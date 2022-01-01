Restaurant header imageView gallery

Red Oak Cafe - Alvin

305 Reviews

$$

1200 N Bypass 35 Ste B 105

Alvin, TX 77511

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Big Breakfast
Stack of Pancakes
Two Egg Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwiches

Breakfast Sandwich

$11.45

Two eggs your way, one meat, Vermont cheddar cheese, your choice of bread.

Fried Egg & Sausage Panini

$11.45

Two country sausage patties, two fried eggs, and pepper jack cheese served open-faced on rustic bread.

BERTA

$11.95

Bacon, two Eggs your way, Roasted Tomatoes, and Avocado served open-faced on rustic bread.

Breakfast Veggie Panini

$9.95

Herb cream cheese; sautéed onion, mushrooms, bell pepper, tomatoes, and spinach served atop a split toasted bagel. Topped with alfalfa sprouts.

PB & Banana Panini

$9.95

Toasted bagel topped with peanut butter, sliced bananas and homemade granola. Topped with a drizzle of honey.

Guacamole Toast

$10.50

House-made guacamole, tomatoes, and alfalfa sprouts atop thick sliced wheat toast.

Kicked-Up Guacamole Toast

$12.00

House-made guacamole, black bean & corn salsa, cilantro, and Mexican crema atop thick-sliced wheat toast.

Something Sweet

Stack of Pancakes

$8.50

Two sweet cream pancakes with whipped butter and syrup. Add a mix-in for $1.95. Each additional mix-in $0.95.

Belgian Waffles

$8.50+

One sweet cream waffle, whipped butter and syrup. Add whipped cream, strawberries, almonds, and strawberry butter for an additional $2.50.

French Toast

$9.50+

Thick slices of challah bread in egg custard topped with powdered sugar. Served with butter and syrup. Add strawberries and whipped cream for an additional $2.00.

Pumpkin Spice Pancakes

$11.95

Our short stack of Sweet Potato Pancakes will leave your mouth watering with its rich fall flavor. Topped with an amazing brown sugar cinnamon cream cheese, pecans, and a caramel drizzle.

One Pumpkin Spice Pancake

$5.95

Cinnamon Rolls

$3.25Out of stock

LOLO Pancake Stack

Eggs & More

Two Egg Breakfast

$11.95

Two eggs your way, choice of hash browns, grits or jalapeno cheddar grits; country sausage, link sausage, turkey sausage or bacon. Served with toast or a biscuit.

Big Breakfast

$14.95

Three eggs your way, hash browns, grits, or jalapeno cheddar grits; country sausage, link sausage, turkey sausage, or bacon. Served with toast or a biscuit and two sweet cream pancakes.

Biscuits & Gravy B'fast

$12.95

Two eggs your way, hash browns, grits or jalapeno cheddar grits, and country sausage, link sausage, turkey sausage or bacon. Served with two biscuits topped with sausage gravy or jalapeno gravy.

Make Your Own Scramble

$11.95

Three eggs scrambled with your choice of three mix-ins. Served with has browns, grits, or jalapeno cheddar grits, and toast or a biscuit.

Texas Hash Breakfast

$11.45

Cubed potatoes mixed with bacon, sausage, jalapenos, chipotle peppers and green onions, topped with cheese. Served with toast or a biscuit.

Breakfast Tacos

$10.95

Two flour tortillas filled with: egg, bacon & cheese egg, pork sausage & cheese or egg, turkey sausage & cheese. Served with hash browns, grits or jalapeno cheddar grits and a small side of our homemade salsa.

Kitchen Sink Quesadilla

$14.50

Scrambled eggs; sautéed mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, and jalapenos; black beans, chipotle salsa, cheese ,and your choice of bacon, country sausage, link sausage, turkey sausage, or ham. Served with hash browns, grits, or jalapeno cheddar grits, and a side of salsa.

Hot Mess Bowl

$13.95

Two biscuits topped with hash browns, two strips of bacon, two sausage patties, two eggs, and sausage gravy or jalapeno gravy. Served in a large bowl.

