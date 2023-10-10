Main Menu

Pizzas

12" Small 6 Cut

$12.99

14" Large 8 Cut

$14.99

16" X-Large 12 Cut

$16.49

18" Big Red 12 Cut

$20.99

Sicilian 16 Cut

$20.99

Specialty Pizzas

Sm-12" White Pizza (Traditional)

$12.49

White sauce, tomatoes, onions, and pizza cheese

Lg-14" White Pizza (Traditional)

$15.99

White sauce, tomatoes, onions, and pizza cheese

XL-16" White Pizza (Traditional)

$16.99

White sauce, tomatoes, onions, and pizza cheese

Big Red 18" White Pizza (Traditional)

$21.99

White sauce, tomatoes, onions, and pizza cheese

Sm-12" White Cheese Only Pizza

$10.49

White sauce and pizza cheese

Lg-14" White Cheese Only Pizza

$13.49

White sauce and pizza cheese

XL-16" White Cheese Only Pizza

$15.49

White sauce and pizza cheese

Big Red 18" White Cheese Only Pizza

$20.99

White sauce and pizza cheese

Sm-12" Spinach Pizza

$14.49

White sauce, fresh spinach, feta, black olives, and pizza cheese

Lg-14" Spinach Pizza

$17.49

White sauce, fresh spinach, feta, black olives, and pizza cheese

XL-16" Spinach Pizza

$19.49

White sauce, fresh spinach, feta, black olives, and pizza cheese

Big Red 18" Spinach Pizza

$24.99

White sauce, fresh spinach, feta, black olives, and pizza cheese

Sm-12" White Pizza Supreme

$14.49

White sauce, tomatoes, onions, black olives, feta, and pizza cheese

Lg-14" White Pizza Supreme

$17.49

White sauce, tomatoes, onions, black olives, feta, and pizza cheese

XL-16" White Pizza Supreme

$19.49

White sauce, tomatoes, onions, black olives, feta, and pizza cheese

Big Red 18" White Pizza Supreme

$24.99

White sauce, tomatoes, onions, black olives, feta, and pizza cheese

Sm-12" White Chicken Supreme

$15.49

White sauce, grilled chicken, tomatoes, onions, fresh spinach, feta, pizza cheese

Lg-14" White Chicken Supreme

$20.49

White sauce, grilled chicken, tomatoes, onions, fresh spinach, feta, pizza cheese

XL-16" White Chicken Supreme

$23.49

White sauce, grilled chicken, tomatoes, onions, fresh spinach, feta, pizza cheese

Big Red 18" White Chicken Supreme

$27.99

White sauce, grilled chicken, tomatoes, onions, fresh spinach, feta, pizza cheese

Sm-12" Garden Vegetable Pizza

$15.49

Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, fresh spinach, Colby jack, pizza cheese, and red sauce

Lg-14" Garden Vegetable Pizza

$20.49

Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, fresh spinach, Colby jack, pizza cheese, and red sauce

XL-16" Garden Vegetable Pizza

$23.49

Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, fresh spinach, Colby jack, pizza cheese, and red sauce

Big Red 18" Garden Vegetable Pizza

$27.99

Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, fresh spinach, Colby jack, pizza cheese, and red sauce

Sm-12" Supreme Pizza

$16.49

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and pizza cheese

Lg-14" Supreme Pizza

$21.49

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and pizza cheese

XL-16" Supreme Pizza

$23.49

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and pizza cheese

Big Red 18" Supreme Pizza

$27.99

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and pizza cheese

Sm-12" Meat Cravers Pizza

$16.49

Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, meatballs, and pizza cheese

Lg-14" Meat Cravers Pizza

$21.49

Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, meatballs, and pizza cheese

XL-16" Meat Cravers Pizza

$23.49

Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, meatballs, and pizza cheese

Big Red 18" Meat Cravers Pizza

$27.99

Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, meatballs, and pizza cheese

