sour cream Red Rice & Black Bean- lettuce, corn salsa, rancherito cheese Spiced Ground Beef- lettuce, pico de gallo, aged cheddar. Served with Panama red rice & smoked refried pintos.

Quesabirria Tacos

$14.49

Corn tortillas stuffed with Chihuahua cheese & chile braised beef, grilled crisp & served with onions, cilantro, Panama red rice & smoked refried pintos.

Beverages

Soda

Soda

$2.99

Locally made Northwoods soda.

Pint Sour Mix

$5.00

Homemade sour mix.

Hot Tea

$2.99

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

Fresh squeezed strawberry lemonade.

Iced Tea

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Sides

Adobo Fries

$4.00

Black Beans and White Rice

$4.00
Chips

Chips

$4.00

Fresh Vegetables

$4.00

Garlic Green Chile Smashed Potatoes

$4.00
Half Pint Salsa

Half Pint Salsa

$3.00

Red Rice

$4.00

Pint STR

$6.00

Refried Beans

$4.00

REG Fries

$4.00

Rice & Beans

$4.00
Salsa Pint

Salsa Pint

$6.00

Small House Salad

$5.00

Sour Mix Pint

$5.00

Stewed Black Beans

$4.00

Yucatan Gringo Rice

$4.00

Desserts

Habanero Fried Ice Cream

Habanero Fried Ice Cream

$8.49

Cinnamon ice cream deep fried & served with habanero hot fudge & whipped cream.

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$6.99

Served with whipped cream.

Whole Key Lime Pie

$24.00

Plantain Pecan Pie

$6.99

A decadent slice of custard pie filled with sweet plantains, toasted pecans, and caramel drizzle.

Kids

Kd Mc&Chz

$8.99

Served with a choice of fries or applesauce.

Kd Chz Ques

$7.99

Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese. Served with a choice of fries or applesauce.

Kd Taco

$7.99

Spiced ground beef, lettuce & cheddar. Served with a choice of fries or applesauce.

Kd Chicken Strips

$10.49

Served with a choice of 2 sides: Fries, applesauce, green chile smashed potatoes, or fresh vegetables.

Kd Grilled Chicken Breast

$9.99

Served with a choice of 2 sides: Fries, applesauce, green chile smashed potatoes, or fresh vegetables.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1544 US 31 N, Traverse City, MI 49686

Directions

