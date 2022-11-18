Restaurant header imageView gallery

Red On Main

review star

No reviews yet

122 East Main St

Madison, IN 47250

Order Again

Drinks

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Mt Dew

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

1/2 Cut Tea

$2.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Gingerale

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Milk

$2.00

Tonic Water

$2.00

OJ

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Bottled Water

$0.93

Water

Cherry Pepsi

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Juice Mocktail

$4.00

Beer

Bud Light Bottle

$3.50

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$3.50

Modello

$4.00

Lone Star

$4.00

Kona Longboard

$4.00

Michelob Ultra Amberbock

$4.00

Mom Water : Passionfruit

$5.00

Plant Botanical Seltzer

$4.00

GLASS

NO GLASS

Wine

Prosecco BTL

$36.00

Moscato, BTL

$34.00

Pinot Grigio, Luna Nuda BTL

$36.00
Reisling BTL

Reisling BTL

$34.00

This zippy Riesling is floral and weighted, with notes of lime sorbet, rose petals and a hint of fennel. With its racy verve, subtle complexity and just a tinge of sweetness, it’s a perfect companion for both sweet and spicy dishes...or simply on its own.

Fume Blanc, FERRARI CARANO BTL

Fume Blanc, FERRARI CARANO BTL

$43.00

This wine has delicious aromas and flavors of grapefruit, lemon grass, lychee, pear, citrus, orange blossom, peach and a touch of minerality. The Fumé Blanc has bright acidity and crisp freshness from the cool, stainless steel tank fermentation, while the subtle oak character from neutral French oak barrels adds body, complexity and depth.

Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$50.00

Chardonnay, Padstal BTL

$36.00

Chardonnay, Sonoma-Cutrer BTL

$58.00

Studio Rose BTL

$34.00
BENTON LANE BTL

BENTON LANE BTL

$46.00

The wine is rich and deep with flavors of black cherry, boysenberry, cranberry, cassis and white pepper. The finish is the sweet flavor of toasted oak from French wine barrels. This wine will pair well with savory red meats. It will continue to evolve over the next 4 – 6 years.

Red Blend, SILK & SPICE BTL

$38.00

Malbec BTL

$34.00

Pendulum Cabernet BTL

$44.00

Merlot, Santa Ema BTL

$50.00

Bordeaux, Saua BTL

$38.00

2 oz Chard, Laroque

$10.00

2 oz Chard, Ferrari

$10.00

2 oz Fume Blanc, Ferrari

$10.00

2 oz Pinot Grigio, Noble Vines

$10.00

2 oz Riesling, Frisk

$10.00

2 oz Prosecco, Castello

$10.00

2 oz White Blend, La Freynelle

$10.00

2 oz Moscato, Folonari

$10.00

1 oz Rose, Roses

$10.00

1 oz Merlot, Colombier

$10.00

2oz Cabernet, Pendulum

$10.00

2 oz Bourdeaux, D'arthus

$10.00

2 oz Red blend, Silk & Spice

$10.00

2 oz Pinot Noir, Benton Lane

$10.00

1 oz, Dessert Wine, Laribotte

$10.00

Dessert Wine Sauternes, Laribotte 3oz pour-

$13.00

David And Goliath 3 Oz Pour

$13.00

Laribotte Sauterness

$45.00

Cabernet, Daou G

$10.00

Drink Specials

Cranberry Cobbler Smash

$10.00

kids menu

Kids Grilled cheese

$7.00

Kids Tenders

$7.00

Kids Butter Noodles

$7.00

Kids MacNCheese

$7.00

Kids Salad

$7.00

Kids cheese Burger

$7.00
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Main Street American Bistro featuring chef designed menus that you will never forget! Featuring a choice between a speak-easy bar and a nice dining room experience..

122 East Main St, Madison, IN 47250

Directions

Red on Main image
Red on Main image
Red on Main image
Red on Main image

