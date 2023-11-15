Red Onion Cafe
No reviews yet
203 E 4th St
Joplin, MO 64801
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Lunch
Starters
- Smoked Chicken Dip$7.95
Smoked chicken, cream cheese, mild Anaheim peppers,tomato, redonion, jalapeno and corn tortilla.
- Bruschetta Misto$12.50
Grilled focaccia bread, fresh tomato with basil & garlic, herbed cream cheese, and marinated olive salad. Enough for the whole table!
- Bacon Wrapped Grilled Shrimp$12.95
Grilled focaccia bread, fresh tomato with basil & garlic, herbed cream cheese and marinated olive salad.
- Coconut Fried Chicken$12.50
With 6 strips & honey mustard dressing.
- Cucumber Dill Spread$12.00
Cucumber & baby dill in cream cheese, lahvosh, celery & carrot sticks.
- Smoked Chicken & Chipotle Lime Nachos$13.50
Smoked chicken on tortillas with salsa, and melted Jack Cheddar cheese. Topped with chipotle lime creme, green onions, jalapenos, tomato & sour cream.
- Stuffed Mushrooms$10.00
Fresh Mushrooms Stuffed with a creamy blend of cheeses, bacon, and green onions.
- Toasted Cheese Ravioli$8.95
St. Louis style ravioli with marinara sauce and Parmesan cheese.
Soup
- French Onion Au Gratin$6.75
Homemade French onion soup, croutons, Provolone cheese & garlic bread.
- Bacon and Potato Soup$6.25
New potatoes, bacon, cream & chives, garnished with bacon, jack &cheddar cheese, and green onions
- Soup & Salad$11.50
ROC dinner salad with choice of Bacon & Potato or French onion au Gratin.
Lunch Specialties
- Sirloin Steak$14.75
6 oz. C.A.B. sirloin, hand-cut & grilled to order, with compound butter and loaded smashed potatoes.
- Bourbon Maple Glazed Pork Chop$13.75
Grilled, glazed in our house bourbon and maple reduction & potato cracklins with loaded smashed potatoes.
- Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp & BBQ Chicken$14.95
With fried red onion & loaded smashed potatoes.
- Coconut Fried Chicken Dinner$13.25
Coconut-breaded chicken tenders, loaded smashed potatoes and honey mustard dressing.
- Monterey Chicken$12.50
Grilled chicken, bacon, jack & cheddar cheese, tomato, red onion and seasoned French fries.
- Downtown Grilled Chicken$11.75
Basted grilled chicken, grilled new potatoes and butter fondue broccoli.
- Lemon Grilled Tilapia$12.50
With lemon caper mayonnaise and wild rice.
- Chicken Tuscany$12.75
Grilled chicken with roasted red peppers, artichokes, sauteed mushrooms and Parmesan cream sauce served with wild rice.
- Lunch Special$11.00
Sandwiches
- Love Me Tender$14.95
Tenderloin medallions, garlic Parmesan butter, jack & cheddar cheese on a grilled roll.
- West Coast Chicken$13.00
Grilled chicken, jack cheese, bacon, tomato, avocado, and mayonnaise on a grilled roll.
- ROC Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.95
Roasted chicken, grapes, mayonnaise, celery and walnuts on grilled whole-grain bread.
- Philly Cheesesteak$13.25
Sliced rib-eye, onion & mushrooms grilled & chopped, American cheese on a grilled roll.
- Bleu Moo$13.50
Sliced, grilled rib-eye, jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and bleu cheese on grilled ciabatta bread.
- Versatile Veggie$11.50
Cucumber dill cream cheese, cucumber, tomato, red onion, lettuce, and sweet vinaigrette on ciabatta bread.
- Main Steet Muffelletta$12.00
Cotto salami, capicola ham, Provolone cheese and marinated olive salad on grilled ciabatta bread.
- Smokehouse Turkey$12.25
Smoked turkey, jack cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato and avocado on grilled whole-grain bread.
- BLT & A$11.25
Bacon, lettuce, tomato & avocado on grilled whole-grain bread.