Bacon and Veggie Quiche

$10.95

Spinach, broccoli, onion, bacon, cheese, eggs, and rosemary baked to perfection. Served with hash browns, grits, or jalapeno cheddar grits.

Eggs Benedict

$11.95

Extra Plate

On The Side & Keto

Country Sausage

$3.75

Turkey Sausage

$3.75

Bacon

$4.25

Ham

$4.45

Link Sausage

$3.75

Hashbrowns

$2.95

One Egg

$1.75

Biscuit & Gravy

$3.55

One Biscuit

$2.55

Bagel

$2.55

Toast

$2.55

One Pancake

$4.25

Grits

$2.45

Jalapeno Grits

$2.75

Muffin

$2.55

Scones

$2.25

Fruit Cup

$4.25

Guacamole

$2.45

Salsa

$1.95

Strawberry Butter

$1.00

Granola

$3.25

One French Toast

$4.50

Tomato Slice/4

$1.00

Avocado Slice

$1.50

Side PB

$1.95

Side Of Nutella

$1.95

Jalapenos

$1.00

Side Gravy

$2.50

Side Roasted Tomatos

$2.25

Sour Cream

$1.00

Black Beans

$1.00

Plain Cream Cheese

$1.00

Gluten Free Toast (per slice)

$2.00

Side Chocolate Chips

$1.95

Side Of Pecans

$1.95

Keto Bread (Per Slice)

$2.00

Keto Bagel

$5.00

Keto Bagel And Cream Cheese

$5.50

Jalapeno Bacon Upcharge

$1.50

Keto Biscuit

$4.00

Keto Blueberry Muffin

$6.00

Side Black and Corn Salsa

$1.25

One Breakfast Taco

$5.00

Whole Quiche

$29.95

English Muffin

$2.55

Croissant

$2.55

Kids' Meals

Kids Mini-Stack Breakfast

$5.99

Kids One Egg Breakfast

$5.99

Kids Mini Stack

$4.99

Sandwiches, Paninis & Wraps

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.50

House chicken salad with apples, celery, and walnuts on your choice of bread. Topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and mayo.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.95

House tuna salad with hard-boiled egg, sweet relish, and red onion on your choice of bread. Topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion and mayo.

Texas Turkey Sandwich

$10.50

Roasted turkey, provolone cheese, avocado, and alfalfa sprouts on your choice of bread topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and mayo.

Pimento Cheese Sandwich

$9.50

House made pimento cheese made with jalapenos to kick it up. Served on your choice of bread. Make it open-faced with melted cheese and bacon for an additional $2.00.

Egg Salad Sandwich

$9.45

House made egg salad made with fresh dill and grainy mustard served on your choice of bread.

BLT

$10.95

Jalapeno bacon, lettuce, roasted grape tomatoes, and mayo. Served on a special jalapeno bread.

Veggie Sandwich

$10.95

Lettuce, spinach, tomato, roasted red pepper, cucumber, red onion, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, provolone cheese, and home made roasted tomato parmesan spread served on a ciabatta roll.

Tex Italian Ciabatta

$13.45

Ham, salami, provolone cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, roasted red peppers, and Italian dressing served on a ciabatta roll.

CLUB Big Tex Club Sandwich

$13.45

Triple-decker sandwich with roasted turkey, ham, bacon, and Vermont cheddar cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, mustard and mayo on your choice of bread.

Ham & Swiss Panini

$10.50

Sweet ham, swiss cheese, spinach, and our home made sweet and sassy orange sauce grilled on rustic bread.

Grown Up Grilled Cheese

$10.50

Three different cheeses(mozzarella, provolone, and Vermont cheddar), granny smith apple slices, and bacon grilled on rustic bread.

Adobe Panini

$10.50

Roasted turkey breast, mozzarella, black bean corn salsa, bell peppers, red onion and chipotle mayo on grilled rustic bread.

Turkey Club Wrap

$10.50

Roasted turkey, white American cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion and chipotle mayo on a roasted red pepper tortilla.

Chipotle Chicken Wrap

$10.50

Roasted chicken, lettuce, tomato, red onion, white American cheese, and chipotle mayo on a spinach pesto and garlic tortilla.

Pickle Spear

$0.50

Hungry?

