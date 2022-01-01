Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Burgers

Red Nun Bar & Grill - Dennis Port

809 Reviews

$$

673 Main St

Dennis Port, MA 02639

Order Again

Specials

Special App

$8.99

Mozzerella sticks

Shellfish App

$18.99

Sautéed mussels with linguica in a garlic white wine tomato broth with onions, peppers, and garlic bread

Special Clam Plate

$29.99

Fried whole belly clam plate served with fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce and a lemon wedge

Special Meatloaf

$17.99

House made meatloaf with mashed potatoes, mixed veggies, and gravy.

Special Swordfish

$23.99

Grilled Lemon Pepper Swordfish over yellow coconut rice, tomato mixed veg, avocado salsa and a balsamic glaze.

Special Scallops

$26.99

Cajun Pan-seared scallops served over coconut yellow rice and mixed veg

Apps

Nun Nachos

$14.99

Chips & cheese topped with shredded lettuce,tomatoes, red onions,jalapenos, salsa and sour cream on the side

Kale and Artichoke Dip

$11.99

Housemade shredded kale artichoke hearts and cream cheese hearty dip served with tortilla chips

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$11.99

Fried brussel sprouts served with a side of sesame sriracha aioli.

Wings

$10.99

Fried chicken wings buffalo, barbecue, or jerk style.

Stuffed Quahog

$6.99

a local favorite served with lemon

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.99

Served with a sriracha ketchup

Chicken Fingers

$11.99

Served with Fries

Buffalo Chicken Fingers

$11.99

served with Fries & blue cheese

BBQ Fingers

$11.99

Served with fries

Onion Rings

$9.99

Beer Battered Onion Rings

Cup of Chowder

$6.99

Bowl of Chowder

$7.99

Cup of Chili

$5.99

Topped with cheddar jack and diced red onion

Bowl of Chili

$6.99

Topped with cheddar jack and diced red onion

Cup of Soup of the Day

$4.99

Italian wedding

Bowl of Soup of the Day

$5.99

Italian wedding

Side Of Fries

$3.99

Truffle Fries

$9.99

French Fries tossed in white truffle oil and Parmesan Cheese

Side Cole Slaw

$2.99

Chips & Salsa

$2.99

Side of Veg

$2.99

Burgers

All burgers served on an English muffin with French fries.

BYO (Build Your Own) Burger

$12.99

Hand packed 8oz patty topped with whatever you like

Nun Burger

$15.99

Hand packed 8oz patty topped with sautéed onions/mushrooms, cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and red onion

Thai Burger

$14.99

Hand packed 8oz patty topped with spicy Thai peanut sauce, cabbage, and tomato

Western Burger

$14.99

Hand packed 8oz patty topped with BBQ sauce, sautéed onions, swiss, bacon, lettuce, tomato

Fire & Ice Burger

$16.99

Hand packed 8oz patty topped with, ghost pepper cheddar, ranch, lettuce, and tomato

BLAT Burger

$16.99

Hand packed 8oz patty topped with Bacon, Lettuce, Avocado, and Tomato

B&B Burger

$14.99

Hand packed 8oz patty topped with bacon and blue Cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion

Buddha Burger

$13.99

Home made veggie, quinoa & garbanzo bean burger topped with kale, tomato, red onion, and tahini

Veggie Nun Burger

$15.99

Home made veggie, quinoa & garbanzo bean burger topped with sautéed onions/mushrooms, cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion

Veggie Thai Burger

$14.99

Home made veggie, quinoa & garbanzo bean burger topped with spicy Thai peanut sauce, cabbage, and tomato

Veggie Western Burger

$14.99

Home made veggie, quinoa & garbanzo bean burger topped with BBQ sauce, sautéed onions, swiss, bacon, lettuce, tomato

Veggie Fire & Ice Burger

$16.99

Home made veggie, quinoa & garbanzo bean burger topped with avocado, ghost pepper cheddar, ranch, lettuce, and tomato

Veggie BLAT Burger

$16.99

Home made veggie, quinoa & garbanzo bean burger topped with Bacon, Lettuce, Avocado, and Tomato

Veggie B&B Burger

$14.99

Home made veggie, quinoa & garbanzo bean burger topped with bacon and blue Cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion

Veggie BYO Burger

$12.99

Home made veggie, quinoa & garbanzo bean burger topped with whatever you like

Turkey Nun Burger

$14.25

Savory light & dark meat patty topped with sautéed onions/mushrooms, cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion

Turkey Thai Burger

$15.99

Savory light & dark meat patty topped with spicy Thai peanut sauce, cabbage, and tomato

Turkey Western Burger

$15.99

Savory light & dark meat patty topped with tangy barbecue sauce, sautéed onions, swiss, bacon, lettuce, tomato

Turkey Fire & Ice Burger

$16.99

Savory light & dark meat patty topped with avocado, ghost pepper cheddar, ranch, lettuce, and tomato

Turkey BLAT Burger

$16.99

Savory light & dark meat patty topped with Bacon, Lettuce, Avocado, and Tomato

Turkey B&B Burger

$14.99

Savory light & dark meat patty topped with bacon and blue Cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion

Turkey BYO Burger

$12.99

Savory light & dark meat patty topped with whatever you like

Sandwiches

All sandwiches come with fries and a pickle

Buffalo Chicken SW

$12.99

Crispy chicken breast tossed in our house made buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato & red onion served on a brioche bun

Jerk Wrap

$14.99

Grilled chicken breast, Jerk relish (tomato, cucumber, red onion mixed with Jerk seasoning) topped with shredded lettuce, jack / cheddar cheese and ranch dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Pulled Pork SW

$12.99

Braised Pork Shoulder, BBQ Sauce, Cheddar Jack Cheese served on a Brioche bun

BLT Sandwich

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Comes on a brioche build your own toppings

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

On a brioche build your own toppings

Fish Sandwich

$15.99

Lightly fried cod topped with lettuce & tomato served on a Brioche bun with a side of tartar sauce and Cole slaw

Steak Tips

$22.99

Grilled steak tips served with baked potato and mixed veggies

Salads

Kale Salad

$15.99

Chopped kale, blue cheese crumbles, diced red onion, cucumbers, walnuts, and dried cranberries tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette

Cobb Salad

$16.99

Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, chopped bacon and a fried chicken breast served with a side of ranch dressing

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$16.99

House salad topped with a fried chicken breast tossed in our Buffalo sauce, tomato, carrots, cucumbers, and red onion served with a side of blue cheese dressing

Kale Caesar

$15.99

Chopped kale tossed in a creamy caesar dressing with Parmesan cheese, croutons, roasted red peppers and caramelized onions

Buddha Bowl

$16.99

Pan roasted veggies, quinoa, garbanzo beans, and kale topped with a tahini dressing & crispy rice noodles

Iceberg Wedge Salad

$10.99

A wedge of iceberg lettuce topped with chopped bacon, shredded carrots, blue cheese dressing and a balsamic reduction

Thai Salad

$12.99

Mixed greens, mandarin oranges, red onion, cucumbers and shredded carrots served with a side of Thai peanut sauce

Simple Garden Salad

$8.99

Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers and shredded carrots. Served with the dressing of your choice

Seafood

Fish & Chips

$19.99

Lightly fried cod served with french fries, coleslaw, and a lemon wedge

Fried Oysters

$21.99

Lightly fried oysters served with french fries, coleslaw, and a lemon wedge

Fried Scallops

$27.99

Lightly fried scallops served with french fries, coleslaw, and a lemon wedge

Baked Scallop

$27.99

Baked in white wine & butter served with french fries and coleslaw

Fish Tacos

$16.99

Two flour tortillas, lightly fried cod, shredded cabbage, chipotle mango salsa and a lime crema served with chips & salsa

Kids

Kids F&C

$7.95

Kids Pasta

$5.95

Kids Fingers

$5.95

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.95

Kids Hot Dog

$5.95

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Desserts

Chocolate Bomb

Chocolate Bomb

$4.95

Mini Chocolate Truffle Bomb

Key Lime Pie

$7.99Out of stock
Turtle Cheesecake

Turtle Cheesecake

$8.99

Chocolate fudge layered cheesecake topped with caramel and chopped pecans.

check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 2:00 am
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

673 Main St, Dennis Port, MA 02639

Red Nun Bar & Grill - Dennis Port image
Red Nun Bar & Grill - Dennis Port image

