Red Oak Cafe - Alvin
305 Reviews
$$
1200 N Bypass 35 Ste B 105
Alvin, TX 77511
Popular Items
Breakfast Sandwiches
Breakfast Sandwich
Two eggs your way, one meat, Vermont cheddar cheese, your choice of bread.
Fried Egg & Sausage Panini
Two country sausage patties, two fried eggs, and pepper jack cheese served open-faced on rustic bread.
BERTA
Bacon, two Eggs your way, Roasted Tomatoes, and Avocado served open-faced on rustic bread.
Breakfast Veggie Panini
Herb cream cheese; sautéed onion, mushrooms, bell pepper, tomatoes, and spinach served atop a split toasted bagel. Topped with alfalfa sprouts.
PB & Banana Panini
Toasted bagel topped with peanut butter, sliced bananas and homemade granola. Topped with a drizzle of honey.
Guacamole Toast
House-made guacamole, tomatoes, and alfalfa sprouts atop thick sliced wheat toast.
Kicked-Up Guacamole Toast
House-made guacamole, black bean & corn salsa, cilantro, and Mexican crema atop thick-sliced wheat toast.
Something Sweet
Stack of Pancakes
Two sweet cream pancakes with whipped butter and syrup. Add a mix-in for $1.95. Each additional mix-in $0.95.
Belgian Waffles
One sweet cream waffle, whipped butter and syrup. Add whipped cream, strawberries, almonds, and strawberry butter for an additional $2.50.
French Toast
Thick slices of challah bread in egg custard topped with powdered sugar. Served with butter and syrup. Add strawberries and whipped cream for an additional $2.00.
Pumpkin Spice Pancakes
Our short stack of Sweet Potato Pancakes will leave your mouth watering with its rich fall flavor. Topped with an amazing brown sugar cinnamon cream cheese, pecans, and a caramel drizzle.
One Pumpkin Spice Pancake
Cinnamon Rolls
LOLO Pancake Stack
Eggs & More
Two Egg Breakfast
Two eggs your way, choice of hash browns, grits or jalapeno cheddar grits; country sausage, link sausage, turkey sausage or bacon. Served with toast or a biscuit.
Big Breakfast
Three eggs your way, hash browns, grits, or jalapeno cheddar grits; country sausage, link sausage, turkey sausage, or bacon. Served with toast or a biscuit and two sweet cream pancakes.
Biscuits & Gravy B'fast
Two eggs your way, hash browns, grits or jalapeno cheddar grits, and country sausage, link sausage, turkey sausage or bacon. Served with two biscuits topped with sausage gravy or jalapeno gravy.
Make Your Own Scramble
Three eggs scrambled with your choice of three mix-ins. Served with has browns, grits, or jalapeno cheddar grits, and toast or a biscuit.
Texas Hash Breakfast
Cubed potatoes mixed with bacon, sausage, jalapenos, chipotle peppers and green onions, topped with cheese. Served with toast or a biscuit.
Breakfast Tacos
Two flour tortillas filled with: egg, bacon & cheese egg, pork sausage & cheese or egg, turkey sausage & cheese. Served with hash browns, grits or jalapeno cheddar grits and a small side of our homemade salsa.
Kitchen Sink Quesadilla
Scrambled eggs; sautéed mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, and jalapenos; black beans, chipotle salsa, cheese ,and your choice of bacon, country sausage, link sausage, turkey sausage, or ham. Served with hash browns, grits, or jalapeno cheddar grits, and a side of salsa.
Hot Mess Bowl
Two biscuits topped with hash browns, two strips of bacon, two sausage patties, two eggs, and sausage gravy or jalapeno gravy. Served in a large bowl.
Bacon and Veggie Quiche
Spinach, broccoli, onion, bacon, cheese, eggs, and rosemary baked to perfection. Served with hash browns, grits, or jalapeno cheddar grits.
Eggs Benedict
On The Side & Keto
Country Sausage
Turkey Sausage
Bacon
Ham
Link Sausage
Hashbrowns
One Egg
Biscuit & Gravy
One Biscuit
Bagel
Toast
One Pancake
Grits
Jalapeno Grits
Muffin
Scones
Fruit Cup
Guacamole
Salsa
Strawberry Butter
Granola
One French Toast
Tomato Slice/4
Avocado Slice
Side PB
Side Of Nutella
Jalapenos
Side Gravy
Side Roasted Tomatos
Sour Cream
Black Beans
Plain Cream Cheese
Gluten Free Toast (per slice)
Side Chocolate Chips
Side Of Pecans
Keto Bread (Per Slice)
Keto Bagel
Keto Bagel And Cream Cheese
Jalapeno Bacon Upcharge
Keto Biscuit
Keto Blueberry Muffin
Side Black and Corn Salsa
One Breakfast Taco
Whole Quiche
English Muffin
Croissant
Sandwiches, Paninis & Wraps
Chicken Salad Sandwich
House chicken salad with apples, celery, and walnuts on your choice of bread. Topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and mayo.