Sm-12" Hawaiian Pizza

$16.49

Ham, bacon, pineapple, pizza cheese, and red sauce

Lg-14" Hawaiian Pizza

$20.49

Ham, bacon, pineapple, pizza cheese, and red sauce

XL-16" Hawaiian Pizza

$22.49

Ham, bacon, pineapple, pizza cheese, and red sauce

Big Red 18" Hawaiian Pizza

$26.99

Ham, bacon, pineapple, pizza cheese, and red sauce

Calzones

BYO Calzone

$11.99

Pizza cheese, ricotta, marinara

Italian Calzone

$16.95

Pizza cheese, four meats, ricotta, sauteed mushrooms, onions, marinara

Meatball Calzone

$14.95

Pizza cheese, ricotta, sauteed mushrooms, marinara

Red-O Calzone

$17.95

Pepperoni, sauteed mushrooms, sausage, pizza cheese, ricotta, marinara

Steak Calzone

$17.95

Pizza cheese, ricotta, sauteed mushrooms, onions, marinara

Appetizers

Regular French Fries

$4.95

Red Onion Fries - Small

$7.50

Topped with Colby jack cheese, bacon & ranch

Red Onion Fries - Large

$9.50

Topped with Colby jack cheese, bacon & ranch

Onion Rings

$5.95

Cheese Fries - Small

$7.25

Topped with Colby jack cheese & bacon

Cheese Fries - Large

$9.00

Topped with Colby jack cheese & bacon

Breaded Zucchini

$7.25

Romano cheese, served with marinara

Breaded Provolone Wedges

$7.25

Served with marinara

Mini Corn Dogs (8) ONLY

$5.95

Mini Corn Dogs with Fries

$7.50

Breaded Jalapeno Bites

$7.25

Chicken Tenders

$8.75

Buffalo Chicken Tenders

$9.25

Pizza Boat - 6"

$5.50

Pizza Boat - 12"

$11.00

Breadsticks

$5.75

Served with marinara

Linguine Salad

$4.50

3 Meatballs

$8.50

3 Meatballs with Marinara, provolone cheese, and parmesan cheese

Gyros

Gyro

$7.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sauce on the side

Gyro Supreme

$8.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, feta cheese, black olives & sauce on the side

Hoagies

Italian - Half

$7.99

Ham, capocollo, pepperoni, salami, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, provolone & oil

Italian - Whole

$14.00

Ham, capocollo, pepperoni, salami, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, provolone & oil

Deluxe Italian - Half

$8.25

Ham, capocollo, pepperoni, salami, sausage, banana peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, provolone

Deluxe Italian - Whole

$16.50

Ham, capocollo, pepperoni, salami, sausage, banana peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, provolone

Spicy Italian - Half

$7.49

Layers of sandwich pepperoni & capocollo, spicy relish, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, provolone

Spicy Italian - Whole

$14.00

Layers of sandwich pepperoni & capocollo, spicy relish, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, provolone

Ham - Half

$7.49

98% fat free Cure 81 ham, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, provolone, mayo

Ham - Whole

$13.00

98% fat free Cure 81 ham, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, provolone, mayo

Parma Capocollo - Half

$8.00

Parma capocollo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, provolone, mayo

Parma Capocollo - Whole

$16.00

Parma capocollo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, provolone, mayo

Oven Roasted Turkey - Half

$7.49

98% fat free turkey, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, provolone, mayo

Oven Roasted Turkey - Whole

$14.00

98% fat free turkey, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, provolone, mayo

Turkey Club - Half

$7.50

98% fat free turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, provolone, mayo

Turkey Club - Whole

$15.00

98% fat free turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, provolone, mayo

Veggie - Half

$7.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, spinach, black olives, mushrooms, green peppers, Colby jack & provolone

Veggie - Whole

$14.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, spinach, black olives, mushrooms, green peppers, Colby jack & provolone

Country Club - Half

$7.50

Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, provolone, mayo

Country Club - Whole

$15.00

Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, provolone, mayo

Red Onion Royale - Half

$7.50

Served Cold ONLY - Parma capocollo, genoa salami & ham, provolone, seasoned oil, lettuce, tomatoes, onions

Red Onion Royale - Whole

$15.00

Served Cold ONLY - Parma capocollo, genoa salami & ham, provolone, seasoned oil, lettuce, tomatoes, onions

Meatball Parmesan - Half

$6.99

With sauce & parmesan

Meatball Parmesan - Whole

$13.99

With sauce & parmesan

6" Chicken Hoagies

Chicken Parmesan Hoagie

$8.50

Marinara, provolone, Parmesan

Chicken Rancher Hoagie

$9.25

Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, American cheese, ranch dressing

Buffalo Chicken Rancher Hoagie

$9.50

Buffalo sauce, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, American cheese, ranch dressing

