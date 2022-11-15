Restaurant header imageView gallery

Red Moon Asian Cuisine

review star

No reviews yet

582 Praire Center Drive

Suite #200

Eden Praire, MN 55344

Order Again

Popular Items

Egg Rolls (3)
Cream Cheese Rolls (8)
Spring Rolls (2)

Signature Cuisines

Our most popular cuisines recommended by the owner and customers!

Chicken Pad Thai

$14.95

Pho Saigon

$13.95

Chicken Rahd Nah

$14.95

Sweet Basil Noodles

$16.95

Chicken in Spicy Peanut Sauce

$14.95

Sesame Chicken

$15.95

Chicken Lo Mein

$14.95

Appetizers

Egg Rolls (3)

$8.95

Spring Rolls (2)

$7.95

Mango Spring Rolls (2)

$7.95

Cream Cheese Rolls (8)

$7.95

Chicken Wings (6)

$9.95

Pot Stickers (6)

$7.50

Szechuan Dumplings

$7.95

Japanese Edamame

$5.95

Spicy Calamari

$13.95

Chicken Satay (6)

$8.95

Hot and Sour Soup (Cup)

$6.95

Wonton Soup

$6.95

Sampler Platter

$14.95

White Rice

$3.00

Sticky Rice

$3.95

Fried Rice (side)

$5.00

Red Moon Classics

Kung Pao Chicken

$15.95

Classic Chow Mein

$15.95

Classic Sesame Chicken

$15.95

Orange Blossom Chicken

$15.95

Mongolian Beef

$19.95

General Tso's Chicken

$15.95

Hot Pepper Chicken

$15.95

House Specialties

Seafood Tom Yum

$18.95

Tam's Beef and Potato

$15.95

Sesame Chicken

$15.95

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$14.95

Chicken in Spicy Peanut Sauce

$14.95

Cashew Chicken

$14.95

Sweet Basil Noodles

$16.95

Noodles

Tofu Pad Thai

$14.95

Mock Duck Pad Thai

$14.95

Chicken Pad Thai

$14.95

Beef Pad Thai

$16.95

Pork Pad Thai

$16.95

Shrimp Pad Thai

$18.95

Seafood Pad Thai

$18.95

Vegetable Pad Thai

$13.95

Combo Pad Thai (Chicken, Beef & Pork)

$16.95

No Protein Pad Thai

$11.95

Tofu Rahd Nah

$14.95

Mock Duck Rahd Nah

$14.95

Chicken Rahd Nah

$14.95

Beef Rahd Nah

$16.95

Pork Rahd Nah

$16.95

Shrimp Rahd Nah

$18.95

Seafood Rahd Nah

$18.95

Vegetable Rahd Nah

$13.95

Combo Rahd Nah (Chicken, Beef & Pork)

$16.95

No Protein Rahd Nah

$11.95

Tofu Lo Mein

$14.95

Mock Duck Lo Mein

$14.95

Chicken Lo Mein

$14.95

Beef Lo Mein

$16.95

Pork Lo Mein

$16.95

Shrimp Lo Mein

$18.95

Seafood Lo Mein

$18.95

Vegetable Lo Mein

$13.95

Combo Lo Mein (Chicken, Beef & Pork)

$16.95

No Protein Lo Mein

$11.95

Tofu Singapore Noodles

$14.95

Mock Duck Singapore Noodles

$14.95

Chicken Singapore Noodles

$14.95

Beef Singapore Noodles

$16.95

Pork Singapore Noodles

$16.95

Shrimp Singapore Noodles

$18.95

Seafood Singapore Noodles

$18.95

Vegetable Singapore Noodles

$13.95

Combo Singapore Noodles (Chicken, Beef & Pork)

$16.95

No Protien Singapore Noodles

$11.95

Noodle Soups

Pho Saigon

$13.95

Pho Seafood

$18.95

Mi (yellow egg noodles)

$14.95

Sukiyaki (Laotian style)

$16.95

Khao Poon (Laotian)

