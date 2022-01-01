- Home
Red Nun Bar & Grill - Dennis Port
809 Reviews
$$
673 Main St
Dennis Port, MA 02639
Order Again
Specials
Special App
Mozzerella sticks
Shellfish App
Sautéed mussels with linguica in a garlic white wine tomato broth with onions, peppers, and garlic bread
Special Clam Plate
Fried whole belly clam plate served with fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce and a lemon wedge
Special Meatloaf
House made meatloaf with mashed potatoes, mixed veggies, and gravy.
Special Swordfish
Grilled Lemon Pepper Swordfish over yellow coconut rice, tomato mixed veg, avocado salsa and a balsamic glaze.
Special Scallops
Cajun Pan-seared scallops served over coconut yellow rice and mixed veg
Apps
Nun Nachos
Chips & cheese topped with shredded lettuce,tomatoes, red onions,jalapenos, salsa and sour cream on the side
Kale and Artichoke Dip
Housemade shredded kale artichoke hearts and cream cheese hearty dip served with tortilla chips
Crispy Brussel Sprouts
Fried brussel sprouts served with a side of sesame sriracha aioli.
Wings
Fried chicken wings buffalo, barbecue, or jerk style.
Stuffed Quahog
a local favorite served with lemon
Sweet Potato Fries
Served with a sriracha ketchup
Chicken Fingers
Served with Fries
Buffalo Chicken Fingers
served with Fries & blue cheese
BBQ Fingers
Served with fries
Onion Rings
Beer Battered Onion Rings
Cup of Chowder
Bowl of Chowder
Cup of Chili
Topped with cheddar jack and diced red onion
Bowl of Chili
Topped with cheddar jack and diced red onion
Cup of Soup of the Day
Italian wedding
Bowl of Soup of the Day
Italian wedding
Side Of Fries
Truffle Fries
French Fries tossed in white truffle oil and Parmesan Cheese
Side Cole Slaw
Chips & Salsa
Side of Veg
Burgers
BYO (Build Your Own) Burger
Hand packed 8oz patty topped with whatever you like
Nun Burger
Hand packed 8oz patty topped with sautéed onions/mushrooms, cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and red onion
Thai Burger
Hand packed 8oz patty topped with spicy Thai peanut sauce, cabbage, and tomato
Western Burger
Hand packed 8oz patty topped with BBQ sauce, sautéed onions, swiss, bacon, lettuce, tomato
Fire & Ice Burger
Hand packed 8oz patty topped with, ghost pepper cheddar, ranch, lettuce, and tomato
BLAT Burger
Hand packed 8oz patty topped with Bacon, Lettuce, Avocado, and Tomato
B&B Burger
Hand packed 8oz patty topped with bacon and blue Cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion
Buddha Burger
Home made veggie, quinoa & garbanzo bean burger topped with kale, tomato, red onion, and tahini
Veggie Nun Burger
Home made veggie, quinoa & garbanzo bean burger topped with sautéed onions/mushrooms, cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion
Veggie Thai Burger
Home made veggie, quinoa & garbanzo bean burger topped with spicy Thai peanut sauce, cabbage, and tomato
Veggie Western Burger
Home made veggie, quinoa & garbanzo bean burger topped with BBQ sauce, sautéed onions, swiss, bacon, lettuce, tomato
Veggie Fire & Ice Burger
Home made veggie, quinoa & garbanzo bean burger topped with avocado, ghost pepper cheddar, ranch, lettuce, and tomato
Veggie BLAT Burger
Home made veggie, quinoa & garbanzo bean burger topped with Bacon, Lettuce, Avocado, and Tomato
Veggie B&B Burger
Home made veggie, quinoa & garbanzo bean burger topped with bacon and blue Cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion
Veggie BYO Burger
Home made veggie, quinoa & garbanzo bean burger topped with whatever you like
Turkey Nun Burger
Savory light & dark meat patty topped with sautéed onions/mushrooms, cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion
Turkey Thai Burger
Savory light & dark meat patty topped with spicy Thai peanut sauce, cabbage, and tomato
Turkey Western Burger
Savory light & dark meat patty topped with tangy barbecue sauce, sautéed onions, swiss, bacon, lettuce, tomato
Turkey Fire & Ice Burger
Savory light & dark meat patty topped with avocado, ghost pepper cheddar, ranch, lettuce, and tomato
Turkey BLAT Burger
Savory light & dark meat patty topped with Bacon, Lettuce, Avocado, and Tomato
Turkey B&B Burger
Savory light & dark meat patty topped with bacon and blue Cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion
Turkey BYO Burger
Savory light & dark meat patty topped with whatever you like
Sandwiches
Buffalo Chicken SW
Crispy chicken breast tossed in our house made buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato & red onion served on a brioche bun
Jerk Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, Jerk relish (tomato, cucumber, red onion mixed with Jerk seasoning) topped with shredded lettuce, jack / cheddar cheese and ranch dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Pulled Pork SW
Braised Pork Shoulder, BBQ Sauce, Cheddar Jack Cheese served on a Brioche bun
BLT Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Comes on a brioche build your own toppings
Fried Chicken Sandwich
On a brioche build your own toppings
Fish Sandwich
Lightly fried cod topped with lettuce & tomato served on a Brioche bun with a side of tartar sauce and Cole slaw
Steak Tips
Grilled steak tips served with baked potato and mixed veggies
Salads
Kale Salad
Chopped kale, blue cheese crumbles, diced red onion, cucumbers, walnuts, and dried cranberries tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette
Cobb Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, chopped bacon and a fried chicken breast served with a side of ranch dressing
Buffalo Chicken Salad
House salad topped with a fried chicken breast tossed in our Buffalo sauce, tomato, carrots, cucumbers, and red onion served with a side of blue cheese dressing
Kale Caesar
Chopped kale tossed in a creamy caesar dressing with Parmesan cheese, croutons, roasted red peppers and caramelized onions
Buddha Bowl
Pan roasted veggies, quinoa, garbanzo beans, and kale topped with a tahini dressing & crispy rice noodles
Iceberg Wedge Salad
A wedge of iceberg lettuce topped with chopped bacon, shredded carrots, blue cheese dressing and a balsamic reduction
Thai Salad
Mixed greens, mandarin oranges, red onion, cucumbers and shredded carrots served with a side of Thai peanut sauce
Simple Garden Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers and shredded carrots. Served with the dressing of your choice
Seafood
Fish & Chips
Lightly fried cod served with french fries, coleslaw, and a lemon wedge
Fried Oysters
Lightly fried oysters served with french fries, coleslaw, and a lemon wedge
Fried Scallops
Lightly fried scallops served with french fries, coleslaw, and a lemon wedge
Baked Scallop
Baked in white wine & butter served with french fries and coleslaw
Fish Tacos
Two flour tortillas, lightly fried cod, shredded cabbage, chipotle mango salsa and a lime crema served with chips & salsa
Kids
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
673 Main St, Dennis Port, MA 02639