8" Specialty Hoagies

Grilled Steak

$11.00

Grilled steak, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo

Deluxe Grilled Steak & Cheese

$14.00

Medallions of beef tenderloin with sautéed onions, provolone, mayo

Mushroom Steak

$11.00

Grilled steak & sautéed mushrooms, with provolone, mayo

Grilled Banana Pepper Steak / Hot Pepper Steak

$11.00

Grilled steak, sautéed banana peppers, provolone, mayo

Philly Steak Hoagie

$11.00

Grilled steak, sautéed mushrooms, onions, green peppers, provolone, mayo

Philly Chicken

$11.00

Grilled chicken, sautéed mushrooms, onions, green peppers, provolone, mayo

Grilled Italian Sausage

$8.50

Hot Italian sausage with sautéed onion, green peppers

Shimp Po-Boy

$11.75

Made with Red Hook beer battered shrimp, spicy bistro sauce, lettuce, tomato

Burgers

Red Onion Burger & Fries

$11.50

6 oz burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, choice of cheese

Bacon Cheese Burger & Fries

$12.95

6 oz burger, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, choice of cheese

Wraps

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$9.75

Grilled chicken with sauteed peppers & onions, Colby jack

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.75

Grilled chicken with sauteed peppers & onions, Colby jack

Chicken Rancher Wrap

$9.75

Breaded chicken, bacon, Colby jack, lettuce, tomatoes & ranch dressing

Mediterranean Wrap

$9.75

Chicken, white sauce, sauteed onions, black olives, spinach, and feta

Philly Steak Wrap

$9.75

Grilled steak, sauteed onions, mushrooms, green peppers & provolone

Wings

Wings (12)

$16.95

Wings (12) - Two Flavor Combo

$17.45

Salads

Garden Salad - Small

$3.75

Iceberg & spring mix, tomatoes, onions, black olives, cucumbers, carrots

Garden Salad - Large

$6.75

Iceberg & spring mix, tomatoes, onions, black olives, cucumbers, carrots

Chef Salad

$11.75

Turkey, ham, iceberg & spring mix, tomatoes, onions, black olives, egg, cucumbers, carrots, cheese

Anti Pasta Salad

$11.75

Pepperoni, salami, ham, iceberg & spring mix, tomatoes, onions, black olives, egg, cucumbers, carrots, cheese

Grilled Steak Salad

$15.75

Fresh hand-cut steak, iceberg & spring mix, tomatoes, onions, black olives, egg, cucumbers, carrots, cheese & fries

Breaded Chicken Salad

$13.50

Iceberg & spring mix, tomatoes, onions, black olives, egg, cucumbers, carrots, cheese & fries

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.50

Iceberg & spring mix, tomatoes, onions, black olives, egg, cucumbers, carrots, cheese & fries

Breaded Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.50

Iceberg & spring mix, tomatoes, onions, black olives, egg, cucumbers, carrots, cheese & fries

Grilled Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.50

Iceberg & spring mix, tomatoes, onions, black olives, egg, cucumbers, carrots, cheese & fries

Gyro Salad

$12.95

Iceberg & spring mix, tomatoes, onions, black olives, egg, cucumbers, carrots, feta cheese & a pita

Greek Chicken Salad

$13.25

Iceberg & spring mix, tomatoes, onions, black olives, egg, cucumbers, carrots, feta cheese & a pita

Extras

Salad Dressings

Sauces

Garlic Toast

$1.50

Parm Cheese - 1 oz

$0.50

Pepper Flakes - 1 oz

$0.40

Desserts

Brownies

$3.75

Specials

1/2 Italian & Fries

$9.49

Beverage Menu

Drinks

2 Liters

$3.50

Coke Products

20 oz

$2.49

Coke Products

Turners Tea - Pint

$1.05

Turners Tea - Black & Gold Quart

$2.25

Lemonade & Iced Tea Blend

Gold Peak Tea

$2.60

Lunch Menu

Sandwiches

Club Sandwich

$10.95

Turkey, bacon, ham, American & Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo on Mancini bread

Deluxe Meatball Hoagie (6")

$9.50

Meatballs, garlic spread, ricotta, marinara, shredded cheese, parmesan cheese

BLT

$10.95

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on Mancini bread

Burgers

Red Onion Burger

$9.50

6 oz burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, choice of cheese

Bacon Cheese Burger

$10.95

6 oz burger, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, choice of cheese

Flatbreads

Build Your Own Flatbread

$9.00

Red sauce, pizza cheese