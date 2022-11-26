Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers

Red Mill Burgers Interbay

1 Review

$

1613 W Dravus St

Seattle, WA 98119

Popular Items

Side French Fries
Milkshake
Red Mill Deluxe W/ Cheese

Burgers/Sandwiches (Limited Special Order Options)

Burger

$6.00

Lettuce, Mill Sauce, Sesame Seed Bun

Cheese Burger

$7.00

American Cheese, Lettuce, Mill Sauce, Sesame Seed Bun

Red Mill Deluxe

$7.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Red Onion, Mill Sauce, Sesame Seed Bun

Red Mill Deluxe W/ Cheese

$8.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Red Onion, Mill Sauce, American Cheese, Sesame Seed Bun

Bacon Deluxe W/ Cheese

$9.95

Peppered Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Red Onion, American Cheese, Mill Sauce, Sesame Seed Bun

Double Deluxe w/Cheese

$10.25

Two Beef Patties, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Red Onion, Mill Sauce, Sesame Seed Bun

Double Bacon Deluxe W/ Cheese

$11.95

Peppered Bacon, Two Beef Patties, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Red Onion, Mill Sauce, Sesame Seed Bun

Verde Burger

$10.00

Roasted Anaheim Peppers, Monterey Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Mill Sauce, Kaiser Bun

Red Onion Jam Burger

$9.00

Carmelized Red Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Mill Sauce, Kaiser Bun

Blue Cheese N' Bacon Burger

$10.75

Crumbled Blue Cheese, Peppered Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mill Sauce, Kaiser Bun

BBQ Burger

$9.00

Smoky BBQ Sauce, Monterey Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mill Sauce, Kaiser Bun

Garden Burger Deluxe

$8.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Red Onion, Basil Mayo, Kaiser Bun

Verde Veg Burger

$9.75

Roasted Anaheim Peppers, Monterey Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Mill Sauce, Kaiser Bun

Red Onion Garden Burger

$8.95

Carmelized Red Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Basil Mayo, Kaiser Bun

Totem House Fish-Wich

$10.50

Hand-Cut, Hand-Breaded wild Alaskan Cod on a Toasted Sesame Bun with Housemade Tartar Sauce, Greenleaf Lettuce and Sliced Ripe Tomato

Red Mill Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Basil Mayo, Toasted Sourdough Bread

Chicken Club Burger

$10.75

Peppered Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Basil Mayo, Kaiser Bun

Verde Chicken Burger

$10.50

Roasted Anaheim Peppers, Monterey Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Mill Sauce, Kaiser Bun

BBQ Chicken Burger

$9.00

Smoky BBQ Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Mill Sauce, Kaiser Bun

Chicken on a Kaiser

$7.00

Chicken Breast, Kaiser Bun

BLT

$6.95

Peppered Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Whole Wheat Bread

Grilled Cheese

$4.95

Tillamook Cheddar Cheese, Whole Wheat Bread

Meat Patty

$2.25

Veg Patty

$1.95

Chicken Breast

$2.95

Impossible Only

$4.00

Sides

Side French Fries

$3.79

*contains wheat

Side Babe's Onion Rings

$4.75

Side Mushrooms

$4.25Out of stock

Side Tub O' Tarter

$0.50

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Mill Sauce

$0.50

Side Mill BQ

$0.50

Side of Peppered Bacon

$2.00

Beverages

Coke

$2.79+

Diet Coke

$2.79+

Sprite

$2.79+

Root Beer

$2.79+

Mr Pibb

$2.79+

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$3.49+

Sparkling Lemonade

$3.49+

Ice Tea

$1.85

Jimi Hendrix

$3.49+

Bottled Water

$1.89

Milkshake

$5.69
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

1613 W Dravus St, Seattle, WA 98119