Tuna Salad Sandwich
House tuna salad with hard-boiled egg, sweet relish, and red onion on your choice of bread. Topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion and mayo.
Texas Turkey Sandwich
Roasted turkey, provolone cheese, avocado, and alfalfa sprouts on your choice of bread topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and mayo.
Pimento Cheese Sandwich
House made pimento cheese made with jalapenos to kick it up. Served on your choice of bread. Make it open-faced with melted cheese and bacon for an additional $2.00.
Egg Salad Sandwich
House made egg salad made with fresh dill and grainy mustard served on your choice of bread.
BLT
Jalapeno bacon, lettuce, roasted grape tomatoes, and mayo. Served on a special jalapeno bread.
Veggie Sandwich
Lettuce, spinach, tomato, roasted red pepper, cucumber, red onion, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, provolone cheese, and home made roasted tomato parmesan spread served on a ciabatta roll.
Tex Italian Ciabatta
Ham, salami, provolone cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, roasted red peppers, and Italian dressing served on a ciabatta roll.
CLUB Big Tex Club Sandwich
Triple-decker sandwich with roasted turkey, ham, bacon, and Vermont cheddar cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, mustard and mayo on your choice of bread.
Ham & Swiss Panini
Sweet ham, swiss cheese, spinach, and our home made sweet and sassy orange sauce grilled on rustic bread.
Grown Up Grilled Cheese
Three different cheeses(mozzarella, provolone, and Vermont cheddar), granny smith apple slices, and bacon grilled on rustic bread.
Adobe Panini
Roasted turkey breast, mozzarella, black bean corn salsa, bell peppers, red onion and chipotle mayo on grilled rustic bread.
Turkey Club Wrap
Roasted turkey, white American cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion and chipotle mayo on a roasted red pepper tortilla.
Chipotle Chicken Wrap
Roasted chicken, lettuce, tomato, red onion, white American cheese, and chipotle mayo on a spinach pesto and garlic tortilla.
Pickle Spear
Salads
Club Salad
House greens, hard-boiled egg, carrots, grape tomato, red onion, cheddar jack cheese, ham, roasted turkey, bacon and croutons with your choice of dressing.
Strawberry Spinach Salad
Baby spinach, strawberries, blueberries, bacon, onion, pecans, and gorgonzola cheese with raspberry vinaigrette dressing.
Spinach Salad
Baby spinach, hard-boiled egg, roasted sunflower seeds, bacon, grape tomato, and red onion served with house made bacon vinaigrette.
Wedge Salad
Iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, green onions and bacon with your choice of dressing.
Power Bowl
Kale, grape tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, carrots, almonds, avocado, grilled chicken, and brown rice with Asian sesame ginger dressing.
Lil House Salad
House greens, carrots, grape tomatoes, red onions, and croutons served with your choice of dressing.
Soups & Sides
Tortilla Soup
White Chicken Chili
Baked Potato Soup
Tomato Basil
Scoop & Silver Dollar
Fruit Cup
Pasta Salad Bacon & Broccoli
Bacon & Broccoli Salad
Side Kettle Chips
Side Tortilla Chips
Side Fritos
Croissant
Silver Dollar Bun
Grilled Chicken
Add Cheese
Avocado 4 Slices
Hot Favorites
Chicken Pot Pie
Chicken breast and veggies in a cream sauce with biscuit crust served with a lil' salad.
Beef Stew
Tender beef and veggies in stew with homemade cornbread.
Chicken and Dumplings
Bowl of fresh chicken and dumplings served with homemade cornbread.
Hand Frito Pie
White chicken chili topped with corn chips, cheese, red onion and jalapenos.
Kids Menu
Drinks
Tea
Coffee
Cafe De Olla
Iced Coffee
Coke Products
Lemonade
Strawberry Lemonade
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Kids Drink
Kids Strawberry Lemonade
Hot Chocolate
Orange Juice
Cranberry Juice
Apple Juice
Water
Gallon Tea
Extra Flavor
Water Bottle
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Tee Shirts
Retail Coffee
Coffee Mugs
Zesty Crackers
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Red Oak Cafe is now open for dine-in, online ordering and curbside delivery. We are doing our part to feed you and your family. Stay safe and stay well!
