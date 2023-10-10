- Home
Red Onion Hoagies & Pizza
No reviews yet
2925 S Park Rd
Bethel Park, PA 15102
Main Menu
Pizzas
Specialty Pizzas
Sm-12" White Pizza (Traditional)
White sauce, tomatoes, onions, and pizza cheese
Lg-14" White Pizza (Traditional)
White sauce, tomatoes, onions, and pizza cheese
XL-16" White Pizza (Traditional)
White sauce, tomatoes, onions, and pizza cheese
Big Red 18" White Pizza (Traditional)
White sauce, tomatoes, onions, and pizza cheese
Sm-12" White Cheese Only Pizza
White sauce and pizza cheese
Lg-14" White Cheese Only Pizza
White sauce and pizza cheese
XL-16" White Cheese Only Pizza
White sauce and pizza cheese
Big Red 18" White Cheese Only Pizza
White sauce and pizza cheese
Sm-12" Spinach Pizza
White sauce, fresh spinach, feta, black olives, and pizza cheese
Lg-14" Spinach Pizza
White sauce, fresh spinach, feta, black olives, and pizza cheese
XL-16" Spinach Pizza
White sauce, fresh spinach, feta, black olives, and pizza cheese
Big Red 18" Spinach Pizza
White sauce, fresh spinach, feta, black olives, and pizza cheese
Sm-12" White Pizza Supreme
White sauce, tomatoes, onions, black olives, feta, and pizza cheese
Lg-14" White Pizza Supreme
White sauce, tomatoes, onions, black olives, feta, and pizza cheese
XL-16" White Pizza Supreme
White sauce, tomatoes, onions, black olives, feta, and pizza cheese
Big Red 18" White Pizza Supreme
White sauce, tomatoes, onions, black olives, feta, and pizza cheese
Sm-12" White Chicken Supreme
White sauce, grilled chicken, tomatoes, onions, fresh spinach, feta, pizza cheese
Lg-14" White Chicken Supreme
White sauce, grilled chicken, tomatoes, onions, fresh spinach, feta, pizza cheese
XL-16" White Chicken Supreme
White sauce, grilled chicken, tomatoes, onions, fresh spinach, feta, pizza cheese
Big Red 18" White Chicken Supreme
White sauce, grilled chicken, tomatoes, onions, fresh spinach, feta, pizza cheese
Sm-12" Garden Vegetable Pizza
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, fresh spinach, Colby jack, pizza cheese, and red sauce
Lg-14" Garden Vegetable Pizza
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, fresh spinach, Colby jack, pizza cheese, and red sauce
XL-16" Garden Vegetable Pizza
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, fresh spinach, Colby jack, pizza cheese, and red sauce
Big Red 18" Garden Vegetable Pizza
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, fresh spinach, Colby jack, pizza cheese, and red sauce
Sm-12" Supreme Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and pizza cheese
Lg-14" Supreme Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and pizza cheese
XL-16" Supreme Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and pizza cheese
Big Red 18" Supreme Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and pizza cheese
Sm-12" Meat Cravers Pizza
Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, meatballs, and pizza cheese
Lg-14" Meat Cravers Pizza
Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, meatballs, and pizza cheese
XL-16" Meat Cravers Pizza
Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, meatballs, and pizza cheese
Big Red 18" Meat Cravers Pizza
Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, meatballs, and pizza cheese
Sm-12" Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, bacon, pineapple, pizza cheese, and red sauce
Lg-14" Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, bacon, pineapple, pizza cheese, and red sauce
XL-16" Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, bacon, pineapple, pizza cheese, and red sauce
Big Red 18" Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, bacon, pineapple, pizza cheese, and red sauce
Calzones
BYO Calzone
Pizza cheese, ricotta, marinara
Italian Calzone
Pizza cheese, four meats, ricotta, sauteed mushrooms, onions, marinara
Meatball Calzone
Pizza cheese, ricotta, sauteed mushrooms, marinara
Red-O Calzone
Pepperoni, sauteed mushrooms, sausage, pizza cheese, ricotta, marinara
Steak Calzone
Pizza cheese, ricotta, sauteed mushrooms, onions, marinara
Appetizers
Regular French Fries
Red Onion Fries - Small
Topped with Colby jack cheese, bacon & ranch
Red Onion Fries - Large
Topped with Colby jack cheese, bacon & ranch
Onion Rings
Cheese Fries - Small
Topped with Colby jack cheese & bacon
Cheese Fries - Large
Topped with Colby jack cheese & bacon
Breaded Zucchini
Romano cheese, served with marinara
Breaded Provolone Wedges
Served with marinara
Mini Corn Dogs (8) ONLY
Mini Corn Dogs with Fries
Breaded Jalapeno Bites
Chicken Tenders
Buffalo Chicken Tenders
Pizza Boat - 6"
Pizza Boat - 12"
Breadsticks
Served with marinara
Linguine Salad
3 Meatballs
3 Meatballs with Marinara, provolone cheese, and parmesan cheese
Gyros
Hoagies
Italian - Half
Ham, capocollo, pepperoni, salami, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, provolone & oil
Italian - Whole