Entree Salads
- David's Fried Chicken Salad$15.50
Coconut-breaded chicken, mixed greens, cheese, tomato, artichoke, avocado, chopped egg and honey mustard dressing.
- Beef Tenderloin Salad$16.95
Sliced tenderloin, mixed greens, cucumber, button mushrooms, tomato, red onion, Feta cheese, and balsamic vinaigrette.
- Chicken Walnut Salad$14.50
Chicken salad, grapes, walnuts, celery, mixed greens, cucumber and tomato with grilled wholegrain bread.
- Baby Spinach & Feta Salad$13.95
Grilled chicken over spinach with crumbled Feta cheese, spicy candied pecans, Roma tomato, and red onion with sweet vinaigrette.
- Mandarin Orange Salad$13.95
Mixed greens, Mandarin oranges, candied almonds, red onion, celery, grilled chicken, and sweet vinaigrette.
- ROC Cafe Salad$11.95
A larger version of our dinner salad. Mixed greens, jack & cheddar cheese, chopped egg, Roma tomato celery, red onion, crispy bacon and croutons.
- Dinner Salad.$7.25
Lunch Pasta
- Arkansas Smokehouse Chicken$12.00
Smoked chicken, new potatoes, tomato, red onion, bell pepper, bow tie pasta, and mild Anaheim pepper sauce.
- Penne from Heaven$13.50
Penne pasta, chicken, bacon,green onion & cream sauce.
- Tomato Rustica$10.50
Roma tomato, garlic, basil, oregano, onion & black olives tossed with EVOO, bow tie pasta, pesto and Parmesan cheese.
- Grilled Chicken Alfredo$13.00
A Cavender's Greek-seasoned chicken breast over pasta Alfredo and topped with fried red onions. A Red Onion Classic!
- Tomato Rumba$12.25
Bow tie pasta, Roma tomato, grilled chicken, onion, garlic, basil, EVOO, and black olives.
- Tuxedo Chicken$13.50
Grilled chicken, bow tie pasta Alfredo sauce, broccoli and Parmesan cheese.
Craft Burgers
- Mushroom & Rosemary Garlic Burger$14.00
Provolone, mushrooms sauteed in butter, rosemary and garlic au jus, with mayo.
- Arkansas Spicy Crunch Burger$14.00
Spicy seasoning smoked chicken dip, tomato, jalapeno Jack cheese, bacon and tortilla chips on a grilled roll.
- Chipotle Avocado Burger$13.50
Our best seller! With jack cheese, fresh avocado and chipotle mayo.
- Bacon Cheeseburger$13.00
With crisp bacon and American cheese on a grilled roll.
- Cheeseburger$11.00
With American cheese on a grilled roll. An American classic!
- Black Bean Veggie Burger with Cheese$13.00
Choose any burger.
- Chipotle Avocado Black Bean Veggie Burger$13.00
Dinner
Starters
- Smoked Chicken Dip$7.95
Smoked chicken, cream cheese, mild Anaheim peppers,tomato, redonion, jalapeno and corn tortilla.
- Bruschetta Misto$12.50
Grilled focaccia bread, fresh tomato with basil & garlic, herbed cream cheese, and marinated olive salad. Enough for the whole table!
- Bacon Wrapped Grilled Shrimp$12.95
Grilled focaccia bread, fresh tomato with basil & garlic, herbed cream cheese and marinated olive salad.
- Coconut Fried Chicken$12.50
With 6 strips & honey mustard dressing.
- Cucumber Dill Spread$12.00
Cucumber & baby dill in cream cheese, lahvosh, celery & carrot sticks.
- Smoked Chicken & Chipotle Lime Nachos$13.50
Smoked chicken on tortillas with salsa, and melted Jack Cheddar cheese. Topped with chipotle lime creme, green onions, jalapenos, tomato & sour cream.
- Stuffed Mushrooms$10.00
Fresh Mushrooms Stuffed with a creamy blend of cheeses, bacon, and green onions.
- Toasted Cheese Ravioli$8.95
St. Louis style ravioli with marinara sauce and Parmesan cheese.
