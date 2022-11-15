Red Moon Asian Cuisine
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Restaurant info
Dishes made fresh for you to enjoy!!
Location
582 Praire Center Drive, Suite #200, Eden Praire, MN 55344
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Greek Grill & Fry Co - EP Mall
No Reviews
8251 Flying Cloud drive Eden Prairie, MN 55344
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Eden Praire
The Greek Grill & Fry Co -Eden Prairie
4.4 • 1,007
8795 Columbine Rd Eden Prairie, MN 55344
View restaurant
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0082 - Eden Prairie, MN
4.6 • 183
8435 Joiner Way Eden Prairie, MN 55344
View restaurant
More near Eden Praire