Ham, capocollo, pepperoni, salami, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, provolone & oil
Deluxe Italian - Half
Ham, capocollo, pepperoni, salami, sausage, banana peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, provolone
Deluxe Italian - Whole
Ham, capocollo, pepperoni, salami, sausage, banana peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, provolone
Spicy Italian - Half
Layers of sandwich pepperoni & capocollo, spicy relish, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, provolone
Spicy Italian - Whole
Layers of sandwich pepperoni & capocollo, spicy relish, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, provolone
Ham - Half
98% fat free Cure 81 ham, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, provolone, mayo
Ham - Whole
98% fat free Cure 81 ham, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, provolone, mayo
Parma Capocollo - Half
Parma capocollo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, provolone, mayo
Parma Capocollo - Whole
Parma capocollo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, provolone, mayo
Oven Roasted Turkey - Half
98% fat free turkey, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, provolone, mayo
Oven Roasted Turkey - Whole
98% fat free turkey, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, provolone, mayo
Turkey Club - Half
98% fat free turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, provolone, mayo
Turkey Club - Whole
98% fat free turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, provolone, mayo
Veggie - Half
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, spinach, black olives, mushrooms, green peppers, Colby jack & provolone
Veggie - Whole
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, spinach, black olives, mushrooms, green peppers, Colby jack & provolone
Country Club - Half
Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, provolone, mayo
Country Club - Whole
Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, provolone, mayo
Red Onion Royale - Half
Served Cold ONLY - Parma capocollo, genoa salami & ham, provolone, seasoned oil, lettuce, tomatoes, onions
Red Onion Royale - Whole
Served Cold ONLY - Parma capocollo, genoa salami & ham, provolone, seasoned oil, lettuce, tomatoes, onions
Meatball Parmesan - Half
With sauce & parmesan
Meatball Parmesan - Whole
With sauce & parmesan
6" Chicken Hoagies
8" Specialty Hoagies
Grilled Steak
Grilled steak, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo
Deluxe Grilled Steak & Cheese
Medallions of beef tenderloin with sautéed onions, provolone, mayo
Mushroom Steak
Grilled steak & sautéed mushrooms, with provolone, mayo
Grilled Banana Pepper Steak / Hot Pepper Steak
Grilled steak, sautéed banana peppers, provolone, mayo
Philly Steak Hoagie
Grilled steak, sautéed mushrooms, onions, green peppers, provolone, mayo
Philly Chicken
Grilled chicken, sautéed mushrooms, onions, green peppers, provolone, mayo
Grilled Italian Sausage
Hot Italian sausage with sautéed onion, green peppers
Shimp Po-Boy
Made with Red Hook beer battered shrimp, spicy bistro sauce, lettuce, tomato
Burgers
Wraps
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken with sauteed peppers & onions, Colby jack
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken with sauteed peppers & onions, Colby jack
Chicken Rancher Wrap
Breaded chicken, bacon, Colby jack, lettuce, tomatoes & ranch dressing
Mediterranean Wrap
Chicken, white sauce, sauteed onions, black olives, spinach, and feta
Philly Steak Wrap
Grilled steak, sauteed onions, mushrooms, green peppers & provolone
Salads
Garden Salad - Small
Iceberg & spring mix, tomatoes, onions, black olives, cucumbers, carrots
Garden Salad - Large
Iceberg & spring mix, tomatoes, onions, black olives, cucumbers, carrots
Chef Salad
Turkey, ham, iceberg & spring mix, tomatoes, onions, black olives, egg, cucumbers, carrots, cheese
Anti Pasta Salad
Pepperoni, salami, ham, iceberg & spring mix, tomatoes, onions, black olives, egg, cucumbers, carrots, cheese
Grilled Steak Salad
Fresh hand-cut steak, iceberg & spring mix, tomatoes, onions, black olives, egg, cucumbers, carrots, cheese & fries
Breaded Chicken Salad
Iceberg & spring mix, tomatoes, onions, black olives, egg, cucumbers, carrots, cheese & fries
Grilled Chicken Salad
Iceberg & spring mix, tomatoes, onions, black olives, egg, cucumbers, carrots, cheese & fries
Breaded Buffalo Chicken Salad
Iceberg & spring mix, tomatoes, onions, black olives, egg, cucumbers, carrots, cheese & fries
Grilled Buffalo Chicken Salad
Iceberg & spring mix, tomatoes, onions, black olives, egg, cucumbers, carrots, cheese & fries
Gyro Salad
Iceberg & spring mix, tomatoes, onions, black olives, egg, cucumbers, carrots, feta cheese & a pita
Greek Chicken Salad
Iceberg & spring mix, tomatoes, onions, black olives, egg, cucumbers, carrots, feta cheese & a pita
Desserts
Specials
Lunch Menu
Sandwiches
Burgers
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
2925 S Park Rd, Bethel Park, PA 15102