Soup
- French Onion Au Gratin$6.75
Homemade French onion soup, croutons, Provolone cheese & garlic bread.
- Bacon and Potato Soup$6.25
New potatoes, bacon, cream & chives, garnished with bacon, jack &cheddar cheese, and green onions
- Soup & Salad$11.50
ROC dinner salad with choice of Bacon & Potato or French onion au Gratin.
Specialties
- Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp & BBQ Chichen$24.50
With fried red onion & smashed new potatoes.
- Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp & BBQ Chichen SP$18.50
With fried red onion & smashed new potatoes. SP
- Coconut Fried Chicken Dinner$21.50
Coconut-breaded chicken tenders, loaded smashed potatoes, butter fondue broccoli & honey mustard dressing.
- Coconut Fried Chicken Dinner SP$17.50
Coconut-breaded chicken tenders, loaded smashed potatoes, butter fondue broccoli & honey mustard dressing. SP
- Montery Chicken$22.25
Grilled chicken, bacon, jack & cheddar cheese, tomato, red onion seasoned French fries.
- Montery Chicken SP$18.50
Grilled chicken, bacon, jack & cheddar cheese, tomato, red onion seasoned French fries. SP
- Chicken Tuscany$23.50
Grilled chicken with roasted red peppers, artichokes, sauteed mushrooms & Parmesan cream sauce served with wild rice & butter fondue broccoli.
- Chicken Tuscany SP$18.75
Grilled chicken with roasted red peppers, artichokes, sauteed mushrooms & Parmesan cream sauce served with wild rice & butter fondue broccoli. SP
- Downtown Grilled Chicken$20.75
Basted grilled chicken with grilled new potatoes & butter fondue broccoli.
- Downtown Grilled Chicken SP$17.50
Basted grilled chicken with grilled new potatoes & butter fondue broccoli. SP
- Dinner Special$18.00
Pasta
- Arkansas Smokehouse Chicken$19.50
Smoked chicken, new potatoes, tomato, red onion, bell peppers, bow tie pasta & mild Anaheim pepper sauce.
- Tuxedo Chicken$19.25
Grilled chicken, bow tie pasta, Alfredo sauce, broccoli & Parmesan cheese.
- Tomato Rustica$13.75
Roma tomato, garlic, basil, oregano, onion & black olives tossed with EVOO, bow tie pasta, pesto and Parmesan cheese.
- Penne from Heaven$20.00
Penne pasta, chicken, bacon, green onion and cream sauce.
- Tortellini, Smoked Chicken & Pesto Cream$21.00
Cheese-filled tortellini & smoked chicken in a pesto cream sauce.
- Tomato Rumba$16.75
Bow tie pasta, Roma tomato, grilled chicken, onion, garlic, basil, EVOO & black olives.
- Grilled Chicken Alfredo$19.25
Sandwiches
- Love Me Tender$14.95
Tenderloin medallions, garlic Parmesan butter, jack & cheddar cheese on a grilled roll.
- West Coast Chicken$13.00
Grilled chicken, jack cheese, bacon, tomato, avocado, and mayonnaise on a grilled roll.
- ROC Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.95
Roasted chicken, grapes, mayonnaise, celery and walnuts on grilled whole-grain bread.
- Versatile Veggie$11.50
Cucumber dill cream cheese, cucumber, tomato, red onion, lettuce, and sweet vinaigrette on ciabatta bread.
- Philly Cheesesteak$13.25
Sliced rib-eye, onion & mushrooms grilled & chopped, American cheese on a grilled roll.
- BLT & A$11.25
Bacon, lettuce, tomato & avocado on grilled whole-grain bread.
- Bleu Moo$13.50
Sliced, grilled rib-eye, jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and bleu cheese on grilled ciabatta bread.
- Main Steet Muffelletta$12.00
Cotto salami, capicola ham, Provolone cheese and marinated olive salad on grilled ciabatta bread.
- Smokehouse Turkey$12.25
Smoked turkey, jack cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato and avocado on grilled whole-grain bread.