$14.95

Salads

Green Papaya Salad

$12.95

Spicy Seafood Salad

$17.95

Laab

$13.95

Vietnamese Salads

Egg Rolls Salad

$14.95

Stir-Fried Beef Salad

$16.95

Stir-Fried Chicken Salad

$14.95

Fried Rice

Tofu Fried Rice

$14.95

Mock Duck Fried Rice

$14.95

Chicken Fried Rice

$14.95

Beef Fried Rice

$16.95

BBQ Pork Fried Rice

$16.95

Combination Fried Rice

$16.95

Shrimp Fried Rice

$18.95

Seafood Fried Rice

$18.95

Vegetable Fried Rice

$13.95

Tofu Spicy Basil Fried Rice

$14.95

Mock Duck Spicy Basil Fried Rice

$14.95

Chicken Spicy Basil Fried Rice

$14.95

Beef Spicy Basil Fried Rice

$16.95

BBQ Pork Spicy Basil Fried Rice

$16.95

Combination Spicy Basil Fried Rice

$16.95

Shrimp Spicy Basil Fried Rice

$18.95

Seafood Spicy Basil Fried Rice

$18.95

Vegetable Spicy Basil Fried Rice

$13.95

Tofu Tropical Fried Rice

$14.95

Mock Duck Tropical Fried Rice

$14.95

Chicken Tropical Fried Rice

$14.95

Beef Tropical Fried Rice

$16.95

BBQ Pork Tropical Fried Rice

$16.95

Combination Tropical Fried Rice

$16.95

Shrimp Tropical Fried Rice

$18.95

Seafood Tropical Fried Rice

$18.95

Vegetable Tropical Fried Rice

$13.95

Stir Fry

Tofu Spicy Thai Basil Stir Fry

$14.95

Mock Duck Spicy Thai Basil Stir Fry

$14.95

Chicken Spicy Thai Basil Stir Fry

$14.95

Beef Spicy Thai Basil Stir Fry

$16.95

Pork Spicy Thai Basil Stir Fry

$16.95

Shrimp Spicy Thai Basil Stir Fry

$18.95

Seafood Spicy Thai Basil Stir Fry

$18.95

Vegetable Spicy Thai Basil Stir Fry

$13.95

Combo Spicy Thai Basil Stir Fry

$16.95

No Protein Spicy Thai Basil Stir Fry

$11.95

Tofu Thai Red Curry Stir Fry

$14.95

Mock Duck Thai Red Curry Stir Fry

$14.95

Chicken Thai Red Curry Stir Fry

$14.95

Beef Thai Red Curry Stir Fry

$16.95

Pork Thai Red Curry Stir Fry

$16.95

Shrimp Thai Red Curry Stir Fry

$18.95

Seafood Thai Red Curry Stir Fry

$18.95

Vegetable Thai Red Curry Stir Fry

$13.95

Combo Thai Red Curry Stir Fry

$16.95

No Protein Thai Red Curry Stir Fry

$11.95

Tofu Ginger Stir Fry

$14.95

Mock Duck Ginger Stir Fry

$14.95

Chicken Ginger Stir Fry

$14.95

Beef Ginger Stir Fry

$16.95

Pork Ginger Stir Fry

$16.95

Shrimp Ginger Stir Fry

$18.95

Seafood Ginger Stir Fry

$18.95

Vegetable Ginger Stir Fry

$13.95

Combo Ginger Stir Fry

$16.95

No Protein Ginger Stir Fry

$11.95

Tofu Broccoli Delight Stir Fry

$14.95

Mock Duck Broccoli Delight Stir Fry

$14.95

Chicken Broccoli Delight Stir Fry

$14.95

Beef Broccoli Delight Stir Fry

$16.95

Pork Broccoli Delight Stir Fry

$16.95

Shrimp Broccoli Delight Stir Fry

$18.95

Seafood Broccoli Delight Stir Fry

$18.95

Vegetable Broccoli Delight Stir Fry

$13.95

Combo Broccoli Delight Stir Fry

$16.95

No Protein Broccoli Delight Stir Fry

$11.95

Tofu Shiitake Mushroom Stir Fry

$14.95

Mock Duck Shiitake Mushroom Stir Fry

$14.95

Chicken Shiitake Mushroom Stir Fry

$14.95

Beef Shiitake Mushroom Stir Fry

$16.95

Pork Shiitake Mushroom Stir Fry

$16.95

Shrimp Shiitake Mushroom Stir Fry

$18.95

Seafood Shiitake Mushroom Stir Fry

$18.95

Vegetable Shiitake Mushroom Stir Fry

$13.95

Combo Shiitake Mushroom Stir Fry

$16.95

No Protein Shiitake Mushroom Stir Fry

$11.95

Tofu Garlic Stir Fry

$14.95

Mock Duck Garlic Stir Fry

$14.95

Chicken Garlic Stir Fry

$14.95

Beef Garlic Stir Fry

$16.95

Pork Garlic Stir Fry

$16.95

Shrimp Garlic Stir Fry

$18.95

Seafood Garlic Stir Fry

$18.95

Vegetable Garlic Stir Fry

$13.95

Combo Garlic Stir Fry

$16.95

No Protein Garlic Stir Fry

$11.95

Curry Dishes

Dinner Yellow Curry

$13.95

Dinner Jungle Curry

$13.95

Dinner Mekong

$13.95

Drinks

Thai Tea

$4.95

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.95

Tea

$2.95

Soda

$3.75

Iced Tea

$3.75
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Dishes made fresh for you to enjoy!!

582 Praire Center Drive, Suite #200, Eden Praire, MN 55344

Red Moon Asian Cuisine image
Red Moon Asian Cuisine image
Red Moon Asian Cuisine image