Sampler

$13.95

Choose three mini sandwiches served on silver dollar buns, a cup of soup or a lil' house salad. Served with banana pudding and a slice of banana bread or strawberry bread.

Upcharge For Bowl Of Soup

$2.00

Salads

Club Salad

$11.95

House greens, hard-boiled egg, carrots, grape tomato, red onion, cheddar jack cheese, ham, roasted turkey, bacon and croutons with your choice of dressing.

Strawberry Spinach Salad

$11.95

Baby spinach, strawberries, blueberries, bacon, onion, pecans, and gorgonzola cheese with raspberry vinaigrette dressing.

Spinach Salad

$10.95

Baby spinach, hard-boiled egg, roasted sunflower seeds, bacon, grape tomato, and red onion served with house made bacon vinaigrette.

Wedge Salad

$6.95

Iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, green onions and bacon with your choice of dressing.

Power Bowl

$11.95

Kale, grape tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, carrots, almonds, avocado, grilled chicken, and brown rice with Asian sesame ginger dressing.

Lil House Salad

$5.95

House greens, carrots, grape tomatoes, red onions, and croutons served with your choice of dressing.

Soups & Sides

Tortilla Soup

$3.95+

White Chicken Chili

$3.95+

Baked Potato Soup

$3.95+

Tomato Basil

$3.95+

Scoop & Silver Dollar

$3.45

Fruit Cup

$3.95

Pasta Salad Bacon & Broccoli

$4.95

Bacon & Broccoli Salad

$4.95

Side Kettle Chips

$1.50

Side Tortilla Chips

$1.50

Side Fritos

$1.50

Croissant

$2.95

Silver Dollar Bun

$1.00

Grilled Chicken

$2.95

Add Cheese

$1.00

Avocado 4 Slices

$1.50

Hot Favorites

Chicken Pot Pie

$11.50

Chicken breast and veggies in a cream sauce with biscuit crust served with a lil' salad.

Beef Stew

$12.00

Tender beef and veggies in stew with homemade cornbread.

Chicken and Dumplings

$11.50

Bowl of fresh chicken and dumplings served with homemade cornbread.

Hand Frito Pie

$9.95

White chicken chili topped with corn chips, cheese, red onion and jalapenos.

Kids Menu

Mac-n-Cheese

$5.99

Kids 1/2 Ham & Cheese

$5.99

Kids 1/2 Turkey & Cheese

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Other Half Of Gr Cheese

$2.49

Kids PB & J Sliders

$5.99

Drinks

Tea

$2.95

Coffee

$2.95

Cafe De Olla

$3.75

Iced Coffee

$4.50

Coke Products

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.25

Milk

$2.95

Chocolate Milk

$3.95

Kids Drink

$1.99

Kids Strawberry Lemonade

$1.99

Hot Chocolate

$3.55

Orange Juice

$3.25

Cranberry Juice

$3.25

Apple Juice

$3.25

Water

Gallon Tea

$7.95

Extra Flavor

$0.50

Water Bottle

$1.50Out of stock

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.50

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$2.45+

Chocolate Cake

$4.95

Strawberry Patch Bread

$2.95+

Banana Bread

$2.95+

Blueberry Muffin

$2.55

Scones

$2.25

Tee Shirts

Small tee shirt

$5.00

Medium tee shirt

$5.00

Large tee shirt

$5.00

X Large tee shirt

$5.00

XX Large tee shirt

$5.00

Retail Coffee

Texas Hill Country Pecan

$12.95

Red Oak Signature Blend

$12.95

Cafe De Olla

$14.95

Coffee And Mug Set

$21.00

Enchanted Rock Dark Roast

$12.95

Coffee Mugs

Coffee Mug

$11.95

Coffee & Mug Combo

$25.00

Zesty Crackers

Zesty Crackers

$4.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Red Oak Cafe is now open for dine-in, online ordering and curbside delivery. We are doing our part to feed you and your family. Stay safe and stay well!

Website

Location

1200 N Bypass 35 Ste B 105, Alvin, TX 77511

Directions

Gallery
Red Oak Cafe image
Red Oak Cafe image
Red Oak Cafe image