Entree Salads
- David's Fried Chicken Salad$15.50
Coconut-breaded chicken, mixed greens, cheese, tomato, artichoke, avocado, chopped egg and honey mustard dressing.
- Beef Tenderloin Salad$16.95
Sliced tenderloin, mixed greens, cucumber, button mushrooms, tomato, red onion, Feta cheese, and balsamic vinaigrette.
- Chicken Walnut Salad$14.50
Chicken salad, grapes, walnuts, celery, mixed greens, cucumber and tomato with grilled wholegrain bread.
- Mandarin Orange Salad$13.95
Mixed greens, Mandarin oranges, candied almonds, red onion, celery, grilled chicken, and sweet vinaigrette.
- ROC Cafe Salad$11.95
A larger version of our dinner salad. Mixed greens, jack & cheddar cheese, chopped egg, Roma tomato celery, red onion, crispy bacon and croutons.
- Baby Spinach & Feta Salad$13.95
Grilled chicken over spinach with crumbled Feta cheese, spicy candied pecans, Roma tomato, and red onion with sweet vinaigrette.
- Dinner Salad.$7.25
Grilled
- Grilled Salmon$22.75
Atlantic salmon, grilled to order & glazed with our bourbon & maple reduction. With wild rice & vegetable medley.
- Filet Mignon$29.00
Bacon-wrapped filet with grilled new potatoes & butter fondue broccoli.
- Metro$32.00
Bacon-wrapped filet, smashed potatoes, grilled tomato & fried red onion in a rosemary garlic cream sauce.
- Bourbon Maple Glazed Pork Chop$17.00
Grilled, glazed in our house bourbon & maple reduction, topped with potato cracklins, with smashed potatoes.
- Sirloin Steak with Roasted Garlic & Mushroom au jus$20.00
C.A.B. sirloin, sauteed mushrooms, roasted garlic au jus & loaded smashed potatoes.
- 6 ox. C.A.B. Sirloin Steak$17.00
With compound butter and new potato hash
- Lemon Grilled Tilapia$18.00
With lemon caper mayonnaise, wild rice & fresh roasted vegetables.
Craft Burgers
- Mushroom & Rosemary Garlic Burger$14.00
Provolone, mushrooms sauteed in butter, rosemary and garlic au jus, with mayo.
- Chipotle Avocado Burger$13.50
Our best seller! With jack cheese, fresh avocado and chipotle mayo.
- Cheeseburger$11.00
With American cheese on a grilled roll. An American classic!
- Arkansas Spicy Crunch Burger$14.00
Spicy seasoning smoked chicken dip, tomato, jalapeno Jack cheese, bacon and tortilla chips on a grilled roll.
- Bacon Cheeseburger$13.00
With crisp bacon and American cheese on a grilled roll.
- Black Bean Veggie Burger with Cheese$13.00
Choose any burger.
- Chipotle Avocado Black Bean Veggie Burger$13.00
Food For Life
Keto Starters
Keto Specialties
- Ensenada Chicken$21.00
Baja seasoned grilled chicken with Chipotle sauce, avocado, tomato, onion & lime, served with vegetable and salad
- Keto Grilled Salmon$21.00
Grilled with lemon, butter & Mediterranean seasonings, served with vegetable and salad.
- Surf and Turf$21.00
6 oz C.A.B. sirloin steak with grilled Roma tomato & premium steak butter with two grilled bacon-wrapped shrimp, served with vegetable and salad.
- Prarie Farms Pork Chop$17.00
Brined & grilled to order with sauteed mushrooms and rosemary cream, served with vegetable and salad
Keto Burger
- Mushroom & Rosemary Garlic Keto Burger$14.00
Grilled double burger, mushrooms sauteed in butter, rosemary garlic aj jus, spinach, mayo and tomato garnish
- Chipotle Avocado Keto Burger$14.00
Grilled double burger, Jack cheese, avocado & Chipotle mayo on greens served with tomato and onion.
- Keto Cheeseburger$14.00
Dessert
Just Desserts
Kids Menu
Children's menu
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Taste the Tradition, Love the Innovation.
203 E 4th St, Joplin, MO 64801