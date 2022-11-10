Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

The Red Onion Restaurant & Bar

496 Reviews

$$$

1654 Route 212

Saugerties, NY 12477

Popular Items

Roasted Bell & Evans Chicken Breast
Hamburger
The Red Onion Caesar

Appetizers

Roasted Butternut Squasg And Apple Soup

$12.00

Sautéed Leeks, Dill

Traditional-Style Guacamole

$13.00

Chunky Hass Avocados, Cilantro, Jalapenos, Red Onion, Crispy Corn Tortillas

House-Made Pierogi

$15.00

Black Truffle Potato Puree, Melted Onions, Brown Butter, Sage, Sour Cream

Oysters on the Half Shell / Half Dozen

$21.00

Summer Love, Prince Edward Island, Canada

Oysters on the Half Shell / Dozen

$39.00

Summer Love, Prince Edward Island, Canada

House-Cured Sardines

$16.00

Mixed Olives, Pickled Golden Baby Beets, Artichokes, Fresh Thyme, Grilled Bread

Grilled Spanish Octopus

$18.00

Yukon Gold Potatoes-Green Bean & Basil Pesto, Harissa Paste

Classic Steamed Mussels

$14.00

White Wine, Fresh Thyme, Garlic, Shallots, Parsley, Lemon, Butter

Thai-Style Mussels

$16.00

Steamed with Lime Leaf, Chilies, Coconut Milk, Mint

SpicyThai Beef Salad

$16.00

Rare Cooked Filet Mignon, Chiles, Mint, Cilantro, Onion

Hoisin Oven-Roasted Pork Belly

$17.00

Shiitake Mushrooms, Baby Bok Choy, Scallions, Natural Juices

Grilled Lamb "Lollipops"

$23.00

Chimichurri Sauce, Shaved Fennel-Citrus Salad

Salads (All Dressings Served On The Side)

Roasted Beet & Arugula

$16.00

Citrus Vinaigrette, Shaved Fennel, Ricotta Salata, Red Onion

The Red Onion Caesar

$17.00

Romaine Leaves, Tangy Caesar Vinaigrette, Shaved Grana Padano, Garlic Croutons

Spinach Salad

$17.00

Warm Bacon-Mustard Vinaigrette, Honey Crisp Apples, Currants & Roasted Beet

Belgian Endive

$18.00

Candied Walnuts, Local Apples, Roquefort, Honey-Grain Mustard Vinaigrette

Entree

Ravioli

$27.00

Goat Cheese & Ricotta Filled, Local Maitake Mushrooms, Pine Nuts, Arugula, Black Truffle Oil

Rigatoni

$24.00

“alla Norma”, Roasted Eggplant, Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella Balls,

House-Made Pappardelle

$24.00

Bolognese Beef & Pork Ragu & Grana Padano

Spaghetti alla Chitarra

$28.00

Shrimp, Prosciutto & Peas, Garlic, "She-Crab" Butter & Parsley

Grilled Norwegian Salmon Fillet

$29.00

Fennel & Potato Purée, Assorted Mushrooms, Butternut Squash, Basil Oil

Fish & Chips

$24.00

Beer-Battered Alaskan Cod Fillets, Crispy Fries, Salad, Tartar, Cocktail & Lemon

Seafood Risotto

$30.00

Jumbo Mexican White Shrimp, Manilla Clams, Mussels, Calamari, White Wine, Fresh Herbs

Roasted Bell & Evans Chicken Breast

$28.00

Porcini-Tarragon Sauce, Whipped Potatoes, Honey-Glazed Carrots & Mint

Long Island Duck Breast

$33.00

Cherry Sauce, Braised Red Cabbage & Bacon, Chestnuts, Honey-Glazed Carrots & Mint

Oven-Roasted Rack of Lamb

$42.00

Red Wine Sauce, Whipped Potatoes, English Peas and Mint, Cipollini Onions

Allen Brothers' New York Strip Steak

$39.00

Maitre d’ Butter, Red Wine Sauce, Whipped Potatoes, Sautéed Spinach

Allen Brothers' Filet Mignon

$54.00

Green Peppercorn-Madeira Sauce, Roasted Yukon Gold Potatoes, Grilled Jumbo Asparagus

Sautéed Calf’s Liver

$30.00

Cipollini Onions, Bacon Lardons, Sherry Vinegar-Demi Glace Sauce, Whipped Potatoes

Hamburger

$17.00

Half-Pound of Blended Beef, Crispy French Fries

Vegan Thai Vegetable Curry

$22.00

Seasonal Vegetables in a Spicy Coconut-Tamarind Sauce, Pineapple-Saffron Rice

Shrimp Curry

$29.00

Grilled Wild Caught White Shrimp, Seasonal Vegetables in Spicy Yellow Thai Curry Coconut Sauce with Lime-Scented Basmati Rice. (Contains a Small Amount of Shrimp Paste)

Chicken Curry

$26.00

Marinated Chicken Breast, Seasonal Vegetables in Spicy Yellow Thai Curry Coconut Sauce with Lime-Scented Basmati Rice. (Contains a Small Amount of Shrimp Paste)

Half Seafood Risotto

$21.00

Jumbo Mexican White Shrimp, Scallops, Mussels, Calamari, White Wine, Fresh Herbs

Linguine Alla Vongole

$26.00Out of stock

Manila Clams, Broccoli-Rabe, Garlic, Thyme, White Wine

Sides

Crispy French Fries

$11.00

with Sriracha Mayo

Whipped Potatoes

$11.00

Honey-Glazed Carrots

$11.00

with Mint

Sautéed Spinach

$11.00

Broccoli-Rabe

$11.00

with Garlic

Grilled Jumbo Side Asparagus

$11.00

Grilled Jumbo Asparagus

Braised Red Cabbage

$11.00

with Bacon

Caramelized String Beans

$11.00

Side Of Grilled Shrimp

$10.00

Side Of Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Side Of Rice

$2.50

Side of Truffle Oil

$5.00

Desserts

Chocolate Brownie Sundae

$13.00

Cappuccino & Kahlua Ice Cream, Caramel & Chocolate Sauce, Candied Walnuts & Whipped Cream

Tiramisu

$13.00

Mascarpone , Lady Fingers with Espresso & Brandy

Italian Style Ricotta Cheese Cake

$12.00

Strawberries, Blackberries & Whipped Cream

Selection of Jane’s Handmade Ice Creams

$8.00

Selection of Jane’s Handmade Sorbets

$8.00

Selection of Jane’s Handmade Ice Creams / A Single Scoop

$3.50

Selection of Jane’s Handmade Sorbets / A Single Scoop

$3.50

Cookies

$9.00

Kids

Chicken Fingers

$11.00

Pasta Butter

$11.00

Pasta Red

$11.00

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$13.00
Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
The Red Onion Restaurant & Bar is a full-service casual fine-dining restaurant serving dinner seven nights a week. The Red Onion prides itself on its menu of fresh, hand- made food, properly made cocktails and well-chosen beer and wines-by-the-glass, house-made pastas and desserts, daily seafood specials, delicious soups, sauces and individualized vegetable garnishes. Along with consistency of preparation, these are some of the things that have established The Red Onion as a Hudson Valley dining destination for 18 years.

Location

1654 Route 212, Saugerties, NY 12477

