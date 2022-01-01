  • Home
Red Monkey Vietnamese Sandwich & Grill 10887 Wilcrest Dr Ste B

No reviews yet

10887 Wilcrest Dr Ste B

Houston, TX 77099

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

ENTREES

Bo Bun

$11.95

A filling bowl of vermicelli topped with delicious grilled beef strips, lettuce, and roasted peanuts

Nem Bun

$11.95

A filling bowl of vermicelli topped with Vietnamese-style fragrant sausage, lettuce, and roasted peanuts

Cha Chiu Bun

$10.95

A filling bowl of vermicelli topped with braised pork strips, lettuce, and roasted peanuts

VN Chicken curry

$7.95

A bowl of tasty Vietnamese-style chicken curry served with bread

VN Beef Curry

$8.95

A bowl of tasty Vietnamese-style beef curry served with bread

Pho with meat balls

$11.95

A satisfying bowl of Vietnamese Pho with beef strips and beef meatballs

Grilled Teriyaki Salmon Salad

$9.95

Pork white rice

$10.95

Grilled pork loins served with steamed rice, lettuce, carrots, daikon, cucumber, cilantro and green onions or fried onions.

Chicken white rice

$10.95

Beef white rice

$11.95

Shrimp white rice

$11.95

Chicken fried rice

$11.95

Grilled chicken strips served with fried rice.

Pork fried rice

$11.95

Beef fried rice

$12.95

Shrimp fried rice

$12.95

Fish Fried Rice

$11.95

BANH MI

Banh Mi -Grilled Beef

$8.59

Banh Mi -Grilled Pork

$7.59

Served with jalapeno, pickles, carrots, daikon, cucumber, cilantro, soy sauce and garlic aioli

Banh Mi -Grilled Chicken

$7.59

Served with jalapeno, pickles, carrots, daikon, cucumber, cilantro, soy sauce and garlic aioli

Banh Mi -Pork Belly & Vietnamese ham

$7.59
Banh Mi Xiu Mai (VN Meatballs)

Banh Mi Xiu Mai (VN Meatballs)

$7.59

Banh Mi -Fish fillet

$8.59

Low-fat and protein-rich pollock fillet served with house mayonnaise

Banh Mi -Fried Egg & VN Sausage

$6.95

Served with jalapeno, pickles, carrots, daikon, cucumber, cilantro, soy sauce and garlic aioli

Banh Mi -Egg w/ VN Ham & Pate

$7.59

Banh Mi -Ham & pate

$7.59

Banh Mi -VN Meat Balls

$7.59

Banh Mi -Tofu & sauce

$6.95

Vegetarian - Served with jalapeno, pickles, carrots, daikon, cucumber, cilantro, soy sauce and garlic aioli

Egg

$1.19

Double fish

$2.59

COMBOS

COMBO 1: Banh Mi/Egg Rolls/Fried Rice/Soda can

$11.95

COMBO 2: Banh Mi/Samosa/Soup/Soda can

$8.95

COMBO 3: Beef or Shrimp Bun + 2 Egg Rolls or Samosas

$12.95

COMBO 4: Chicken or Pork Bun + 2 Egg Rolls (or Samosas)

$11.95

Grilled Chicken (dark meat) and egg rolls

$8.95Out of stock

Grilled Pork with egg rolls

$8.95Out of stock

Grilled Beef with egg rolls

$8.95Out of stock

Crispy Tofu Sautéed

$7.95Out of stock

Choice of garlic butter or lemon

FINGER FOODS

Samosa with Beef and Fragrant Leaves

$4.95

4 pieces of crispy fried pastries filled with meat, peas and other special ingredients and served with our special house sauce

Chicken Samosa

$4.95

Veggie Samosa

$4.95

Beef Bulgogi Mandu

$7.59

4 fried pastries filled beef bulgogi

SIDES

Egg Rolls

$5.95

4 crispy and crunchy pork egg rolls in a bed of lettuce

Spring Rolls

$5.95

Curly fries

$2.99

Reg. Fries

$2.59

Yam Fries

$4.59

Fried Rice

$3.65

White Rice

$2.65

Steamed shrimp cha chiu

$5.95

4 steamed shrimp cha chiu

Spring Mix salad medley

$2.99

SOUPS

Dumpling soup

$5.95

Delicious soup with 4 dumplings

Chicken vegetable soup

$4.59

A bowl of savory chicken broth with chicken, corn, and carrot bits.

Thai spicy soup - chicken

$5.95

Thai spicy soup - shrimp

$6.95

Beef star

$3.95Out of stock

WINGS

Mouth-watering marinated with our special house sauce and fried to a golden crisp

Wings

$8.00+

Mouth-watering wings fried to a golden crisp. Served with tamarind sauce, Red Monkey house sauce, garlic butter, and sweet chili. 6 pcs : 1 flavor. 12 pcs : choice of 2 flavors. 18 pcs : choice of 3 flavors.

DRINKS/COFFEE

Vietnamese Iced Latte

$4.95

Vietnamese Black Coffee

$4.95

Thai tea

$3.59

Black tea

$1.99

Milk Tea

$2.99

Lychee tea

$2.99

Fountain drink

$2.19

Soda can

$1.25

Water bottle

$1.00

Boba Strawberry

$5.95

Boba Pineapple

$5.95

Boba Mango

$5.95

Boba Avocado

$5.95

Boba smoothie -Taro

$5.95

Spinach Coconut smoothie

$5.95

Carrot smoothie

$5.95

Beer -Domestic

$4.50

Beer -Imported

$5.50

SNACKS

Flan

$2.59

Cheesecake slice

$4.59

Mini Brownies

$1.99

Custard pastry

$2.59

Homemade Biscotti

$2.59Out of stock

Bag of Chips

$1.49

Fried Shrimp Chips

$1.95

Beef jerky

$2.29

Chinese pastry cubes

$0.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Welcome to Red Monkey!

Location

10887 Wilcrest Dr Ste B, Houston, TX 77099

Directions

